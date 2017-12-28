₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,935,079 members, 3,994,528 topics. Date: Friday, 29 December 2017 at 07:41 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Crystal Palace Vs Arsenal (2 - 3) On 28th December 2017 (12223 Views)
Crystal Palace Vs Chelsea (2 - 1) On 14th October 2017 / Crystal Palace Vs Arsenal (3 - 0) On 10th April 2017 / Real Madrid Vs Atletico Madrid: UCL (5 - 4) On 28th May 2016 (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Re: Crystal Palace Vs Arsenal (2 - 3) On 28th December 2017 by jammer777: 10:40pm On Dec 28
Xhaka should just join the injury list like that...
Really missed our lil Mozart.
|Re: Crystal Palace Vs Arsenal (2 - 3) On 28th December 2017 by kowalsky: 10:44pm On Dec 28
Wenger is way past his prime. Always making senile substitutions.
Why bench lacazette
Now would have been a great time to sub Hector and bring in iwobi. To help him gain back confidence. But nooo we must defend like underdogs because we're two up.
Crystal palace that has already given up. Just for the final nail to the coffin. And the best you could do is bring on that slow poke coquelin who has no confidence on the ball.
Now they are pressing us. I'm tired of wenger mehn. Gaddamit
2 Likes
|Re: Crystal Palace Vs Arsenal (2 - 3) On 28th December 2017 by aieromon(m): 10:46pm On Dec 28
Tomkins scores
CRY 2-3 ARS
|Re: Crystal Palace Vs Arsenal (2 - 3) On 28th December 2017 by kowalsky: 10:47pm On Dec 28
kowalsky:
Anddd they've scored.
Damn you wenger
|Re: Crystal Palace Vs Arsenal (2 - 3) On 28th December 2017 by jammer777: 10:48pm On Dec 28
na wa ooo
|Re: Crystal Palace Vs Arsenal (2 - 3) On 28th December 2017 by kowalsky: 10:52pm On Dec 28
#wengerout!!!!!!!!!!
|Re: Crystal Palace Vs Arsenal (2 - 3) On 28th December 2017 by aieromon(m): 10:52pm On Dec 28
Full time
CRY 2-3 ARS
|Re: Crystal Palace Vs Arsenal (2 - 3) On 28th December 2017 by dominique(f): 10:52pm On Dec 28
Full time 2- 3
Very useless Arsenal defense. Wenger should not buy quality defenders o.
2 Likes
|Re: Crystal Palace Vs Arsenal (2 - 3) On 28th December 2017 by AnthonyAk(m): 10:53pm On Dec 28
Lol ozil get mind for that lob . wenger cant keep playing a back 3 abeg esp for small teams
|Re: Crystal Palace Vs Arsenal (2 - 3) On 28th December 2017 by jammer777: 10:58pm On Dec 28
Thank God for the 3 points.
This match has further highlighted the cracks in this team buh Wenger is too blind to ever fix it.
Replace Cech, add 2 new solid CB and protect them with a mobile, ball playing and combative DM. Assuming the contract rebels would stay, then thats it cos the offensive section of the team is quite ok, else replace them too.
Thats huge sum i'm talking about up there, Wenger would never spend that much at once...
5 Likes
|Re: Crystal Palace Vs Arsenal (2 - 3) On 28th December 2017 by collinometricx: 10:58pm On Dec 28
dominique :Wenger is just too stupid .
Is like he is playing coupon with arsenal(draws)
6 Likes
|Re: Crystal Palace Vs Arsenal (2 - 3) On 28th December 2017 by horlakunle25(m): 11:03pm On Dec 28
SuperSuave:don't discourage him na!! Is all abt LUCK anybody can win with anytime!! JJC like him always hit big on there first attempt!!
1 Like
|Re: Crystal Palace Vs Arsenal (2 - 3) On 28th December 2017 by dominique(f): 11:04pm On Dec 28
collinometricx:
I don't know why the board is still holding on to him, he should come and be going jare.
