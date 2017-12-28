Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Crystal Palace Vs Arsenal (2 - 3) On 28th December 2017 (12223 Views)

Xhaka should just join the injury list like that...





Really missed our lil Mozart.





Why bench lacazette

Now would have been a great time to sub Hector and bring in iwobi. To help him gain back confidence. But nooo we must defend like underdogs because we're two up.



Crystal palace that has already given up. Just for the final nail to the coffin. And the best you could do is bring on that slow poke coquelin who has no confidence on the ball.



Tomkins scores



CRY 2-3 ARS

kowalsky:

Anddd they've scored.

na wa ooo

#wengerout!!!!!!!!!!

Full time



CRY 2-3 ARS

Full time 2- 3

Very useless Arsenal defense. Wenger should not buy quality defenders o. 2 Likes

Lol ozil get mind for that lob . wenger cant keep playing a back 3 abeg esp for small teams

Thank God for the 3 points.



This match has further highlighted the cracks in this team buh Wenger is too blind to ever fix it.



Replace Cech, add 2 new solid CB and protect them with a mobile, ball playing and combative DM. Assuming the contract rebels would stay, then thats it cos the offensive section of the team is quite ok, else replace them too.





Thats huge sum i'm talking about up there, Wenger would never spend that much at once... 5 Likes

dominique :

SuperSuave:

collinometricx:



I don't know why the board is still holding on to him, he should come and be going jare.





NLbully:

Thank u... U try u hear

Arsenal spoil my ticket, useless team and coach

So this Crystal Palace dem still nap one goal? Arsenal na veey useless team.

Financialfree:

Just watch assnal play as usual

NLbully:

i salute u mr predictor

That last minute goal has changed my life. What a wonderful way to end the year. Thanks Wale Portfolio and Gatuso





I don't know why the board is still holding on to him, he should come and be going jare.





Arsenal is broken like someone who's bereaved. #WengerOut

LesbianBoy:



Arsenal win n under 4.5

Charles4075:

Lolzzzzzzz.

Abeg come load me airtime pls

LesbianBoy:

Full Time

bigluv84:

Because they won?

Up Arsenal!

collinometricx:



I no send anybody