|Photos From Nigerian Governors Forum Meeting In Abuja Today by metroblogger: 7:25pm
Photos From Nigeria Governors Forum In Abuja Today
http://www.metronaija.ng/photos-nigeria-governors-forum-abuja-today/
|Re: Photos From Nigerian Governors Forum Meeting In Abuja Today by metroblogger: 7:26pm
|Re: Photos From Nigerian Governors Forum Meeting In Abuja Today by metronaija: 7:33pm
|Re: Photos From Nigerian Governors Forum Meeting In Abuja Today by bedspread: 7:33pm
SO OP WHAT DO WE DO WITH THESE PICS!!!
I TAKE GOD BEG U, TELL ME
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos From Nigerian Governors Forum Meeting In Abuja Today by Obinwenite(m): 7:34pm
Every month the same thing, yet no change.
3 Likes
|Re: Photos From Nigerian Governors Forum Meeting In Abuja Today by Hisxellency: 7:41pm
see them!!! No reasonable results after all these useless meetings here and there! its really tough being a Nigerian
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos From Nigerian Governors Forum Meeting In Abuja Today by thedondada(m): 7:51pm
Gathering of......
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Photos From Nigerian Governors Forum Meeting In Abuja Today by smithsydny(m): 7:52pm
Wat nonsense
|Re: Photos From Nigerian Governors Forum Meeting In Abuja Today by Mcsenior(m): 7:52pm
Just say Looters Forum
3 Likes
|Re: Photos From Nigerian Governors Forum Meeting In Abuja Today by Oloripelebe: 7:52pm
See dem treasure looters
1 Like
|Re: Photos From Nigerian Governors Forum Meeting In Abuja Today by Yusfunoble(m): 7:52pm
Abeg help me ask..
In fact OP come here
bedspread:
4 Likes
|Re: Photos From Nigerian Governors Forum Meeting In Abuja Today by MetroBaba1: 7:52pm
Seeing Their Lives And Fat Investment Is Really Giving Me Heartache
2 Likes
|Re: Photos From Nigerian Governors Forum Meeting In Abuja Today by officialteemi(m): 7:52pm
i hardly see BEN AYADE at such meetings..abi him don travel out Again
1 Like
|Re: Photos From Nigerian Governors Forum Meeting In Abuja Today by yanshDoctor: 7:54pm
.. why the sudden calls for constitutional amendment? is it because of the jihab girl that was called to bar
|Re: Photos From Nigerian Governors Forum Meeting In Abuja Today by UdoEya(m): 7:54pm
And what does dis news, abi picture contribute to this present economy....
1 Like
|Re: Photos From Nigerian Governors Forum Meeting In Abuja Today by phlemzee(m): 7:55pm
Hw I wish rapture can just pack all of dem there !!!
|Re: Photos From Nigerian Governors Forum Meeting In Abuja Today by travelpoint: 7:59pm
metronaija:Where is Mr. Fayose?
|Re: Photos From Nigerian Governors Forum Meeting In Abuja Today by kings09(m): 8:00pm
Forum of hardship. Thinking of hw to inflict more suffering
|Re: Photos From Nigerian Governors Forum Meeting In Abuja Today by jrusky(m): 8:01pm
bedspread:
Pls ask him one more time.
I don't understand the meaning of these picture or the thread itself.
Should we jump up because some ineffective association of liars imbeciles(excluding ambode; apga governor and all pdp governors) gather together?
1 Like
|Re: Photos From Nigerian Governors Forum Meeting In Abuja Today by UbanmeUdie: 8:01pm
Gov. Mansari of Katsina state looks confused and sickly.
I hope the evil spirit that usually visits those from his state has not visited him.
|Re: Photos From Nigerian Governors Forum Meeting In Abuja Today by BeReaSonAble: 8:02pm
Ohhh never knew that they can seat on a plastic chair.... what a venue for such a meeting
|Re: Photos From Nigerian Governors Forum Meeting In Abuja Today by castrol180(m): 8:02pm
this people are clueless leading Nigerians like...
|Re: Photos From Nigerian Governors Forum Meeting In Abuja Today by rawtouch: 8:03pm
|Re: Photos From Nigerian Governors Forum Meeting In Abuja Today by millionboi2: 8:03pm
Thieves
|Re: Photos From Nigerian Governors Forum Meeting In Abuja Today by chiefolododo(m): 8:04pm
Aregbesola is a criminal, they should examine his brain
|Re: Photos From Nigerian Governors Forum Meeting In Abuja Today by michlins: 8:04pm
Where's bh when you need them most
|Re: Photos From Nigerian Governors Forum Meeting In Abuja Today by bokunrawo(m): 8:06pm
Congregation of thieves
|Re: Photos From Nigerian Governors Forum Meeting In Abuja Today by etsuidris(m): 8:27pm
pls oo. I need your assistance anybody. just to complete my acceptance fee money 5000 need. federal polytechnic Bida. I beg you all 07068747934
|Re: Photos From Nigerian Governors Forum Meeting In Abuja Today by biggy26: 8:32pm
Hisxellency:You said it all. My heart weeps for Nigeria and Nigerians.
|Re: Photos From Nigerian Governors Forum Meeting In Abuja Today by Troublemaker007(m): 8:34pm
See them! Vultures. It’s official Nigerians are slaves in their own land all in the name of civilization and some set of ediots called government.
|Re: Photos From Nigerian Governors Forum Meeting In Abuja Today by webtch: 8:37pm
|Re: Photos From Nigerian Governors Forum Meeting In Abuja Today by 1clickng: 8:53pm
Nigerian state governors and Speakers of State Houses of Assembly are currently holding an emergency meeting at the State House Conference Centre, (Old Banquet Hall), Abuja.
http://anstalk.com/nigerian-governors-speakers-hold-emergency-meeting-in-abuja/
