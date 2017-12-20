₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Fresh PDP": PDP Splinter Group Emerges In Abuja by honey001(m): 12:23pm
Some aggrieved members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are currently announcing the emergence of a parallel PDP known as "Fresh PDP."
They said the emergence of the National Working Committee (NWC) led by Prince Uche Secondus at the December 9 national convention will not stand.
According to them, the "Fresh PDP" is the authentic PDP.
Details later.....
https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/breaking-pdp-splinter-group-emerges-in-abuja.html
2 Likes
|Re: "Fresh PDP": PDP Splinter Group Emerges In Abuja by lakpalakpa: 12:26pm
Chai!!!!
If this is true, it means there will be massive defections from the PDP, citing this brewing crisis as an excuse.
PDP sorry ooo!!
.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Fresh PDP": PDP Splinter Group Emerges In Abuja by UTILITYMAY(m): 12:29pm
This one na scam joor
6 Likes
|Re: "Fresh PDP": PDP Splinter Group Emerges In Abuja by Mynd44: 12:39pm
Useless people looking for an excuse to decamp
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Fresh PDP": PDP Splinter Group Emerges In Abuja by bounty007(m): 12:40pm
na dem dey the pics so?
Fresh Pdp .. and they fresh oh
APC no go kee sombori..
Fear fear APC..
buhari must go
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Fresh PDP": PDP Splinter Group Emerges In Abuja by obonujoker(m): 12:42pm
Lol.... APC again.... fear fear party......
12 Likes
|Re: "Fresh PDP": PDP Splinter Group Emerges In Abuja by Ezeakanobi: 12:43pm
Mtcheww useless hungry people.......see their dry faces like fresh pdp
Bubu must return to his cows in daura in 2019
6 Likes
|Re: "Fresh PDP": PDP Splinter Group Emerges In Abuja by yarimo(m): 12:44pm
Am waiting patiently on top of mango tree in north Korea for FAYOSE, FFK and WEKI to blame President BUHARI and APC For this wonderful development from PDP Progressive
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "Fresh PDP": PDP Splinter Group Emerges In Abuja by frankyychiji(m): 12:46pm
Lolest! APC how market?
The Sheriff factor just won't accept defeat!
Who are the puppets in that picture?
I can't see Cairo Ojuogboh the Chief puppet there!
PDP will also weather this storm like the storms brewed by APC in the past!
1 Like
|Re: "Fresh PDP": PDP Splinter Group Emerges In Abuja by kasheemawo(m): 12:46pm
pigs right now
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "Fresh PDP": PDP Splinter Group Emerges In Abuja by frankyychiji(m): 12:47pm
lakpalakpa:Same way a tsunami will hit APC soon!
|Re: "Fresh PDP": PDP Splinter Group Emerges In Abuja by Funnicator: 12:47pm
Mynd44:
Ordinary floor members without relevance in PDP are those ones being sponsored by opposition to ensure PDP is distracted ahead of 2019 election.
1 Like
|Re: "Fresh PDP": PDP Splinter Group Emerges In Abuja by frankyychiji(m): 12:48pm
kasheemawo:Was that Jubrin as a young Cadet?
The resemblance is just too much!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: "Fresh PDP": PDP Splinter Group Emerges In Abuja by ikaboy: 12:57pm
Ngene come and see ooo
|Re: "Fresh PDP": PDP Splinter Group Emerges In Abuja by Daviddson(m): 12:58pm
This certainly the handiwork of APC. It's clear APC is jittery considering the fact that it has been unable to hold its own national convention for more than a year now. So, it feels PDP has insulted it by holding theirs largely successful, with aggrieved candidates later congratulating the winner. That aside, PDP has slim chance of winning the 2019 presidential election. I'll still prefer APC, but with Buhari gladly rested.
1 Like
|Re: "Fresh PDP": PDP Splinter Group Emerges In Abuja by Ekpeitut: 1:07pm
kasheemawo:
All these name calling won't help us. Its just all diversion tactics to keep us from asking the right questions and starting a revolution. The earlier we realise these politicians don't give a flying forrk bout us the better we'll be for it.
Whether zombies or wailers we're all victims. We need to redirect all our frustrations and anger to the right people - our leaders!
|Re: "Fresh PDP": PDP Splinter Group Emerges In Abuja by docadams: 1:12pm
I have come to notice that efforts to make PDP a viable opposition party emanates from those without while those within are at one another throats seeking for the jugular/carotid of their fellow bedmates to severe. Add to this quagmire is the penchant of peripheral PDP jingoists without the capacity to fathom that the edifice called PDP is crumbling. Rather than focus on the real enemies within, they will rather blame unconcerned bystanders for their misfortune. I wish 2019 election can just hold today so serious minded patriots can move ahead with the onerous task of nation building.
|Re: "Fresh PDP": PDP Splinter Group Emerges In Abuja by BIAFRONIGERIAN(m): 1:19pm
It doesn't still change d fact dat APC will be kicked out in 2019
1 Like
|Re: "Fresh PDP": PDP Splinter Group Emerges In Abuja by osazeeblue01: 1:23pm
The money Buhari is using to sponsor this faceless fresh PDP they called themselves is enough to create jobs.
|Re: "Fresh PDP": PDP Splinter Group Emerges In Abuja by manci(m): 1:24pm
fresh pdp for life old pdp have nothing new to us new pdp we know.
|Re: "Fresh PDP": PDP Splinter Group Emerges In Abuja by Jounces: 1:25pm
Ok
|Re: "Fresh PDP": PDP Splinter Group Emerges In Abuja by bigerboy200: 1:25pm
The battle line is drawn...
|Re: "Fresh PDP": PDP Splinter Group Emerges In Abuja by passyhansome(m): 1:25pm
NAWAOOO
|Re: "Fresh PDP": PDP Splinter Group Emerges In Abuja by DONSMITH123(m): 1:26pm
WIKE. You see your life?
|Re: "Fresh PDP": PDP Splinter Group Emerges In Abuja by bart10: 1:27pm
|Re: "Fresh PDP": PDP Splinter Group Emerges In Abuja by Marcelinho(m): 1:27pm
Fake News everywhere just to distract us from the incompetence of this APC lead government
|Re: "Fresh PDP": PDP Splinter Group Emerges In Abuja by seunmsg(m): 1:28pm
Fresh PDP, Fresh crisis, Fresh defeat!
The party of clowns never fail to disappoint.
|Re: "Fresh PDP": PDP Splinter Group Emerges In Abuja by sdindan: 1:28pm
fresh APC agents
|Re: "Fresh PDP": PDP Splinter Group Emerges In Abuja by castrokins(m): 1:28pm
Which Kind Wahala Be This?
|Re: "Fresh PDP": PDP Splinter Group Emerges In Abuja by Oloripelebe: 1:29pm
PDP is a dead regional party.. ..Apga wld av more votes than them in 2019
