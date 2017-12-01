₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Driver Kills Man In Imo State. (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 6:53pm
A man identified as Doctor Kayode was killed this afternoon following a fatal accident along First Bank road in Okigwe area of Imo state. The deceased was reportedly knocked down by a reckless driver along the road as he was rushed to the hospital where he gave up the ghost. May his soul rest in peace.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/man-killed-hit-reckless-driver-imo-state-photos.html
|Re: Driver Kills Man In Imo State. (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 6:53pm
|Re: Driver Kills Man In Imo State. (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 6:58pm
∆Mishap everywhere. Save our souls ∆
|Re: Driver Kills Man In Imo State. (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 6:58pm
∆ "Redeeming the time because the days are evil" ∆
|Re: Driver Kills Man In Imo State. (Photos) by thedondada(m): 7:06pm
This is very sad. Very very sad.
We will all say happy New year by God's precious grace.
|Re: Driver Kills Man In Imo State. (Photos) by fergie001(m): 7:23pm
OrestesDante:Eph.5 v 16
Rip,Dr. Kayode
|Re: Driver Kills Man In Imo State. (Photos) by bedspread: 7:28pm
THE DAYS ARE TOO EVIL...
|Re: Driver Kills Man In Imo State. (Photos) by UbanmeUdie: 7:34pm
The driver of the car was just a victim of circumstance.
Dr. Kayode was only a walking corpse. He had been killed already in the coven by his village people in Osogbo town.
The world is wicked!
|Re: Driver Kills Man In Imo State. (Photos) by DoyenExchange: 7:43pm
Doc RIP, Amen
|Re: Driver Kills Man In Imo State. (Photos) by miqos02(m): 9:09pm
Rip
|Re: Driver Kills Man In Imo State. (Photos) by Kekx(m): 9:09pm
|Re: Driver Kills Man In Imo State. (Photos) by stanliwise(m): 9:09pm
|Re: Driver Kills Man In Imo State. (Photos) by oshe111(m): 9:09pm
Hello everybody, somtin jst hapen ryt nw
Na wa ooo
IS D DRIVER MADT
IS HE CRAZY
|Re: Driver Kills Man In Imo State. (Photos) by stanliwise(m): 9:09pm
So sad
|Re: Driver Kills Man In Imo State. (Photos) by webtch: 9:11pm
sad sad...pathetic!
|Re: Driver Kills Man In Imo State. (Photos) by solpat(m): 9:11pm
Jeez
God save us from painful and sudden death.
|Re: Driver Kills Man In Imo State. (Photos) by Hofbrauhaus: 9:12pm
So many mad drivers in imo state...What can I say, a madman is driving the state.
We all know what happens to birds of a feather...
Pray4Imo.
|Re: Driver Kills Man In Imo State. (Photos) by shammahyaro(f): 9:12pm
RIP
|Re: Driver Kills Man In Imo State. (Photos) by Follysho707: 9:13pm
thedondada:
But in reality... it's not true!
|Re: Driver Kills Man In Imo State. (Photos) by Michaelpresh(m): 9:13pm
UbanmeUdie:
You were making sense until you mentioned "village witch". Mybroda those things don't exist
|Re: Driver Kills Man In Imo State. (Photos) by castrol180(m): 9:13pm
RIP doctor Kayode
May your killer know no peace,
They are drug barons and importer of fake drugs
Criminal filled people...flatinos
|Re: Driver Kills Man In Imo State. (Photos) by abejide1000(m): 9:13pm
UbanmeUdie:
Oponu ni e. We're talking about driving recklessly here and you're talking about Osogbo people
|Re: Driver Kills Man In Imo State. (Photos) by maklelemakukula(m): 9:14pm
y ?
|Re: Driver Kills Man In Imo State. (Photos) by Lusola15: 9:14pm
Hmm, I don't want to say what comes to mind.
Doctor RIP,
|Re: Driver Kills Man In Imo State. (Photos) by sirusX(m): 9:15pm
If them talk say make everybody stay inside house till New year ....I wonder if we go dey hear this kain story up and down
Na wah ooo
Life is soo fragile...and within a twinkle of an eye you can be gone in a second
|Re: Driver Kills Man In Imo State. (Photos) by DrToche: 9:15pm
its a pity.... wey dem bald guys ...your medicine is ready...check my profile
|Re: Driver Kills Man In Imo State. (Photos) by DRJECKYLL(m): 9:16pm
|Re: Driver Kills Man In Imo State. (Photos) by Michaelpresh(m): 9:16pm
UbanmeUdie:
If it was ur relative dat was knocked down will you have said this??
|Re: Driver Kills Man In Imo State. (Photos) by Iseoluwani: 9:17pm
Erect a stature for him after all he is in IMO
|Re: Driver Kills Man In Imo State. (Photos) by Iseoluwani: 9:17pm
Erect a stature for d driver after all he is in IMO
|Re: Driver Kills Man In Imo State. (Photos) by highchief1: 9:18pm
UbanmeUdie:god will bless u Broda d blogger is a native goat.earky this month I knock down a man who was making call and crossing d road he saw me and walked in.i rushed him to d hospital spent over 150k on him 150k on my damaged car.when I asked after his wife who should be assisting him in d hospital I was told he buried his wife 4 months ago.they are after him and pushed him to me to kill but my God no gree.the man in talking of is less than 40yrs..
