One Word For The Driver Of This Overloaded Bus (Photos) by Explorers(m): 5:12pm On Dec 20
Source: supercarsofnigeria

Re: One Word For The Driver Of This Overloaded Bus (Photos) by dafeyankee: 5:13pm On Dec 20
Coffin.

Re: One Word For The Driver Of This Overloaded Bus (Photos) by alexistaiwo: 5:14pm On Dec 20
Unfortunately I wasn't invited on the day the driver's parents had their child dedication ceremony.

So I don't know the name.

Re: One Word For The Driver Of This Overloaded Bus (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 5:14pm On Dec 20
grin


#BUSABUSE#

Re: One Word For The Driver Of This Overloaded Bus (Photos) by dafeyankee: 5:16pm On Dec 20
Evablizin:
grin

Do you have a job?are you in a relationship?I am not sure you have either.

You spend too much time here to either be working,or be in a relationship.

I am single though. Whatsaysyou?

Re: One Word For The Driver Of This Overloaded Bus (Photos) by uyaima: 5:18pm On Dec 20
Park well international bus

Re: One Word For The Driver Of This Overloaded Bus (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 5:19pm On Dec 20
dafeyankee:

Do you have a job?
cry No sir,help a sister in need of job.
Re: One Word For The Driver Of This Overloaded Bus (Photos) by cyojunior1(m): 5:19pm On Dec 20
oloriburuky dede
Re: One Word For The Driver Of This Overloaded Bus (Photos) by baski92(m): 5:21pm On Dec 20
The true defination of a nigerian man {CREAD}

Re: One Word For The Driver Of This Overloaded Bus (Photos) by dafeyankee: 5:21pm On Dec 20
Evablizin:
cry No sir,help a sister in need of job.

I am looking for one too.

Let's talk offline. Okay let's talk after the Christmas, so that you don't say I am running away because of your gifts for Xmas.

Re: One Word For The Driver Of This Overloaded Bus (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 5:24pm On Dec 20
dafeyankee:


I am looking for one too.

Let's talk offline. Okay let's talk after the Christmas, so that you don't say I am running away because of your gifts for Xmas.
shocked Chai,is it how you use to do?

Not cool. sad

Re: One Word For The Driver Of This Overloaded Bus (Photos) by dafeyankee: 5:26pm On Dec 20
Evablizin:
shocked Chai,is it how you use to do?

Not cool. sad

I will TOAST after Xmas or even after Valentine sef. Pocket is not smiling now.

Re: One Word For The Driver Of This Overloaded Bus (Photos) by amzee(m): 5:27pm On Dec 20
His name is
"Mr Every space is money."

Re: One Word For The Driver Of This Overloaded Bus (Photos) by oz4real83(m): 5:32pm On Dec 20
This is exactly why any car that has been used in Nigeria can never be used again in other countries no matter how poor those countries may be. Any used car from Nigeria can only be dismantled and sold as metal scraps for other uses. We completely ''kill'' cars over here until they are of no use anymore.

Re: One Word For The Driver Of This Overloaded Bus (Photos) by roqrules04(m): 5:35pm On Dec 20
Wetin concern Agbero with Overload
Re: One Word For The Driver Of This Overloaded Bus (Photos) by uminem02(m): 5:36pm On Dec 20
The Devil needs to employ this guy if hell is real. He go arrange pipu wella

Re: One Word For The Driver Of This Overloaded Bus (Photos) by amodu(m): 5:37pm On Dec 20
alexistaiwo:
Unfortunately I wasn't invited on the day the driver's parents had their child dedication ceremony.

So I don't know the name.

Na lie, you know say na our broda from the e**t
Re: One Word For The Driver Of This Overloaded Bus (Photos) by alexistaiwo: 5:42pm On Dec 20
amodu:

Na lie, you know say na our broda from the e**t
Does my moniker look like that of a easterner to you?
Re: One Word For The Driver Of This Overloaded Bus (Photos) by amodu(m): 5:52pm On Dec 20
alexistaiwo:

Does my moniker look like that of a easterner to you?

I did not even check that but I am aware that as a Nigerian, they are our brothers.
Re: One Word For The Driver Of This Overloaded Bus (Photos) by Lacomus(m): 7:01pm On Dec 20
All things are possible
Re: One Word For The Driver Of This Overloaded Bus (Photos) by castrol180(m): 7:22pm On Dec 20
He wanted to kill the camel...
Re: One Word For The Driver Of This Overloaded Bus (Photos) by RX480(m): 7:26pm On Dec 20
ahn ahn sad you wan kill the machine chai
Re: One Word For The Driver Of This Overloaded Bus (Photos) by psalmhorah(m): 8:57pm On Dec 20
ADIMERU !!


after packing everything ..the bus will now be moving like tortoise ...thieves !!!!!

Re: One Word For The Driver Of This Overloaded Bus (Photos) by nawtibownie(f): 8:59pm On Dec 20
Kiloshelegangan!!! Importer Exporter.
Re: One Word For The Driver Of This Overloaded Bus (Photos) by Nostradamus: 9:26pm On Dec 20
auto killa!!

oya click my signature and do the needful!!
Re: One Word For The Driver Of This Overloaded Bus (Photos) by smithsydny(m): 10:30pm On Dec 20
Aba onitsha
Re: One Word For The Driver Of This Overloaded Bus (Photos) by ades0la(f): 10:44pm On Dec 20
Overkill..

the bus must have been moving real slow with all that load. embarassed
Re: One Word For The Driver Of This Overloaded Bus (Photos) by jabberjawz: 7:51am On Dec 21
Death Sentence.....by luggage.
Re: One Word For The Driver Of This Overloaded Bus (Photos) by RaaGhu: 8:05pm On Dec 21
He has come to take away all our sins!

Re: One Word For The Driver Of This Overloaded Bus (Photos) by kenevision(m): 9:10pm On Dec 21
grin

Is Airforce1 Explorers, the great beat thread producer

grin grin

Re: One Word For The Driver Of This Overloaded Bus (Photos) by ichommy(m): 2:54am On Dec 22
Another word for Over load please?
Re: One Word For The Driver Of This Overloaded Bus (Photos) by joinnow: 1:07pm On Dec 22
Isnothisbus

