Apc Government Is Threading The Same Path Nigeria Voted Out Pdp / Nigerians Voted For Change, Now Suffer And Stop Complaining- Fasheun / Today March 28, It's Exactly A Year We Voted For Buhari, Do You Regret?

The hardship in the last few days queueing for fuel; exhorbitant commodity price; no light, bad road. Is this the change Nigerians bargained for?

Even in the days of GEJ, things were not this bad!

I have cursed the day I spent 3hrs in the sun to vote for buhari after spending another 8hrs again to get fuel at 270 yesterday.



I wish pdp can just present someone credible apart from atiku.



Buhari is the biggest scam to ever happen to humanity.

Even if PDP presents a dog, a lot of Nigerians would vote for that dog. Buhari is a curse to humanity.



Even if PDP presents a dog, a lot of Nigerians would vote for that dog. Buhari is a curse to humanity.

God sent Buhari to punish Nigerians for their disobedience to him..

God sent Buhari to punish Nigerians for their disobedience to him.. I don't think pdp will have it that easy.



I don't think pdp will have it that easy.

Agreed though, buuhari is a curse.

Going to ordinary Mowe-Ibafo is about 4 hours and coming back took me three and half hours.

Going to ordinary Mowe-Ibafo is about 4 hours and coming back took me three and half hours.

This government is not people friendly at all.

Nigerians know better now. Ti obirin oba dan ile oko meji wo, kole mo eyi to dara

Apc government the worst

Hw can this be the change ?

Lagos Island-Ajah-Lekki-Ogudu-Ojota-Mowe-Ibafo axis virtually locked down at the moment, pitting people as they burn their hard earn fuel in the holdup

Is there anywhere in the country any major project is ongoing; Berger and RCC have abandoned Lagos-Ibadan expressway. Still baffled me why a lot of older people forgot what happened in 1984-85....So amazing we put sentiment and religion before everything ....May God bless Nigeria.

They didnt forget oo, I remember my mum warning me about my support for Buhari and she brought up her experience in 84 to back it up

That's one of the main issues we are having: We look at the only two BIG parties and cast our votes for either of them.



It mustn't be only PDP bro.

That's one of the main issues we are having: We look at the only two BIG parties and cast our votes for either of them.

Enough is enough of old, recycled, downbeat grandpas tossing the mantle of leadership between themselves like some hot piece of yam. Let's bring in other people with fresh ideas even if they are from other parties.

true talk more stories live report from benin city edo state.

Transport Fare has dramatically Doubled as Petrol price Increase in Edo State due to Fuel Scarcity

http://www.nairaland.com/4249939/transport-fare-dramatically-doubles-edo

The zombies are still in shock. 6 Likes

How much did Secondus-led pdp pay you?



They are trying to play politics with your welfare. Continue fooling yourself you hear.

I will forever regret the day I voted for this cursed and incompetent Government...I only thought HE Was The next Messiah .

Nigerians are the most foolish and unreasonable human being on earth. PDP was there for 16years and the situation was never better than this. To think Nigerians have forgotten their suffering under 16 years of PDP misrule, and someone suggesting they are an option for us makes me cry. I'm ashamed of my life as a Nigerian. Buhari, APC and PDP are the same. May God strike down all of you playing tribalism with Nigeria. God will punish all of you and Buhari. Oloriburuku gbobgo. One idiot even said he can vote for the dog of PDP. Can't we look beyond these two satanic parties? Are we so unfortunate in life. I am tired oo. eo 11 Likes

Yes it is simple english, change to Good and change to bad, all is (change)

E belike say, this one just dey wake up.

Petroleum marketers be like: 3 Likes

Nigerians and initial gragra. This one will pass and we'd go back to default settings. We forget easily and go back to the very diet that gave us running stomach.



People have been experiencing this level of suffering but because it is not fuel, something that have an immediate effect on transport, everyone have been quiet.



About 8 million people lost their jobs in the course of two years and they've seen this played. Many businesses got ruined and families shattered.



Innocent people were killed on a scale we've not experienced before, but because it is not fuel, many of us didn't see it as something that indicts the conscience of a leader.



Shia Muslims were murdered and till now nothing has heard about it. Fulani herdsmen killed hundreds in Agatu. IPOB youths were shot and we hailed.



The truth is, Buhari will still win. Forget all these temporary 'gragra'. He'd win in a free and fair election because we are people who forget easily and largely emotional. 34 Likes 5 Shares

thank god buhari won dat election...





now our curiosity has been satisfied.. 14 Likes

If Buhari didn't win, we would have still be cursing GEJ by now.



If Buhari didn't win, we would have still be cursing GEJ by now.

Buhari has learnt that there is always a difference between spectators and players.

tor....o suu wa o

He will win over and over again, and there's nothing you can do about it

No sympathy or word of consolation to Nigerians. Height of arrogance!

Your Fada!