Innocent Chukwuma Rejects EFCC Release, Refuses To Leave Custody by tochukwuifediba: 10:00pm
Screen shot


Breaking News
Innoson has refused his release because he is demanding to know the reason for his arrest.

https://mobile.twitter.com/innosonmotors/status/943571629610807298

Re: Innocent Chukwuma Rejects EFCC Release, Refuses To Leave Custody by EASY39(m): 10:02pm
Nice One

Re: Innocent Chukwuma Rejects EFCC Release, Refuses To Leave Custody by sarrki(m): 10:03pm
Its Efcc versus Gtb

Not a tribal or family war
Re: Innocent Chukwuma Rejects EFCC Release, Refuses To Leave Custody by eagleeye2: 10:05pm
You were arrested because it is an arrest.

Re: Innocent Chukwuma Rejects EFCC Release, Refuses To Leave Custody by sarrki(m): 10:05pm
Its Gtbank versus innoson

Nothing like Igbo's versus Nigeria

Gtbank is a private entity also innoson

Re: Innocent Chukwuma Rejects EFCC Release, Refuses To Leave Custody by sarrki(m): 10:06pm
EASY39:
Nice One

Papa please what is nice in this ?

Re: Innocent Chukwuma Rejects EFCC Release, Refuses To Leave Custody by psucc(m): 10:07pm
I really pity Nigerians. If I may be permitted to say my mind, this Innoson saga is jut to take away the attention of citizens from the the scourging petrol scarcity that has hit the nation and from all indications will be getting harder as we launch into the peak of the festive period.

And believe me for that price to reduce it may birth a new price.

Re: Innocent Chukwuma Rejects EFCC Release, Refuses To Leave Custody by Evablizin(f): 10:07pm
shocked


Oga Inno go in peace,demanding to know why they arrested you is a waste of time because they will tell you lies.

Re: Innocent Chukwuma Rejects EFCC Release, Refuses To Leave Custody by BuariCopyPaste: 10:10pm
sarrki:
Its Gtbank versus innoson

Nothing like Igbo's versus Nigeria

Gtbank is a private entity also innoson


.

Re: Innocent Chukwuma Rejects EFCC Release, Refuses To Leave Custody by CakezbyMarie: 10:12pm
psucc:
I really pity Nigerians. If I may be permitted to say my mind, this Innoson saga is jut to take away the attention of citizens from the the scourging petrol scarcity that has hit the nation and from all indications will be getting harder as we launch into the peak of the festive period.

And believe me for that price to reduce it may birth a new price.
they know we easily get distracted

Re: Innocent Chukwuma Rejects EFCC Release, Refuses To Leave Custody by AnodaIT(m): 10:14pm
Hmm
Re: Innocent Chukwuma Rejects EFCC Release, Refuses To Leave Custody by NwaAmaikpe: 10:14pm
shocked


Good for him,
The bloody debtor is trying to whip up sentiments.


EFCC is on the right track,
Gtbank is on the right track.

Re: Innocent Chukwuma Rejects EFCC Release, Refuses To Leave Custody by MrHistorian: 10:14pm
Incarceration - be it temporarily or permanently is the least thing to use as a tool of protest.

Even Nnamdi Kanu gladly accepted freedom after the initial gra gra of "I can't leave my comrades here"

So,Who is Innoson?

Re: Innocent Chukwuma Rejects EFCC Release, Refuses To Leave Custody by ElPadrino33: 10:14pm
Nice one brave man , but remember that he who fights and runs away lives to fight another day. Remember that this is Nigeria

Re: Innocent Chukwuma Rejects EFCC Release, Refuses To Leave Custody by eagleeye2: 10:15pm
psucc:
I really pity Nigerians. If I may be permitted to say my mind, this Innoson saga is jut to take away the attention of citizens from the the scourging petrol scarcity that has hit the nation and from all indications will be getting harder as we launch into the peak of the festive period.

And believe me for that price to reduce it may birth a new price.
Has gotten to #200 here in Abia,, may still go higher as the weekend approaches.

Re: Innocent Chukwuma Rejects EFCC Release, Refuses To Leave Custody by justdivine: 10:15pm
Don't leave we are in your support

Re: Innocent Chukwuma Rejects EFCC Release, Refuses To Leave Custody by EmmaEma: 10:15pm
sad
Re: Innocent Chukwuma Rejects EFCC Release, Refuses To Leave Custody by Xbee007(m): 10:16pm
@OP, why is your screenshot showing 10:59pm when the Tweet was actually posted on 8:59pm
Re: Innocent Chukwuma Rejects EFCC Release, Refuses To Leave Custody by eagleeye2: 10:16pm
Evablizin:
shocked


Oga Inno go in peace,demanding to know why they arrested you is a waste of time because they will tell you lies.
The man should sue their ass for slapping his wife. Damages #10 Billion.

Re: Innocent Chukwuma Rejects EFCC Release, Refuses To Leave Custody by chigoizie7(m): 10:16pm
In that case, the other thread is fake?
Re: Innocent Chukwuma Rejects EFCC Release, Refuses To Leave Custody by ODVanguard: 10:16pm
He should start living there na. undecided

Re: Innocent Chukwuma Rejects EFCC Release, Refuses To Leave Custody by sekundosekundo: 10:17pm
CakezbyMarie:
they know we easily get distracted
LMAO
Re: Innocent Chukwuma Rejects EFCC Release, Refuses To Leave Custody by bugidon(m): 10:17pm
Nice one. #itsbecauseweareigbos
Re: Innocent Chukwuma Rejects EFCC Release, Refuses To Leave Custody by 1nigeriamyfoot: 10:17pm
Its not a bad move. EFCC has been useless thing since inception!

Re: Innocent Chukwuma Rejects EFCC Release, Refuses To Leave Custody by anyimontana(m): 10:17pm
Efcc dey fall hand sha.u don't know the Genesis of quarell,u just jump in..

Re: Innocent Chukwuma Rejects EFCC Release, Refuses To Leave Custody by tuoyoojo(m): 10:17pm
this country sef

one week
one drama
Re: Innocent Chukwuma Rejects EFCC Release, Refuses To Leave Custody by Freshbank: 10:18pm
Apart from d reason of d arrest dat his demanding, he also want his 6billion naira cash from GTB b4 he leaves

2 Likes

Re: Innocent Chukwuma Rejects EFCC Release, Refuses To Leave Custody by bedspread: 10:18pm
SINCERELY, I AM MORE CONFUSED OF THIS GOVERNMENT THAN YOU ARE

LETS JUST#END EFCC NOW

Re: Innocent Chukwuma Rejects EFCC Release, Refuses To Leave Custody by seunlayi(m): 10:18pm
If this man can be in this poo, what is the fate of we that don't have up to them in the Nigerian economy. Nigeria is d--med

Viewing this topic:

