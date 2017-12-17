₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fuel Scarcity: Is This Change Nigeria Voted For? by Omooba77: 9:07am On Dec 23
The hardship in the last few days queueing for fuel; exhorbitant commodity price; no light, bad road. Is this the change Nigerians bargained for?
Even in the days of GEJ, things were not this bad!
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: Is This Change Nigeria Voted For? by EvilMetahuman: 11:22am On Dec 23
I have cursed the day I spent 3hrs in the sun to vote for buhari after spending another 8hrs again to get fuel at 270 yesterday.
I wish pdp can just present someone credible apart from atiku.
Buhari is the biggest scam to ever happen to humanity.
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: Is This Change Nigeria Voted For? by Hofbrauhaus: 11:26am On Dec 23
EvilMetahuman:
Even if PDP presents a dog, a lot of Nigerians would vote for that dog. Buhari is a curse to humanity.
God sent Buhari to punish Nigerians for their disobedience to him..
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: Is This Change Nigeria Voted For? by EvilMetahuman: 11:30am On Dec 23
Hofbrauhaus:I don't think pdp will have it that easy.
Agreed though, buuhari is a curse.
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: Is This Change Nigeria Voted For? by Omooba77: 8:33pm On Dec 23
EvilMetahuman:
Going to ordinary Mowe-Ibafo is about 4 hours and coming back took me three and half hours.
This government is not people friendly at all.
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: Is This Change Nigeria Voted For? by Omooba77: 9:04pm On Dec 23
EvilMetahuman:
Nigerians know better now. Ti obirin oba dan ile oko meji wo, kole mo eyi to dara
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: Is This Change Nigeria Voted For? by ripbubu: 9:14pm On Dec 23
Apc government the worst
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: Is This Change Nigeria Voted For? by SalamRushdie: 9:22pm On Dec 23
Hw can this be the change ?
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: Is This Change Nigeria Voted For? by Omooba77: 9:22pm On Dec 23
Lagos Island-Ajah-Lekki-Ogudu-Ojota-Mowe-Ibafo axis virtually locked down at the moment, pitting people as they burn their hard earn fuel in the holdup
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: Is This Change Nigeria Voted For? by Omooba77: 9:38pm On Dec 23
SalamRushdie:
Is there anywhere in the country any major project is ongoing; Berger and RCC have abandoned Lagos-Ibadan expressway. Still baffled me why a lot of older people forgot what happened in 1984-85....So amazing we put sentiment and religion before everything ....May God bless Nigeria.
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: Is This Change Nigeria Voted For? by SalamRushdie: 9:48pm On Dec 23
Omooba77:
They didnt forget oo, I remember my mum warning me about my support for Buhari and she brought up her experience in 84 to back it up
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: Is This Change Nigeria Voted For? by brainbox2018: 9:55pm On Dec 23
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: Is This Change Nigeria Voted For? by Arsenalholic(m): 9:56pm On Dec 23
EvilMetahuman:It mustn't be only PDP bro.
That's one of the main issues we are having: We look at the only two BIG parties and cast our votes for either of them.
Enough is enough of old, recycled, downbeat grandpas tossing the mantle of leadership between themselves like some hot piece of yam. Let's bring in other people with fresh ideas even if they are from other parties.
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: Is This Change Nigeria Voted For? by isounds(m): 9:56pm On Dec 23
true talk more stories live report from benin city edo state.
Transport Fare has dramatically Doubled as Petrol price Increase in Edo State due to Fuel Scarcity
http://www.nairaland.com/4249939/transport-fare-dramatically-doubles-edo
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: Is This Change Nigeria Voted For? by emeijeh(m): 9:57pm On Dec 23
Hofbrauhaus:
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: Is This Change Nigeria Voted For? by nonut: 9:57pm On Dec 23
The zombies are still in shock.
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: Is This Change Nigeria Voted For? by Alariiwo: 9:57pm On Dec 23
How much did Secondus-led pdp pay you?
They are trying to play politics with your welfare. Continue fooling yourself you hear.
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: Is This Change Nigeria Voted For? by NubiLove(m): 9:58pm On Dec 23
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: Is This Change Nigeria Voted For? by musa234(m): 9:58pm On Dec 23
I will forever regret the day I voted for this cursed and incompetent Government...I only thought HE Was The next Messiah .
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: Is This Change Nigeria Voted For? by NiRfreak(m): 9:58pm On Dec 23
Nigerians are the most foolish and unreasonable human being on earth. PDP was there for 16years and the situation was never better than this. To think Nigerians have forgotten their suffering under 16 years of PDP misrule, and someone suggesting they are an option for us makes me cry. I'm ashamed of my life as a Nigerian. Buhari, APC and PDP are the same. May God strike down all of you playing tribalism with Nigeria. God will punish all of you and Buhari. Oloriburuku gbobgo. One idiot even said he can vote for the dog of PDP. Can't we look beyond these two satanic parties? Are we so unfortunate in life. I am tired oo. eo
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: Is This Change Nigeria Voted For? by tballeyy(m): 9:58pm On Dec 23
Yes it is simple english, change to Good and change to bad, all is (change)
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: Is This Change Nigeria Voted For? by Flashh: 9:58pm On Dec 23
E belike say, this one just dey wake up.
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: Is This Change Nigeria Voted For? by corperscorner: 9:58pm On Dec 23
Petroleum marketers be like:
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: Is This Change Nigeria Voted For? by Sapiosexuality(m): 9:58pm On Dec 23
Nigerians and initial gragra. This one will pass and we'd go back to default settings. We forget easily and go back to the very diet that gave us running stomach.
People have been experiencing this level of suffering but because it is not fuel, something that have an immediate effect on transport, everyone have been quiet.
About 8 million people lost their jobs in the course of two years and they've seen this played. Many businesses got ruined and families shattered.
Innocent people were killed on a scale we've not experienced before, but because it is not fuel, many of us didn't see it as something that indicts the conscience of a leader.
Shia Muslims were murdered and till now nothing has heard about it. Fulani herdsmen killed hundreds in Agatu. IPOB youths were shot and we hailed.
The truth is, Buhari will still win. Forget all these temporary 'gragra'. He'd win in a free and fair election because we are people who forget easily and largely emotional.
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: Is This Change Nigeria Voted For? by mightyhazel: 9:59pm On Dec 23
thank god buhari won dat election...
now our curiosity has been satisfied..
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: Is This Change Nigeria Voted For? by lonelydora(m): 9:59pm On Dec 23
If Buhari didn't win, we would have still be cursing GEJ by now.
Buhari has learnt that there is always a difference between spectators and players.
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: Is This Change Nigeria Voted For? by Histrings08(m): 9:59pm On Dec 23
tor....o suu wa o
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: Is This Change Nigeria Voted For? by Alariiwo: 10:00pm On Dec 23
mightyhazel:
He will win over and over again, and there's nothing you can do about it
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: Is This Change Nigeria Voted For? by biggy26: 10:00pm On Dec 23
No sympathy or word of consolation to Nigerians. Height of arrogance!
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: Is This Change Nigeria Voted For? by emeijeh(m): 10:01pm On Dec 23
Alariiwo:
Your Fada!
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: Is This Change Nigeria Voted For? by GODISGREAT123: 10:01pm On Dec 23
We were all scammed! We were all carried away by the general sentiment to send Jonathan away.
Buhari is worse by far!
