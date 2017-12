Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Blaming Since 1984 - Twitter User Shares Jan '84 Sunday Herald Headline (8217 Views)

Ibrahim Husseini Maibasira

@IHMaibasira



Buhari's Incompetence & blame Game didn't start today. some 30+ yrs ago he resorted to blame games to cover for his ineptitude.

https://mobile.twitter.com/IHMaibasira/status/943116345436180480 As shared on twitter





Somebody call on Roaches to create a Ministry of Blames in Imo state. The young Buhari was no good and the old Buhari has been a disaster.

Oooo...... ITS NOW CLEAR..... JONA WAS ONLY USED AS A BLAME TOOL!!!

Useless APC.

Was he even Successful with the bunch of gays cows that couldn't reproduce to save their spp?



Look at this one, them dey tell you say that Buhari's irresponsibity didn't start today, you dey call names of people who were still writting their WEAC when Buhari was the Head of state.



Look at this one, them dey tell you say that Buhari's irresponsibity didn't start today, you dey call names of people who were still writting their WEAC when Buhari was the Head of state.

Do you have problem with comprehension or What? The only thing he has been Successful at was his cattle business.

As shared on twitter so no be today him madness and blame game start?

so no be today him madness and blame game start?

and to that idiot sarrki or shaki or wateva up there ,it is quite clear your brain is malfunctioning in the face of clear evidence.bubu don buy your brain so its hard for you to ,even say the truth

I may not like Buhari, but any news outlet could have twisted the story as they do now.

Now, I understand 6 Likes 1 Share

Things are not working in this country because we choose to pick incompetent guys to run the system!!







SMH!! Who's to blame this time your excellency? 8 Likes

Some of us have read through this excuse of a president character like a ouija board...Nothing good but lies, complain, blame shifting , bloodshed , destiny wastage , division and hardship can come out of his leadership..SMH









No one plays the blame game better than the dullard old vegetable from Daura.





He is a champion at it!





No one plays the blame game better than the dullard old vegetable from Daura.

He is a champion at it!

Only his sarrkified sycophants thinks otherwise.

And some cashtivistiic intelleshuals are advocating Jack Boot military response to fuel scarcity. Say Nigerians no deserve Democracy. (Buhari supporter oh)



Person wey blame for Military, blame for Democracy na him una dey suggest say make dem free constitution make him work....



... Him go still blame every na!! 2 Likes

Beside Oxford dictionary definition of Kakistocracy dem suppose put picture of dis government.



Na like say d oyinbo customise d name after dis former Khaki wearing recessionist consultant. 4 Likes

The man go soon blame me someday

PMB the worst President in the history of Nigeria.



Get ready to pack out of Aso Rock come 2019.



Your herd of Cattle needs your attention more.... 16 Likes 1 Share

Maibasira hush! You are an 'ipob yoot'!



Maibasira hush! You are an 'ipob yoot'!

... and Sunday Herald is wailers' newspaper - 1984 edition

Chai! So this man carry generational curses..

Wailers lacks tolerance Wailers lack or wailer lacks...



Wailers lack or wailer lacks...

Use the BMC alawi to upgrade bro.

A real patriot would have weighed Buhari's administration in both eras and commented objectively.

A real patriot would have weighed Buhari's administration in both eras and commented objectively.

Following an individual blindly is not patriotism.

