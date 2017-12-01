₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,932,956 members, 3,987,047 topics. Date: Sunday, 24 December 2017 at 03:57 PM

Craze Clown Celebrates 26th Birthday With Funny Pictures - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Craze Clown Celebrates 26th Birthday With Funny Pictures (16109 Views)

Photos From Bobrisky's 26th Birthday Party At DNA Night Club Lagos (Video) / Bobrisky Celebrates His 26th Birthday With His Gate Man (photos) / Falz Celebrates 26th Birthday, Releases "Chemistry" Ft Simi As They Pose Topless (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Craze Clown Celebrates 26th Birthday With Funny Pictures by 36govs: 9:56am
@VIVIANGIST

Happy Birthday "Emmanuel Iwueke" A.K.A Craze Clown , Real Son of the Soil , Top Nigerian Online & Offline Comedian

BY VIVIAN GIST : http://www.viviangist.ng/craze-clown-birthday/

cc; lalasticlala



10 Likes 1 Share

Re: Craze Clown Celebrates 26th Birthday With Funny Pictures by Pappyto: 9:57am
shocked
omo see 6 packs.

12 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Craze Clown Celebrates 26th Birthday With Funny Pictures by Brown14(m): 10:00am
Lol this guy is really a clown.

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: Craze Clown Celebrates 26th Birthday With Funny Pictures by tstx(m): 10:00am
This guy who used to be funny

4 Likes

Re: Craze Clown Celebrates 26th Birthday With Funny Pictures by olihilistic(m): 10:02am
tstx:
This guy who used to be funny
Lol.. The dude is still funny though.

43 Likes 1 Share

Re: Craze Clown Celebrates 26th Birthday With Funny Pictures by LadyVv(f): 10:04am
Hope you won't slap anybody today

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Craze Clown Celebrates 26th Birthday With Funny Pictures by tstx(m): 10:12am
olihilistic:

Lol..
The dude is still funny though.
No he ain't. His skits are now as dry as Sokoto's harmattan

40 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Craze Clown Celebrates 26th Birthday With Funny Pictures by Hashimyussufamao(m): 10:16am
The slap wey that Ade dey receive is enough for him to make it in Life.

3 Likes

Re: Craze Clown Celebrates 26th Birthday With Funny Pictures by olihilistic(m): 10:28am
tstx:
No he ain't. His skits are now as dry as Sokoto's harmattan
Lol...
And you must be a comedian...

16 Likes 1 Share

Re: Craze Clown Celebrates 26th Birthday With Funny Pictures by tstx(m): 10:33am
olihilistic:

Lol...
And you must be a comedian...
No i'm not. I just have an eye for good comedy
Re: Craze Clown Celebrates 26th Birthday With Funny Pictures by Homeboiy: 10:40am
ok
Re: Craze Clown Celebrates 26th Birthday With Funny Pictures by olihilistic(m): 10:42am
tstx:
No i'm not. I just have an eye for good comedy
Your comparison cracked me up.
Re: Craze Clown Celebrates 26th Birthday With Funny Pictures by Threebear(m): 11:08am
If this old man is 26 ,then my grandma is a virgin.

16 Likes

Re: Craze Clown Celebrates 26th Birthday With Funny Pictures by yomskid: 11:35am
happy birthday mr clown
Re: Craze Clown Celebrates 26th Birthday With Funny Pictures by jericco1(m): 12:22pm
hmm someone should investigate those two up there. I don't seem to understand their conversation.

