Buhari Swears-in 7 New Permanent Secretaries by metroblogger: 2:58pm
resident Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday swore-in the remaining seven permanent Secretaries out of the 22 appointed earlier in the year.
The inauguration preceded the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting and had the cabinet members and serving permanent secretaries as well as some guests of the new officials in attendance.
The President did not deliver any inauguration address after the signing of the inauguration register as the FEC meeting progressed afterwards.
Those sworn in are: Mr Mustapha Suleiman (Kano); Mr Adekunle Adeyemi (Oyo); Mrs Comfort Ekaro (Rivers) Mr Adebayo Akpata (Ekiti).
Others are Dr Abdulkadir Muazu(Kaduna); Mr Marcelinus Osuji(Imo) and Mr Bitrus Nabasu (Plateau).
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 15 of the newly appointed permanent Secretaries had taken their oath of office in August.
http://www.metronaija.ng/buhari-swears-7-new-permanent-secretaries/
|Re: Buhari Swears-in 7 New Permanent Secretaries by Boleyndynasty2(f): 4:00pm
Hmmm....not even one post and its on frontpage
|Re: Buhari Swears-in 7 New Permanent Secretaries by TheAngry1: 4:00pm
ok
|Re: Buhari Swears-in 7 New Permanent Secretaries by BruncleZuma: 4:00pm
|Re: Buhari Swears-in 7 New Permanent Secretaries by Kekx(m): 4:00pm
abachaphilo:
Who asked you?
|Re: Buhari Swears-in 7 New Permanent Secretaries by DIKEnaWAR: 4:00pm
Same dem.
Business unusual
|Re: Buhari Swears-in 7 New Permanent Secretaries by Johnsonifeoluwa(m): 4:01pm
Ok
|Re: Buhari Swears-in 7 New Permanent Secretaries by BUHARImyDOG: 4:01pm
THE dullard HIMSELF
|Re: Buhari Swears-in 7 New Permanent Secretaries by oyiidoma1990(m): 4:01pm
we are progressing
|Re: Buhari Swears-in 7 New Permanent Secretaries by IGNACOSTI(m): 4:01pm
Ok hope they will do according to what they have sworn to
|Re: Buhari Swears-in 7 New Permanent Secretaries by oshe111(m): 4:01pm
AS USUAL
THE DUDE IS ALWAYS A BUHARI(FAILURE)
|Re: Buhari Swears-in 7 New Permanent Secretaries by ladeb: 4:01pm
swearer
|Re: Buhari Swears-in 7 New Permanent Secretaries by abachaphilo(m): 4:02pm
i was supposed be one of them i did not know when bubu swear them in because i was sleeping...just to call me nobody call
|Re: Buhari Swears-in 7 New Permanent Secretaries by TundeHashim(m): 4:02pm
hope they won't turn goats eating our collective yams
|Re: Buhari Swears-in 7 New Permanent Secretaries by blackbeau1(f): 4:03pm
And their account balance shall never be the same again
|Re: Buhari Swears-in 7 New Permanent Secretaries by cyojunior1(m): 4:03pm
.
|Re: Buhari Swears-in 7 New Permanent Secretaries by crazydude1: 4:03pm
He is always swearing in. continue. dem go soon swear for am.
|Re: Buhari Swears-in 7 New Permanent Secretaries by fatima8855(m): 4:03pm
Wetin dey for youths Now? this old men just the promote them self
|Re: Buhari Swears-in 7 New Permanent Secretaries by Akinlekanwr(m): 4:04pm
What's the logic behind this permanent secretary thing, what do they offer us apart from incompetence, lootery and abuse of power?
|Re: Buhari Swears-in 7 New Permanent Secretaries by Balkan(m): 4:04pm
We are watching
|Re: Buhari Swears-in 7 New Permanent Secretaries by afamaustin(m): 4:04pm
No foul on this one
|Re: Buhari Swears-in 7 New Permanent Secretaries by amiibaby(f): 4:05pm
Mmmmy and what's the essence of all this appointment when we already have enough
|Re: Buhari Swears-in 7 New Permanent Secretaries by sekundosekundo: 4:05pm
metroblogger:Resident Buhari indeed.
|Re: Buhari Swears-in 7 New Permanent Secretaries by Pavore9: 4:06pm
Balkan:
Is she not human?
|Re: Buhari Swears-in 7 New Permanent Secretaries by ghostfacekillar(m): 4:07pm
blocked brain from daura
|Re: Buhari Swears-in 7 New Permanent Secretaries by webcch2: 4:10pm
|Re: Buhari Swears-in 7 New Permanent Secretaries by ipobarecriminals: 4:12pm
people from the statues/effigy mould state dey there.Baba is working
|Re: Buhari Swears-in 7 New Permanent Secretaries by ChiefPiiko(m): 4:13pm
Congratulations to Mr Ndubuisi Osuji, his son attended my birthday sit out
|Re: Buhari Swears-in 7 New Permanent Secretaries by paulolee(m): 4:14pm
nice one...dis is wat I called ending d Year on a high....congrats o...mk una go gv testimony n Thanksgiving 4 church n pls don't forget to pay ur thithe n first seed of d Year if una don get alert even if u b Muslim, find one church n jus pay it to d church coz na one que all man go stand at d end...Muslim n Christians no go get separate ques...
|Re: Buhari Swears-in 7 New Permanent Secretaries by Financialfree: 4:16pm
Did I just read "resident Muhammad Buhari..."
Effect of copy and past
Op edit
|Re: Buhari Swears-in 7 New Permanent Secretaries by Financialfree: 4:18pm
Boleyndynasty2:I wonder ohh
But what are the criteria for pushing posts to the fp
