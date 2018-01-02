₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,936,890 members, 4,000,848 topics. Date: Tuesday, 02 January 2018 at 07:32 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / How Much Do Doctors Earn In Nigeria? (2752 Views)
How Much Do Bankers Earn In Nigeria? / This Is How Much Most Graduates Earn In Nigeria As Starting Salary - Stutern / How Much Do Air Traffic Controllers Earn In Nigeria? (1) (2) (3) (4)
|How Much Do Doctors Earn In Nigeria? by maryannasemota: 9:52am On Dec 21, 2017
Please help
|Re: How Much Do Doctors Earn In Nigeria? by milliman(m): 10:35am On Dec 21, 2017
10 naira
1 Like
|Re: How Much Do Doctors Earn In Nigeria? by maryannasemota: 11:19am On Dec 21, 2017
milliman:
You funny o
|Re: How Much Do Doctors Earn In Nigeria? by blacid: 11:22am On Dec 21, 2017
//\\\
Doctors salaries
https://www.mysalaryscale.com/salary/doctor--t
//\\
1 Like
|Re: How Much Do Doctors Earn In Nigeria? by blacid: 7:59am On Dec 22, 2017
|Re: How Much Do Doctors Earn In Nigeria? by maryannasemota: 8:48pm On Jan 01
|Re: How Much Do Doctors Earn In Nigeria? by Owomkpo(m): 1:34am
Depends on the level of the doctor, the state he is working, the sector he is working and then if he is working for federal,state or local government.
For house officers: Average of 170k per month . Some states pay up to 250k like Akwa Ibom state
For Medical Officers: Average of 220k
Registrars: Average of 245k
Senior Registrars: Average of 300k
Consultants: From 500k upwards.
7 Likes
|Re: How Much Do Doctors Earn In Nigeria? by wildcatter23(m): 7:02am
Q
|Re: How Much Do Doctors Earn In Nigeria? by Swegzfreak: 7:03am
|Re: How Much Do Doctors Earn In Nigeria? by Saheed9: 7:03am
it depends on
Owomkpo:it depends on
I was going to say this, very apt
1 Like
|Re: How Much Do Doctors Earn In Nigeria? by Swegzfreak: 7:04am
Owomkpo:
They worth more than that though, God bless dem
WE BUY GIFT CARDS, ITUNES, AMAZON, STEAM.WALLETS CHECK SIGGY FOR AMAZING OFFERS
|Re: How Much Do Doctors Earn In Nigeria? by kikio1992(m): 7:04am
The salary structure of doctors in Nigeria vary based on so many factors. You can check the page below to see the salary structure of doctors in Nigeria.
http://leofirms.com/much-doctors-earn-nigeria-monthly-nigerian-doctors-salary-structure-2018/
|Re: How Much Do Doctors Earn In Nigeria? by dumie(f): 7:05am
It's relative
2 Likes
|Re: How Much Do Doctors Earn In Nigeria? by drkay(m): 7:06am
IT VARIES.
|Re: How Much Do Doctors Earn In Nigeria? by yeyerolling: 7:06am
The op is nothing but a dullard. He/she is an agent of mysalaryscale. She will ask how much is salary of banker,accountant,doctor etc. And use her alternate moniker to drop my salary scale website so pple wud click. Life is truly hard o
|Re: How Much Do Doctors Earn In Nigeria? by iceberryose(m): 7:08am
milliman:You Yus Weak me
1 Like
|Re: How Much Do Doctors Earn In Nigeria? by donofdons: 7:08am
Starting salary varies from 150k in some hospitals to 590k for house officers in national hospital abuja and 550k in State house clinic in Aso villa.
Consultants in these hospitals starts earning from 1.9 million a month. But only the best doctors can work there because even connections cannot get you a spot in national hospital
|Re: How Much Do Doctors Earn In Nigeria? by olamil34(m): 7:09am
Probably not enough
|Re: How Much Do Doctors Earn In Nigeria? by IStandWithFynes: 7:12am
Enough to feed the family
|Re: How Much Do Doctors Earn In Nigeria? by OmniSparrow: 7:14am
yeyerolling:Smh. Life is hard
|Re: How Much Do Doctors Earn In Nigeria? by Profcamsey(m): 7:16am
Peanut
|Re: How Much Do Doctors Earn In Nigeria? by rozayx5(m): 7:16am
peanuts in Nigeria
|Re: How Much Do Doctors Earn In Nigeria? by Profcamsey(m): 7:17am
donofdons:
550k house officer, if I hear. Oga Na heaven the national hospital dey?
|Re: How Much Do Doctors Earn In Nigeria? by obonujoker(m): 7:19am
Doctors are just big greedy thieves.... instead of them to be content with what they earn, they will always want more....
Even engineers that are more important, never see work, talk less of being paid well, yet they don't complain much.....
|Re: How Much Do Doctors Earn In Nigeria? by idris4r83(m): 7:20am
6 figures
|Re: How Much Do Doctors Earn In Nigeria? by SirLakes: 7:25am
Booked
|Re: How Much Do Doctors Earn In Nigeria? by ironheart(m): 7:25am
kikio1992:try being original. Stop gathering information from nairaland then create post on your site, and send people there. Its obvious you created that link today
|Re: How Much Do Doctors Earn In Nigeria? by jackuuu2: 7:26am
|Re: How Much Do Doctors Earn In Nigeria? by EsotericMonk: 7:28am
Ok
|Re: How Much Do Doctors Earn In Nigeria? by LionDeLeo: 7:28am
obonujoker:
I'm an engineer, but emboldened is not true. Both professions are equally important.
|Re: How Much Do Doctors Earn In Nigeria? by timilehin007(m): 7:29am
Ue
|Re: How Much Do Doctors Earn In Nigeria? by EsotericMonk: 7:30am
donofdons:
(0) (Reply)
Postgraduate Degree Has Minimal Significance In Nigeria Compared To: / Zenith Bank: Are They Planning To Layoff Some Staff? / Proffesional Certifications Relevant To Engr. Graduates
Viewing this topic: seyijobi(m), RedCapChief(m), Humility017(m), Mikkoloo(m), mercato, donem, Dammylink(m), iamNotAlone(f), amadice(m), Alimos, Gabs4mine, kaykaylevel, Infinityyyyy, Emmabuh, FYsol, jaytee01(m), timilehin007(m), bellazz(m), Evergreen4(m), AYODEJI4LOVE(m), Beddings, AIUkpai(m), tundegodson, lexrichy(m), matrix199(m), propanet(m), dratine, placidcloud9(m), daroz(m), dirtymoney(m), Paentera(m), ola61, holybabayo(m), RedRiver(m), bcomputer101(m), haleemwale(m), damselalayo(f), ogb12(m), Idongesit85(m), Dabiridamilare(m), Alibaba87, Richogroup, Richy4(m), MacZrino, Femadek, mployer(m), Esseite, rejosom(m), irahub, Dynatress700, NAMDOSKY30(m), Phemoo10, anuoluwapotope, EsotericMonk, umu(m), Ikechukwu09(m), kadreeG7(m), kayodebaba77(m), Dnice247(m), thrillionaire(m), yunken, Zeus787, Jaymaxxy(m), Raphchuks, Ferdosita, cncity(m), toyosiolamide(m), erotji, mgbemenano, effoi, palamo(m), Coldplay007(f), Adewummy007, Domwiz4all(m), drealzum(m), GoshenNLA(m), midetinz(m), micflo28(m), Kceefresh19, propet(m), omooba969, XPoseidon, Ogbona, LionDeLeo, bobowaja(m) and 115 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13