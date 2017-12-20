₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
The Lagos State Government on Wednesday arraigned a brother of late founder of Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) and property developer, David Olumide Aderinokun and a staff of the New Town Development Authority (NTDA), Balogun Adeniyi Abdul-Wakil before an Igbosere Magistrate Court over alleged conspiracy, forgery, stealing and property fraud on parcels of land in Lekki Peninsula estimated at 2678.068 square metres.
Aderinokun, who is the husband of media personality, Stephanie Coker, was arraigned separately on an eight-count charge bordering on the offence before Chief Magistrate Olufolake Oshin, and alongside Abdul-Wakil on another eight-count charge before the same court.
Aderinokun, trading under the name and style of Davade Properties, was alleged to have conspired with others now at large sometime in February 2016 to commit felony to wit stealing, forgery and obtaining money under false pretense.
According to the charge, Aderinokun criminally “converted a piece of land measuring approximately 1764.44 square metres situate at Plot 7B, Block CBD.1, Lekki Peninsula Scheme 1, Eti Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State, property of Ocean Trust Limited for your own use and to the use of others, and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 287 of the Criminal Law Cap C17, Vol. 3, Laws of Lagos State, 2015.”
He was said to have forged a Deed of Assignment with file number DLS/GC/110323 with the intention of using same to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.
Also, Aderinokun was alleged to have fraudulently obtained N18million from one Mrs Jumoke Fola-Alade on the pretense that he was the owner of the said property contrary to and punishable under Section 314 of the Criminal Law Cap C17, Vol.3, Laws of Lagos State.
In the other charge, Aderinokun and Abdul-Wakil were said to have conspired with others now at large to fraudulently convert a piece of land measuring approximately 913.628 square metres situated at Plot 44, Block 77, Lekki Peninsula Scheme 1 in Eti Osa for their use.
The property in question, which was registered as Number 96 at page 96 in Volume 1993p, belonged to Mr Ben Adebisi Oyekunle and Mrs Bukola Taiwo Oyekunle.
In one of the counts, Aderinokun and Abdul-Wakil and others now at large were said to have “On or about the 3rd of March, 2012 at Lekki Area of Lagos State in the Lagos Magisterial District, possessed a fraudulent document (Deed of Assignment registered as No 91 at page 91 in Volume 2399) knowing fully well that the document was false and presented same at the Lagos State Land Registry, Alausa, Ikeja for registration and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 320 of the Criminal Law Cap C17, Vol.3, Laws of Lagos State, 2015.”
Specifically, Abdul-Wakil was said to have used official information at his disposal to fraudulently convert the said land for his own use contrary to the law.
After the charges were to them, the defendants pleaded not guilty, while their lawyers - Stanley Imhanruor and Sunny Ogoh urged the court to grant them bail on liberal terms.
The lawyers hinged the bail application on the grounds that the defendants had no criminal records and were appearing in court for the first time, adding that the offences for which they were charged were bailable.
On his part, the prosecutor from the Lagos State Ministry of Justice, Dr Babajide Martins applied that the defendants be remanded in custody, as well as a date for trial.
He said the application for remand was necessitated by the fact that the defendants were allegedly involved in a well-orchestrated land fraud coupled with the fact that others connected with the crime were still at large, and that releasing them on bail may jeopardize the case.
In her ruling, Magistrate Oshin admitted Aderinokun and Abdul-Wakil to bail in the sum of N10million and two responsible sureties in like sum. One of the sureties must be a civil servant not below grade level 16 in the State Public Service and must get approval of the Head of Service to stand as surety.
Oshin also ruled that the other surety must be a staff not below managerial level in a reputable organization and if self-employed must show evidence of company registration with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) with a minimum balance of N1million and tax clearance.
“The defendants are to deposit their valid international passports to the court, while the official and residential addresses of the sureties are to be verified by the prosecutor,” Magistrate Oshin held.
The defendants were also ordered to be remanded in Kirikiri Maximum Security Prison pending the perfection of their bail conditions.
The matter was subsequently adjourned to February 2, 2018 for trial.
|Re: David Olumide Aderinokun Arraigned In Court For Fraud (Photos) by Keneking: 4:13pm
GTB in the news again
"He was said to have forged a Deed of Assignment with file number DLS/GC/110323 with the intention of using same to defraud unsuspecting members of the public."
- Useless suspect
|Re: David Olumide Aderinokun Arraigned In Court For Fraud (Photos) by cummando(m): 4:16pm
Where there mumu reach them dey cover face.... When Facebook dey there
|Re: David Olumide Aderinokun Arraigned In Court For Fraud (Photos) by Sprumbabafather: 4:20pm
GTB is a criminal bank since 2005. The bank should be closed down.
