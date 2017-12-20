₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Wednesday, 20 December 2017 at 09:45 AM
14 Health Benefits Of Charcoal by funnynation(m): 8:26am
BENEFITS_OF_CHARCOAL
Charcoal is one of the most disregarded products at home. We only see the need for it when it is time to set fire for Banku.
However, if you really need first aid, charcoal is something you need to have on you all the time. You might not know this but it is one of the most medicinal products you can have at home due to its poison extraction ability.
In case you never gave it much attention, this is the time to do so. Here are *13* benefits of charcoal you never thought about.
1. *#Preventing_Odour*.
Does your shoe smell bad? Just get some charcoal & put it in them. Do you have any bad smell in your room? Drop some charcoal where you suspect the smell could be coming from. Does your fridge or freezer smell? Put a piece of charcoal in it. Do you have strong body odour? Just make a powder out of charcoal & use.
Charcoal is very good at getting rid of bad smell. Ever wondered why your parents always scooped out the ash from the coal pot to pour in the hen coop or toilet before sweeping? That was to get rid of the odour.
2. *#Keeping_Food_Fresh*.
If you want your vegetables to be fresh all the time, just make a solution out of charcoal & leave your vegetables in them. Thank us later.
3. *#Removing_Toxins_From_Food*.
These days, people complain about the use of fertilizers on plants & vegetables, making them unwholesome & poisonous. If you have charcoal, you don’t need to worry about this. All you need to do is leave the vegetables in a charcoal solution overnight & it’ll take care of the toxins. If you suspect any food contains too many chemicals, just drop them in a charcoal solution for some hours & you’re good to go.
4. *#For_Teeth_Whitening*.
If you want to whiten your teeth, pay no attention to all these adverts on whitening chemicals & technology. Just get yourself some charcoal & grab hold of a plantain stalk. Make a powder out of the charcoal, mash the tip of the plantain stalk, dip it into the charcoal powder & brush your teeth with it for a week.
5. *#Restoring_Soup_That_Went_Bad*.
Did your groundnut soup or palm nut soup go bad? No need to worry about pouring it all away. Just put it back on fire & drop a piece of charcoal in it. This will extract all the bad taste & smell & restore the soup to its fresh state.
6. *#Detoxifying*.
Do you have a hangover out of a drink out with friends the previous night? Just have some charcoal with you & chew on it. To make it more effective, make a nice solution out of it & drink. You’re good to go.
7. *#Neutralizing_Alcohol*.
If you mistakenly did some wild mixing & feel it can knock you out, just add some charcoal to the mixture & your problem is solved. Or if you took in too much alcohol, just drink some charcoal solution & you’re good to go.
8. *#Healing_Wounds*.
Do you have a situation where someone’s wound has become so infected to the state doctors are saying they have to cut the affected area? Don’t stress over it, get a large amount of charcoal powder & pour it on the wound. This will extract all the poison from the wound & also help it heal faster. If you have a cut & you want to treat it fast, just get some powdered charcoal & pour on it.
9. *#Water_Filtration*.
Do you feel your water is contaminated? You don’t need all these products on the market. Charcoal can do better, just drop some amount of it in it. Don’t worry about the colour, it is safe, you can even chew on charcoal. It is far safer than eating chicken from KFC.
10. *#Skin_Cleansing*.
Do you have pimples, acne or any skin disease you really want to get rid of or do you want a very smooth face or skin? All you need is charcoal. Make a thick solution out of it & smear it on your body & leave it on for some hours before taking your bath. It will leave your skin smooth & fresh.
11. *#Stain_Removal*.
Do you have some stubborn stain in your kitchen, washroom or on your tiles? You actually need charcoal to get rid of it. I know you’re imagining how this black stainy product can actually remove stains right? Just try it, it works like magic.
12. *#Getting_rid_of_a_Bloated_Stomach*.
If you ate or drank something & feel bloated, charcoal is the best solution to get rid of the bloating.
13. *#Gets_Rid_of_bad_Cholesterol*.
Making a solution out of it & drinking helps eliminate all the bad cholesterol you have stored in you.
14. *#Ulcer_Treatment*.
Charcoal can treat all ulcers. Just make it a habit to always chew some.
Culled by Mc Funnynation
Culled by Mc Funnynation
Re: 14 Health Benefits Of Charcoal by funnynation(m): 8:27am
lalasticlala come oooo
|Re: 14 Health Benefits Of Charcoal by Kingstel: 8:29am
Informative piece.
Merry Christmas!
