|Craze Clown Celebrates 26th Birthday With Funny Pictures by 36govs: 9:56am
Happy Birthday "Emmanuel Iwueke" A.K.A Craze Clown , Real Son of the Soil , Top Nigerian Online & Offline Comedian
|Re: Craze Clown Celebrates 26th Birthday With Funny Pictures by Pappyto: 9:57am
omo see 6 packs.
|Re: Craze Clown Celebrates 26th Birthday With Funny Pictures by Brown14(m): 10:00am
Lol this guy is really a clown.
|Re: Craze Clown Celebrates 26th Birthday With Funny Pictures by tstx(m): 10:00am
This guy who used to be funny
|Re: Craze Clown Celebrates 26th Birthday With Funny Pictures by olihilistic(m): 10:02am
tstx:Lol.. The dude is still funny though.
|Re: Craze Clown Celebrates 26th Birthday With Funny Pictures by LadyVv(f): 10:04am
Hope you won't slap anybody today
|Re: Craze Clown Celebrates 26th Birthday With Funny Pictures by tstx(m): 10:12am
olihilistic:No he ain't. His skits are now as dry as Sokoto's harmattan
|Re: Craze Clown Celebrates 26th Birthday With Funny Pictures by Hashimyussufamao(m): 10:16am
The slap wey that Ade dey receive is enough for him to make it in Life.
|Re: Craze Clown Celebrates 26th Birthday With Funny Pictures by olihilistic(m): 10:28am
tstx:Lol...
And you must be a comedian...
|Re: Craze Clown Celebrates 26th Birthday With Funny Pictures by tstx(m): 10:33am
olihilistic:No i'm not. I just have an eye for good comedy
|Re: Craze Clown Celebrates 26th Birthday With Funny Pictures by Homeboiy: 10:40am
ok
|Re: Craze Clown Celebrates 26th Birthday With Funny Pictures by olihilistic(m): 10:42am
tstx:Your comparison cracked me up.
|Re: Craze Clown Celebrates 26th Birthday With Funny Pictures by Threebear(m): 11:08am
If this old man is 26 ,then my grandma is a virgin.
|Re: Craze Clown Celebrates 26th Birthday With Funny Pictures by yomskid: 11:35am
happy birthday mr clown
|Re: Craze Clown Celebrates 26th Birthday With Funny Pictures by jericco1(m): 12:22pm
hmm someone should investigate those two up there. I don't seem to understand their conversation.
|Re: Craze Clown Celebrates 26th Birthday With Funny Pictures by Learnstuffs(m): 12:24pm
Where is Ade
|Re: Craze Clown Celebrates 26th Birthday With Funny Pictures by MrHistorian: 1:09pm
|Re: Craze Clown Celebrates 26th Birthday With Funny Pictures by roqrules04(m): 1:10pm
Zero packs
|Re: Craze Clown Celebrates 26th Birthday With Funny Pictures by Ireboya(m): 1:11pm
Good for him
|Re: Craze Clown Celebrates 26th Birthday With Funny Pictures by SuperSuave(m): 1:12pm
tstx:Thought I was the only one that noticed. Arole too Don dry
|Re: Craze Clown Celebrates 26th Birthday With Funny Pictures by Excellency242: 1:13pm
36govs:
|Re: Craze Clown Celebrates 26th Birthday With Funny Pictures by jerflakes(m): 1:14pm
This one na super pack
Pappyto:
|Re: Craze Clown Celebrates 26th Birthday With Funny Pictures by pedronule(m): 1:14pm
By the year 2020, comedy will no longer be saleable in Nigeria. Save this for posterity sake.
|Re: Craze Clown Celebrates 26th Birthday With Funny Pictures by MhizzAJ(f): 1:18pm
Nothing funny here
|Re: Craze Clown Celebrates 26th Birthday With Funny Pictures by fineboynl: 1:20pm
spending time on nairaland politics, or front pages causes so many abdominal things. one of them is anger, which increase blood pressure and uses up so much energy resulting to depression or hunger.
and it uses up so many things from the body, like wasting food nutrient and energy that could have been used by body organs and other productive things. majority of this topics emanating from the politics and religious section.
nairaland is causing stress and depression.
|Re: Craze Clown Celebrates 26th Birthday With Funny Pictures by charliboy654(m): 1:22pm
Pappyto:6 packs abi amusement pack.
|Re: Craze Clown Celebrates 26th Birthday With Funny Pictures by nairalandfreak(m): 1:23pm
Congratulations Doctor
|Re: Craze Clown Celebrates 26th Birthday With Funny Pictures by charliboy654(m): 1:24pm
chojoike2098:So u can not gv person one game for free, u am do Christmas for me. If I win I will continue to subscribe.
|Re: Craze Clown Celebrates 26th Birthday With Funny Pictures by emeijeh(m): 1:26pm
so I senior this guy?!
|Re: Craze Clown Celebrates 26th Birthday With Funny Pictures by lrdval: 1:34pm
The total number of slaps that Ade has collected from this man is bigger than Chelsea trophies since their existence
