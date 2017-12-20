Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / The Best Developed State In South-South Region? (3081 Views)

Among the states in south-south region in Nigeria, how will you rank them according to their level of infrastructural development and economy?



Personally, I will rank the best developed states in South South region accordingly.



1. Rivers state

2. Akwa Ibom.

3. Cross Rivers.

4. Edo state

5. Delta. state

6. Finally, Bayelsa state. 2 Likes

is Akwa Ibom more develop than cross Rivers

emmie14:

Since Donald Duke finish his tenure as Governor of Cross River state, cross river state has been on a decline when compared to akwa Ibom.

in terms of infrastructure I think it should be

akwaibom,

delta,

rivers

cross river,

Edo,

bayelsa. 1 Like

Rivers.



Akwa ibom came close with roads but only roads dont make a state.



Calabar is a beautiful village 1 Like 1 Share

Akwa Ibom only got Beautiful roads.



Maybe because 91percent roads were constructed by Julius Berger, except inner city roads, or streets.



Nothing in Uyo except roads, no jobs or economic activities. Maybe a couple of nice hotels, an airport and countless keke on the streets.



Uyo is just roads. Fine ones! 3 Likes

anibi9674:

in terms of infrastructure I think it should be

akwaibom,

delta,

rivers

cross river,

Edo,

No,the number one state in terms of development in south south is rivers followed by delta and akwaibom states.i have never been to edo state so i cant rate them but ill rate bayelsa as the least.

I go with Rivers!!! Amaechi supporters won't like this because of Wike 1 Like

raker300:

Rivers.



Akwa ibom came close with roads but only roads dont make a state.



Calabar is a beautiful village



As a result of infrastructural development carried out by akpabio,akwa ibom has overtaken cross river.cross river is just about calabar,ikom and ogoja.owerri has even overtaken calabar as well as asaba.

Hisxellency:

Dont bring politics here.amechi made rivers what it is.rivers is the third most urbanized state in nigeria now

I think RIVERS, then Akwa Ibom , then Cross River then Delta







check my signature for stamped concrete pictures. durable, beautiful and Affordable 1 Like

IBADAN

Can any of the state mentioned here boast of at least 18hrs power supply a day or a modern rail line (not the toy one in calabar for tourism and sightseeing)?

Akwa Ibom should be number one

finally JEJ!

Can you please remove Delta from that list? Because there is nothing here in Delta. 12 Likes

Lol

it has to be Akwa Ibom



open to argument sha 2 Likes

Rivers and akwa ibom are competing for the top spot, in that Rivers seems to have experienced a temporary halt in development but akwa ibom seems to be experiencing a growth spurt.

Remove Delta...All the past and present leaders have failed the state 2 Likes

Rivers 1 Like

In terms of what?



Physical infrastructural development (Rivers)

or

Socio-Economic development (Edo)



To me, Number 2 matters more because it means the basics are in better condition. Just Imagine what Rivers and Bayelsa would have looked like without Crude oil. 3 Likes

8





Akwa IBom



clean, green state



Akwa IBom

clean, green state

i love my State

You forgot No 7 ..thats NONE of The Above

The OP and most of the posters are afonjas...obsessed with South South. They are trying to use style to insult SS in the sense that despite their huge allocation, their states are not well developed. I've studied afonjas for years, lived among them, know their language, culture, so I know all their moves...like the guy above me; doing exactly as I explained. Very wicked people naturally!

senatordave1:



No,the number one state in terms of development in south south is rivers followed by delta and akwaibom states.i have never been to edo state so i cant rate them but ill rate bayelsa as the least.



Thats contradictory - You have NEVER been to some of the listed states and you have already positioned them ...



Thats contradictory - You have NEVER been to some of the listed states and you have already positioned them ...

na wa !

And this is what my dear country is deliberating now, when similar countries else where are competing with the most recent technologies in development.

We are using coal tarred roads now and some concrete fly overs to determine which state is more developed.

Akwa IBom 1 Like

Rivers and others 1 Like