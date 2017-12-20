Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / FG Declares December 25, 26 And January 1st Public Holidays (2031 Views)

Eid-El-Maulud: FG Declares Friday Public Holiday / Eid-El-Kabir: FG Declares Friday & Monday As Public Holidays / FG Declares Mondays And Wednesdays As Made-In-Nigeria Dress Day (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Minister of Interior, Lt. General (Rtd) Abdulralman Dambazau who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, enjoined the Christian faithful and all Nigerians to use the period in praying earnestly for the betterment and development of Nigeria.



According to a statement issued on Wednesday by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Abubakar Magaji, the minister also called upon Nigerians to strengthen their resolve to maintain peace and unity in Nigeria.



Dambazau further urged all Nigerians, both at home and abroad, to support the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in its determination in improving the quality of life of Nigerians.



He wished Nigerians a Happy Christmas and New Year celebrations.



http://thenationonlineng.net/fg-declares-public-holidays/amp/?__twitter_impression=true The Federal Government has declared Monday 25th, Tuesday 26th December 2017 and Monday 1st January 2018 as Public Holidays to mark Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year.Minister of Interior, Lt. General (Rtd) Abdulralman Dambazau who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, enjoined the Christian faithful and all Nigerians to use the period in praying earnestly for the betterment and development of Nigeria.According to a statement issued on Wednesday by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Abubakar Magaji, the minister also called upon Nigerians to strengthen their resolve to maintain peace and unity in Nigeria.Dambazau further urged all Nigerians, both at home and abroad, to support the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in its determination in improving the quality of life of Nigerians.He wished Nigerians a Happy Christmas and New Year celebrations.

This wont go well with muslim faithfuls, anyway how many days is salla 2 Likes

What nonsense is this? 25 26 and 1st are already holiday.



I came here to see 27 28 29 30 31 2nd 3rd as holiday. Thunder fire Buhari left yanshh 12 Likes 2 Shares

Seun Lalasticlala Mynd44

When are Sango,Ogun,Ifa and Oya worshippers getting theirs?

I'LL BE AT HOME ALONE WITH MY WIFEY 2 Likes 1 Share

Shooo. So they need to declare before we know it’s a holiday ni 3 Likes 1 Share

Hector09:

This wont go well with muslim faithfuls, anyway how many days is salla

We really dont care. We really dont care. 3 Likes

no b holiday before?



You can declare like 27,28,29 Are they declaring what we've already declared for ourselves since...You can declare like 27,28,29 2 Likes

Its not new na...its like a default holiday... Always constant year in year out.

tribalistseun:

What nonsense is this? 25 26 and 1st are already holiday.



I came here to see 27 28 29 30 31 2nd 3rd as holiday. Thunder fire Buhari left yanshh From where does this kind of reasoning come from? I doubt it's from a human brain. From where does this kind of reasoning come from? I doubt it's from a human brain. 3 Likes

Good day, please can anyone help me with any good male fashion designer where I can learn how to sew men's wear. I live at around isolo. Thanks

The most useless country...d meeting is to strategies on how to loot d country

Are those not constant holidays worldwide? Or Nigeria wanted to do otherwise from the rest of the world?

These dates are not confirmed yet and they have urged all media outlets to pull the coomunique down for now. NAN and tribune just did dunno why thenation is still spreading it when it is not confirmed yet

Boland:

From whence does this kind of reasoning come from? I doubt it's from a human brain.

Hey, number one rule of savagery,



Know English language first Hey, number one rule of savagery,Know English language first 2 Likes



tribalistseun:

What nonsense is this? 25 26 and 1st are already holiday.



I came here to see 27 28 29 30 31 2nd 3rd as holiday. Thunder fire Buhari left yanshh

MERRY CHRISTMAS PEOPLE

Buhari will add this one to his achievements now 1 Like

emmanuelike:





Hey, number one rule of savagery,



Know English language first Oh! My bad, kindly point out where the error is. Oh! My bad, kindly point out where the error is. 1 Like

Che dis people mad nii , January 2nd nkor

Whether them declare or not , we all including the chickens knows its holiday.

Mba, before nko? Ndi iberibe

before nko?? 1 Like

Boland:

Oh! My bad, kindly point out where the error is.



Haaa!!! Kukuma dey look no talk anything. Don’t you see your whence to mention a few. Haaa!!! Kukuma dey look no talk anything. Don’t you see your whence to mention a few.

[/color][color=#550000] ElPadrino33:

Buhari will add this one to his achievements now lol lol 1 Like

doubler:

The most useless country...d meeting is to strategies on how to loot d country sigh so that holiday is not good why can't you declare it yourself sigh so that holiday is not good why can't you declare it yourself

Lool obviously

So Buhari and co. did not want to declare 25th, 26th of Dec and 1st of Jan as public holidays until after their so called meeting abi?





MURIC people at work