Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / How Much Do Doctors Earn In Nigeria? (2752 Views)

How Much Do Bankers Earn In Nigeria? / This Is How Much Most Graduates Earn In Nigeria As Starting Salary - Stutern / How Much Do Air Traffic Controllers Earn In Nigeria? (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Please help

10 naira 1 Like

milliman:

10 naira

You funny o You funny o











Doctors salaries

https://www.mysalaryscale.com/salary/doctor--t















//\\ //\\\//\\ 1 Like

Depends on the level of the doctor, the state he is working, the sector he is working and then if he is working for federal,state or local government.



For house officers: Average of 170k per month . Some states pay up to 250k like Akwa Ibom state



For Medical Officers: Average of 220k



Registrars: Average of 245k



Senior Registrars: Average of 300k



Consultants: From 500k upwards. 7 Likes

Q



Owomkpo:

Depends on the level of the doctor, the state he is working, the sector he is working and then if he is working for federal,state or local government.



For house officers: Average of 170k per month . Some states pay up to 250k like Akwa Ibom state



For Medical Officers: Average of 220k



Registrars: Average of 245k



Senior Registrars: Average of 300k



Consultants: From 500k upwards. it depends on

I was going to say this, very apt it depends onit depends onI was going to say this, very apt 1 Like

Owomkpo:

Depends on the level of the doctor, the state he is working, the sector he is working and then if he is working for federal,state or local government.



For house officers: Average of 170k per month . Some states pay up to 250k like Akwa Ibom state



For Medical Officers: Average of 220k



Registrars: Average of 245k



Senior Registrars: Average of 300k



Consultants: From 500k upwards.

They worth more than that though, God bless dem



WE BUY GIFT CARDS, ITUNES, AMAZON, STEAM.WALLETS CHECK SIGGY FOR AMAZING OFFERS They worth more than that though, God bless dem





http://leofirms.com/much-doctors-earn-nigeria-monthly-nigerian-doctors-salary-structure-2018/ The salary structure of doctors in Nigeria vary based on so many factors. You can check the page below to see the salary structure of doctors in Nigeria.

It's relative 2 Likes

IT VARIES.

The op is nothing but a dullard. He/she is an agent of mysalaryscale. She will ask how much is salary of banker,accountant,doctor etc. And use her alternate moniker to drop my salary scale website so pple wud click. Life is truly hard o

milliman:

10 naira You Yus Weak me You Yus Weak me 1 Like

Starting salary varies from 150k in some hospitals to 590k for house officers in national hospital abuja and 550k in State house clinic in Aso villa.

Consultants in these hospitals starts earning from 1.9 million a month. But only the best doctors can work there because even connections cannot get you a spot in national hospital

Probably not enough

Enough to feed the family

yeyerolling:

The op is nothing but a dullard. He/she is an agent of mysalaryscale. She will ask how much is salary of banker,accountant,doctor etc. And use her alternate moniker to drop my salary scale website so pple wud click. Life is truly hard o Smh. Life is hard Smh. Life is hard

Peanut

peanuts in Nigeria

donofdons:

Starting salary varies from 150k in some hospitals to 590k for house officers in national hospital abuja and 550k in State house clinic in Aso villa.

Consultants in these hospitals starts earning from 1.9 million a month. But only the best doctors can work there because even connections cannot get you a spot in national hospital

550k house officer, if I hear. Oga Na heaven the national hospital dey? 550k house officer, if I hear. Oga Na heaven the national hospital dey?

Doctors are just big greedy thieves.... instead of them to be content with what they earn, they will always want more....



Even engineers that are more important, never see work, talk less of being paid well, yet they don't complain much.....

6 figures

Booked

kikio1992:

The salary structure of doctors in Nigeria vary based on so many factors. You can check the page below to see the salary structure of doctors in Nigeria.



http://leofirms.com/much-doctors-earn-nigeria-monthly-nigerian-doctors-salary-structure-2018/ try being original. Stop gathering information from nairaland then create post on your site, and send people there. Its obvious you created that link today try being original. Stop gathering information from nairaland then create post on your site, and send people there. Its obvious you created that link today

Ok

obonujoker:

Doctors are just big greedy thieves.... instead of them to be content with what they earn, they will always want more....



Even engineers that are more important, never see work, talk less of being paid well, yet they don't complain much.....

I'm an engineer, but emboldened is not true. Both professions are equally important. I'm an engineer, but emboldened is not true. Both professions are equally important.

Ue