Source; A man identified as Doctor Kayode was killed this afternoon following a fatal accident along First Bank road in Okigwe area of Imo state. The deceased was reportedly knocked down by a reckless driver along the road as he was rushed to the hospital where he gave up the ghost. May his soul rest in peace.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/man-killed-hit-reckless-driver-imo-state-photos.html

∆Mishap everywhere. Save our souls ∆









∆ "Redeeming the time because the days are evil" ∆ 1 Like

This is very sad. Very very sad.



We will all say happy New year by God's precious grace. 3 Likes

OrestesDante:









∆ "Redeeming the time because the days are evil" ∆ Eph.5 v 16





Rip,Dr. Kayode Eph.5 v 16Rip,Dr. Kayode

THE DAYS ARE TOO EVIL...











The driver of the car was just a victim of circumstance.



Dr. Kayode was only a walking corpse. He had been killed already in the coven by his village people in Osogbo town.



The world is wicked! The driver of the car was just a victim of circumstance.Dr. Kayode was only a walking corpse. He had been killed already in the coven by his village people in Osogbo town.The world is wicked! 5 Likes

Doc RIP, Amen

Rip

Na wa ooo



IS D DRIVER MADT



IS HE CRAZY Hello everybody, somtin jst hapen ryt nwNa wa oooIS D DRIVER MADTIS HE CRAZY 2 Likes

So sad

sad sad...pathetic!





God save us from painful and sudden death. JeezGod save us from painful and sudden death.

So many mad drivers in imo state...What can I say, a madman is driving the state.



We all know what happens to birds of a feather...



Pray4Imo. 1 Like

RIP

But in reality... it's not true! But in reality... it's not true! 1 Like

You were making sense until you mentioned "village witch". Mybroda those things don't exist You were making sense until you mentioned "village witch". Mybroda those things don't exist 1 Like

RIP doctor Kayode



May your killer know no peace,



They are drug barons and importer of fake drugs



Criminal filled people...flatinos

Oponu ni e. We're talking about driving recklessly here and you're talking about Osogbo people Oponu ni e. We're talking about driving recklessly here and you're talking about Osogbo people 1 Like

Doctor RIP, Hmm, I don't want to say what comes to mind.Doctor RIP,

If them talk say make everybody stay inside house till New year ....I wonder if we go dey hear this kain story up and down



Na wah ooo



Life is soo fragile...and within a twinkle of an eye you can be gone in a second

its a pity.... wey dem bald guys ...your medicine is ready...check my profile

If it was ur relative dat was knocked down will you have said this?? If it was ur relative dat was knocked down will you have said this??

Erect a stature for him after all he is in IMO

Erect a stature for d driver after all he is in IMO