The Celebrity posted some photos of her 40th birthday on her Instagram page. See below







Free smoke free Hennessey, more life to my enemies, They wan take away the energy, they can't take away the energy. 1 Like 2 Shares

Hbd to her 1 Like

This woman go sweet o..... She go too sweet 4 Likes

Wishing her the best.

I love her face. She doesn't seem to age like the other local fowls. 2 Likes

CirocBoi:

. Well done Try again next time Well done Try again next time

Zceesneh:

Free smoke free Hennessey, more life to my enemies, They wan take away the energy, they can't take away the energy. You still dey club? You still dey club?

BEAUTIFUL

Happy birthday. Have a blast. More power to u.

Why she do hand like that?

HBD my crush...I love dis woman, she is old now soo I gatz move ahead 1 Like

This Early morning!?

sh don marry so?........ 40 years no b beans o

God bless her new age

Overhyped yeyebrity

Not hating but this is not front page worthy at all. Are we going to be reading about celebrities' birthday on fp daily now? Seun bring back our Nairaland.

na all of them dey celebrate 40 these days

Okay, happy birthday to her

kenonze:

Good for her,



Meanwhile I need a man who can take me to a beautiful and isolated island and scatter my waist (in fact shift my womb)

scammer ati ri eeeee........solid man scammer ati ri eeeee........solid man