|Ebube Nwagbo Shares Makeup-free Bikini Selfies by metronaija: 7:39pm On Dec 19
Actress Ebube Nwagbo showed off her makeup-free face as she chilled on a beach in Dubai..Se more below
http://www.metronaija.ng/ebube-nwagbo-shares-makeup-free-bikini-selfies/
1 Like
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Shares Makeup-free Bikini Selfies by adeniyi3971(m): 7:41pm On Dec 19
To what end?
1 Like
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Shares Makeup-free Bikini Selfies by Hisxellency: 7:45pm On Dec 19
My crush
2 Likes
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Shares Makeup-free Bikini Selfies by internationalman(m): 8:04pm On Dec 19
Make up free indeed...
Is that her natural hair?
1 Like
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Shares Makeup-free Bikini Selfies by Misslagbaja: 8:18pm On Dec 19
She is not beautiful.
I'm hotter and more beautiful
1 Like
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Shares Makeup-free Bikini Selfies by Pheals(f): 9:46pm On Dec 19
cool... and lovely
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Shares Makeup-free Bikini Selfies by doyinisaac(m): 12:38am
Misslagbaja:Empty barrel makes the loudest noise...
11 Likes
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Shares Makeup-free Bikini Selfies by royalamour(m): 4:50am
Who paid for the trip to Dubai, the hotel accommodation, eating and all?
Corporate ....
1 Like
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Shares Makeup-free Bikini Selfies by Ghnaija(m): 5:31am
Noted
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Shares Makeup-free Bikini Selfies by Misslagbaja: 6:20am
doyinisaac:
Doyin Doyin.
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Shares Makeup-free Bikini Selfies by iamdrfresh: 6:47am
Misslagbaja:pics or Adonbilivit!!!
4 Likes
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Shares Makeup-free Bikini Selfies by Papanwamaikpe: 6:51am
This girl used to be my favorite student back then at Mass communication department of federal polytechnic oko. She's one student I admired alot due to loyalty and zeal for academics. Never a day I had a class with her department without her firing me with questions and I liked her for that. She's smart. But what I don't understand is why I beautiful and intelligent girl like this yet to settle down? My son NwaAmaikpe is approaching 40 and I think he and Ebube will make a good couple. NwaAmaikpe what do you think?
7 Likes
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Shares Makeup-free Bikini Selfies by Misslagbaja: 7:03am
iamdrfresh:
I'm in my house, come and see me
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Shares Makeup-free Bikini Selfies by Misslagbaja: 7:04am
Papanwamaikpe:
But your son is impotent na. Hus dick can't even rise. I left his house Hot last weekend.
5 Likes
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Shares Makeup-free Bikini Selfies by Okoyeeboz: 9:09am
Papanwamaikpe:
Boring, unintelligent, stale and dumb post.
4 Likes
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Shares Makeup-free Bikini Selfies by Bollinger(m): 9:10am
Hisxellency:
Back up bro. I already have rights
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Shares Makeup-free Bikini Selfies by FunkyAlhaji2015: 9:11am
With or without make up, I love this girl
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Shares Makeup-free Bikini Selfies by lastempero: 9:11am
My only crush!!!
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Shares Makeup-free Bikini Selfies by Okoyeeboz: 9:12am
purem:
Her nose needs restructuring.
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Shares Makeup-free Bikini Selfies by Esomchi44(m): 9:12am
Is it saggy boobs i am seeing or is my eyes
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Shares Makeup-free Bikini Selfies by Coldfeets: 9:13am
adeniyi3971:
I wonder!
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Shares Makeup-free Bikini Selfies by jaxmand: 9:13am
Oh my God
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Shares Makeup-free Bikini Selfies by magiki(m): 9:14am
Her business
Is not worth sharing here
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Shares Makeup-free Bikini Selfies by FunkyAlhaji2015: 9:15am
Pheals:How I wish I'm that seatbelt
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Shares Makeup-free Bikini Selfies by Simplep(f): 9:16am
Y waste time on heavy make ups wen shes this beautiful...fine girl
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Shares Makeup-free Bikini Selfies by iamdrfresh: 9:18am
Misslagbaja:lol... u don see person wey get time?? upload this thing moh we call Vaseline crew
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Shares Makeup-free Bikini Selfies by OLAFIMIX: 9:18am
Good day, please can anyone help me with any good male fashion designer where I can learn how to sew men's wear. I live at around isolo. Thanks
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Shares Makeup-free Bikini Selfies by olayinkajnr(m): 9:18am
This geh fine. Me likey
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Shares Makeup-free Bikini Selfies by StTrump: 9:24am
This one needs a Man quick quick. Not happy the men are not responding
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Shares Makeup-free Bikini Selfies by pweencesstemmy(f): 9:31am
metronaija:what is my own,will dat one put food on my table?
