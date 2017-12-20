Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Innocent Chukwuma Rejects EFCC Release, Refuses To Leave Custody (7338 Views)

Breaking News

Innoson has refused his release because he is demanding to know the reason for his arrest.

Its Efcc versus Gtb



Not a tribal or family war

You were arrested because it is an arrest.

Its Gtbank versus innoson



Nothing like Igbo's versus Nigeria



Gtbank is a private entity also innoson

Nice One

Papa please what is nice in this ?

I really pity Nigerians. If I may be permitted to say my mind, this Innoson saga is jut to take away the attention of citizens from the the scourging petrol scarcity that has hit the nation and from all indications will be getting harder as we launch into the peak of the festive period.



Oga Inno go in peace,demanding to know why they arrested you is a waste of time because they will tell you lies.

Its Gtbank versus innoson



Nothing like Igbo's versus Nigeria



Gtbank is a private entity also innoson





I really pity Nigerians. If I may be permitted to say my mind, this Innoson saga is jut to take away the attention of citizens from the the scourging petrol scarcity that has hit the nation and from all indications will be getting harder as we launch into the peak of the festive period.



they know we easily get distracted

Good for him,

The bloody debtor is trying to whip up sentiments.





EFCC is on the right track,

Good for him,
The bloody debtor is trying to whip up sentiments.
EFCC is on the right track,
Gtbank is on the right track.

Incarceration - be it temporarily or permanently is the least thing to use as a tool of protest.



Even Nnamdi Kanu gladly accepted freedom after the initial gra gra of "I can't leave my comrades here"



So,Who is Innoson?

Nice one brave man , but remember that he who fights and runs away lives to fight another day. Remember that this is Nigeria

I really pity Nigerians. If I may be permitted to say my mind, this Innoson saga is jut to take away the attention of citizens from the the scourging petrol scarcity that has hit the nation and from all indications will be getting harder as we launch into the peak of the festive period.



Has gotten to #200 here in Abia,, may still go higher as the weekend approaches.

Don't leave we are in your support

Incarceration - be it temporarily or permanently is the least thing to use as a tool of protest.



Even Nnamdi Kanu gladly accepted freedom after the initial gra gra of "I can't leave my comrades here"



So,Who is Innoson?

@OP, why is your screenshot showing 10:59pm when the Tweet was actually posted on 8:59pm

The man should sue their ass for slapping his wife. Damages #10 Billion.

In that case, the other thread is fake?

He should start living there na.

LMAO

Nice one. #itsbecauseweareigbos

Its not a bad move. EFCC has been useless thing since inception!

Efcc dey fall hand sha.u don't know the Genesis of quarell,u just jump in..

this country sef



one week

one drama

Apart from d reason of d arrest dat his demanding, he also want his 6billion naira cash from GTB b4 he leaves

SINCERELY, I AM MORE CONFUSED OF THIS GOVERNMENT THAN YOU ARE



LETS JUST#END EFCC NOW 2 Likes