Every one should remove their money from GTB now.
|Re: David Olumide Aderinokun Arraigned In Court For Fraud (Photos) by Ruggedfitness: 5:00pm
|Re: David Olumide Aderinokun Arraigned In Court For Fraud (Photos) by Kobicove(m): 5:00pm
If he had succeeded he would have been jumping all over the place claiming that he got rich through "Unmerited favour"
|Re: David Olumide Aderinokun Arraigned In Court For Fraud (Photos) by Standardcosting: 5:01pm
He might even be..innocent......'not guilty'
|Re: David Olumide Aderinokun Arraigned In Court For Fraud (Photos) by USAbabe(f): 5:01pm
LETS KEEP WATCHING
Yoruba PEOPLE AND FRAUD
|Re: David Olumide Aderinokun Arraigned In Court For Fraud (Photos) by baski92(m): 5:01pm
Lol trouble dey sleep yaga go wake am up, foul yash go still open by the time bers go start dey blow
|Re: David Olumide Aderinokun Arraigned In Court For Fraud (Photos) by osabiya16(m): 5:01pm
|Re: David Olumide Aderinokun Arraigned In Court For Fraud (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 5:05pm
|Re: David Olumide Aderinokun Arraigned In Court For Fraud (Photos) by Oblitz(m): 5:05pm
|Re: David Olumide Aderinokun Arraigned In Court For Fraud (Photos) by osabiya16(m): 5:05pm
osabiya16:I'm coming for you too yes you
|Re: David Olumide Aderinokun Arraigned In Court For Fraud (Photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 5:05pm
Nigerian girls and money
They don't even care how you made the money, just have money and wee be disturbing you
|Re: David Olumide Aderinokun Arraigned In Court For Fraud (Photos) by thelifepagesng: 5:05pm
Stephanie Coker and Ojukokoro
|Re: David Olumide Aderinokun Arraigned In Court For Fraud (Photos) by Wiseandtrue(f): 5:05pm
|Re: David Olumide Aderinokun Arraigned In Court For Fraud (Photos) by Koolking(m): 5:05pm
Let it trend...
#EndGTBank
|Re: David Olumide Aderinokun Arraigned In Court For Fraud (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 5:05pm
|Re: David Olumide Aderinokun Arraigned In Court For Fraud (Photos) by exlinkleads(f): 5:05pm
|Re: David Olumide Aderinokun Arraigned In Court For Fraud (Photos) by loadedvibes: 5:05pm
Gtb na thief.. no doubt... see the founder brother na.. it runs in the family..
|Re: David Olumide Aderinokun Arraigned In Court For Fraud (Photos) by kennygee(f): 5:05pm
Husband wey she just marry fa
|Re: David Olumide Aderinokun Arraigned In Court For Fraud (Photos) by dangotesmummy: 5:05pm
Aunty Stephanie has to keep up with the joneses you know.New hair,designer outfits and trips.apparently someone has to bear the brunt to live the high profile life.
That's what happens when you marry a woman who is obsessed with fashion and show off.The husband's are usually the ones to carry that burden of oko fine woman
|Re: David Olumide Aderinokun Arraigned In Court For Fraud (Photos) by martineverest(m): 5:06pm
When u are desperate to marry a rich man and not knowing he's a fraudster
So they uses the money for dubai/Greece wedding 3months ago..... Smh
|Re: David Olumide Aderinokun Arraigned In Court For Fraud (Photos) by simeone007: 5:06pm
BUHARI D CHANGER FREE INOSSON
|Re: David Olumide Aderinokun Arraigned In Court For Fraud (Photos) by Homeboiy: 5:06pm
I de read to know how much bail they give am
|Re: David Olumide Aderinokun Arraigned In Court For Fraud (Photos) by lilfreezy: 5:06pm
|Re: David Olumide Aderinokun Arraigned In Court For Fraud (Photos) by Mysselff2: 5:06pm
Like play like play, any news that involves GTB now na bad news
|Re: David Olumide Aderinokun Arraigned In Court For Fraud (Photos) by stevecantrell: 5:07pm
Jummy in the news again.. !
|Re: David Olumide Aderinokun Arraigned In Court For Fraud (Photos) by Xisnin(m): 5:07pm
Sprumbabafather:
Ipob terrorist, how does this concern GTB?
|Re: David Olumide Aderinokun Arraigned In Court For Fraud (Photos) by Reussite: 5:07pm
This might break Stephanie's heart! Olumide why?
|Re: David Olumide Aderinokun Arraigned In Court For Fraud (Photos) by policy12: 5:07pm
|Re: David Olumide Aderinokun Arraigned In Court For Fraud (Photos) by sexaddict08(m): 5:07pm