Meanwhile, Crystal Palace's next fixture is with Man City, kuku kee them
5 Likes
|Re: Crystal Palace Vs Arsenal (2 - 3) On 28th December 2017 by sassyboochic(f): 11:08pm On Dec 28
NLbully:Thank u... U try u hear
1 Like
|Re: Crystal Palace Vs Arsenal (2 - 3) On 28th December 2017 by bigluv84: 11:23pm On Dec 28
Arsenal spoil my ticket, useless team and coach
|Re: Crystal Palace Vs Arsenal (2 - 3) On 28th December 2017 by lebete3000: 11:23pm On Dec 28
So this Crystal Palace dem still nap one goal? Arsenal na veey useless team.
|Re: Crystal Palace Vs Arsenal (2 - 3) On 28th December 2017 by alobright17(m): 11:33pm On Dec 28
Financialfree:i know say u don go predict arsenal to lose
|Re: Crystal Palace Vs Arsenal (2 - 3) On 28th December 2017 by alobright17(m): 11:35pm On Dec 28
NLbully:i salute u mr predictor
|Re: Crystal Palace Vs Arsenal (2 - 3) On 28th December 2017 by alobright17(m): 11:42pm On Dec 28
[quote author=smulti post=63694887]
lol..have you heard about superbert.com
you can google it
betnija or bet9ja still de learn
.[/quote
u dey mind that novice , bet9ja no even follow for list of 100.
|Re: Crystal Palace Vs Arsenal (2 - 3) On 28th December 2017 by Rainmania: 11:59pm On Dec 28
That last minute goal has changed my life. What a wonderful way to end the year . Thanks Wale Portfolio and Gatuso
|Re: Crystal Palace Vs Arsenal (2 - 3) On 28th December 2017 by Eberex(m): 12:10am
[quote author=dominique post=63697579]
I don't know why the board is still holding on to him, he should come and be going jare.
Meanwhile, Crystal Palace's next fixture is with Man City, kuku kee them [/quote
You will be surprised. 1-0 win for palace against city
|Re: Crystal Palace Vs Arsenal (2 - 3) On 28th December 2017 by Babysheart(f): 12:57am
Arsenal is broken like someone who's bereaved. #WengerOut
|Re: Crystal Palace Vs Arsenal (2 - 3) On 28th December 2017 by Sheun001(m): 5:02am
LesbianBoy:Arsenal win n under 4.5
1 Like
|Re: Crystal Palace Vs Arsenal (2 - 3) On 28th December 2017 by Sheun001(m): 5:04am
Charles4075:
Abeg come load me airtime pls
|Re: Crystal Palace Vs Arsenal (2 - 3) On 28th December 2017 by standardway: 5:11am
LesbianBoy:
LesbianBoy:
|Re: Crystal Palace Vs Arsenal (2 - 3) On 28th December 2017 by emmie14: 6:12am
bigluv84:Because they won?
|Re: Crystal Palace Vs Arsenal (2 - 3) On 28th December 2017 by jamace(m): 6:19am
Up Arsenal!
|Re: Crystal Palace Vs Arsenal (2 - 3) On 28th December 2017 by SuperSuave(m): 6:38am
collinometricx:I no send anybody
|Re: Crystal Palace Vs Arsenal (2 - 3) On 28th December 2017 by SuperSuave(m): 6:40am
badinfluence:that one still dey deceive Una ba? let united continue to fumble, your eyes go soon clear
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply)
Hull City Vs Manchester United (2 - 3) On 28th December 2013 / Pep Guardiola Makes Arsenal His First Choice In England / Stoke City Vs Manchester United: Capital One Cup (0 - 2) On 18th Dec 2013
Viewing this topic: afolabiade(m), piax(m), jevonny2, rman, PurplePatch(m), agarawu23(m) and 11 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15