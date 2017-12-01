



The married man and a father of two children was found dead in a room at Aridolf hotel in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state capital. He was said to have died in his sleep just few days to Christmas.



Some of his colleagues think that someone or a group of people had a hand in his death. May his soul rest in peace.



Those who know him have taken to Facebook to mourn the loss...



Source; It's a sad moment for the family and friends of former Senior Special Assistant to the Bayelsa Governor on Youth Development, Torukori Nasko Egei, who died tragically on Friday in Bayelsa state. According to his friends, the deceased was warming up to contest in the Bayelsa state assembly as his popularity continued to grow before his demise.The married man and a father of two children was found dead in a room at Aridolf hotel in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state capital. He was said to have died in his sleep just few days to Christmas.Some of his colleagues think that someone or a group of people had a hand in his death. May his soul rest in peace.Those who know him have taken to Facebook to mourn the loss...Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/lament-married-man-found-dead-hotel-bayelsa-state-photos.html