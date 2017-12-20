₦airaland Forum

Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United 1 - 1 Live by Emekus92(m): 9:47pm
Djluda:
I see Man united loosing this match!
Do you also see the woman at your back wanting to give you a nock on that ur big head.

1 Like

Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United 1 - 1 Live by Zanas: 9:49pm
Man utd had no shot on target in the first half, Bristol had three shots on target. All of man utd's nine shots on goal have been off target
Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United 1 - 1 Live by CeeJay9ja(m): 9:57pm
Zlatan should just retire from football...
Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United 1 - 1 Live by sirfee(m): 10:00pm
agbolahangift:
glory glory man.u
Spread the good news to the whole world.There is only one UNITED



GGMU

Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United 1 - 1 Live by Zanas: 10:09pm
Goal!!!
Bristol 1:0 Man utd
Joe Bryan scores!
Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United 1 - 1 Live by Emekus92(m): 10:09pm
Goal for Bristol.
Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United 1 - 1 Live by NwaJozi: 10:09pm
Bristol goal lololololol

Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United 1 - 1 Live by sirfee(m): 10:09pm
Goal


Bristol don do am
Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United 1 - 1 Live by sekem: 10:10pm
Mod abeg update the scores na

Manyou is losing 1-Kpondo
Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United 1 - 1 Live by eddie7: 10:10pm
OP pls do the needful 1:0
Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United 1 - 1 Live by chloride6: 10:11pm
What a useless club
Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United 1 - 1 Live by Simplefaithy: 10:11pm
mod na man u fan
Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United 1 - 1 Live by Dutchey(m): 10:12pm
ha man u. dey allow devil 2 use am
Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United 1 - 1 Live by osazsky(m): 10:13pm
kia my ticket but this is a strong squard na, pogba is even playing w.wsiten dey happen na ,man u abeg my 70k oo. I take god beg una
Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United 1 - 1 Live by Sheun001(m): 10:14pm
grin grin grin
Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United 1 - 1 Live by MrCEO69(m): 10:15pm
of all day man u wan lose...
Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United 1 - 1 Live by femi4: 10:15pm
1-1 zlatan to the rescue
Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United 1 - 1 Live by sirfee(m): 10:15pm
Goallllll

GGMU
Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United 1 - 1 Live by doromi: 10:15pm
united is loosing....i see the loosing this one
Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United 1 - 1 Live by Zanas: 10:15pm
Goal!!!
Bristol 1:1 Man utd
Zlatan scores
Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United 1 - 1 Live by Emekus92(m): 10:15pm
the fools Don equalize they better win o. only concern about my ticket
Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United 1 - 1 Live by MrCEO69(m): 10:16pm
and they equalize.. mumu pple
Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United 1 - 1 Live by edgeP(m): 10:16pm
park the bus! park the bus! hahahahaha! hit song of the year
Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United 1 - 1 Live by osazsky(m): 10:16pm
any game I play na so so monitoring spirit dey follow d ticket , I don tire, dem don even score Strasbourg self, make man u cucuma lose na , fools, 70k gone
Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United 1 - 1 Live by CheedyJ(m): 10:17pm
Coldfeets:
Ordinary Bristol City?

Chai wink wink wink wink
That 'ordinary'bristol city av scored more goals Dan any team in this years' carabao cup so, dey re no push overs
Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United 1 - 1 Live by Horlaleck(m): 10:19pm
1---1 Zlatan �
Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United 1 - 1 Live by CheedyJ(m): 10:19pm
Djluda:
I see Man united loosing this match!
U don't loose matches rada u lose matches...

1 Like

Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United 1 - 1 Live by Zanas: 10:22pm
Substitution Man utd:
Lukaku IN
Blind OUT
Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United 1 - 1 Live by Remsilla(m): 10:23pm
Kinging!! Ibra fire!
Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United 1 - 1 Live by tigonana: 10:25pm
Man u don spoil my ticket,first half win don dat useless united no gree do am.

3 Likes

Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United 1 - 1 Live by babyfaceafrica: 10:26pm
osazsky:
any game I play na so so monitoring spirit dey follow d ticket , I don tire, dem don even score Strasbourg self, make man u cucuma lose na , fools, 70k gone
sorry. Beta luck weekend

1 Like

Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United 1 - 1 Live by Zanas: 10:28pm
Substitution Man utd
Mikhitharian IN
Zlatan OUT