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Craze Clown Celebrates 26th Birthday With Funny Pictures by Learnstuffs(m): 12:24pm
Where is Ade angry

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Craze Clown Celebrates 26th Birthday With Funny Pictures by MrHistorian: 1:09pm
angry
Re: Craze Clown Celebrates 26th Birthday With Funny Pictures by roqrules04(m): 1:10pm
Zero packs
Re: Craze Clown Celebrates 26th Birthday With Funny Pictures by Ireboya(m): 1:11pm
Good for him
Re: Craze Clown Celebrates 26th Birthday With Funny Pictures by SuperSuave(m): 1:12pm
tstx:
No he ain't. His skits are now as dry as Sokoto's harmattan
Thought I was the only one that noticed. Arole too Don dry

5 Likes

Re: Craze Clown Celebrates 26th Birthday With Funny Pictures by Excellency242: 1:13pm
grin
36govs:
@VIVIANGIST

Happy Birthday "Emmanuel Iwueke" A.K.A Craze Clown , Real Son of the Soil , Top Nigerian Online & Offline Comedian

BY VIVIAN GIST : http://www.viviangist.ng/craze-clown-birthday/

cc; lalasticlala my comedodose broda,HBD



Re: Craze Clown Celebrates 26th Birthday With Funny Pictures by jerflakes(m): 1:14pm
This one na super pack

Pappyto:
shocked
omo see 6 packs.

1 Like

Re: Craze Clown Celebrates 26th Birthday With Funny Pictures by pedronule(m): 1:14pm
By the year 2020, comedy will no longer be saleable in Nigeria. Save this for posterity sake.

1 Like

Re: Craze Clown Celebrates 26th Birthday With Funny Pictures by MhizzAJ(f): 1:18pm
Nothing funny here
Re: Craze Clown Celebrates 26th Birthday With Funny Pictures by fineboynl: 1:20pm
spending time on nairaland politics, or front pages causes so many abdominal things. one of them is anger, which increase blood pressure and uses up so much energy resulting to depression or hunger.

and it uses up so many things from the body, like wasting food nutrient and energy that could have been used by body organs and other productive things. majority of this topics emanating from the politics and religious section.
nairaland is causing stress and depression.

2 Likes

Re: Craze Clown Celebrates 26th Birthday With Funny Pictures by charliboy654(m): 1:22pm
Pappyto:
shocked
omo see 6 packs.
6 packs abi amusement pack.
Re: Craze Clown Celebrates 26th Birthday With Funny Pictures by nairalandfreak(m): 1:23pm
Congratulations Doctor
Re: Craze Clown Celebrates 26th Birthday With Funny Pictures by charliboy654(m): 1:24pm
chojoike2098:
dont say that God didn't give the opportunity to become rich subscribe today to win big, call or whatsapp with the number below
So u can not gv person one game for free, u am do Christmas for me. If I win I will continue to subscribe.

1 Like

Re: Craze Clown Celebrates 26th Birthday With Funny Pictures by emeijeh(m): 1:26pm
cool so I senior this guy?!
Re: Craze Clown Celebrates 26th Birthday With Funny Pictures by lrdval: 1:34pm
The total number of slaps that Ade has collected from this man is bigger than Chelsea trophies since their existence

1 Like

(0) (1) (Reply)

Tonto Dikeh Speaks About Her Career And The Man In Her Life (Video) / Ay Live: Who Looked The Best? Nadia Buhari Or Yvonne Nelson / Oluchi Madubuko Launches Her Book, "THE ROBOT" With Army Generals

Viewing this topic: Zack44(m), Sanctecosma(m), oluwamitomisin, EmmGee, edimolu(m), elantraceey(f), LOGDAN(m), hyuga(m), courna(m), Emmydo1994(m), DanielsParker(m), Saddam, saabright(m), GREATESTPIANIST, LordValor, Arrester171(m), Shaw007(m), dozzy24(m), madampresident(f), obicaddy(m), onitemitope(m), canDy4eva(f), dominique(f), chronique(m), keeper1(m), NaijaElba(m), kylie01, hemartins(m), 1Sharon(f), kingjonsnow, odetola, Nel11(m), 2chainzz(m), bimbaztryzzi(m), tayorh(m), martinsagk(m), VivaLaByke, Bankzunofficial, eddiemei(m) and 48 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 294
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.