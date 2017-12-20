₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
FG Declares December 25, 26 And January 1st Public Holidays by Ebullience(m): 8:03pm
The Federal Government has declared Monday 25th, Tuesday 26th December 2017 and Monday 1st January 2018 as Public Holidays to mark Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year.
Minister of Interior, Lt. General (Rtd) Abdulralman Dambazau who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, enjoined the Christian faithful and all Nigerians to use the period in praying earnestly for the betterment and development of Nigeria.
According to a statement issued on Wednesday by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Abubakar Magaji, the minister also called upon Nigerians to strengthen their resolve to maintain peace and unity in Nigeria.
Dambazau further urged all Nigerians, both at home and abroad, to support the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in its determination in improving the quality of life of Nigerians.
He wished Nigerians a Happy Christmas and New Year celebrations.
Re: FG Declares December 25, 26 And January 1st Public Holidays by Hector09: 8:10pm
This wont go well with muslim faithfuls, anyway how many days is salla
Re: FG Declares December 25, 26 And January 1st Public Holidays by tribalistseun: 8:13pm
What nonsense is this? 25 26 and 1st are already holiday.
I came here to see 27 28 29 30 31 2nd 3rd as holiday. Thunder fire Buhari left yanshh
Re: FG Declares December 25, 26 And January 1st Public Holidays by Ebullience(m): 9:13pm
Re: FG Declares December 25, 26 And January 1st Public Holidays by MrHistorian: 10:09pm
When are Sango,Ogun,Ifa and Oya worshippers getting theirs?
Re: FG Declares December 25, 26 And January 1st Public Holidays by meeky007(m): 10:09pm
I'LL BE AT HOME ALONE WITH MY WIFEY
Re: FG Declares December 25, 26 And January 1st Public Holidays by damiplovR(m): 10:09pm
Shooo. So they need to declare before we know it’s a holiday ni
Re: FG Declares December 25, 26 And January 1st Public Holidays by AlderFadington: 10:09pm
Hector09:
We really dont care.
Re: FG Declares December 25, 26 And January 1st Public Holidays by smith666999(m): 10:10pm
no b holiday before?
Re: FG Declares December 25, 26 And January 1st Public Holidays by EmmaEma: 10:10pm
Are they declaring what we've already declared for ourselves since...
You can declare like 27,28,29
Re: FG Declares December 25, 26 And January 1st Public Holidays by Agadsman(m): 10:10pm
Its not new na...its like a default holiday... Always constant year in year out.
Re: FG Declares December 25, 26 And January 1st Public Holidays by Boland(m): 10:10pm
tribalistseun:From where does this kind of reasoning come from? I doubt it's from a human brain.
Re: FG Declares December 25, 26 And January 1st Public Holidays by OLAFIMIX: 10:11pm
Re: FG Declares December 25, 26 And January 1st Public Holidays by doubler(m): 10:11pm
The most useless country...d meeting is to strategies on how to loot d country
Re: FG Declares December 25, 26 And January 1st Public Holidays by permanentgrace(m): 10:11pm
Are those not constant holidays worldwide? Or Nigeria wanted to do otherwise from the rest of the world?
Re: FG Declares December 25, 26 And January 1st Public Holidays by Neyoor(m): 10:11pm
These dates are not confirmed yet and they have urged all media outlets to pull the coomunique down for now. NAN and tribune just did dunno why thenation is still spreading it when it is not confirmed yet
Re: FG Declares December 25, 26 And January 1st Public Holidays by emmanuelike(m): 10:12pm
Boland:
Hey, number one rule of savagery,
Know English language first
Re: FG Declares December 25, 26 And January 1st Public Holidays by belcri: 10:12pm
Re: FG Declares December 25, 26 And January 1st Public Holidays by bedspread: 10:14pm
MERRY CHRISTMAS PEOPLE
Re: FG Declares December 25, 26 And January 1st Public Holidays by ElPadrino33: 10:14pm
Buhari will add this one to his achievements now
Re: FG Declares December 25, 26 And January 1st Public Holidays by Boland(m): 10:14pm
emmanuelike:Oh! My bad, kindly point out where the error is.
Re: FG Declares December 25, 26 And January 1st Public Holidays by ERCROSS(m): 10:15pm
Che dis people mad nii , January 2nd nkor
Re: FG Declares December 25, 26 And January 1st Public Holidays by clems88(m): 10:16pm
Whether them declare or not , we all including the chickens knows its holiday.
Re: FG Declares December 25, 26 And January 1st Public Holidays by seedsower(m): 10:20pm
Mba, before nko? Ndi iberibe
Re: FG Declares December 25, 26 And January 1st Public Holidays by symbianDON(m): 10:20pm
before nko??
Re: FG Declares December 25, 26 And January 1st Public Holidays by Pelaiye2703(m): 10:23pm
Boland:
Haaa!!! Kukuma dey look no talk anything. Don’t you see your whence to mention a few.
Re: FG Declares December 25, 26 And January 1st Public Holidays by 4rin(m): 10:23pm
ElPadrino33:lol
Re: FG Declares December 25, 26 And January 1st Public Holidays by Morenikeji900: 10:29pm
doubler:sigh so that holiday is not good why can't you declare it yourself
Re: FG Declares December 25, 26 And January 1st Public Holidays by Rockafellar(m): 10:30pm
Lool obviously
Re: FG Declares December 25, 26 And January 1st Public Holidays by ewa20buredi100: 10:33pm
So Buhari and co. did not want to declare 25th, 26th of Dec and 1st of Jan as public holidays until after their so called meeting abi?
MURIC people at work
Re: FG Declares December 25, 26 And January 1st Public Holidays by teepha(f): 10:41pm
Hector09:
Must you always attribute something to religion...receive sense
