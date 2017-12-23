₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Juliet Njemanze: "Without Good Sex I Will Cheat, Even If You Give Me All Money" by laidelaitan(f): 8:38pm On Dec 23
Nollywood actress , Juliet Njemanze , in her interview with Vanguard talked about sex, relationship and money.
According to the actress, apart from knowing God, sex is next thing topping her list.
“For me, apart from knowing God and all. Sex is the most important. He has to be good in bed. It’s definitely sex before money because you could give me all the money in the world, if I’m not sexually satisfied, I will definitely cheat on you” she said.
On being in a relationship, the actress said;
I have a boyfriend, but I don’t like to say that out loud because he’s an actor as well, I’m not going to mention his name. But at the right time, it will be out there.
On the attraction, Juliet said;
He is a kind person and he has a lot of respect for me. I don’t joke with my respect, so as long as a man respects me, that’s it.
Did you meet each other on set?
Yes, we actually met on set.
How did it happen?
He told me that he really likes me and would want us to have a relationship. Initially, I said “No” because I have an issue with dating in the industry, but he was really persistent. He kept on pushing until I said “Yes”.
How long have you both been together?
It’s been two years
On handling male attention, she said;
I actually pay attention to some of them and then turn them to friends. I have a way with people that even if you want something sexual, after getting close to you, you end up seeing me as a sister.
|Re: Juliet Njemanze: "Without Good Sex I Will Cheat, Even If You Give Me All Money" by Modelqwen(f): 8:39pm On Dec 23
Bia madam... who ask u gan
but u trying to tell us dat amú tökariri ego?
odiegwu
All these lies must end in 2017 biko
|Re: Juliet Njemanze: "Without Good Sex I Will Cheat, Even If You Give Me All Money" by GloriaNinja(f): 8:42pm On Dec 23
2017 IS ABOUT TO END... YET SHE DOESN'T WANT TO RECIEVE SENSE. .SEX IS ALL SHE IS THINKING ABOUT THIS CHRISTMAS.
|Re: Juliet Njemanze: "Without Good Sex I Will Cheat, Even If You Give Me All Money" by Ultimus: 9:07pm On Dec 23
Why is whoring so appealing to women?
|Re: Juliet Njemanze: "Without Good Sex I Will Cheat, Even If You Give Me All Money" by OrestesDante(m): 9:13pm On Dec 23
Ultimus:
|Re: Juliet Njemanze: "Without Good Sex I Will Cheat, Even If You Give Me All Money" by OrestesDante(m): 9:14pm On Dec 23
if I’m not sexually satisfied, I will definitely cheat on you”
∆ A w.hore she is.... ∆
|Re: Juliet Njemanze: "Without Good Sex I Will Cheat, Even If You Give Me All Money" by OrestesDante(m): 9:14pm On Dec 23
∆ Anybody married to you is in soup ∆
|Re: Juliet Njemanze: "Without Good Sex I Will Cheat, Even If You Give Me All Money" by MasterKim: 9:45pm On Dec 23
GloriaNinja:At least she's thinking about something.
Lobatan
|Re: Juliet Njemanze: "Without Good Sex I Will Cheat, Even If You Give Me All Money" by doyinisaac(m): 9:49pm On Dec 23
Every olosho is now claiming actress
|Re: Juliet Njemanze: "Without Good Sex I Will Cheat, Even If You Give Me All Money" by MrHistorian: 10:14pm On Dec 23
Is she of any relevance to Nigeria's economy?
