'What tragic morning! A tipper cleared an okada man carrying a woman and her son just by Janruwa U-Turn Yakowa way Kaduna this morning 23/12/2017. The woman was taken to the hospital in piece by FRSC operatives. God have mercy the husband of this woman Austin whom I know very well'



Source: As shared by Gora who lives in Kaduna....'What tragic morning! A tipper cleared an okada man carrying a woman and her son just by Janruwa U-Turn Yakowa way Kaduna this morning 23/12/2017. The woman was taken to the hospital in piece by FRSC operatives. God have mercy the husband of this woman Austin whom I know very well'

My prayer is that none of my Nairalander users will experience premature death....from now till 2100....... Amiii.



May her soul rest in peace! 11 Likes 1 Share

Rip to the dead.

i blame Buhari and Edo airline.

no good road, no large airport for Edo witches to land safely. 1 Like

Anyway RIP to the departed woman 2 Likes







My only concern is where Austin will get money to marry another wife in this recession.



Because life must go on. My only concern is where Austin will get money to marry another wife in this recession.Because life must go on. 4 Likes 1 Share









∆ Jesus!!! chai!!! RIP ∆

May her soul rest in peace 1 Like 1 Share

Messiiiii..see raping oo!!..

Lord may my loved ones, friends, relations and fellow nairalanders be safe from untimely death amen

whonamehelp:

Rip to the dead.

i blame Buhari and Edo airline.

no good road, no large airport for Edo witches to land safely. el Rufai has paid his sacrifice with the woman's blood.

It shall never be well with buhari el Rufai has paid his sacrifice with the woman's blood.It shall never be well with buhari

RIP

Ameen ya rabi! Ameen ya rabi! 1 Like

Please just relay to her husband that the fortitude to bear her demise is upon him as that is the Will for to go and reincarnate in order to gain access to Our PROMISED PARADISE in Truth OK.



It is ONLY THOSE ON EARTH FOR THE FIRST TIME THAT WOULD EXPERIENCE SUCH THOUGH, ELSE, THE LIFE OF ETERNITY IS HERE ALREADY AND HERE TO STAY IN TRUTH.















PROPHET TB JOSHUA



LOVELY UNITARY GOD Please just relay to her husband that the fortitude to bear her demise is upon him as that is the Will for to go and reincarnate in order to gain access to Our PROMISED PARADISE in Truth OK.It is ONLY THOSE ON EARTH FOR THE FIRST TIME THAT WOULD EXPERIENCE SUCH THOUGH, ELSE, THE LIFE OF ETERNITY IS HERE ALREADY AND HERE TO STAY IN TRUTH.PROPHET TB JOSHUALOVELY UNITARY GOD

see her intestines..chai



RIP

All these horrific deaths can be Avoided, ban tipper on the road or ban okada! people should obey traffic rules if there are any, last time on the news i watched alot of motorists driving on the opposite side of the roads Against traffic rules and they were caught taking to court and they forfeited their vehicles, that was exellent justice well served

RIP to the dead.

may her soul rest in peace