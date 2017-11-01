Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / The Stairs Used To Climb Out Of Arik Airplane (Photo) (26840 Views)

Photo Below;



We have seen better ways to alight an airplane, but yet again an Arik air plane was seen with this locally constructed stairs which put the passengers at the risk of falling off or even having their legs stuck in between the irons.

There is nothing wrong with those stairs.... I've seen worse in Nigeria.... This one na small.



What do people expect.... An escalator to dismount?



A beg.... 79 Likes 4 Shares

Signs of a failed country.



It will not be a surprise if this plane were to crash but God forbid. 2 Likes

Where was this?

second hand goods don't usually come with all parts intact.. 18 Likes 3 Shares

If it is safe for use, there is nothing wrong with it. It doesn't need to be high tech. It also depends on the airport. For local airports, where they have just two landings per day, there is no need to waste money 44 Likes 1 Share

OP here u go



Deris even dodo on it 4 Likes

Looks like a crusade stage 13 Likes



Did anybody got injured on the stairs? What's wrong with it?Did anybody got injured on the stairs? 5 Likes

NwaNimo1:

Looks ok to me...



Abio, nothing wrong in my estimation Abio, nothing wrong in my estimation 4 Likes

nothing wrong 1 Like





It's LadyF again. Nigerian made staircase... They are buying the naira to grow naira.It'sagain. 1 Like

Made in Nigeria, looks cool 2 Likes

I don't bleeping care as far as it's locally made.. 2 Likes

That thing be like stage performance staircase

bjt:

I reserve my comment. I reserve my comment.

bolanto24:

You guys just look for opportunities to blab negatives. What is wrong with this now? If you have traveled a lot, you will know there is nothing wrong with this, absolutely fine. You guys just look for opportunities to blab negatives. What is wrong with this now? If you have traveled a lot, you will know there is nothing wrong with this, absolutely fine. 6 Likes

We are in a recession, if u can't put up with what you have then forget about it. Don't put another in a bad light to sell your greedy, ill-concieved point.



Sgt Ponzi Hater. 1 Like

roqrules04:

my brother ur grammar go wound ppl faster than the stairs my brother ur grammar go wound ppl faster than the stairs 7 Likes 2 Shares

? Would they have to jump before the staircase is brought or what ? Nigeria and Nigerians how far na ? Jesus!!! What if there was an emergency and the passengers and crew have to be Evacuated immediately? Would they have to jump before the staircase is brought or what? Nigeria and Nigerians how far na

OK 3 Likes 1 Share

this kind of things make me loose hope for this dung hill called a Nigeria

Local flights are not just it. Last one I entered, I was sweating inside



We is used to it. Or you want refuse to alight cos of stairs? Na today?Local flights are not just it. Last one I entered, I was sweating insideWe is used to it. Or you want refuse to alight cos of stairs?

Meanwhile, speaking about planes...

StairsMeanwhile, speaking about planes... 1 Like