Re: 14 Health Benefits Of Charcoal by Ever8054: 8:32am
i want white teeth....I should use black charcoal?.....op,...are you OK....?
|Re: 14 Health Benefits Of Charcoal by Kenzico(m): 8:34am
What?? How can Charcoal purify water??
Ka m nukwa??
|Re: 14 Health Benefits Of Charcoal by sajb(m): 9:10am
This is really an amazing post. I have just learnt something new today. Thanks Mr OP..
|Re: 14 Health Benefits Of Charcoal by Dutchey(m): 9:10am
abeg where Idris? make e come sing Nigeria Jaga Jaga remix. how will someone tell me i can remove stain with stain
|Re: 14 Health Benefits Of Charcoal by Aniwhyte(m): 9:11am
Tank's
|Re: 14 Health Benefits Of Charcoal by thelifepagesng: 9:11am
What's the meaning of the charcoal on lips image?
Abi charcoal dey give Pink lips too
|Re: 14 Health Benefits Of Charcoal by Napsterworld(m): 9:12am
I tried the restoring of soup experiment with charcoal and it worked...
|Re: 14 Health Benefits Of Charcoal by directonpc(m): 9:12am
So make we begin chop am?
|Re: 14 Health Benefits Of Charcoal by psychologist(m): 9:14am
I can remember the days of using Charcoal and salt to brush just to make our teeth sparkling
|Re: 14 Health Benefits Of Charcoal by Godwinfury: 9:14am
Number 4 though... that's like using black dye to wash a white cloth ooo, are u sure of what u r saying?
|Re: 14 Health Benefits Of Charcoal by Godwinfury: 9:15am
Odunayomide36:how much?
|Re: 14 Health Benefits Of Charcoal by Ipheyemmy01(m): 9:15am
This charcoal s3lf. How will you know the tree it is made from to know if it is poisonous or not
|Re: 14 Health Benefits Of Charcoal by maryjan8(f): 9:16am
Good
|Re: 14 Health Benefits Of Charcoal by goldenarrow: 9:16am
So helpful to know. Thank you OP.
|Re: 14 Health Benefits Of Charcoal by Forceup(f): 9:16am
Fast cooking, if you want a fast meal, use charcoal..
But are you saying charcoal is edible
|Re: 14 Health Benefits Of Charcoal by InternetGenius(m): 9:16am
funnynation:
Real facts
|Re: 14 Health Benefits Of Charcoal by Ipheyemmy01(m): 9:16am
As pertaining to number four as a dirty cute little brats, i remember my mum using such solution on me after days of not brushing or improper brushing. To avoid tooth decay and brown teeth, she would grind the charcoal to powder apply it on tooth brush and vigorously brush it for me, then use the conventional tooth paste. Some time she uses ashes. I just laugh now when i see myself rebuking kids for not brushing.
|Re: 14 Health Benefits Of Charcoal by matotoide(m): 9:17am
Some of the claims stated here are highly debatable.
|Re: 14 Health Benefits Of Charcoal by Drsheddy(m): 9:17am
|Re: 14 Health Benefits Of Charcoal by hostine316(m): 9:17am
Ever8054:
Indomie generation spotted . All those point are 100% true..
|Re: 14 Health Benefits Of Charcoal by ajbabs(m): 9:18am
Magic charcoal !!!
Nature is actually good to us, just that we are yet to explore the nature to fullness to advantages of we the habitants of nature.
|Re: 14 Health Benefits Of Charcoal by donspero(m): 9:18am
Nice information is power
|Re: 14 Health Benefits Of Charcoal by jerflakes(m): 9:18am
Una See that picture of the teeth?
Yellow teeth, rub charcoal, turn to white teeth
Haba na, make una take am sofry sofry
|Re: 14 Health Benefits Of Charcoal by OLAFIMIX: 9:19am
|Re: 14 Health Benefits Of Charcoal by ebohstepn(m): 9:20am
I will try it ooo..face cleaning and pure white teeth..
|Re: 14 Health Benefits Of Charcoal by Esomchi44(m): 9:20am
Good
|Re: 14 Health Benefits Of Charcoal by cescky(m): 9:21am
Very true....I can attest about the water part.my water filter is from the US and charcoal is part of the filtration.
Also trending tooth paste is made of charcoal
God knew what he was donng... nothing is a waste
|Re: 14 Health Benefits Of Charcoal by cescky(m): 9:22am
OLAFIMIX:
Go to the fashion area of nairaland am sure you'll see
