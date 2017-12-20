₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,930,943 members, 3,979,488 topics. Date: Wednesday, 20 December 2017 at 09:45 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dino Melaye: No Need To Borrow Money To Fund 2018 ‘boju Boju’ Bboju’ Budget (1744 Views)
|Dino Melaye: No Need To Borrow Money To Fund 2018 ‘boju Boju’ Bboju’ Budget by nwakibie3(m): 8:55am
Dino Melaye, Senator from Kogi West has said there is no need to borrow money to fund the 2018 budget.
Melaye made the remark while wondering why the federal government had plans to borrow when some agencies were “keeping untilised funds”.
Speaking during plenary on Tuesday, the controversial lawmaker urged his colleagues to ensure that the budget is implemented.
He said, “There is no relationship between 2017 and 2018 budget. There is an outstanding of over N1.1 billion stamp duty that has not been remitted into the federation account yet we took Eurobond of $5.5 billion; we won’t need that if these funds were remitted,” Melaye said.
“NNPC is supposed to pay over N300 million into the federation account, no kobo was paid by NNPC in 2016, none was paid in 2017 and we say we are fighting corruption.
“It is time for this senate to ask principal agents of government that are keeping government money so that it be put in the consolidated revenue. Why are we borrowing when we have money scattered in agencies.
“Enough is enough, we must make sure that the 2017 budget is implemented.
“It is our responsibility to convert this ‘boju boju’ budget to a budget that will be accepted in the margins of this country because hunger has no political and all of us go to the same market.”
Recall that the Senate earlier said it has encountered difficulties at the committee levels, hence, it would not go ahead to discuss the 2018 budget with a view to passing it into law before the end of the year as earlier planned.
http://dailypost.ng/2017/12/20/dino-melaye-nigerian-govt-no-need-borrow-money-fund-2018-boju-boju-budget/
3 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye: No Need To Borrow Money To Fund 2018 ‘boju Boju’ Bboju’ Budget by aolawale025: 9:02am
Am fully with Dino on this. So many things handled haphazardly in this government
14 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye: No Need To Borrow Money To Fund 2018 ‘boju Boju’ Bboju’ Budget by validman7(m): 9:03am
this govt wants to mortgage the future of this country.
in two years they have borrowed more than the clueless one borrowed in 5 years
9 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye: No Need To Borrow Money To Fund 2018 ‘boju Boju’ Bboju’ Budget by python1: 9:04am
That is one of the heroes of IPOB terrorists.
2 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye: No Need To Borrow Money To Fund 2018 ‘boju Boju’ Bboju’ Budget by frankyychiji(m): 9:08am
Boju boju indeed...Zombies are coming for your head Dino.
4 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye: No Need To Borrow Money To Fund 2018 ‘boju Boju’ Bboju’ Budget by Oluwaseyi00(m): 9:15am
Dino finally making sense before the end of 2017
3 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye: No Need To Borrow Money To Fund 2018 ‘boju Boju’ Bboju’ Budget by nototribalist: 9:18am
Dino my man. APC government scamming Nigerians since 1984
5 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye: No Need To Borrow Money To Fund 2018 ‘boju Boju’ Bboju’ Budget by Mrokaykay(m): 9:18am
Well Atikulated!!
|Re: Dino Melaye: No Need To Borrow Money To Fund 2018 ‘boju Boju’ Bboju’ Budget by nototribalist: 9:22am
Ameachi the best looter of the century right now.
2 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye: No Need To Borrow Money To Fund 2018 ‘boju Boju’ Bboju’ Budget by Annnonymous: 9:32am
.
|Re: Dino Melaye: No Need To Borrow Money To Fund 2018 ‘boju Boju’ Bboju’ Budget by wolextayo(m): 9:32am
I think those of you who hate this man will now agree with him on this one.
Buhari is just like the president in the movie ‘city hunter’
The baba isale of everything.
3 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye: No Need To Borrow Money To Fund 2018 ‘boju Boju’ Bboju’ Budget by KehnnyCares(m): 9:33am
See this idiota
|Re: Dino Melaye: No Need To Borrow Money To Fund 2018 ‘boju Boju’ Bboju’ Budget by 01mcfadden(m): 9:33am
Some will still come here and call Dino names and won't react to what he said. Anything anti-government is toxic to them.
5 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye: No Need To Borrow Money To Fund 2018 ‘boju Boju’ Bboju’ Budget by MarshRiley(m): 9:34am
When will Nigerians realise that we are being sold into slavery by this government.why are they always borrowing
1 Like
|Re: Dino Melaye: No Need To Borrow Money To Fund 2018 ‘boju Boju’ Bboju’ Budget by Olalekan95(m): 9:34am
Dino omo mi eje
|Re: Dino Melaye: No Need To Borrow Money To Fund 2018 ‘boju Boju’ Bboju’ Budget by jerflakes(m): 9:35am
I am groot
|Re: Dino Melaye: No Need To Borrow Money To Fund 2018 ‘boju Boju’ Bboju’ Budget by gurunlocker: 9:36am
Lol.... Dino exposing the shitty corruption fight only believed by foolish zombies.
1 Like
|Re: Dino Melaye: No Need To Borrow Money To Fund 2018 ‘boju Boju’ Bboju’ Budget by yaki84: 9:36am
buhari presented a bojuboju budget to the senate.........
