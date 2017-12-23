Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Webmasters / Blogger NaijaSingleGirl Involved In An Accident On Her Way Home For Christmas (8826 Views)

"I boarded a 6:00am ABC vehicle enroute Umuahia yesterday. My vehicle had an accident at 12:15pm on Onitsha-Owerri Expressway last night.

Look at the devil trying to steal all that joy I have been carrying this week when my God is alive.

Still in Owerri but I am okay..

Will post details when I get over this shock."



you don get accident now because of dick wey you wan go bleep 8 Likes 1 Share

Thanks to the creator that she's safe 3 Likes

So Naijasinglegirl is now a popular blogger? I'm happy for her. Prefer her that Vivian gist girl who can trend anything to be popular. Good nothing happened to her. 9 Likes

She made news for other bloggers....

Thank God for your life 1 Like

Sapiosexuality:

So Naijasinglegirl is now a popular blogger? I'm happy for her. Prefer her that Vivian gist girl who can trend anything to be popular. Good nothing happened to her. ... ... 2 Likes

whonamehelp:

you don get accident now because of dick wey you wan go bleep She was going to see her family! Get a life! And stop spewing the first trashy idea that comes out of your trashy brain! She was going to see her family! Get a life! And stop spewing the first trashy idea that comes out of your trashy brain! 45 Likes 1 Share

biacan:

... Lol. Smh. For saying the truth? Lol. Smh. Naijasinglegirl is awesome, her words that is. Lol. Smh. For saying the truth? Lol. Smh. Naijasinglegirl is awesome, her words that is. 1 Like 1 Share

See the kind motor blogger the enter.



Hope she wounded? 5 Likes

sorry

jboy73:

See the kind motor blogger the enter.



Hope she wounded? which kain motor she for enter abeg?



Na blogger she be, no be ashawo she dey do which kain motor she for enter abeg?Na blogger she be, no be ashawo she dey do 24 Likes 2 Shares

whonamehelp:

you don get accident now because of dick wey you wan go bleep

I pray sense fall on you I pray sense fall on you 4 Likes

December wit accident na like birds of the same feathers

Is she dead or alive? 1 Like

Thank God for your life and other passengers on board.

whonamehelp:

you don get accident now because of dick wey you wan go bleep y

1 Like

Thank God for your life.



But why expose ABC? Just want to spoil their business this season. . .



Not cool

safarigirl:

which kain motor she for enter abeg?

Na blogger she be, no be ashawo she dey do So other female bloggers wey get motor dey do Ashewo? So other female bloggers wey get motor dey do Ashewo? 1 Like

I dont even understand her, she said her vehicle had accident at 12:15pm LAST NIGHT

when did 12:15pm in the afternoon turn to night? 2 Likes 1 Share

Olulinks:



So other female bloggers wey get motor dey do Ashewo? how many other female bloggers get motor?



And is blogging their only means of income? Are they single?



So, she should kill herself to please world people? If she gets car, same una go dey accuse her of being olosho, dey ask where blogger see money for car how many other female bloggers get motor?And is blogging their only means of income? Are they single?So, she should kill herself to please world people? If she gets car, same una go dey accuse her of being olosho, dey ask where blogger see money for car 4 Likes

Am happy for u guys...Almighty Father will continue to be wt us(ameen)...