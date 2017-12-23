₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,932,606 members, 3,985,655 topics. Date: Saturday, 23 December 2017 at 03:29 PM
Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Webmasters / Blogger NaijaSingleGirl Involved In An Accident On Her Way Home For Christmas (8826 Views)
Steps Involved In Writing A Good Blog Post / The Stages Involved In Creating A Dope Website / Online Legit Investment/business From Home For Cool Cash (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Blogger NaijaSingleGirl Involved In An Accident On Her Way Home For Christmas by hollawaley2: 9:42am
Popular Blogger Naijasinglegirl Involved In An Accident On Her Way Home For Chrismas. She just shared this on her Instagram Page with the caption
"I boarded a 6:00am ABC vehicle enroute Umuahia yesterday. My vehicle had an accident at 12:15pm on Onitsha-Owerri Expressway last night.
Look at the devil trying to steal all that joy I have been carrying this week when my God is alive.
Still in Owerri but I am okay..
Will post details when I get over this shock."
https://www.instagram.com/p/BdCFDYwjzp3/?taken-by=naijasinglegirl
|Re: Blogger NaijaSingleGirl Involved In An Accident On Her Way Home For Christmas by whonamehelp(m): 9:43am
you don get accident now because of dick wey you wan go bleep
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Blogger NaijaSingleGirl Involved In An Accident On Her Way Home For Christmas by biacan(f): 9:44am
Thanks to the creator that she's safe
3 Likes
|Re: Blogger NaijaSingleGirl Involved In An Accident On Her Way Home For Christmas by Sapiosexuality(m): 9:47am
So Naijasinglegirl is now a popular blogger? I'm happy for her. Prefer her that Vivian gist girl who can trend anything to be popular. Good nothing happened to her.
9 Likes
|Re: Blogger NaijaSingleGirl Involved In An Accident On Her Way Home For Christmas by Annnonymous: 9:47am
She made news for other bloggers....
|Re: Blogger NaijaSingleGirl Involved In An Accident On Her Way Home For Christmas by Escalze(m): 9:49am
Thank God for your life
1 Like
|Re: Blogger NaijaSingleGirl Involved In An Accident On Her Way Home For Christmas by biacan(f): 9:51am
Sapiosexuality:...
2 Likes
|Re: Blogger NaijaSingleGirl Involved In An Accident On Her Way Home For Christmas by hollawaley2: 9:54am
whonamehelp:She was going to see her family! Get a life! And stop spewing the first trashy idea that comes out of your trashy brain!
45 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Blogger NaijaSingleGirl Involved In An Accident On Her Way Home For Christmas by Sapiosexuality(m): 11:56am
biacan:Lol. Smh. For saying the truth? Lol. Smh. Naijasinglegirl is awesome, her words that is.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Blogger NaijaSingleGirl Involved In An Accident On Her Way Home For Christmas by jboy73: 12:17pm
See the kind motor blogger the enter.
Hope she wounded?
5 Likes
|Re: Blogger NaijaSingleGirl Involved In An Accident On Her Way Home For Christmas by Sirheny007(m): 2:18pm
|Re: Blogger NaijaSingleGirl Involved In An Accident On Her Way Home For Christmas by yomalex(m): 2:19pm
sorry
|Re: Blogger NaijaSingleGirl Involved In An Accident On Her Way Home For Christmas by safarigirl(f): 2:19pm
jboy73:which kain motor she for enter abeg?
Na blogger she be, no be ashawo she dey do
24 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Blogger NaijaSingleGirl Involved In An Accident On Her Way Home For Christmas by ritababe(f): 2:19pm
whonamehelp:
I pray sense fall on you
4 Likes
|Re: Blogger NaijaSingleGirl Involved In An Accident On Her Way Home For Christmas by herdekunley9ja(m): 2:20pm
December wit accident na like birds of the same feathers
|Re: Blogger NaijaSingleGirl Involved In An Accident On Her Way Home For Christmas by brainbox2018: 2:20pm
Is she dead or alive?
