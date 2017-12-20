Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "Fresh PDP": PDP Splinter Group Emerges In Abuja (3682 Views)

They said the emergence of the National Working Committee (NWC) led by Prince Uche Secondus at the December 9 national convention will not stand.

According to them, the "Fresh PDP" is the authentic PDP.

Details later.....



If this is true, it means there will be massive defections from the PDP, citing this brewing crisis as an excuse.



PDP sorry ooo!!



This one na scam joor 6 Likes

Useless people looking for an excuse to decamp 4 Likes 1 Share





Fresh Pdp .. and they fresh oh



APC no go kee sombori..



Fear fear APC..



Lol.... APC again.... fear fear party...... 12 Likes

Mtcheww useless hungry people.......see their dry faces like fresh pdp



Bubu must return to his cows in daura in 2019 6 Likes

Am waiting patiently on top of mango tree in north Korea for FAYOSE, FFK and WEKI to blame President BUHARI and APC For this wonderful development from PDP Progressive 8 Likes 2 Shares

Lolest! APC how market?



The Sheriff factor just won't accept defeat!



Who are the puppets in that picture?



I can't see Cairo Ojuogboh the Chief puppet there!



PDP will also weather this storm like the storms brewed by APC in the past! 1 Like

If this is true, it means there will be massive defections from the PDP, citing this brewing crisis as an excuse.



PDP sorry ooo!!



.

Ngene come and see ooo

This certainly the handiwork of APC. It's clear APC is jittery considering the fact that it has been unable to hold its own national convention for more than a year now. So, it feels PDP has insulted it by holding theirs largely successful, with aggrieved candidates later congratulating the winner. That aside, PDP has slim chance of winning the 2019 presidential election. I'll still prefer APC, but with Buhari gladly rested. 1 Like

All these name calling won't help us. Its just all diversion tactics to keep us from asking the right questions and starting a revolution. The earlier we realise these politicians don't give a flying forrk bout us the better we'll be for it.



I have come to notice that efforts to make PDP a viable opposition party emanates from those without while those within are at one another throats seeking for the jugular/carotid of their fellow bedmates to severe. Add to this quagmire is the penchant of peripheral PDP jingoists without the capacity to fathom that the edifice called PDP is crumbling. Rather than focus on the real enemies within, they will rather blame unconcerned bystanders for their misfortune. I wish 2019 election can just hold today so serious minded patriots can move ahead with the onerous task of nation building.

It doesn't still change d fact dat APC will be kicked out in 2019 1 Like

The money Buhari is using to sponsor this faceless fresh PDP they called themselves is enough to create jobs.

fresh pdp for life old pdp have nothing new to us new pdp we know.

Ok

The battle line is drawn...

NAWAOOO

WIKE. You see your life?

Fake News everywhere just to distract us from the incompetence of this APC lead government





The party of clowns never fail to disappoint. Fresh PDP, Fresh crisis, Fresh defeat!The party of clowns never fail to disappoint.

fresh APC agents

Which Kind Wahala Be This?







PDP is a dead regional party.. ..Apga wld av more votes than them in 2019 PDP is a dead regional party.. ..Apga wld av more votes than them in 2019