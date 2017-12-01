₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Was Seen Having Sex In Highlander In Benue At Night & His Car Was Snatched by PrettyCrystal: 8:34pm On Dec 24
A car-snatching syndicate, which has been terrorizing Makurdi, the Benue State capital and its environs has been smashed by the Benue State Police Command. The gang was arrested by men of the Benue State Police command during the week.
According to reports, one of the suspected car snatcher revealed how the car was obtained by his gang after spotting the driver having sex at David Mark bye-pass in Makurdi, Benue state capital.
"For the Highlander, we met one man in the dead of a night at David Mark bye-pass having sex with a woman in the vehicle....", these were his words..
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/hoodlums-rob-car-owner-seen-sx-night-benue-photos.html
|Re: Man Was Seen Having Sex In Highlander In Benue At Night & His Car Was Snatched by PrettyCrystal: 8:35pm On Dec 24
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Man Was Seen Having Sex In Highlander In Benue At Night & His Car Was Snatched by Evablizin(f): 8:52pm On Dec 24
Car snatched from the owner in active service.
|Re: Man Was Seen Having Sex In Highlander In Benue At Night & His Car Was Snatched by Amarabae(f): 8:53pm On Dec 24
Lol
|Re: Man Was Seen Having Sex In Highlander In Benue At Night & His Car Was Snatched by BLACKdagger: 9:21pm On Dec 24
|Re: Man Was Seen Having Sex In Highlander In Benue At Night & His Car Was Snatched by yeyerolling: 9:38pm On Dec 24
haba , d man don cast o. His plate number dey show
|Re: Man Was Seen Having Sex In Highlander In Benue At Night & His Car Was Snatched by cyrilomoh: 10:21pm On Dec 24
The man wanted it sharp sharp
Never new sharp sharp is dangerous.
|Re: Man Was Seen Having Sex In Highlander In Benue At Night & His Car Was Snatched by MrHistorian: 10:41pm On Dec 24
|Re: Man Was Seen Having Sex In Highlander In Benue At Night & His Car Was Snatched by KingLennon(m): 10:42pm On Dec 24
And you spoil their vibes by snatching their car? That car-snatcher will not make heaven. Who knows whether it was at the point in which the man wanted to cum...
|Re: Man Was Seen Having Sex In Highlander In Benue At Night & His Car Was Snatched by emeijeh(m): 10:42pm On Dec 24
Double wahala for the said car owner.... His family members have spotted his car on social media.
|Re: Man Was Seen Having Sex In Highlander In Benue At Night & His Car Was Snatched by Damoxy(m): 10:43pm On Dec 24
And the Konji goes Skraaa Papapa
|Re: Man Was Seen Having Sex In Highlander In Benue At Night & His Car Was Snatched by 9japrof(m): 10:43pm On Dec 24
Was the crime worth it? Could we say that the driver of trh car got what he bargained for? Cos in this part of the world, no married man bleeps his wife at that spot during that time of the night...
|Re: Man Was Seen Having Sex In Highlander In Benue At Night & His Car Was Snatched by ishowdotgmail(m): 10:43pm On Dec 24
Disappointed
Am here to see the pics of them screwing each other :'(
|Re: Man Was Seen Having Sex In Highlander In Benue At Night & His Car Was Snatched by onadana: 10:43pm On Dec 24
WHAT A LAME EXCUSE.
|Re: Man Was Seen Having Sex In Highlander In Benue At Night & His Car Was Snatched by donstan18(m): 10:43pm On Dec 24
Lame, boring, stupid excuse and statement!
He obviously made that statement to soften their mind and make them laugh.
|Re: Man Was Seen Having Sex In Highlander In Benue At Night & His Car Was Snatched by Adaowerri111: 10:43pm On Dec 24
Ohhh Conji....it shall not be well with you
|Re: Man Was Seen Having Sex In Highlander In Benue At Night & His Car Was Snatched by Profcamsey(m): 10:43pm On Dec 24
Lol...after the blues , play the snatch
|Re: Man Was Seen Having Sex In Highlander In Benue At Night & His Car Was Snatched by Hushpuppi: 10:44pm On Dec 24
Is that not Mr James car... He is my neighbour and he told his wife the car was snatched in public... Nobody knew about the s*x part till now... Am coming lemme go and show his wife... All thanks to Nairaland....
|Re: Man Was Seen Having Sex In Highlander In Benue At Night & His Car Was Snatched by Raheemzee(m): 10:44pm On Dec 24
benue and crossriver are rival in banging!
|Re: Man Was Seen Having Sex In Highlander In Benue At Night & His Car Was Snatched by paybak(m): 10:44pm On Dec 24
Na wa oooo.. Buhari and his people doing their own, Village people also doing theirs.
|Re: Man Was Seen Having Sex In Highlander In Benue At Night & His Car Was Snatched by hezy4real01(m): 10:45pm On Dec 24
Show us picture
|Re: Man Was Seen Having Sex In Highlander In Benue At Night & His Car Was Snatched by PROPHETmichael: 10:45pm On Dec 24
yeyerolling:
I'm sure he didn't tell his wife that he was on active dutywhen the car was snatched from him.
|Re: Man Was Seen Having Sex In Highlander In Benue At Night & His Car Was Snatched by Bolaji25: 10:45pm On Dec 24
They will say it was Jonathan’s fault ...
|Re: Man Was Seen Having Sex In Highlander In Benue At Night & His Car Was Snatched by ddapoo(m): 10:45pm On Dec 24
imagine the kind lie e go do cook for him wife about how d car got stolen at gun point and stuff....lol...more like f*ck point...this made my day
|Re: Man Was Seen Having Sex In Highlander In Benue At Night & His Car Was Snatched by femo122: 10:45pm On Dec 24
Not surprise. It benue. State
|Re: Man Was Seen Having Sex In Highlander In Benue At Night & His Car Was Snatched by linearity: 10:46pm On Dec 24
My only question is, hope they allow him to cum before snatching the vehicle.
|Re: Man Was Seen Having Sex In Highlander In Benue At Night & His Car Was Snatched by ipobarecriminals: 10:46pm On Dec 24
|Re: Man Was Seen Having Sex In Highlander In Benue At Night & His Car Was Snatched by PissedOffWeed(m): 10:46pm On Dec 24
The kind beating wey this man wife go give am this night shaa
|Re: Man Was Seen Having Sex In Highlander In Benue At Night & His Car Was Snatched by Gwilld(m): 10:46pm On Dec 24
Lord have mercy
|Re: Man Was Seen Having Sex In Highlander In Benue At Night & His Car Was Snatched by drey69(m): 10:47pm On Dec 24
During fuel scarcity?
RADARADA
