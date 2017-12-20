Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dino Melaye: No Need To Borrow Money To Fund 2018 ‘boju Boju’ Bboju’ Budget (1744 Views)

Melaye made the remark while wondering why the federal government had plans to borrow when some agencies were “keeping untilised funds”.



Speaking during plenary on Tuesday, the controversial lawmaker urged his colleagues to ensure that the budget is implemented.



He said, “There is no relationship between 2017 and 2018 budget. There is an outstanding of over N1.1 billion stamp duty that has not been remitted into the federation account yet we took Eurobond of $5.5 billion; we won’t need that if these funds were remitted,” Melaye said.



“NNPC is supposed to pay over N300 million into the federation account, no kobo was paid by NNPC in 2016, none was paid in 2017 and we say we are fighting corruption.



“It is time for this senate to ask principal agents of government that are keeping government money so that it be put in the consolidated revenue. Why are we borrowing when we have money scattered in agencies.



“Enough is enough, we must make sure that the 2017 budget is implemented.



“It is our responsibility to convert this ‘boju boju’ budget to a budget that will be accepted in the margins of this country because hunger has no political and all of us go to the same market.”



Recall that the Senate earlier said it has encountered difficulties at the committee levels, hence, it would not go ahead to discuss the 2018 budget with a view to passing it into law before the end of the year as earlier planned.





Am fully with Dino on this. So many things handled haphazardly in this government 14 Likes





this govt wants to mortgage the future of this country.



in two years they have borrowed more than the clueless one borrowed in 5 years this govt wants to mortgage the future of this country.in two years they have borrowed more than the clueless one borrowed in 5 years 9 Likes

That is one of the heroes of IPOB terrorists. 2 Likes

Boju boju indeed...Zombies are coming for your head Dino. Boju boju indeed...Zombies are coming for your head Dino. 4 Likes

Dino finally making sense before the end of 2017 3 Likes

Dino my man. APC government scamming Nigerians since 1984 5 Likes

Well Atikulated!!

Ameachi the best looter of the century right now. 2 Likes

I think those of you who hate this man will now agree with him on this one.



Buhari is just like the president in the movie ‘city hunter’

The baba isale of everything. 3 Likes

See this idiota

Some will still come here and call Dino names and won't react to what he said. Anything anti-government is toxic to them. 5 Likes

When will Nigerians realise that we are being sold into slavery by this government.why are they always borrowing 1 Like

Dino omo mi eje

I am groot

Lol.... Dino exposing the shitty corruption fight only believed by foolish zombies. 1 Like

buhari presented a bojuboju budget to the senate.........





Conclusion........buhari issa thief!





Over n out.........



Sarrki copy that.... 1 Like

Mehn, I'm with Dino on this. 1 Like

What happen to the 2016, 2017 budget? This government is really taking its citizen for a ride and why borrow when we have money scattered all over agencies of government? This is really disheartening.

Buhari is a complete colossal disaster. 1 Like

The drama keeps unfolding. 1 Like

He made sense in a comic way... there is lack of coordination among different agencies of the government 2 Likes

Dino is greater than the biblical Moses!

APC implosion is imminent......! 1 Like





What's the relationship between ipob and this news....

A senator is highlighting issues in the system and all you can deduced from the write up is this trash u wrote up there..



You well so.. [quote author=python1 post=63446515]That is one of the heroes of IPOB terrorists. [/quotWhat's the relationship between ipob and this news....A senator is highlighting issues in the system and all you can deduced from the write up is this trash u wrote up there..You well so..

Is this really coming from Dino MiLion?

I'm lost for words.

OVER AND OUT!

It is well.

Dino on point on this matter Dino on point on this matter