Conclusion........buhari issa thief!
Over n out.........
Sarrki copy that....
1 Like
|Re: Dino Melaye: No Need To Borrow Money To Fund 2018 ‘boju Boju’ Bboju’ Budget by olayinkajnr(m): 9:36am
Mehn, I'm with Dino on this.
1 Like
|Re: Dino Melaye: No Need To Borrow Money To Fund 2018 ‘boju Boju’ Bboju’ Budget by hotswagg12: 9:36am
What happen to the 2016, 2017 budget? This government is really taking its citizen for a ride and why borrow when we have money scattered all over agencies of government? This is really disheartening.
|Re: Dino Melaye: No Need To Borrow Money To Fund 2018 ‘boju Boju’ Bboju’ Budget by SweetJoystick(m): 9:36am
Buhari is a complete colossal disaster.
1 Like
|Re: Dino Melaye: No Need To Borrow Money To Fund 2018 ‘boju Boju’ Bboju’ Budget by phatasschick(f): 9:37am
The drama keeps unfolding.
1 Like
|Re: Dino Melaye: No Need To Borrow Money To Fund 2018 ‘boju Boju’ Bboju’ Budget by kby: 9:37am
He made sense in a comic way... there is lack of coordination among different agencies of the government
2 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye: No Need To Borrow Money To Fund 2018 ‘boju Boju’ Bboju’ Budget by tayoxx(m): 9:38am
nwakibie3:Iffa slap u ehh.. Which Mumu market u de talk..
1 Like
|Re: Dino Melaye: No Need To Borrow Money To Fund 2018 ‘boju Boju’ Bboju’ Budget by dakeskese(m): 9:38am
...
Dino is greater than the biblical Moses!
|Re: Dino Melaye: No Need To Borrow Money To Fund 2018 ‘boju Boju’ Bboju’ Budget by AceRoyal: 9:39am
APC implosion is imminent......!
1 Like
|Re: Dino Melaye: No Need To Borrow Money To Fund 2018 ‘boju Boju’ Bboju’ Budget by irepnaija4eva(m): 9:39am
[quote author=python1 post=63446515]That is one of the heroes of IPOB terrorists. [/quot
What's the relationship between ipob and this news....
A senator is highlighting issues in the system and all you can deduced from the write up is this trash u wrote up there..
You well so..
|Re: Dino Melaye: No Need To Borrow Money To Fund 2018 ‘boju Boju’ Bboju’ Budget by Asazwalingwa: 9:39am
Is this really coming from Dino MiLion?
I'm lost for words.
OVER AND OUT!
|Re: Dino Melaye: No Need To Borrow Money To Fund 2018 ‘boju Boju’ Bboju’ Budget by Lanre4uonly(m): 9:40am
It is well.
|Re: Dino Melaye: No Need To Borrow Money To Fund 2018 ‘boju Boju’ Bboju’ Budget by fjjc(m): 9:40am
nwakibie3:
Dino on point on this matter
|Re: Dino Melaye: No Need To Borrow Money To Fund 2018 ‘boju Boju’ Bboju’ Budget by diportivo: 9:42am
tayoxx:
no mind that one
Boko-haram Likely To Attack Lagos&ibadan In Few Weeks Time. / Feel The Power Of Browsing The Internet 24 Hours A Day And 30 Days @n1,500 / Proxytalk: The Idea To Build The Power Plant Were Mine By Musiwa
Viewing this topic: Goddieson01, wizpredict, Pinuc, lorpeh(f), Gytee, OWJ1, dalaman, nowornever2016, figment232(m), Jofet(m), Jackeeh(m), cassiekel, monaPhilz(m), fulaniHERDSman(m), hfc80, nlander01, zeenaman, crystalnet, excelinfotech, liberallatty, emmadejust(m), Arcay(m), mcgaius, Simpledude0847(m), veraponpo(m), matty01, Financialfree, paste007(m), Mztarstrechy(m), hitan(m), hooklover, engrhorla(m), CHANGEZ2014, Synergy01, anyimontana(m), dakeskese(m), Badtman(m), francofoks, Kamali(m), Emary(f), tonyirore(m), visiontech24(m), Willy7(m), odi1278(m), francmoda, arrestdarrester, jaggabban(m), unite4real, emerged01(m), Onyeka64(m), blaquemyc(m), uu2712, damibravo(m), Olifiz(m), Saao(m), arote(m), ViktorMartins(m), okeamuboy, abeyaktech, sotall(m), vickobon(m), muyibaba222(m), Chiadikaobi(m), janeyjoys, habefeh(m), firo08(m), Yusfulbuoy(m), VanityUponVanit, Adebowale89(m), danielbabs, finetouch(m), omodave(m), Edesinpayan(m), oluwaseun63, greatestman(m), rusher14, sezsimon(m), mormoney85(m), ajagidiagbo1(m), SLIDEwaxie(m), MAKABBEY(m), University123, kenkafor, victoronyekwelu(m), Eibams60(m), harjayi(m), nwolisar, Godian45(m), tafabaloo(m), chukzy007, erunz(m), Acecards, Jounces, luvola(m), rafindo(m), chukwurah12345(m), samguru, 4FACEADELEKE(m), gab19, cryptoexpert, Paduasmart, DeltahArmy(m), genkins(m), hotswagg12, priiince, instinct57vm(m), tofolo(m) and 163 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6