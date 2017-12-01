Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Was Seen Having Sex In Highlander In Benue At Night & His Car Was Snatched (39436 Views)

According to reports, one of the suspected car snatcher revealed how the car was obtained by his gang after spotting the driver having sex at David Mark bye-pass in Makurdi, Benue state capital.



"For the Highlander, we met one man in the dead of a night at David Mark bye-pass having sex with a woman in the vehicle....", these were his words..



Source; A car-snatching syndicate, which has been terrorizing Makurdi, the Benue State capital and its environs has been smashed by the Benue State Police Command. The gang was arrested by men of the Benue State Police command during the week.According to reports, one of the suspected car snatcher revealed how the car was obtained by his gang after spotting the driver having sex at David Mark bye-pass in Makurdi, Benue state capital.

Lol 1 Like 2 Shares

The man wanted it sharp sharp



Never new sharp sharp is dangerous. 4 Likes 1 Share

And you spoil their vibes by snatching their car? That car-snatcher will not make heaven. Who knows whether it was at the point in which the man wanted to cum... 26 Likes 1 Share

Double wahala for the said car owner.... His family members have spotted his car on social media. 13 Likes

And the Konji goes Skraaa Papapa 8 Likes

Was the crime worth it? Could we say that the driver of trh car got what he bargained for? Cos in this part of the world, no married man bleeps his wife at that spot during that time of the night... 4 Likes

Am here to see the pics of them screwing each other :'( '( 10 Likes

WHAT A LAME EXCUSE. 1 Like

Lame, boring, stupid excuse and statement!



He obviously made that statement to soften their mind and make them laugh. 3 Likes

Ohhh Conji....it shall not be well with you 1 Like

Lol...after the blues , play the snatch

Is that not Mr James car... He is my neighbour and he told his wife the car was snatched in public... Nobody knew about the s*x part till now... Am coming lemme go and show his wife... All thanks to Nairaland.... 4 Likes

benue and crossriver are rival in banging! 2 Likes

Na wa oooo.. Buhari and his people doing their own, Village people also doing theirs.

They will say it was Jonathan’s fault ...

imagine the kind lie e go do cook for him wife about how d car got stolen at gun point and stuff....lol...more like f*ck point...this made my day 3 Likes 1 Share

Not surprise. It benue. State

My only question is, hope they allow him to cum before snatching the vehicle. 5 Likes

The kind beating wey this man wife go give am this night shaa The kind beating wey this man wife go give am this night shaa

Lord have mercy