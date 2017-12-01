Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Emmanuel Emenike Celebrates His Mother On Her Birthday, They Look So Alike (1053 Views)

Lil Kesh Buys His Mom A New Car!! / Photos Of Nollywood Stars Who Relocated Abroad (What They Look Like Now) / Emmanuel Emenike Proposes To Iheoma Nnadi (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)



See his post below!



News From Ebiwali-- Nigeria Footballer Emenike's Mom is turned plus days ago, The father and Husband shared the the photo above to mark the day, And they have a striking resemblance, same smile and all.. Too cute...See his post below!News From Ebiwali-- https://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/12/ezinne-1-of-nigeria-footballer-emenike.html

.

Congratulations. Long life. Best wishes.







Happy birthday to her but,





If my mother was this ugly,

Walahi, I'd punch her to coma when she is asleep. Happy birthday to her but,If my mother was this ugly,Walahi, I'd punch her to coma when she is asleep.

Hbd

wow

Christian Mother





Happy birthday Nne

Good

HBD Mama

Airforce1:

Christian Mother

Lovely

Emenike your reign with super eagles was quick lyk 1min man

Rich man always saying they parents are the best





Why poor people say only bad things on they parents



Well happy birthday old mama

Rich man always saying they parents are the best





Why poor people say only bad things on they parents



Well happy birthday old mama[color=#770077][/color]

Nice

NwaAmaikpe:





If my mother was this ugly, Walahi, I'd punch her to coma when she is asleep. my bad. my bad.



... Is it by beauty? I love my mom

NwaAmaikpe:







If my mother was this ugly,

Walahi, I'd punch her to coma when she is asleep. So sure you don't have a good mother... Is it by beauty? I love my mom

lovely

Happy Birthday, Mrs Emenike

happy birthday ma I wouldnt have commented if not for that goal you scored against borsiniahappy birthday ma



follow on Instagram@ propeller_yeyebody for more interesting content



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g4pEgARe7eY&client=mv-google&hl=en&gl=NG skit by 2 nairalanders help us achieve our dreams by sharing to the world please before mods ban us. you will definitely enjoy the funny interview of this AAu studentfollow on Instagram@ propeller_yeyebody for more interesting content