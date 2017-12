Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Torukori Nasko Egei Found Dead I Hotel Room In Bayelsa As Friends Lament. Photos (14755 Views)

The married man and a father of two children was found dead in a room at Aridolf hotel in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state capital. He was said to have died in his sleep just few days to Christmas.



Some of his colleagues think that someone or a group of people had a hand in his death. May his soul rest in peace.



Those who know him have taken to Facebook to mourn the loss...



It is disheartening.



He died in his sleep in a Hotel? Why not his house?



Oh... I forgot, he was on an official assignment...



From who?



I don't know...



Okay oo... Let it not be what I am thinking...



What are you thinking?



"Maybe....

























He was assassinated"



Who are you?



I am a SARS official. 3 Likes

cc; lalasticlala

Rip.

What is happening?



PDP ppl just dey die for this xmas...

Sad!

In an hotel room? Okay, I understand. 1 Like



RIP Autopsy please!RIP

Very sad! My heart goes to his family and friends!

This is so sad and disheartening! Rip bruv!!

Bros you once advised us "to live life in such a way that when we die even the undertaker will be sorry"RIP

Ritual killings weak me

Eya.



May his soul rip.



And may God give his love ones strenght to bear this loss.





Those who feels the pain most are those that are left behind.

to bad..may his soul rip

RIP dear ...till we meet in afterlife

*Modified*

Death is death and one can be called anywhere and in any place.

soooooooooo funny soooooooooo funny

Being found dead in a hotel room in Nigeria has its stigma!

Could be bad coke.



But where is the girl ?



People hardly go and sleep in hotels without women, and most of the 'big girls' these days have crack dealers numbers saved in the phones.

Bayelsa men and hotel rooms!.They drink and kpekus a lot.Lazy lot that thrive on government handouts.RIP to the dead though.

Found dead in hotel room?the guy was killed.

A warning to those taking sex performance enhancement drugs only to be left disappointed by their co-furnicators who wouldn't show up. This may just be a typical case. 1 Like

they are covering his shame..he died in a hotel room in a sex rompt.. 1 Like

sad. 1 Like

Politics!! Anything happens..... He wants to contest... Hmmmm it's okay... Softwork