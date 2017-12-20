Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Longest FEC Meeting Under Buhari Extends To Thursday (3783 Views)

The meeting, held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, thus becomes the longest FEC meeting by the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The president’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu, who briefed State House correspondents after the meeting, said it was extended because the agenda of the meeting has not been exhausted.

The meeting began at about 11 a.m. after Mr. Buhari inaugurated seven newly appointed permanent secretaries.

The cabinet members went on a short break between 1:30 and 2 p.m. after which they continued the meeting till about 5:30 p.m. before adjourning till the next day.



how will it not extend when $1b is at stake 6 Likes

Whats the outcome of all the FEC meetings, what have they achieved?



Hmmm

Slow and steady...

What is dullard upto? 3 Likes

I think his cabinet members are having a hard time convincing the stubborn fly to resign.















They can't recall the essence of the meeting any way With a man like Buhari at the helm of affairsThey can't recall the essence of the meeting any way

Osunbade is even hungry 1 Like





I always wait to read through their lamentations.



PMB till 2023. Every day passing by and Muhammadu Buhari still Nigeria's President inflicts an incurable torment on some people.

I always wait to read through their lamentations.

PMB till 2023.

2 days meeting as if something good will come out of it. Mtchewww!!!





My contacts present say it was like the last supper.



Baba was looking at his ministers and wondering which of them will betray him to Atiku.

Some of them were asked to appraise his government and the public perception of it.



Petrol scarcity was also discussed.

Well,



Buhari obviously has supposed good intentions and a willing heart to lead Nigeria.

But it's too late,



what matters is the productivity of the meeting and not the duration. Buhari needs to step up his game for the few months he has left. He should also have his luggage packed cos he isn't coming back in 2019 3 Likes

What you dont have; you can't give even if you spent 30years discussing it....bunch of empty heads 1 Like

Obviously the people in the sharing list is long and ambitious. It takes longer than a single sitting to share $1B.



Sit from today till forever, a useless government still remains the same.

Lip sealed

You made sense today. Is it because of Christmas? You made sense today. Is it because of Christmas? 1 Like

for the fact the dullard is in charge nothing good is coming out of that meeting, if they like it should be extended to next year, nothing special 1 Like

Extended foolishness

He wants to make sure that ministers spend Xmas in abj,..damn sadist

baba is working, Atiku slaves are wailing baba is working, Atiku slaves are wailing

A meeting that started by 11am can hardly finnish on time what with the number of items on the agenda, and Buhari not well and Atiku posing a threat. Sure it has to be extended.

lecowas:

how will it not extend when $1b is at stake honestly you deserve a hot slap honestly you deserve a hot slap

Deo1986:

A meeting that started by 11am can hardly finnish on time what with the number of items on the agenda, and Buhari not well and Atiku posing a threat. Sure it has to be extended.

Atiku is no threat he would only be voted by the east.

Atiku na big thief even bigger thief than obj.

All we need is a new face in Nigerian politics. All this old men recycling themselves won't help the nation at all. Atiku is no threat he would only be voted by the east.Atiku na big thief even bigger thief than obj.All we need is a new face in Nigerian politics. All this old men recycling themselves won't help the nation at all.

Do you know that Innoson still maintains his accounts with GTB? Do you know that Innoson still maintains his accounts with GTB?

