Juliet Njemanze: "Without Good Sex I Will Cheat, Even If You Give Me All Money" by laidelaitan(f): 8:38pm On Dec 23
Nollywood actress , Juliet Njemanze , in her interview with Vanguard talked about sex, relationship and money.

According to the actress, apart from knowing God, sex is next thing topping her list.

“For me, apart from knowing God and all. Sex is the most important. He has to be good in bed. It’s definitely sex before money because you could give me all the money in the world, if I’m not sexually satisfied, I will definitely cheat on you” she said.

On being in a relationship, the actress said;
I have a boyfriend, but I don’t like to say that out loud because he’s an actor as well, I’m not going to mention his name. But at the right time, it will be out there.

On the attraction, Juliet said;
He is a kind person and he has a lot of respect for me. I don’t joke with my respect, so as long as a man respects me, that’s it.
Did you meet each other on set?
Yes, we actually met on set.

How did it happen?
He told me that he really likes me and would want us to have a relationship. Initially, I said “No” because I have an issue with dating in the industry, but he was really persistent. He kept on pushing until I said “Yes”.
How long have you both been together?
It’s been two years

On handling male attention, she said;
I actually pay attention to some of them and then turn them to friends. I have a way with people that even if you want something sexual, after getting close to you, you end up seeing me as a sister.

More on her interview

https://www.headofsocials.com/2017/12/23/giving-money-world-without-good-sex-i-will-cheat-actress-juliet-njemanze/

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Juliet Njemanze: "Without Good Sex I Will Cheat, Even If You Give Me All Money" by Modelqwen(f): 8:39pm On Dec 23
shocked




Bia madam... who ask u gan


but u trying to tell us dat amú tökariri ego?

odiegwu


All these lies must end in 2017 biko

43 Likes

Re: Juliet Njemanze: "Without Good Sex I Will Cheat, Even If You Give Me All Money" by GloriaNinja(f): 8:42pm On Dec 23
undecided 2017 IS ABOUT TO END... YET SHE DOESN'T WANT TO RECIEVE SENSE. .SEX IS ALL SHE IS THINKING ABOUT THIS CHRISTMAS.

46 Likes 1 Share

Re: Juliet Njemanze: "Without Good Sex I Will Cheat, Even If You Give Me All Money" by Ultimus: 9:07pm On Dec 23
Why is whoring so appealing to women?

22 Likes

Re: Juliet Njemanze: "Without Good Sex I Will Cheat, Even If You Give Me All Money" by OrestesDante(m): 9:13pm On Dec 23
Ultimus:
Why is whoring so appealing to women?some women

11 Likes 1 Share

Re: Juliet Njemanze: "Without Good Sex I Will Cheat, Even If You Give Me All Money" by OrestesDante(m): 9:14pm On Dec 23
if I’m not sexually satisfied, I will definitely cheat on you”

angry


∆ A w.hore she is.... ∆

2 Likes

Re: Juliet Njemanze: "Without Good Sex I Will Cheat, Even If You Give Me All Money" by OrestesDante(m): 9:14pm On Dec 23
angry



∆ Anybody married to you is in soup ∆

3 Likes

Re: Juliet Njemanze: "Without Good Sex I Will Cheat, Even If You Give Me All Money" by MasterKim: 9:45pm On Dec 23
GloriaNinja:
undecided 2017 IS ABOUT TO END... YET SHE DOESN'T WANT TO RECIEVE SENSE. .SEX IS ALL SHE IS THINKING ABOUT THIS CHRISTMAS.
At least she's thinking about something.
Lobatan
Re: Juliet Njemanze: "Without Good Sex I Will Cheat, Even If You Give Me All Money" by doyinisaac(m): 9:49pm On Dec 23
Every olosho is now claiming actress

70 Likes

Re: Juliet Njemanze: "Without Good Sex I Will Cheat, Even If You Give Me All Money" by MrHistorian: 10:14pm On Dec 23
Is she of any relevance to Nigeria's economy?

I'm sure 99.9% of Nigerians care less about her and her sexual cravings.

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Juliet Njemanze: "Without Good Sex I Will Cheat, Even If You Give Me All Money" by john1035: 10:14pm On Dec 23
All these Actresses wannabes saying stupid things just to trend. Omashe.



