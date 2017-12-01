₦airaland Forum

Famous Nollywood Actress (iyabo Ojo) Celebrates Her 40th Birthday Today (photos)

Famous Nollywood Actress (iyabo Ojo) Celebrates Her 40th Birthday Today (photos) by Hardeyghold(m): 12:49am
Popular Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, commonly seen in Yoruba movies celebrates her birthday today!!

The Celebrity posted some photos of her 40th birthday on her Instagram page. See below



SOURCE https://musicwhatever.com/famous-nollywood-actress-iyabo-ojo-celebrates-40th-birthday-today-photos/

cc: Mynd44, lalasticlala
Re: Famous Nollywood Actress (iyabo Ojo) Celebrates Her 40th Birthday Today (photos) by Zceesneh(m): 12:57am
Free smoke free Hennessey, more life to my enemies, They wan take away the energy, they can't take away the energy.

Re: Famous Nollywood Actress (iyabo Ojo) Celebrates Her 40th Birthday Today (photos) by hAlexandro(m): 6:19am
Hbd to her

Re: Famous Nollywood Actress (iyabo Ojo) Celebrates Her 40th Birthday Today (photos) by CirocBoi(m): 6:19am
This woman go sweet o..... She go too sweet

Re: Famous Nollywood Actress (iyabo Ojo) Celebrates Her 40th Birthday Today (photos) by Pavore9: 6:20am
Wishing her the best.
Re: Famous Nollywood Actress (iyabo Ojo) Celebrates Her 40th Birthday Today (photos) by jeffizy(m): 6:20am
I love her face. She doesn't seem to age like the other local fowls.

Re: Famous Nollywood Actress (iyabo Ojo) Celebrates Her 40th Birthday Today (photos) by lekkie073(m): 6:21am
Ok
Re: Famous Nollywood Actress (iyabo Ojo) Celebrates Her 40th Birthday Today (photos) by Trustme2(m): 6:21am
CirocBoi:
.
Well done Try again next time
Re: Famous Nollywood Actress (iyabo Ojo) Celebrates Her 40th Birthday Today (photos) by jeffizy(m): 6:21am
Zceesneh:
Free smoke free Hennessey, more life to my enemies, They wan take away the energy, they can't take away the energy.
You still dey club?
Re: Famous Nollywood Actress (iyabo Ojo) Celebrates Her 40th Birthday Today (photos) by ladeb: 6:22am
BEAUTIFUL
Re: Famous Nollywood Actress (iyabo Ojo) Celebrates Her 40th Birthday Today (photos) by funkyfrevy(f): 6:22am
Happy birthday. Have a blast. More power to u.
Re: Famous Nollywood Actress (iyabo Ojo) Celebrates Her 40th Birthday Today (photos) by Perspectives(m): 6:22am
Why she do hand like that?
Re: Famous Nollywood Actress (iyabo Ojo) Celebrates Her 40th Birthday Today (photos) by Okewa: 6:24am
HBD my crush...I love dis woman, she is old now soo I gatz move ahead

Re: Famous Nollywood Actress (iyabo Ojo) Celebrates Her 40th Birthday Today (photos) by Daniel058(m): 6:24am
This Early morning!?
Re: Famous Nollywood Actress (iyabo Ojo) Celebrates Her 40th Birthday Today (photos) by BruncleZuma: 6:24am
Ubima grin grin grin grin
Re: Famous Nollywood Actress (iyabo Ojo) Celebrates Her 40th Birthday Today (photos) by segebase(m): 6:24am
hoe lord
Re: Famous Nollywood Actress (iyabo Ojo) Celebrates Her 40th Birthday Today (photos) by toby2(m): 6:24am
kk
Re: Famous Nollywood Actress (iyabo Ojo) Celebrates Her 40th Birthday Today (photos) by onostar(m): 6:24am
sh don marry so?........ 40 years no b beans o
Re: Famous Nollywood Actress (iyabo Ojo) Celebrates Her 40th Birthday Today (photos) by oluwatymylehyn(m): 6:25am
God bless her new age
Re: Famous Nollywood Actress (iyabo Ojo) Celebrates Her 40th Birthday Today (photos) by majamajic(m): 6:26am
nice
Re: Famous Nollywood Actress (iyabo Ojo) Celebrates Her 40th Birthday Today (photos) by bokunrawo(m): 6:26am
Overhyped yeyebrity
Re: Famous Nollywood Actress (iyabo Ojo) Celebrates Her 40th Birthday Today (photos) by FILEBE(m): 6:26am
Not hating but this is not front page worthy at all. Are we going to be reading about celebrities' birthday on fp daily now? Seun bring back our Nairaland.
Re: Famous Nollywood Actress (iyabo Ojo) Celebrates Her 40th Birthday Today (photos) by Dutchey(m): 6:28am
na all of them dey celebrate 40 these days
Re: Famous Nollywood Actress (iyabo Ojo) Celebrates Her 40th Birthday Today (photos) by veacea: 6:30am
Okay, happy birthday to her
Re: Famous Nollywood Actress (iyabo Ojo) Celebrates Her 40th Birthday Today (photos) by Esepayan(m): 6:37am
kenonze:
Good for her,

Meanwhile I need a man who can take me to a beautiful and isolated island and scatter my waist (in fact shift my womb)

scammer ati ri eeeee........solid man
Re: Famous Nollywood Actress (iyabo Ojo) Celebrates Her 40th Birthday Today (photos) by money121(m): 6:39am
May her yrs be long...
May she walk and never Stumble...

Happy bornday Cici Iyabo

