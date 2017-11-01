₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,933,123 members, 3,987,698 topics. Date: Monday, 25 December 2017 at 03:54 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / The Stairs Used To Climb Out Of Arik Airplane (Photo) (26840 Views)
These Are The Three Best Seats On An Airplane / What Is This Airplane Doing On Lagos Road? (photos) / Two Nigerian Men Fight Inside Airplane (Video) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|The Stairs Used To Climb Out Of Arik Airplane (Photo) by MissEdified(f): 6:31pm On Dec 24
We have seen better ways to alight an airplane, but yet again an Arik air plane was seen with this locally constructed stairs which put the passengers at the risk of falling off or even having their legs stuck in between the irons.
Photo Below;
http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/12/photo-check-out-stairs-used-to-climb.html
|Re: The Stairs Used To Climb Out Of Arik Airplane (Photo) by Ifeanyi4491(m): 6:32pm On Dec 24
Okay
|Re: The Stairs Used To Climb Out Of Arik Airplane (Photo) by NwaNimo1(m): 6:33pm On Dec 24
There is nothing wrong with those stairs.... I've seen worse in Nigeria.... This one na small.
What do people expect.... An escalator to dismount?
A beg....
79 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: The Stairs Used To Climb Out Of Arik Airplane (Photo) by bolanto24(m): 6:41pm On Dec 24
Signs of a failed country.
It will not be a surprise if this plane were to crash but God forbid.
2 Likes
|Re: The Stairs Used To Climb Out Of Arik Airplane (Photo) by RX480(m): 6:50pm On Dec 24
Where was this?
|Re: The Stairs Used To Climb Out Of Arik Airplane (Photo) by internationalman(m): 7:07pm On Dec 24
second hand goods don't usually come with all parts intact..
18 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: The Stairs Used To Climb Out Of Arik Airplane (Photo) by bjt(m): 7:13pm On Dec 24
If it is safe for use, there is nothing wrong with it. It doesn't need to be high tech. It also depends on the airport. For local airports, where they have just two landings per day, there is no need to waste money
44 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Stairs Used To Climb Out Of Arik Airplane (Photo) by daylyt: 10:13pm On Dec 24
Haba!
1 Like
|Re: The Stairs Used To Climb Out Of Arik Airplane (Photo) by purem(m): 10:14pm On Dec 24
OP here u go
Deris even dodo on it
4 Likes
|Re: The Stairs Used To Climb Out Of Arik Airplane (Photo) by Iamtipsyy(m): 10:14pm On Dec 24
Na waa oh
|Re: The Stairs Used To Climb Out Of Arik Airplane (Photo) by emeijeh(m): 10:14pm On Dec 24
Looks like a crusade stage
13 Likes
|Re: The Stairs Used To Climb Out Of Arik Airplane (Photo) by NubiLove(m): 10:14pm On Dec 24
|Re: The Stairs Used To Climb Out Of Arik Airplane (Photo) by roqrules04(m): 10:14pm On Dec 24
What's wrong with it?
Did anybody got injured on the stairs?
5 Likes
|Re: The Stairs Used To Climb Out Of Arik Airplane (Photo) by GreatMahmud: 10:14pm On Dec 24
This aint funny..Nogeria
|Re: The Stairs Used To Climb Out Of Arik Airplane (Photo) by TheAngry1: 10:14pm On Dec 24
NwaNimo1:
Abio, nothing wrong in my estimation
4 Likes
|Re: The Stairs Used To Climb Out Of Arik Airplane (Photo) by TheAngry1: 10:15pm On Dec 24
nothing wrong
1 Like
|Re: The Stairs Used To Climb Out Of Arik Airplane (Photo) by ladyF(f): 10:15pm On Dec 24
Nigerian made staircase... They are buying the naira to grow naira.
It's LadyF again.
1 Like
|Re: The Stairs Used To Climb Out Of Arik Airplane (Photo) by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 10:15pm On Dec 24
.
|Re: The Stairs Used To Climb Out Of Arik Airplane (Photo) by ibro360(m): 10:16pm On Dec 24
Made in Nigeria, looks cool
2 Likes
|Re: The Stairs Used To Climb Out Of Arik Airplane (Photo) by Olateef(m): 10:16pm On Dec 24
I don't bleeping care as far as it's locally made..
2 Likes
|Re: The Stairs Used To Climb Out Of Arik Airplane (Photo) by basmur: 10:16pm On Dec 24
That thing be like stage performance staircase
|Re: The Stairs Used To Climb Out Of Arik Airplane (Photo) by Mrkumareze(m): 10:16pm On Dec 24
bjt:
I reserve my comment.
|Re: The Stairs Used To Climb Out Of Arik Airplane (Photo) by TheAngry1: 10:16pm On Dec 24
bolanto24:
You guys just look for opportunities to blab negatives. What is wrong with this now? If you have traveled a lot, you will know there is nothing wrong with this, absolutely fine.
6 Likes
|Re: The Stairs Used To Climb Out Of Arik Airplane (Photo) by sgtponzihater1(m): 10:16pm On Dec 24
We are in a recession, if u can't put up with what you have then forget about it. Don't put another in a bad light to sell your greedy, ill-concieved point.
Sgt Ponzi Hater.
1 Like
|Re: The Stairs Used To Climb Out Of Arik Airplane (Photo) by Esepayan(m): 10:17pm On Dec 24
roqrules04:
my brother ur grammar go wound ppl faster than the stairs
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: The Stairs Used To Climb Out Of Arik Airplane (Photo) by cashlurd(m): 10:17pm On Dec 24
Jesus!!! What if there was an emergency and the passengers and crew have to be Evacuated immediately? Would they have to jump before the staircase is brought or what? Nigeria and Nigerians how far na?
|Re: The Stairs Used To Climb Out Of Arik Airplane (Photo) by oekehinde(f): 10:17pm On Dec 24
OK
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Stairs Used To Climb Out Of Arik Airplane (Photo) by ddapoo(m): 10:18pm On Dec 24
this kind of things make me loose hope for this dung hill called a Nigeria
|Re: The Stairs Used To Climb Out Of Arik Airplane (Photo) by zicoraads(m): 10:18pm On Dec 24
Na today? Local flights are not just it. Last one I entered, I was sweating inside
We is used to it. Or you want refuse to alight cos of stairs?
|Re: The Stairs Used To Climb Out Of Arik Airplane (Photo) by smithsydny(m): 10:19pm On Dec 24
Izza country oooo
|Re: The Stairs Used To Climb Out Of Arik Airplane (Photo) by Playz: 10:19pm On Dec 24
Stairs
Meanwhile, speaking about planes...
1 Like
|Re: The Stairs Used To Climb Out Of Arik Airplane (Photo) by bedspread: 10:19pm On Dec 24
This one is even cool.... One Nigerian Airline once used Ladder to Get its Customerd out
Airazman Launches 5th Aircraft To Operate From Kano To China (Photos) / Ever Forgotten Your Balance With A Commercial Bus Conductor? / 4 Trucks On Fire On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway (photos)
Viewing this topic: segzylink, Jiikye1, Scholes007(m), beledinho(m), dimeji1(m), kmoneybaba, frebor(m), pfijacobs(m), tejiriorukpe, ibukanwa(m), maxwell530(m), LLobiorah and 22 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 42