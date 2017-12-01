Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fulani Herdsmen Attack Nindem, Southern Kaduna (Viewers' Discretion) (16105 Views)

'Viewers discretion advised



Graphic images from yesterday's attack in Nindem village Southern Kaduna.

Am sure Elrufai is still paying the Fulani terrorists compensation.

It's well.

SouthernKadunaGenocides have resumed.

Pray4SK'



zoba88:

Fulani terrorists again? This people are nothing but bastards vampires. Nigeria army must take python skelewu to them soon. 13 Likes 2 Shares

Fulani herdsmen are not terrorists, just criminals. Kwontinu 10 Likes 1 Share

madridguy:

Fulani terrorists again? This people are nothing but bastards vampires. Nigeria army must take python skelewu to them soon.





No Nigeria army prefer dancing python skelewu in Abia state,while Elrufire compensate fulani herdsmen for their good works in maintaining peace and securing lives. Even oga said that they are not terrorists. No Nigeria army prefer dancing python skelewu in Abia state,while Elrufire compensate fulani herdsmen for their good works in maintaining peace and securing lives. Even oga said that they are not terrorists. 48 Likes 6 Shares

These Ng so called leaders are taking the youths for granted, they only remember us during election time.. This not the first time nor second or third time. they keep quite as if they are sleeping.





#Endbuharifamilymembernow 16 Likes

Fuel scarcity, fulani herds men Terrorist attack, this buhari's Christmas gift to Christians in the zoo.



BTW the herds men are just killing people in peace, they are mere criminals- Zoo govt.



Useless country. 13 Likes

Just few weeks, Nigerians have read, see and experience the worse of suffering ranging from fuel scarcity, accidents, Fulani herdsmen attack, power failure, high cost of food stuff, increasing depression, job losses, suicide, oppression by police thieves, lying by politicians, Network imbalance, illegal bank charges, looting, bad roads, frauds, rituals, and all unprinted words.



Gosh!!! If our soul die for Nigeria which one go dey alive for judgement day?. #stillthinking 13 Likes 1 Share

Fulani vs Hausa

Wetin konsain me sef, dem be brodas

The south have nothing in common with this barbaric Fulani People/Herdsmen...



The president won't talk because he is getting high on the blood of innocent people killed by his people since 2015... 17 Likes 1 Share

I go bend backwards if buhari replies, his men are on rampage, and it will only stop when he leaves aso rock 3 Likes

Chai!!



Why evils? 6 Likes

Yeye people. Ndi efulefu! See the way some APC yorubas are pretending here like they are pained, Zombies!Yeye people. Ndi efulefu! 8 Likes

Buhari n el-rufai must be feeling hapi wenever they hear dis kind of news 4 Likes

These are one of the reasons I always say that osibande is useless to us.



For Christ sake we know Buhariis mission is Islamic driven. But we have a VP who happens to be a Pastor.



Osibande is useless if he can't speak for Christains. Fck U osibande 10 Likes 1 Share

Somebody please tell me this is movie make-up. 4 Likes

Let's use our voters card wisely come 2019. Tyrants cum terrorists must go. 12 Likes 2 Shares

Seems this is now a ritual. Last year, Dec 23 and 24th, the same story played. What ritual is this? What is happening? And as usual no one will say anything about this. That's the most heartbreaking thing with this govt. 6 Likes 1 Share

those people are vampire. PA buhari do something biko those people are vampire. PA buharido something biko 1 Like 2 Shares

CaptainJeffry:

Somebody please tell me this is movie make-up. Affirmative Affirmative

Buhari is a big fool. 4 Likes

Thank you popsy.. Now I c d reason y u say mk i reject d job dem gv me in southern Kaduna.



Safety first





God ll take care of us dz yelutide period