1 Like
|Re: Blogger NaijaSingleGirl Involved In An Accident On Her Way Home For Christmas by Lanre4uonly(m): 2:20pm
Thank God for your life and other passengers on board.
|Re: Blogger NaijaSingleGirl Involved In An Accident On Her Way Home For Christmas by Tugsramm(m): 2:21pm
whonamehelp:y
|Re: Blogger NaijaSingleGirl Involved In An Accident On Her Way Home For Christmas by NubiLove(m): 2:21pm
1 Like
|Re: Blogger NaijaSingleGirl Involved In An Accident On Her Way Home For Christmas by alezzy13: 2:23pm
Thank God for your life.
But why expose ABC? Just want to spoil their business this season. . .
Not cool
|Re: Blogger NaijaSingleGirl Involved In An Accident On Her Way Home For Christmas by Olulinks(m): 2:24pm
safarigirl:So other female bloggers wey get motor dey do Ashewo?
1 Like
|Re: Blogger NaijaSingleGirl Involved In An Accident On Her Way Home For Christmas by crowntoro(f): 2:24pm
I dont even understand her, she said her vehicle had accident at 12:15pm LAST NIGHT
when did 12:15pm in the afternoon turn to night?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Blogger NaijaSingleGirl Involved In An Accident On Her Way Home For Christmas by safarigirl(f): 2:30pm
Olulinks:how many other female bloggers get motor?
And is blogging their only means of income? Are they single?
So, she should kill herself to please world people? If she gets car, same una go dey accuse her of being olosho, dey ask where blogger see money for car
4 Likes
|Re: Blogger NaijaSingleGirl Involved In An Accident On Her Way Home For Christmas by kashoki2017: 2:31pm
Am happy for u guys...Almighty Father will continue to be wt us(ameen)...
|Re: Blogger NaijaSingleGirl Involved In An Accident On Her Way Home For Christmas by gbadexy(m): 2:35pm
I'm really concerned with the type of comments I'm reading here.
so many people are mad at the world and take it out on the people around.
I couldn't feel much empathy. I'm happy for the prolific blogger and wish her safe trip.
4 Likes
Learn Simple Steps on how To Design your own Forum / Start Mysql In Xampp / What Are The Pros And Cons Of Using An Online Payment Gateway
Viewing this topic: AvsGot007(m), Jozay(m), LordofWar, BrainnewsNg(f), sizzlingcold(m), Chrisdols(m), atiku4President, cmon(m), bim25, Relixy2k, sauceEEP(m), jhorjhor, richiepips, greetings(f), Ifebazz(m), olu2014, OpinionCounts(m), jgas, alijusty, Rainmaker69(m), chidextec, ness90(m), ev4real(m), larrybee2017(f), xoGrace, brainpower(m), oriowo1(m), Holykiss4kind(m), seunfape(m), Wikinaija(m), emmanuelWord(m), danyroyal, yusuftaiwo2015, ichidodo(m), Beorn, lollylove05(f), carinmom(f), Mannylex(m), Aghanel(m), whirlwind7(m), SuPeRq(f), WealthPhillips(m), megaexpo, stanuplane(m), Probina, locutas, pokenose(m), credid(m), jossy1luv(f), OldBeer, Missyetty(f), Emvico34, Fashdeejay, nestic(m), Littlefish(f), AYOOOO10, realborn(m), cle62000(m), advowilson, ezebrightike, AirstarKane(f), Clinton207, Firstgentleman1(m), missvera(f), Futureberry, saniisah710(m), TheWalkingMind, JimloveTM(m), abeeholmes, Safiaaa(f), queencalipso(f), Tboy1419(m), RealSleek(m), iSlayer, Zigoziglar(m), BrAkingNews, coobboy(m), NavierStokes(m), Navar(m), atoleybaba(m), hillsnValley1(f), Demainman1, silentEXPLOSION, Emanodimo(m), Chiefupper and 70 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20