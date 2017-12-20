₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United 1 - 1 Live by Emekus92(m): 9:47pm
Djluda:Do you also see the woman at your back wanting to give you a nock on that ur big head.
1 Like
|Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United 1 - 1 Live by Zanas: 9:49pm
Man utd had no shot on target in the first half, Bristol had three shots on target. All of man utd's nine shots on goal have been off target
|Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United 1 - 1 Live by CeeJay9ja(m): 9:57pm
Zlatan should just retire from football...
|Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United 1 - 1 Live by sirfee(m): 10:00pm
agbolahangift:Spread the good news to the whole world.There is only one UNITED
GGMU
|Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United 1 - 1 Live by Zanas: 10:09pm
Goal!!!
Bristol 1:0 Man utd
Joe Bryan scores!
|Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United 1 - 1 Live by Emekus92(m): 10:09pm
Goal for Bristol.
|Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United 1 - 1 Live by NwaJozi: 10:09pm
Bristol goal lololololol
|Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United 1 - 1 Live by sirfee(m): 10:09pm
Goal
Bristol don do am
|Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United 1 - 1 Live by sekem: 10:10pm
Mod abeg update the scores na
Manyou is losing 1-Kpondo
|Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United 1 - 1 Live by eddie7: 10:10pm
OP pls do the needful 1:0
|Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United 1 - 1 Live by chloride6: 10:11pm
What a useless club
|Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United 1 - 1 Live by Simplefaithy: 10:11pm
mod na man u fan
|Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United 1 - 1 Live by Dutchey(m): 10:12pm
ha man u. dey allow devil 2 use am
|Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United 1 - 1 Live by osazsky(m): 10:13pm
kia my ticket but this is a strong squard na, pogba is even playing w.wsiten dey happen na ,man u abeg my 70k oo. I take god beg una
|Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United 1 - 1 Live by Sheun001(m): 10:14pm
|Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United 1 - 1 Live by MrCEO69(m): 10:15pm
of all day man u wan lose...
|Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United 1 - 1 Live by femi4: 10:15pm
1-1 zlatan to the rescue
|Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United 1 - 1 Live by sirfee(m): 10:15pm
Goallllll
GGMU
|Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United 1 - 1 Live by doromi: 10:15pm
united is loosing....i see the loosing this one
|Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United 1 - 1 Live by Zanas: 10:15pm
Goal!!!
Bristol 1:1 Man utd
Zlatan scores
|Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United 1 - 1 Live by Emekus92(m): 10:15pm
the fools Don equalize they better win o. only concern about my ticket
|Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United 1 - 1 Live by MrCEO69(m): 10:16pm
and they equalize.. mumu pple
|Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United 1 - 1 Live by edgeP(m): 10:16pm
park the bus! park the bus! hahahahaha! hit song of the year
|Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United 1 - 1 Live by osazsky(m): 10:16pm
any game I play na so so monitoring spirit dey follow d ticket , I don tire, dem don even score Strasbourg self, make man u cucuma lose na , fools, 70k gone
|Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United 1 - 1 Live by CheedyJ(m): 10:17pm
Coldfeets:That 'ordinary'bristol city av scored more goals Dan any team in this years' carabao cup so, dey re no push overs
|Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United 1 - 1 Live by Horlaleck(m): 10:19pm
1---1 Zlatan �
|Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United 1 - 1 Live by CheedyJ(m): 10:19pm
Djluda:U don't loose matches rada u lose matches...
1 Like
|Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United 1 - 1 Live by Zanas: 10:22pm
Substitution Man utd:
Lukaku IN
Blind OUT
|Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United 1 - 1 Live by Remsilla(m): 10:23pm
Kinging!! Ibra fire!
|Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United 1 - 1 Live by tigonana: 10:25pm
Man u don spoil my ticket,first half win don dat useless united no gree do am.
3 Likes
|Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United 1 - 1 Live by babyfaceafrica: 10:26pm
osazsky:sorry. Beta luck weekend
1 Like
|Re: Carabao Cup: Bristol City Vs Manchester United 1 - 1 Live by Zanas: 10:28pm
Substitution Man utd
Mikhitharian IN
Zlatan OUT
