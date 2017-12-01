Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / He Met Me In My Mom's Shop 10 Years Ago,Now This Is Happening; Lady Reveals.PICS (7344 Views)

Below is Princess Ifunanya‎ shared on Facebook;



I want to thank ALMGHTY GOD for making this a reality. It all started as a joke 10 years ago,he met me in my mum's shop for the first time and told me he will marry me, that was love at first sight for him, ever since then anywhere he see me he refers to me as (my wife) after sometime we lost contact until when he came back in 2014 but we did not communicate much then fast forward to 2016 he searched for me and found me at the appropriate time and to the glory of GOD it is now a reality...finally getting married to my missing Rib.......princess&francis..



HML

Nobody should put asunder in what God have joined together... Says the holy Bible



Nice photo shoot concept.

The joy of marriage will not depart from you... IJN

beautiful

Must u be the first after creating d thread @ Op

Nice one.....cute couple

May God Bless Your Home







Wow,congrats and HML. Wow,congrats and HML.

GETTING MARRIED TO THE RIGHT PERSON FULFILLS LIFE AND HAPPINESS. 1 Like









∆ Alright!!! That's your cup of tea





Happy Married Life... ∆

Congrats.







He came to her mother's shop and bought love,

Is it safe to say her mother is a lovepeddler? He came to her mother's shop and bought love,Is it safe to say her mother is a lovepeddler? 3 Likes 1 Share





But that snooker TABLE need replacement! Nice picture there.But that snooker TABLE need replacement! 1 Like

A Nigerian lady can't seem to contain her excitement ahead of her wedding to her longtime friend and sweetheart. According to Princess Ifunanya‎, it all started as a joke 10 years ago when he met her at her mother's shop for the first time and said he will marry her.

Happy Married Life Happy Married Life

Where n how u met isn't really important Ma'am. Congrats

She's so pretty.



Aaaawwn



I'm jealous of that body shape.

Why the lady con look like vampire....#JustThinkingOutLoud 1 Like

Hmm





Anyways congrats to her.



He came to her mother's shop and bought love,

Is it safe to say her mother is a lovepeddler? You've sharp wits but it's a pity you decided to be f00lish. Is it safe to say you are an intelligent F00L? The foundation on that face can conveniently support a 4-storey building...Anyways congrats to her.You've sharp wits but it's a pity you decided to be f00lish. Is it safe to say you are an intelligent F00L? 2 Likes 1 Share

Wat is mummy selling

Cool

I want to use this opportunity to thank all these men that leave their girlfriends fallow for 10years then resurface to marry them.



Thank you for feeding area boys

Thank you providing them with playgrounds.



Thanks for everything. I want to use this opportunity to thank all these men that leave their girlfriends fallow for 10years then resurface to marry them.Thank you for feeding area boysThank you providing them with playgrounds.Thanks for everything. 1 Like 1 Share

Awww. Lovely

.

Pictures of him meeting u in your mum s shop or i dont blv u.