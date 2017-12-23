₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|One Word For The Driver Of This Overloaded Bus (Photos) by Explorers(m): 5:12pm On Dec 20
Source: supercarsofnigeria
3 Likes
|Re: One Word For The Driver Of This Overloaded Bus (Photos) by dafeyankee: 5:13pm On Dec 20
Coffin.
2 Likes
|Re: One Word For The Driver Of This Overloaded Bus (Photos) by alexistaiwo: 5:14pm On Dec 20
Unfortunately I wasn't invited on the day the driver's parents had their child dedication ceremony.
So I don't know the name.
18 Likes
|Re: One Word For The Driver Of This Overloaded Bus (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 5:14pm On Dec 20
#BUSABUSE#
11 Likes
|Re: One Word For The Driver Of This Overloaded Bus (Photos) by dafeyankee: 5:16pm On Dec 20
Evablizin:
Do you have a job?are you in a relationship?I am not sure you have either.
You spend too much time here to either be working,or be in a relationship.
I am single though. Whatsaysyou?
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: One Word For The Driver Of This Overloaded Bus (Photos) by uyaima: 5:18pm On Dec 20
Park well international bus
1 Like
|Re: One Word For The Driver Of This Overloaded Bus (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 5:19pm On Dec 20
dafeyankee:No sir,help a sister in need of job.
|Re: One Word For The Driver Of This Overloaded Bus (Photos) by cyojunior1(m): 5:19pm On Dec 20
oloriburuky dede
|Re: One Word For The Driver Of This Overloaded Bus (Photos) by baski92(m): 5:21pm On Dec 20
The true defination of a nigerian man {CREAD}
1 Share
|Re: One Word For The Driver Of This Overloaded Bus (Photos) by dafeyankee: 5:21pm On Dec 20
Evablizin:
I am looking for one too.
Let's talk offline. Okay let's talk after the Christmas, so that you don't say I am running away because of your gifts for Xmas.
9 Likes
|Re: One Word For The Driver Of This Overloaded Bus (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 5:24pm On Dec 20
dafeyankee:Chai,is it how you use to do?
Not cool.
1 Like
|Re: One Word For The Driver Of This Overloaded Bus (Photos) by dafeyankee: 5:26pm On Dec 20
Evablizin:
I will TOAST after Xmas or even after Valentine sef. Pocket is not smiling now.
16 Likes
|Re: One Word For The Driver Of This Overloaded Bus (Photos) by amzee(m): 5:27pm On Dec 20
His name is
"Mr Every space is money."
2 Likes
|Re: One Word For The Driver Of This Overloaded Bus (Photos) by oz4real83(m): 5:32pm On Dec 20
This is exactly why any car that has been used in Nigeria can never be used again in other countries no matter how poor those countries may be. Any used car from Nigeria can only be dismantled and sold as metal scraps for other uses. We completely ''kill'' cars over here until they are of no use anymore.
3 Likes
|Re: One Word For The Driver Of This Overloaded Bus (Photos) by roqrules04(m): 5:35pm On Dec 20
Wetin concern Agbero with Overload
|Re: One Word For The Driver Of This Overloaded Bus (Photos) by uminem02(m): 5:36pm On Dec 20
The Devil needs to employ this guy if hell is real. He go arrange pipu wella
3 Likes
|Re: One Word For The Driver Of This Overloaded Bus (Photos) by amodu(m): 5:37pm On Dec 20
alexistaiwo:
Na lie, you know say na our broda from the e**t
|Re: One Word For The Driver Of This Overloaded Bus (Photos) by alexistaiwo: 5:42pm On Dec 20
amodu:Does my moniker look like that of a easterner to you?
|Re: One Word For The Driver Of This Overloaded Bus (Photos) by amodu(m): 5:52pm On Dec 20
alexistaiwo:
I did not even check that but I am aware that as a Nigerian, they are our brothers.
|Re: One Word For The Driver Of This Overloaded Bus (Photos) by Lacomus(m): 7:01pm On Dec 20
All things are possible
|Re: One Word For The Driver Of This Overloaded Bus (Photos) by castrol180(m): 7:22pm On Dec 20
He wanted to kill the camel...
|Re: One Word For The Driver Of This Overloaded Bus (Photos) by RX480(m): 7:26pm On Dec 20
ahn ahn you wan kill the machine chai
|Re: One Word For The Driver Of This Overloaded Bus (Photos) by psalmhorah(m): 8:57pm On Dec 20
ADIMERU !!
after packing everything ..the bus will now be moving like tortoise ...thieves !!!!!
1 Like
|Re: One Word For The Driver Of This Overloaded Bus (Photos) by nawtibownie(f): 8:59pm On Dec 20
Kiloshelegangan!!! Importer Exporter.
|Re: One Word For The Driver Of This Overloaded Bus (Photos) by Nostradamus: 9:26pm On Dec 20
auto killa!!
oya click my signature and do the needful!!
|Re: One Word For The Driver Of This Overloaded Bus (Photos) by smithsydny(m): 10:30pm On Dec 20
Aba onitsha
|Re: One Word For The Driver Of This Overloaded Bus (Photos) by ades0la(f): 10:44pm On Dec 20
Overkill..
the bus must have been moving real slow with all that load.
|Re: One Word For The Driver Of This Overloaded Bus (Photos) by jabberjawz: 7:51am On Dec 21
Death Sentence.....by luggage.
|Re: One Word For The Driver Of This Overloaded Bus (Photos) by RaaGhu: 8:05pm On Dec 21
He has come to take away all our sins!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: One Word For The Driver Of This Overloaded Bus (Photos) by kenevision(m): 9:10pm On Dec 21
Is
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: One Word For The Driver Of This Overloaded Bus (Photos) by ichommy(m): 2:54am On Dec 22
Another word for Over load please?
|Re: One Word For The Driver Of This Overloaded Bus (Photos) by joinnow: 1:07pm On Dec 22
Isnothisbus
