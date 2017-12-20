₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Longest FEC Meeting Under Buhari Extends To Thursday by Ecstasy154: 7:26pm
The Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting held on Wednesday was not concluded and has been extended to Thursday.
The meeting, held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, thus becomes the longest FEC meeting by the Muhammadu Buhari administration.
The president’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu, who briefed State House correspondents after the meeting, said it was extended because the agenda of the meeting has not been exhausted.
The meeting began at about 11 a.m. after Mr. Buhari inaugurated seven newly appointed permanent secretaries.
The cabinet members went on a short break between 1:30 and 2 p.m. after which they continued the meeting till about 5:30 p.m. before adjourning till the next day.
https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/253120-longest-fec-meeting-under-buhari-extends-to-thursday.html#click=https:///JhVb6gETVJ
Re: Longest FEC Meeting Under Buhari Extends To Thursday by lecowas: 7:29pm
how will it not extend when $1b is at stake
Re: Longest FEC Meeting Under Buhari Extends To Thursday by rayblings(m): 7:30pm
.
Whats the outcome of all the FEC meetings, what have they achieved?
Kankawormotungugwaka I find this word more meaningful than their meeting
Re: Longest FEC Meeting Under Buhari Extends To Thursday by malware: 7:51pm
Re: Longest FEC Meeting Under Buhari Extends To Thursday by ManirBK: 9:40pm
Slow and steady...
Re: Longest FEC Meeting Under Buhari Extends To Thursday by SalamRushdie: 9:41pm
What is dullard upto?
Re: Longest FEC Meeting Under Buhari Extends To Thursday by frankyychiji(m): 9:43pm
SalamRushdie:I think his cabinet members are having a hard time convincing the stubborn fly to resign.
Re: Longest FEC Meeting Under Buhari Extends To Thursday by ZombiePUNISHER: 9:47pm
With a man like Buhari at the helm of affairs
They can't recall the essence of the meeting any way
Re: Longest FEC Meeting Under Buhari Extends To Thursday by emeijeh(m): 10:03pm
Osunbade is even hungry
Re: Longest FEC Meeting Under Buhari Extends To Thursday by MrHistorian: 10:06pm
Every day passing by and Muhammadu Buhari still Nigeria's President inflicts an incurable torment on some people.
I always wait to read through their lamentations.
PMB till 2023.
Re: Longest FEC Meeting Under Buhari Extends To Thursday by lonelydora(m): 10:07pm
2 days meeting as if something good will come out of it. Mtchewww!!!
If you are an Igbo person banking with GTBank, just go and withdraw all your money now, and close the account. Let's all boycott GTBank
It is happening in Anambra already.
#boycottGTB
Re: Longest FEC Meeting Under Buhari Extends To Thursday by NwaAmaikpe: 10:07pm
My contacts present say it was like the last supper.
Baba was looking at his ministers and wondering which of them will betray him to Atiku.
Some of them were asked to appraise his government and the public perception of it.
Petrol scarcity was also discussed.
Well,
Buhari obviously has supposed good intentions and a willing heart to lead Nigeria.
But it's too late,
The dullard must go in 2019.
Re: Longest FEC Meeting Under Buhari Extends To Thursday by ElPadrino33: 10:07pm
what matters is the productivity of the meeting and not the duration. Buhari needs to step up his game for the few months he has left. He should also have his luggage packed cos he isn't coming back in 2019
Re: Longest FEC Meeting Under Buhari Extends To Thursday by superior1: 10:08pm
What you dont have; you can't give even if you spent 30years discussing it....bunch of empty heads
Re: Longest FEC Meeting Under Buhari Extends To Thursday by echelons(m): 10:08pm
Obviously the people in the sharing list is long and ambitious. It takes longer than a single sitting to share $1B.
Sit from today till forever, a useless government still remains the same.
Re: Longest FEC Meeting Under Buhari Extends To Thursday by Financialfree: 10:08pm
Re: Longest FEC Meeting Under Buhari Extends To Thursday by ManirBK: 10:11pm
SalamRushdie:
Re: Longest FEC Meeting Under Buhari Extends To Thursday by belcri: 10:11pm
lonelydora:
Re: Longest FEC Meeting Under Buhari Extends To Thursday by solpat(m): 10:11pm
Re: Longest FEC Meeting Under Buhari Extends To Thursday by lonelydora(m): 10:12pm
NwaAmaikpe:
You made sense today. Is it because of Christmas?
Re: Longest FEC Meeting Under Buhari Extends To Thursday by ogaJona(m): 10:16pm
for the fact the dullard is in charge nothing good is coming out of that meeting, if they like it should be extended to next year, nothing special
Re: Longest FEC Meeting Under Buhari Extends To Thursday by lollmaolol: 10:20pm
Extended foolishness
Re: Longest FEC Meeting Under Buhari Extends To Thursday by anyimontana(m): 10:22pm
He wants to make sure that ministers spend Xmas in abj,..damn sadist
Re: Longest FEC Meeting Under Buhari Extends To Thursday by blogbuilder: 10:23pm
NwaAmaikpe:weldone sir. First on point comment ever made by you
Re: Longest FEC Meeting Under Buhari Extends To Thursday by ipobarecriminals: 10:24pm
baba is working, Atiku slaves are wailing
Re: Longest FEC Meeting Under Buhari Extends To Thursday by Deo1986(m): 10:25pm
A meeting that started by 11am can hardly finnish on time what with the number of items on the agenda, and Buhari not well and Atiku posing a threat. Sure it has to be extended.
Re: Longest FEC Meeting Under Buhari Extends To Thursday by joa2013: 10:31pm
lecowas:honestly you deserve a hot slap
Re: Longest FEC Meeting Under Buhari Extends To Thursday by almarthins(m): 10:35pm
Deo1986:
Atiku is no threat he would only be voted by the east.
Atiku na big thief even bigger thief than obj.
All we need is a new face in Nigerian politics. All this old men recycling themselves won't help the nation at all.
Re: Longest FEC Meeting Under Buhari Extends To Thursday by kitaatita: 10:39pm
lonelydora:
Do you know that Innoson still maintains his accounts with GTB?
Re: Longest FEC Meeting Under Buhari Extends To Thursday by joa2013: 10:45pm
lonelydora:That's right. Hope you'll suggest ways of paying back their multi billion indebtedness to GTB sha o.
Re: Longest FEC Meeting Under Buhari Extends To Thursday by Yyeske(m): 10:55pm
lonelydora:Hope you won't shout witch hunting when GTB starts retrenching Igbo staffs after seeing what people like you always bring online
