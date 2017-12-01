₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
A Nigerian lady can't seem to contain her excitement ahead of her wedding to her longtime friend and sweetheart. According to Princess Ifunanya, it all started as a joke 10 years ago when he met her at her mother's shop for the first time and said he will marry her. Now what started as a joke is set to become reality. Congratulations in advance.
Below is Princess Ifunanya shared on Facebook;
I want to thank ALMGHTY GOD for making this a reality. It all started as a joke 10 years ago,he met me in my mum's shop for the first time and told me he will marry me, that was love at first sight for him, ever since then anywhere he see me he refers to me as (my wife) after sometime we lost contact until when he came back in 2014 but we did not communicate much then fast forward to 2016 he searched for me and found me at the appropriate time and to the glory of GOD it is now a reality...finally getting married to my missing Rib.......princess&francis..
|Re: He Met Me In My Mom's Shop 10 Years Ago,Now This Is Happening; Lady Reveals.PICS by Financialfree: 8:58pm
HML
Nobody should put asunder in what God have joined together... Says the holy Bible
Nice photo shoot concept.
The joy of marriage will not depart from you... IJN
now safeguard each other that the sanctity of ur marriage remain undefiled
And to all married ladies
Remember that your husband is not looking for kitchen food from his side chick but bedroom food.
Don't be tired of giving him that food else he will look for it outside
A good cook in the kitchen and in the bed room is a perfect combo for a working relationship
And to all married guys
Never underestimate the power of your wife.
She is an incubator.
If you give her trouble you receive hell
15 Likes
|Re: He Met Me In My Mom's Shop 10 Years Ago,Now This Is Happening; Lady Reveals.PICS by vivypretty(f): 8:58pm
beautiful
|Re: He Met Me In My Mom's Shop 10 Years Ago,Now This Is Happening; Lady Reveals.PICS by FrancisDozie: 8:59pm
DrinkLimca or NwaAmaikpe this space is for either of you.
5 Likes
|Re: He Met Me In My Mom's Shop 10 Years Ago,Now This Is Happening; Lady Reveals.PICS by FrancisDozie: 9:00pm
Must u be the first after creating d thread @ Op
|Re: He Met Me In My Mom's Shop 10 Years Ago,Now This Is Happening; Lady Reveals.PICS by habsydiamond(m): 9:03pm
Nice one.....cute couple
|Re: He Met Me In My Mom's Shop 10 Years Ago,Now This Is Happening; Lady Reveals.PICS by MetroBaba1: 9:07pm
May God Bless Your Home
|Re: He Met Me In My Mom's Shop 10 Years Ago,Now This Is Happening; Lady Reveals.PICS by Evablizin(f): 9:13pm
Wow,congrats and HML.
|Re: He Met Me In My Mom's Shop 10 Years Ago,Now This Is Happening; Lady Reveals.PICS by GloriaNinja(f): 9:13pm
GETTING MARRIED TO THE RIGHT PERSON FULFILLS LIFE AND HAPPINESS.
1 Like
|Re: He Met Me In My Mom's Shop 10 Years Ago,Now This Is Happening; Lady Reveals.PICS by OrestesDante(m): 9:37pm
∆ Alright!!! That's your cup of tea
Happy Married Life... ∆
|Re: He Met Me In My Mom's Shop 10 Years Ago,Now This Is Happening; Lady Reveals.PICS by Rolex67(f): 9:38pm
Congrats.
|Re: He Met Me In My Mom's Shop 10 Years Ago,Now This Is Happening; Lady Reveals.PICS by hanassholesolo: 9:57pm
|Re: He Met Me In My Mom's Shop 10 Years Ago,Now This Is Happening; Lady Reveals.PICS by NwaAmaikpe: 10:33pm
He came to her mother's shop and bought love,
Is it safe to say her mother is a lovepeddler?
