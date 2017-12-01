₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Emmanuel Emenike Celebrates His Mother On Her Birthday, They Look So Alike by BloggersNG: 12:56pm
Nigeria Footballer Emenike's Mom is turned plus days ago, The father and Husband shared the the photo above to mark the day, And they have a striking resemblance, same smile and all.. Too cute...
See his post below!
https://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/12/ezinne-1-of-nigeria-footballer-emenike.html
|Re: Emmanuel Emenike Celebrates His Mother On Her Birthday, They Look So Alike by Annnonymous: 1:36pm
.
|Re: Emmanuel Emenike Celebrates His Mother On Her Birthday, They Look So Alike by Bilabong(m): 1:37pm
Congratulations. Long life. Best wishes.
|Re: Emmanuel Emenike Celebrates His Mother On Her Birthday, They Look So Alike by NwaAmaikpe: 1:37pm
Happy birthday to her but,
If my mother was this ugly,
Walahi, I'd punch her to coma when she is asleep.
|Re: Emmanuel Emenike Celebrates His Mother On Her Birthday, They Look So Alike by debssycharles(f): 1:37pm
Hbd
|Re: Emmanuel Emenike Celebrates His Mother On Her Birthday, They Look So Alike by marvis13(m): 1:37pm
wow
|Re: Emmanuel Emenike Celebrates His Mother On Her Birthday, They Look So Alike by Airforce1(m): 1:37pm
Christian Mother
Happy birthday Nne
|Re: Emmanuel Emenike Celebrates His Mother On Her Birthday, They Look So Alike by maxiuc(m): 1:37pm
|Re: Emmanuel Emenike Celebrates His Mother On Her Birthday, They Look So Alike by handsomeyinka(m): 1:37pm
Good
|Re: Emmanuel Emenike Celebrates His Mother On Her Birthday, They Look So Alike by madridguy(m): 1:38pm
HBD Mama
|Re: Emmanuel Emenike Celebrates His Mother On Her Birthday, They Look So Alike by maxiuc(m): 1:39pm
Airforce1:
|Re: Emmanuel Emenike Celebrates His Mother On Her Birthday, They Look So Alike by Kimy97(f): 1:39pm
Lovely
|Re: Emmanuel Emenike Celebrates His Mother On Her Birthday, They Look So Alike by BadBlaize(m): 1:39pm
Emenike your reign with super eagles was quick lyk 1min man
|Re: Emmanuel Emenike Celebrates His Mother On Her Birthday, They Look So Alike by eliadekx(m): 1:39pm
Rich man always saying they parents are the best
Why poor people say only bad things on they parents
Well happy birthday old mama
|Re: Emmanuel Emenike Celebrates His Mother On Her Birthday, They Look So Alike by teckmore(m): 1:40pm
Nice
|Re: Emmanuel Emenike Celebrates His Mother On Her Birthday, They Look So Alike by olihilistic(m): 1:40pm
NwaAmaikpe:my bad.
|Re: Emmanuel Emenike Celebrates His Mother On Her Birthday, They Look So Alike by teckmore(m): 1:41pm
So sure you don't have a good mother
... Is it by beauty? I love my mom
NwaAmaikpe:
|Re: Emmanuel Emenike Celebrates His Mother On Her Birthday, They Look So Alike by exlinkleads(f): 1:41pm
lovely
|Re: Emmanuel Emenike Celebrates His Mother On Her Birthday, They Look So Alike by crazydude1: 1:41pm
Happy Birthday, Mrs Emenike
|Re: Emmanuel Emenike Celebrates His Mother On Her Birthday, They Look So Alike by HumbleGee(m): 1:42pm
I wouldnt have commented if not for that goal you scored against borsinia happy birthday ma
|Re: Emmanuel Emenike Celebrates His Mother On Her Birthday, They Look So Alike by gritzky1996aaaa: 1:43pm
|Re: Emmanuel Emenike Celebrates His Mother On Her Birthday, They Look So Alike by estolaB(f): 1:43pm
U are an idiot
NwaAmaikpe:
(0) (Reply)
