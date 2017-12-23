₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fuel Scarcity: Commuters Groan, As Transport Fares Increase In Ogun by Realsman405(m): 6:30pm On Dec 22
Samuel Awoyinfa
Abeokuta
Commuters travelling on both intra and intercity routes in major cities in Ogun State, groaned on Friday, as commercial vehicle operators increase fares virtually on all routes, due to the current scarcity of the Premium Motor Spirit popularly know as petrol.
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: Commuters Groan, As Transport Fares Increase In Ogun by Aieboocaar(m): 1:52pm
It will be shameful to still see any person supporting this clueless jihadist president of ours.
Dullard from the tribe of Daura
Failed as a president!!!
Failed as Petroleum minister!!!
Failed as a cattle rearer!!!!
.
.
.
Probably failed In the oza room affairs!!!.
I can't wait for 2019!!!
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: Commuters Groan, As Transport Fares Increase In Ogun by binsanni(m): 1:53pm
good
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: Commuters Groan, As Transport Fares Increase In Ogun by three: 1:53pm
Sad
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: Commuters Groan, As Transport Fares Increase In Ogun by brainbox2018: 1:53pm
I believe that someday, Nigeria will be great
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: Commuters Groan, As Transport Fares Increase In Ogun by kkko(m): 1:53pm
wetin concern me, my generator dey use water but as light no come dey to pump water, I Don pack am for one corner until after Xmas. APC!!!!!! Una Fada
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: Commuters Groan, As Transport Fares Increase In Ogun by Chevronstaff: 1:54pm
Dear Nigerians, Please, please, please get your voter's cards ready. If you don't have one (and you are eligible), go and apply for and get one. We NEED to teach some people a lesson or two in 2019...
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: Commuters Groan, As Transport Fares Increase In Ogun by nony43(m): 1:54pm
Permit me to copy this. To those still supporting this government, I would say they are the true enemies of Nigeria !!!! I dare say we are the ones undoing ourselves. Imagine an illiterate on the street convincing an educated person that an illiterate 78 years old man is better than an educated 54 yrs old PhD holder.
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: Commuters Groan, As Transport Fares Increase In Ogun by jaychubi: 1:54pm
Is expected
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: Commuters Groan, As Transport Fares Increase In Ogun by DaudaAbu(m): 1:54pm
Is dat Kachikwu i saw on queue?
I need 25ltr fuel oohhh, my tank is empty.... mayb bread and beans will do the magic
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: Commuters Groan, As Transport Fares Increase In Ogun by PointZerom: 1:55pm
Ok
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: Commuters Groan, As Transport Fares Increase In Ogun by pgidex(f): 1:55pm
Abuja to Lagos is #14,000
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: Commuters Groan, As Transport Fares Increase In Ogun by infoservant: 1:55pm
Honestly, this fuel scarcity issue is too bad
Honestly, this fuel scarcity issue is too bad
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: Commuters Groan, As Transport Fares Increase In Ogun by Datazone(m): 1:55pm
If our VP can use power bank, who are we?
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: Commuters Groan, As Transport Fares Increase In Ogun by maxiuc(m): 1:55pm
Abuja to owerri
Via ABC transport
12k
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: Commuters Groan, As Transport Fares Increase In Ogun by three: 1:55pm
This one promised Buhari that if he fails he will vote him out in 2019.
But he's still undecided.
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: Commuters Groan, As Transport Fares Increase In Ogun by lionjungle3000: 1:55pm
Afonjas feeling the heat but can't attack Hausa-Fulani. They are suffering and smiling. Have you noticed they haven't attacked Buhari? Had this been GEJ in power, my goodness, they would have tribalistically destroyed him. Wicked little demons
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: Commuters Groan, As Transport Fares Increase In Ogun by EmekaBlue(m): 1:56pm
where is za d minister of petroleum?
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: Commuters Groan, As Transport Fares Increase In Ogun by joystickextend1(m): 1:56pm
come to ibadan and see real hike
come to ibadan and see real hike
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: Commuters Groan, As Transport Fares Increase In Ogun by Fadiga24(m): 1:56pm
It is the Yoruba muslims that are suffering from fuel scarcity that will log in and start defending Buhari.
My God who did this to these people?
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: Commuters Groan, As Transport Fares Increase In Ogun by comradespade(m): 1:56pm
brainbox2018:
My father said that also, when he was a teenager!
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: Commuters Groan, As Transport Fares Increase In Ogun by buJu234: 1:57pm
Why is buhari not addressing the nation sef?
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: Commuters Groan, As Transport Fares Increase In Ogun by dhardline(m): 1:57pm
2019 we need to #purgethesystem every polician currently holding office must be booted out and replaced with younger competent hands. We the youths have the number...we can do this.
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: Commuters Groan, As Transport Fares Increase In Ogun by bedspread: 1:58pm
Buhari fuel problem... JUST LIKE RAPTURE.... EVERYONE IS FEELING IT........EVERYONE WILL FEEL IT.....
LET the People get Ready...... JESUS IS COMING TO PICK HIS OWN OUT OF THIS WICKED WORLD....
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: Commuters Groan, As Transport Fares Increase In Ogun by Olril18(m): 1:58pm
Realsman405:
and someone will now tell me that I should vote APC in 2019 because Osinbajo is my Yoruba brother,like if Osinbajo being VP has make my life easier than before...
no way I'm voting APC in 2019,and I know I'm speaking for more than a million Yorubas too..
demonic and useless party.
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: Commuters Groan, As Transport Fares Increase In Ogun by Unpredictableme(m): 1:58pm
Buhari is an embodiment of failure and will continue to be a wanderer
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: Commuters Groan, As Transport Fares Increase In Ogun by kings09(m): 1:59pm
Buhari oo. Two times he has had d chance, twice he has failed.
Wat a monumental failure of a man
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: Commuters Groan, As Transport Fares Increase In Ogun by MISTAICEY02288(m): 2:00pm
More reason why God will punish that Foolani cow in the Aso rock.. The mor0n has only succeeded in bringing more hardships to the citizen of this country.
Buhari is all shades of incompetence and total failure right from his reign as a Military president up till date.
Well what do we xpect from an illiterate whose school certificate was a point of argument and controversy when he was running for the presidency in 2015?
That should have been a warning sign for Nigerians then, buh unfortunately not and Alas, this idiot ended up becoming the president..
Buhari and your cohorts, may it never be well with you all...
Iseeee.....
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: Commuters Groan, As Transport Fares Increase In Ogun by kings09(m): 2:00pm
Liondeleo doesn't see it as shameful. Infact its propaganda
Aieboocaar:
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: Commuters Groan, As Transport Fares Increase In Ogun by dontbothermuch: 2:02pm
Why this suffer on our people.
Do our leaders understand we are human beings?
The same human beings you see in Switzerland, Norway, Canada, Iceland & Denmark.
Countries with and without much mineral resources.
I pray we get there some day.
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: Commuters Groan, As Transport Fares Increase In Ogun by Aieboocaar(m): 2:03pm
kings09:
the MoFo is simply doing the job assigned to him as BMC crew member!!!
Their stipend is paid monthly based on how many post on nairaland they defend clueless politicians!!!
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: Commuters Groan, As Transport Fares Increase In Ogun by Harrynight(m): 2:03pm
Buhari has succeeded in killing the masses and the enabling business environment with his inimical and unavailing policies, his incapacitations and his incompetency.He should resign As XMAS GIFT to nigerians if he has a sense of empathy for Nigerians.