I'm sure 99.9% of Nigerians care less about her and her sexual cravings.
|Re: Juliet Njemanze: "Without Good Sex I Will Cheat, Even If You Give Me All Money" by john1035: 10:14pm On Dec 23
All these Actresses wannabes saying stupid things just to trend. Omashe.
|Re: Juliet Njemanze: "Without Good Sex I Will Cheat, Even If You Give Me All Money" by falconey(m): 10:14pm On Dec 23
MISS
|Re: Juliet Njemanze: "Without Good Sex I Will Cheat, Even If You Give Me All Money" by Forumine: 10:14pm On Dec 23
|Re: Juliet Njemanze: "Without Good Sex I Will Cheat, Even If You Give Me All Money" by Jupxter: 10:15pm On Dec 23
Noise maker
|Re: Juliet Njemanze: "Without Good Sex I Will Cheat, Even If You Give Me All Money" by Divay22(f): 10:15pm On Dec 23
Lol
Sex? Like seriously
|Re: Juliet Njemanze: "Without Good Sex I Will Cheat, Even If You Give Me All Money" by sKeetz(m): 10:16pm On Dec 23
GloriaNinja:
Is it your sex?
|Re: Juliet Njemanze: "Without Good Sex I Will Cheat, Even If You Give Me All Money" by DivinelyBlessed: 10:16pm On Dec 23
There is nothing wrong with Good S€X as long as its delicious and sweet
|Re: Juliet Njemanze: "Without Good Sex I Will Cheat, Even If You Give Me All Money" by obo389(m): 10:16pm On Dec 23
No be only ooo.
Them plenty like that for 9ja
|Re: Juliet Njemanze: "Without Good Sex I Will Cheat, Even If You Give Me All Money" by akeentech(m): 10:16pm On Dec 23
Ultimus:
|Re: Juliet Njemanze: "Without Good Sex I Will Cheat, Even If You Give Me All Money" by Harddiskng: 10:16pm On Dec 23
...it’s relatively easy to identify a hoe.
They have long wooden handles and a blade. Features so distinct, you can’t miss it
|Re: Juliet Njemanze: "Without Good Sex I Will Cheat, Even If You Give Me All Money" by soberdrunk(m): 10:16pm On Dec 23
With her head like Xvideos new logo.......
|Re: Juliet Njemanze: "Without Good Sex I Will Cheat, Even If You Give Me All Money" by Elnino4ladies: 10:16pm On Dec 23
Olosho
|Re: Juliet Njemanze: "Without Good Sex I Will Cheat, Even If You Give Me All Money" by Foodforthought(m): 10:17pm On Dec 23
So a man will work his a** off to take care of ur financial needs and still work his waist off to please u in bed...
Sister fear God
|Re: Juliet Njemanze: "Without Good Sex I Will Cheat, Even If You Give Me All Money" by IfeomaRash(f): 10:17pm On Dec 23
All the new generation women that don't have shame.Imagine her father reading this......Smh
|Re: Juliet Njemanze: "Without Good Sex I Will Cheat, Even If You Give Me All Money" by Alariiwo: 10:17pm On Dec 23
And so? We should fry beans
Na the idiots wey dey wife your kind I pity. Useless, good for nothing star dust
|Re: Juliet Njemanze: "Without Good Sex I Will Cheat, Even If You Give Me All Money" by Elnino4ladies: 10:17pm On Dec 23
Divay22:
As if you don't like it mitcheww
|Re: Juliet Njemanze: "Without Good Sex I Will Cheat, Even If You Give Me All Money" by hobermener: 10:17pm On Dec 23
If you see sex u go run!!!
You never see sex. All these part time olosho, part time actresses sef
|Re: Juliet Njemanze: "Without Good Sex I Will Cheat, Even If You Give Me All Money" by Tascom236: 10:17pm On Dec 23
Asif she will allow the guy that can Bleep her well to come close without money, FLAMBOYANT olosho
|Re: Juliet Njemanze: "Without Good Sex I Will Cheat, Even If You Give Me All Money" by IMASTEX: 10:18pm On Dec 23
|Re: Juliet Njemanze: "Without Good Sex I Will Cheat, Even If You Give Me All Money" by salaboiz(m): 10:18pm On Dec 23
Olosho trying to get more customers......
|Re: Juliet Njemanze: "Without Good Sex I Will Cheat, Even If You Give Me All Money" by NiRfreak(m): 10:18pm On Dec 23
GloriaNinja:Shut up! you foolish hypocrite. like you won't cheat if given all money without good fvck. Ode
