Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fulani Herdsmen Attack Nindem, Southern Kaduna (Viewers' Discretion) (16105 Views)
|Fulani Herdsmen Attack Nindem, Southern Kaduna (Viewers' Discretion) by zoba88: 9:19pm On Dec 23
According to Steven from Southern Kaduna,Fulani herdsmen yesterday attacked Nindem village in Southern Kaduna and brutalised many.Below is what he wrote...
'Viewers discretion advised
Graphic images from yesterday's attack in Nindem village Southern Kaduna.
Am sure Elrufai is still paying the Fulani terrorists compensation.
It's well.
SouthernKadunaGenocides have resumed.
Pray4SK'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/fulani-herdsmen-strike-againkill-many.html?m=1
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Nindem, Southern Kaduna (Viewers' Discretion) by zoba88: 9:20pm On Dec 23
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Nindem, Southern Kaduna (Viewers' Discretion) by zoba88: 9:20pm On Dec 23
zoba88:more
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Nindem, Southern Kaduna (Viewers' Discretion) by madridguy(m): 9:23pm On Dec 23
Fulani terrorists again? This people are nothing but bastards vampires. Nigeria army must take python skelewu to them soon.
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Nindem, Southern Kaduna (Viewers' Discretion) by IamJames: 9:23pm On Dec 23
Fulani herdsmen are not terrorists, just criminals. Kwontinu
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Nindem, Southern Kaduna (Viewers' Discretion) by Evablizin(f): 9:24pm On Dec 23
madridguy:
No Nigeria army prefer dancing python skelewu in Abia state,while Elrufire compensate fulani herdsmen for their good works in maintaining peace and securing lives. Even oga said that they are not terrorists.
48 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Nindem, Southern Kaduna (Viewers' Discretion) by Ifeanyi4491(m): 9:27pm On Dec 23
These Ng so called leaders are taking the youths for granted, they only remember us during election time.. This not the first time nor second or third time. they keep quite as if they are sleeping.
#Endbuharifamilymembernow
16 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Nindem, Southern Kaduna (Viewers' Discretion) by boman2014: 9:27pm On Dec 23
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Nindem, Southern Kaduna (Viewers' Discretion) by Saaruman(m): 9:28pm On Dec 23
Fuel scarcity, fulani herds men Terrorist attack, this buhari's Christmas gift to Christians in the zoo.
BTW the herds men are just killing people in peace, they are mere criminals- Zoo govt.
Useless country.
13 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Nindem, Southern Kaduna (Viewers' Discretion) by littlewonders: 9:29pm On Dec 23
Just few weeks, Nigerians have read, see and experience the worse of suffering ranging from fuel scarcity, accidents, Fulani herdsmen attack, power failure, high cost of food stuff, increasing depression, job losses, suicide, oppression by police thieves, lying by politicians, Network imbalance, illegal bank charges, looting, bad roads, frauds, rituals, and all unprinted words.
Gosh!!! If our soul die for Nigeria which one go dey alive for judgement day?. #stillthinking
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Nindem, Southern Kaduna (Viewers' Discretion) by MasterKim: 9:31pm On Dec 23
Fulani vs Hausa
Wetin konsain me sef, dem be brodas
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Nindem, Southern Kaduna (Viewers' Discretion) by Kemperor: 9:37pm On Dec 23
The south have nothing in common with this barbaric Fulani People/Herdsmen...
The president won't talk because he is getting high on the blood of innocent people killed by his people since 2015...
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Nindem, Southern Kaduna (Viewers' Discretion) by Remimadrid(m): 9:55pm On Dec 23
I go bend backwards if buhari replies, his men are on rampage, and it will only stop when he leaves aso rock
3 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Nindem, Southern Kaduna (Viewers' Discretion) by raker300: 9:59pm On Dec 23
Chai!!
Why evils?
6 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Nindem, Southern Kaduna (Viewers' Discretion) by ipobarecriminals: 10:32pm On Dec 23
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Nindem, Southern Kaduna (Viewers' Discretion) by sotallcomputers: 10:32pm On Dec 23
OK
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Nindem, Southern Kaduna (Viewers' Discretion) by nkwuocha: 10:32pm On Dec 23
See the way some APC yorubas are pretending here like they are pained, Zombies!
Yeye people. Ndi efulefu!
8 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Nindem, Southern Kaduna (Viewers' Discretion) by WalterEmmanuel: 10:32pm On Dec 23
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Nindem, Southern Kaduna (Viewers' Discretion) by kings09(m): 10:32pm On Dec 23
Buhari n el-rufai must be feeling hapi wenever they hear dis kind of news
4 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Nindem, Southern Kaduna (Viewers' Discretion) by tribalistseun: 10:33pm On Dec 23
These are one of the reasons I always say that osibande is useless to us.
For Christ sake we know Buhariis mission is Islamic driven. But we have a VP who happens to be a Pastor.
Osibande is useless if he can't speak for Christains. Fck U osibande
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Nindem, Southern Kaduna (Viewers' Discretion) by MrMcJay(m): 10:33pm On Dec 23
Sad
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Nindem, Southern Kaduna (Viewers' Discretion) by CaptainJeffry: 10:33pm On Dec 23
Somebody please tell me this is movie make-up.
4 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Nindem, Southern Kaduna (Viewers' Discretion) by Cyynthialove(f): 10:34pm On Dec 23
Smh.
1 Like
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Nindem, Southern Kaduna (Viewers' Discretion) by polite2(m): 10:34pm On Dec 23
Let's use our voters card wisely come 2019. Tyrants cum terrorists must go.
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Nindem, Southern Kaduna (Viewers' Discretion) by Sapiosexuality(m): 10:34pm On Dec 23
Seems this is now a ritual. Last year, Dec 23 and 24th, the same story played. What ritual is this? What is happening? And as usual no one will say anything about this. That's the most heartbreaking thing with this govt.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Nindem, Southern Kaduna (Viewers' Discretion) by muller101(m): 10:34pm On Dec 23
It's a movie scene
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Nindem, Southern Kaduna (Viewers' Discretion) by ipobarecriminals: 10:34pm On Dec 23
those people are vampire. PA buhari do something biko
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Nindem, Southern Kaduna (Viewers' Discretion) by muller101(m): 10:35pm On Dec 23
CaptainJeffry:Affirmative
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Nindem, Southern Kaduna (Viewers' Discretion) by PointZerom: 10:36pm On Dec 23
Buhari is a big fool.
4 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Nindem, Southern Kaduna (Viewers' Discretion) by Olukokosir(m): 10:36pm On Dec 23
Thank you popsy.. Now I c d reason y u say mk i reject d job dem gv me in southern Kaduna.
Safety first
God ll take care of us dz yelutide period
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Nindem, Southern Kaduna (Viewers' Discretion) by mccoy47(m): 10:36pm On Dec 23
They are just criminals. The terrorists are ipobs
4 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack Nindem, Southern Kaduna (Viewers' Discretion) by soberdrunk(m): 10:37pm On Dec 23
Why We Are Running "Slow Government" - Buhari / Al Mustapha Freed / Buhari Has Saved N1.4trn By Not Paying Subsidy On Fuel – Osibanjo
