|Torukori Nasko Egei Found Dead I Hotel Room In Bayelsa As Friends Lament. Photos by CastedDude: 10:04am
It's a sad moment for the family and friends of former Senior Special Assistant to the Bayelsa Governor on Youth Development, Torukori Nasko Egei, who died tragically on Friday in Bayelsa state. According to his friends, the deceased was warming up to contest in the Bayelsa state assembly as his popularity continued to grow before his demise.
The married man and a father of two children was found dead in a room at Aridolf hotel in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state capital. He was said to have died in his sleep just few days to Christmas.
Some of his colleagues think that someone or a group of people had a hand in his death. May his soul rest in peace.
Those who know him have taken to Facebook to mourn the loss...
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/lament-married-man-found-dead-hotel-bayelsa-state-photos.html
|Re: Torukori Nasko Egei Found Dead I Hotel Room In Bayelsa As Friends Lament. Photos by BiafranBushBoy: 10:04am
It is disheartening.
He died in his sleep in a Hotel? Why not his house?
Oh... I forgot, he was on an official assignment...
From who?
I don't know...
Okay oo... Let it not be what I am thinking...
What are you thinking?
"Maybe....
He was assassinated"
Who are you?
I am a SARS official.
3 Likes
|Re: Torukori Nasko Egei Found Dead I Hotel Room In Bayelsa As Friends Lament. Photos by CastedDude: 10:04am
|Re: Torukori Nasko Egei Found Dead I Hotel Room In Bayelsa As Friends Lament. Photos by CastedDude: 10:05am
|Re: Torukori Nasko Egei Found Dead I Hotel Room In Bayelsa As Friends Lament. Photos by dollyjoy(f): 10:09am
Rip.
|Re: Torukori Nasko Egei Found Dead I Hotel Room In Bayelsa As Friends Lament. Photos by Okoroawusa: 10:10am
What is happening?
PDP ppl just dey die for this xmas...
|Re: Torukori Nasko Egei Found Dead I Hotel Room In Bayelsa As Friends Lament. Photos by MhizzAJ(f): 10:14am
Sad!
|Re: Torukori Nasko Egei Found Dead I Hotel Room In Bayelsa As Friends Lament. Photos by LionDeLeo: 10:18am
In an hotel room? Okay, I understand.
1 Like
|Re: Torukori Nasko Egei Found Dead I Hotel Room In Bayelsa As Friends Lament. Photos by marooh: 10:18am
Autopsy please!
RIP
|Re: Torukori Nasko Egei Found Dead I Hotel Room In Bayelsa As Friends Lament. Photos by okachie1(m): 10:35am
Very sad! My heart goes to his family and friends!
|Re: Torukori Nasko Egei Found Dead I Hotel Room In Bayelsa As Friends Lament. Photos by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 11:27am
This is so sad and disheartening! Rip bruv!!
|Re: Torukori Nasko Egei Found Dead I Hotel Room In Bayelsa As Friends Lament. Photos by Kalaldi: 11:38am
Bros you once advised us "to live life in such a way that when we die even the undertaker will be sorry"RIP
|Re: Torukori Nasko Egei Found Dead I Hotel Room In Bayelsa As Friends Lament. Photos by brainbox2018: 2:02pm
Ritual killings weak me
|Re: Torukori Nasko Egei Found Dead I Hotel Room In Bayelsa As Friends Lament. Photos by winnar(f): 2:03pm
Eya.
May his soul rip.
And may God give his love ones strenght to bear this loss.
Those who feels the pain most are those that are left behind.
|Re: Torukori Nasko Egei Found Dead I Hotel Room In Bayelsa As Friends Lament. Photos by joystickextend1(m): 2:03pm
to bad..may his soul rip
|Re: Torukori Nasko Egei Found Dead I Hotel Room In Bayelsa As Friends Lament. Photos by shammahyaro(f): 2:03pm
RIP dear ...till we meet in afterlife
|Re: Torukori Nasko Egei Found Dead I Hotel Room In Bayelsa As Friends Lament. Photos by donstan18(m): 2:04pm
|Re: Torukori Nasko Egei Found Dead I Hotel Room In Bayelsa As Friends Lament. Photos by Nwodosis(m): 2:04pm
Death is death and one can be called anywhere and in any place.
|Re: Torukori Nasko Egei Found Dead I Hotel Room In Bayelsa As Friends Lament. Photos by jamariwolf(f): 2:07pm
BiafranBushBoy:soooooooooo funny
|Re: Torukori Nasko Egei Found Dead I Hotel Room In Bayelsa As Friends Lament. Photos by Foodforthought(m): 2:07pm
|Re: Torukori Nasko Egei Found Dead I Hotel Room In Bayelsa As Friends Lament. Photos by Pavore9: 2:08pm
Being found dead in a hotel room in Nigeria has its stigma!
|Re: Torukori Nasko Egei Found Dead I Hotel Room In Bayelsa As Friends Lament. Photos by Billyonaire: 2:09pm
Could be bad coke.
But where is the girl ?
People hardly go and sleep in hotels without women, and most of the 'big girls' these days have crack dealers numbers saved in the phones.
|Re: Torukori Nasko Egei Found Dead I Hotel Room In Bayelsa As Friends Lament. Photos by aguiyi2: 2:11pm
Bayelsa men and hotel rooms!.They drink and kpekus a lot.Lazy lot that thrive on government handouts.RIP to the dead though.
|Re: Torukori Nasko Egei Found Dead I Hotel Room In Bayelsa As Friends Lament. Photos by Prettythicksmee(f): 2:14pm
Found dead in hotel room?the guy was killed.
|Re: Torukori Nasko Egei Found Dead I Hotel Room In Bayelsa As Friends Lament. Photos by Egein(m): 2:14pm
|Re: Torukori Nasko Egei Found Dead I Hotel Room In Bayelsa As Friends Lament. Photos by Nuezha(m): 2:17pm
A warning to those taking sex performance enhancement drugs only to be left disappointed by their co-furnicators who wouldn't show up. This may just be a typical case.
1 Like
|Re: Torukori Nasko Egei Found Dead I Hotel Room In Bayelsa As Friends Lament. Photos by bigpicture001: 2:18pm
they are covering his shame..he died in a hotel room in a sex rompt..
1 Like
|Re: Torukori Nasko Egei Found Dead I Hotel Room In Bayelsa As Friends Lament. Photos by NubiLove(m): 2:20pm
sad.
1 Like
|Re: Torukori Nasko Egei Found Dead I Hotel Room In Bayelsa As Friends Lament. Photos by figure007(m): 2:22pm
Politics!! Anything happens..... He wants to contest... Hmmmm it's okay... Softwork
|Re: Torukori Nasko Egei Found Dead I Hotel Room In Bayelsa As Friends Lament. Photos by Xisnin(m): 2:23pm
It could be health related, assassination or thuderbolt but I trust the family
to bury him without autopsy.