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: He Met Me In My Mom's Shop 10 Years Ago,Now This Is Happening; Lady Reveals.PICS by Forumine: 10:33pm
Nice picture there.
But that snooker TABLE need replacement!
1 Like
|Re: He Met Me In My Mom's Shop 10 Years Ago,Now This Is Happening; Lady Reveals.PICS by Ruggedfitness: 10:33pm
Happy Married Life
|Re: He Met Me In My Mom's Shop 10 Years Ago,Now This Is Happening; Lady Reveals.PICS by Roon9(m): 10:34pm
Where n how u met isn't really important Ma'am. Congrats
|Re: He Met Me In My Mom's Shop 10 Years Ago,Now This Is Happening; Lady Reveals.PICS by Ruggedfitness: 10:34pm
|Re: He Met Me In My Mom's Shop 10 Years Ago,Now This Is Happening; Lady Reveals.PICS by jamariwolf(f): 10:34pm
She's so pretty.
Aaaawwn
I'm jealous of that body shape.
|Re: He Met Me In My Mom's Shop 10 Years Ago,Now This Is Happening; Lady Reveals.PICS by Tascom236: 10:34pm
Why the lady con look like vampire....#JustThinkingOutLoud
1 Like
|Re: He Met Me In My Mom's Shop 10 Years Ago,Now This Is Happening; Lady Reveals.PICS by emusmithy(m): 10:34pm
Hmm
|Re: He Met Me In My Mom's Shop 10 Years Ago,Now This Is Happening; Lady Reveals.PICS by Arsenalholic(m): 10:34pm
The foundation on that face can conveniently support a 4-storey building...
Anyways congrats to her.
NwaAmaikpe:You've sharp wits but it's a pity you decided to be f00lish. Is it safe to say you are an intelligent F00L?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: He Met Me In My Mom's Shop 10 Years Ago,Now This Is Happening; Lady Reveals.PICS by oluseyiforjesus(m): 10:35pm
Wat is mummy selling
|Re: He Met Me In My Mom's Shop 10 Years Ago,Now This Is Happening; Lady Reveals.PICS by cystem(m): 10:35pm
Cool
|Re: He Met Me In My Mom's Shop 10 Years Ago,Now This Is Happening; Lady Reveals.PICS by Okoyeeboz: 10:35pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Drop am as e dey hot.
2 Likes
|Re: He Met Me In My Mom's Shop 10 Years Ago,Now This Is Happening; Lady Reveals.PICS by Jerrymax01(m): 10:36pm
FrancisDozie:
Even meself dey wait them, but let me take cover first
|Re: He Met Me In My Mom's Shop 10 Years Ago,Now This Is Happening; Lady Reveals.PICS by NwaAmaikpe: 10:36pm
I want to use this opportunity to thank all these men that leave their girlfriends fallow for 10years then resurface to marry them.
Thank you for feeding area boys
Thank you providing them with playgrounds.
Thanks for everything.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: He Met Me In My Mom's Shop 10 Years Ago,Now This Is Happening; Lady Reveals.PICS by blackbeau1(f): 10:37pm
Awww. Lovely
|Re: He Met Me In My Mom's Shop 10 Years Ago,Now This Is Happening; Lady Reveals.PICS by Ishilove: 10:37pm
.
|Re: He Met Me In My Mom's Shop 10 Years Ago,Now This Is Happening; Lady Reveals.PICS by anyimontana(m): 10:37pm
FrancisDozie:I wonder why u r making them feel relevant.. Oh yes,I forgot that thier lives revolves round dis forum
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: He Met Me In My Mom's Shop 10 Years Ago,Now This Is Happening; Lady Reveals.PICS by rafabenitez: 10:38pm
Pictures of him meeting u in your mum s shop or i dont blv u.
|Re: He Met Me In My Mom's Shop 10 Years Ago,Now This Is Happening; Lady Reveals.PICS by stevesharon: 10:39pm
Congrats to them...