1 Like

Re: Juliet Njemanze: "Without Good Sex I Will Cheat, Even If You Give Me All Money" by falconey(m): 10:14pm On Dec 23
MISS

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Juliet Njemanze: "Without Good Sex I Will Cheat, Even If You Give Me All Money" by Forumine: 10:14pm On Dec 23
grin
Re: Juliet Njemanze: "Without Good Sex I Will Cheat, Even If You Give Me All Money" by Jupxter: 10:15pm On Dec 23
Noise maker
Re: Juliet Njemanze: "Without Good Sex I Will Cheat, Even If You Give Me All Money" by Divay22(f): 10:15pm On Dec 23
Lol
Sex? Like seriously
Re: Juliet Njemanze: "Without Good Sex I Will Cheat, Even If You Give Me All Money" by sKeetz(m): 10:16pm On Dec 23
GloriaNinja:
undecided 2017 IS ABOUT TO END... YET SHE DOESN'T WANT TO RECIEVE SENSE. .SEX IS ALL SHE IS THINKING ABOUT THIS CHRISTMAS.

Is it your sex? undecided
Re: Juliet Njemanze: "Without Good Sex I Will Cheat, Even If You Give Me All Money" by DivinelyBlessed: 10:16pm On Dec 23
There is nothing wrong with Good S€X as long as its delicious and sweetsmiley

2 Likes

Re: Juliet Njemanze: "Without Good Sex I Will Cheat, Even If You Give Me All Money" by obo389(m): 10:16pm On Dec 23
No be only ooo.
Them plenty like that for 9ja grin
Re: Juliet Njemanze: "Without Good Sex I Will Cheat, Even If You Give Me All Money" by akeentech(m): 10:16pm On Dec 23
Ultimus:
Why is whoring so appealing to women?
Re: Juliet Njemanze: "Without Good Sex I Will Cheat, Even If You Give Me All Money" by Harddiskng: 10:16pm On Dec 23
...it’s relatively easy to identify a hoe.

They have long wooden handles and a blade. Features so distinct, you can’t miss it wink

14 Likes

Re: Juliet Njemanze: "Without Good Sex I Will Cheat, Even If You Give Me All Money" by soberdrunk(m): 10:16pm On Dec 23
With her head like Xvideos new logo....... angry

1 Like

Re: Juliet Njemanze: "Without Good Sex I Will Cheat, Even If You Give Me All Money" by Elnino4ladies: 10:16pm On Dec 23
Olosho
Re: Juliet Njemanze: "Without Good Sex I Will Cheat, Even If You Give Me All Money" by Foodforthought(m): 10:17pm On Dec 23
So a man will work his a** off to take care of ur financial needs and still work his waist off to please u in bed...
Sister fear God

6 Likes

Re: Juliet Njemanze: "Without Good Sex I Will Cheat, Even If You Give Me All Money" by IfeomaRash(f): 10:17pm On Dec 23
All the new generation women that don't have shame.Imagine her father reading this......Smh

3 Likes

Re: Juliet Njemanze: "Without Good Sex I Will Cheat, Even If You Give Me All Money" by Alariiwo: 10:17pm On Dec 23
And so? We should fry beans

Na the idiots wey dey wife your kind I pity. Useless, good for nothing star dust
Re: Juliet Njemanze: "Without Good Sex I Will Cheat, Even If You Give Me All Money" by Elnino4ladies: 10:17pm On Dec 23
Divay22:
Lol Sex? Like seriously

As if you don't like it mitcheww
Re: Juliet Njemanze: "Without Good Sex I Will Cheat, Even If You Give Me All Money" by hobermener: 10:17pm On Dec 23
If you see sex u go run!!!
You never see sex. All these part time olosho, part time actresses sef
Re: Juliet Njemanze: "Without Good Sex I Will Cheat, Even If You Give Me All Money" by Tascom236: 10:17pm On Dec 23
Asif she will allow the guy that can Bleep her well to come close without money, FLAMBOYANT olosho

1 Like

Re: Juliet Njemanze: "Without Good Sex I Will Cheat, Even If You Give Me All Money" by salaboiz(m): 10:18pm On Dec 23
Olosho trying to get more customers......
Re: Juliet Njemanze: "Without Good Sex I Will Cheat, Even If You Give Me All Money" by NiRfreak(m): 10:18pm On Dec 23
GloriaNinja:
undecided 2017 IS ABOUT TO END... YET SHE DOESN'T WANT TO RECIEVE SENSE. .SEX IS ALL SHE IS THINKING ABOUT THIS CHRISTMAS.
Shut up! you foolish hypocrite. like you won't cheat if given all money without good fvck. Ode

1 Like

