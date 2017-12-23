₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tipper Crushes A Woman On Bike Dead In Kaduna This Morning(graphic Photos) by stephenduru: 9:50am
As shared by Gora who lives in Kaduna....
'What tragic morning! A tipper cleared an okada man carrying a woman and her son just by Janruwa U-Turn Yakowa way Kaduna this morning 23/12/2017. The woman was taken to the hospital in piece by FRSC operatives. God have mercy the husband of this woman Austin whom I know very well'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/tipper-crushes-woman-dead-in-kaduna.html?m=1
|Re: Tipper Crushes A Woman On Bike Dead In Kaduna This Morning(graphic Photos) by marooh: 9:52am
My prayer is that none of my Nairalander users will experience premature death....from now till 2100....... Amiii.
May her soul rest in peace!
|Re: Tipper Crushes A Woman On Bike Dead In Kaduna This Morning(graphic Photos) by whonamehelp(m): 9:53am
Rip to the dead.
i blame Buhari and Edo airline.
no good road, no large airport for Edo witches to land safely.
|Re: Tipper Crushes A Woman On Bike Dead In Kaduna This Morning(graphic Photos) by fiizznation: 9:58am
marooh:Hmmm...
Anyway RIP to the departed woman
|Re: Tipper Crushes A Woman On Bike Dead In Kaduna This Morning(graphic Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 2:20pm
My only concern is where Austin will get money to marry another wife in this recession.
Because life must go on.
|Re: Tipper Crushes A Woman On Bike Dead In Kaduna This Morning(graphic Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 2:20pm
∆ Jesus!!! chai!!! RIP ∆
|Re: Tipper Crushes A Woman On Bike Dead In Kaduna This Morning(graphic Photos) by brainbox2018: 2:20pm
May her soul rest in peace
|Re: Tipper Crushes A Woman On Bike Dead In Kaduna This Morning(graphic Photos) by NubiLove(m): 2:22pm
|Re: Tipper Crushes A Woman On Bike Dead In Kaduna This Morning(graphic Photos) by Uyi168(m): 2:22pm
Messiiiii..see raping oo!!..
|Re: Tipper Crushes A Woman On Bike Dead In Kaduna This Morning(graphic Photos) by Dasherz(f): 2:24pm
Lord may my loved ones, friends, relations and fellow nairalanders be safe from untimely death amen
|Re: Tipper Crushes A Woman On Bike Dead In Kaduna This Morning(graphic Photos) by Tugsramm(m): 2:28pm
NwaAmaikpe:see ur self.rip to her
|Re: Tipper Crushes A Woman On Bike Dead In Kaduna This Morning(graphic Photos) by OgaBuhari: 2:37pm
whonamehelp:el Rufai has paid his sacrifice with the woman's blood.
It shall never be well with buhari
|Re: Tipper Crushes A Woman On Bike Dead In Kaduna This Morning(graphic Photos) by YaksonFCA(m): 2:40pm
RIP
|Re: Tipper Crushes A Woman On Bike Dead In Kaduna This Morning(graphic Photos) by BabbanBura(m): 2:44pm
marooh:
Ameen ya rabi!
|Re: Tipper Crushes A Woman On Bike Dead In Kaduna This Morning(graphic Photos) by Kbs468(m): 2:45pm
stephenduru:
Please just relay to her husband that the fortitude to bear her demise is upon him as that is the Will for to go and reincarnate in order to gain access to Our PROMISED PARADISE in Truth OK.
It is ONLY THOSE ON EARTH FOR THE FIRST TIME THAT WOULD EXPERIENCE SUCH THOUGH, ELSE, THE LIFE OF ETERNITY IS HERE ALREADY AND HERE TO STAY IN TRUTH.
PROPHET TB JOSHUA
LOVELY UNITARY GOD
|Re: Tipper Crushes A Woman On Bike Dead In Kaduna This Morning(graphic Photos) by EmekaBlue(m): 2:50pm
see her intestines..chai
RIP
|Re: Tipper Crushes A Woman On Bike Dead In Kaduna This Morning(graphic Photos) by gypsey(m): 3:07pm
All these horrific deaths can be Avoided, ban tipper on the road or ban okada! people should obey traffic rules if there are any, last time on the news i watched alot of motorists driving on the opposite side of the roads Against traffic rules and they were caught taking to court and they forfeited their vehicles, that was exellent justice well served
|Re: Tipper Crushes A Woman On Bike Dead In Kaduna This Morning(graphic Photos) by gypsey(m): 3:09pm
Kbs468:is this supposed to make sense? you need to see a psychiatric ASAP you may be surffering from Paranoia.
|Re: Tipper Crushes A Woman On Bike Dead In Kaduna This Morning(graphic Photos) by spartoo: 3:14pm
marooh:
I don't even understand this prayer sef
|Re: Tipper Crushes A Woman On Bike Dead In Kaduna This Morning(graphic Photos) by Purebeerry(f): 3:15pm
RIP to the dead.
|Re: Tipper Crushes A Woman On Bike Dead In Kaduna This Morning(graphic Photos) by Chase333: 3:23pm
may her soul rest in peace
|Re: Tipper Crushes A Woman On Bike Dead In Kaduna This Morning(graphic Photos) by 9japrof(m): 3:30pm
|Re: Tipper Crushes A Woman On Bike Dead In Kaduna This Morning(graphic Photos) by Jamexjulius(m): 3:31pm
This is too bad
