|Famous Nollywood Actress (iyabo Ojo) Celebrates Her 40th Birthday Today (photos) by Hardeyghold(m): 12:49am
Popular Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, commonly seen in Yoruba movies celebrates her birthday today!!
The Celebrity posted some photos of her 40th birthday on her Instagram page. See below
|Re: Famous Nollywood Actress (iyabo Ojo) Celebrates Her 40th Birthday Today (photos) by Zceesneh(m): 12:57am
Free smoke free Hennessey, more life to my enemies, They wan take away the energy, they can't take away the energy.
|Re: Famous Nollywood Actress (iyabo Ojo) Celebrates Her 40th Birthday Today (photos) by hAlexandro(m): 6:19am
Hbd to her
|Re: Famous Nollywood Actress (iyabo Ojo) Celebrates Her 40th Birthday Today (photos) by CirocBoi(m): 6:19am
This woman go sweet o..... She go too sweet
|Re: Famous Nollywood Actress (iyabo Ojo) Celebrates Her 40th Birthday Today (photos) by Pavore9: 6:20am
Wishing her the best.
|Re: Famous Nollywood Actress (iyabo Ojo) Celebrates Her 40th Birthday Today (photos) by jeffizy(m): 6:20am
I love her face. She doesn't seem to age like the other local fowls.
|Re: Famous Nollywood Actress (iyabo Ojo) Celebrates Her 40th Birthday Today (photos) by lekkie073(m): 6:21am
Ok
|Re: Famous Nollywood Actress (iyabo Ojo) Celebrates Her 40th Birthday Today (photos) by Trustme2(m): 6:21am
CirocBoi:Well done Try again next time
|Re: Famous Nollywood Actress (iyabo Ojo) Celebrates Her 40th Birthday Today (photos) by jeffizy(m): 6:21am
Zceesneh:You still dey club?
|Re: Famous Nollywood Actress (iyabo Ojo) Celebrates Her 40th Birthday Today (photos) by ladeb: 6:22am
BEAUTIFUL
|Re: Famous Nollywood Actress (iyabo Ojo) Celebrates Her 40th Birthday Today (photos) by funkyfrevy(f): 6:22am
Happy birthday. Have a blast. More power to u.
|Re: Famous Nollywood Actress (iyabo Ojo) Celebrates Her 40th Birthday Today (photos) by Perspectives(m): 6:22am
Why she do hand like that?
|Re: Famous Nollywood Actress (iyabo Ojo) Celebrates Her 40th Birthday Today (photos) by Okewa: 6:24am
HBD my crush...I love dis woman, she is old now soo I gatz move ahead
|Re: Famous Nollywood Actress (iyabo Ojo) Celebrates Her 40th Birthday Today (photos) by Daniel058(m): 6:24am
This Early morning!?
|Re: Famous Nollywood Actress (iyabo Ojo) Celebrates Her 40th Birthday Today (photos) by BruncleZuma: 6:24am
Ubima
|Re: Famous Nollywood Actress (iyabo Ojo) Celebrates Her 40th Birthday Today (photos) by segebase(m): 6:24am
hoe lord
|Re: Famous Nollywood Actress (iyabo Ojo) Celebrates Her 40th Birthday Today (photos) by toby2(m): 6:24am
kk
|Re: Famous Nollywood Actress (iyabo Ojo) Celebrates Her 40th Birthday Today (photos) by onostar(m): 6:24am
sh don marry so?........ 40 years no b beans o
|Re: Famous Nollywood Actress (iyabo Ojo) Celebrates Her 40th Birthday Today (photos) by oluwatymylehyn(m): 6:25am
God bless her new age
|Re: Famous Nollywood Actress (iyabo Ojo) Celebrates Her 40th Birthday Today (photos) by majamajic(m): 6:26am
nice
|Re: Famous Nollywood Actress (iyabo Ojo) Celebrates Her 40th Birthday Today (photos) by bokunrawo(m): 6:26am
Overhyped yeyebrity
|Re: Famous Nollywood Actress (iyabo Ojo) Celebrates Her 40th Birthday Today (photos) by FILEBE(m): 6:26am
Not hating but this is not front page worthy at all. Are we going to be reading about celebrities' birthday on fp daily now? Seun bring back our Nairaland.
|Re: Famous Nollywood Actress (iyabo Ojo) Celebrates Her 40th Birthday Today (photos) by Dutchey(m): 6:28am
na all of them dey celebrate 40 these days
|Re: Famous Nollywood Actress (iyabo Ojo) Celebrates Her 40th Birthday Today (photos) by veacea: 6:30am
Okay, happy birthday to her
|Re: Famous Nollywood Actress (iyabo Ojo) Celebrates Her 40th Birthday Today (photos) by Esepayan(m): 6:37am
kenonze:
scammer ati ri eeeee........solid man
|Re: Famous Nollywood Actress (iyabo Ojo) Celebrates Her 40th Birthday Today (photos) by money121(m): 6:39am
May her yrs be long...
May she walk and never Stumble...
Happy bornday Cici Iyabo
