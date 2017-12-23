₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nkataa Ends The Year In Style As They celebrate Their Achievements " by GLeesMODEL(m): 10:13pm On Dec 24
I want to you use this medium to thank everyone for their support and immense love this year.
We started off the year with lots of uncertainties, owing to the fact that Ugo had been away for some months. This was a major test of the structure we had set up for Nkataa (which Ugo reflected on in his last blog post on @bellanaija). Thankfully, at the end of the day, Nkataa continued to push through, even beyond all our expectations.
The first major event this year was losing Ugo; I will now refer to him as Ugoboy. This change turned the test into reality. Ugoboy had a personal relationship with every one of the 40+ members of the Nkataa team. And so, losing him wasn’t just about losing a Boss, it was also the loss of a close friend. The support we received from the public was beyond our imaginations. Ugoboy’s passing fostered a colossal new drive and strong determination to take the Nkataa mission to the next level and beyond. We still miss him dearly and will never forget the standards he set for Nkataa.
This year has been amazing as we have recorded a 98% customer satisfaction rate and are now running more efficient operations. This is as a result of the capacity we built up in 2016 to be able to handle customer demands better in 2017.
We added a couple of new services to our operations, including the Nkataa walk-in supermarket, the Nkataa Bukka, and Nkataa Outdoor Catering Services.
2017 has been a year of events for Nkataa. The team has headlined a few major events this year which gave us the opportunity to meet a good number of our customers in person. Some of these events included The Abuja Food Expo (where we kicked off our Food Week!), The maiden Nkataa Cup, Fusion Lifestyle Fair (@fusionlifestyle), Tamerri Festival (@tamerrifestival) and many more.
This year we have also launched a new desktop site with lots of exciting new features, some of which include the e-wallet system, and intelligent search. Our new website even goes as far as thinking for you, remembering the products you love, as well as making them easier to find. With our new website, all products are generally just 3 clicks away from the homepage.
We also made significant progress with our Local Chicken products. This is a project very dear to us as it has a positive impact on rural women in agriculture across northern Nigeria. Over 5,000 women benefited from the sales of Local Chicken on Nkataa and we have created awareness that has lead increased demand for Local Chicken beyond Nkataa.
We have had a significant number of additions to the team this year. Our new team members have indeed added a new spark to the team and grown our staff strength to over 60. Speaking of staff changes, Maryann our special Kitchen Manager became Mrs. Okike at the start of the year, Kamso found love, Nicholas stopped calling himself ‘The Love Doctor’ and Ikenna still did not cut his hair. To top it off, the popular OAP Nenny B (@nenny_b) joined the Nkataa family as a brand ambassador.
Below are some photos from this year at Nkataa. I think photos say more than just words.
We have many exciting things planned for 2018 all aimed at enhancing the Nkataa experience. Some of them include The Nkataa App, a New mobile site and many more things I am not allowed to reveal yet but you might just spot an Nkataa delivery van in Lekki.
Finally, I want to thank every member of the Nkataa team for the dedication and hard work, the general public for the overwhelming support and most importantly our customers. We will not be here without your support and giving us the opportunity to be a part of your lives. Special thanks to The Wedding Guru (@theweddingguru), Big H Studios (@bighstudios), Ric Hassani (@richassani), Frank Donga (@frankdonga_), George Okoro Wedding (@georgeokoro), Eddie Madaki PR, The Play Network, Santi Food Co and The Gift source for their support too.
Have a Merry Christmas and an amazing New Year ahead. Today we’ll be hosting the kids of Mother Theresa’s Children’s Home at 10am. Let’s end this year with a bang and put smiles on the faces of the kids. You know where to find us, Ojimadu Nwaeze House, POW Mafemi Crescent Utako. Come ready to donate and party.
http://blog.nkataa.com/2017/12/23/a-letter-from-the-md-2017-in-retrospect/
|Re: Nkataa Ends The Year In Style As They celebrate Their Achievements " by GLeesMODEL(m): 10:15pm On Dec 24
@alexreports
|Re: Nkataa Ends The Year In Style As They celebrate Their Achievements " by GLeesMODEL(m): 10:16pm On Dec 24
Sad memory
|Re: Nkataa Ends The Year In Style As They celebrate Their Achievements " by GLeesMODEL(m): 10:18pm On Dec 24
Nenny B ambassadorial appointment
|Re: Nkataa Ends The Year In Style As They celebrate Their Achievements " by free2ryhme: 10:36pm On Dec 24
GLeesMODEL:
who be dem dis ones
|Re: Nkataa Ends The Year In Style As They celebrate Their Achievements " by MrHistorian: 10:36pm On Dec 24
|Re: Nkataa Ends The Year In Style As They celebrate Their Achievements " by Obijulius: 10:36pm On Dec 24
How did I get here?
I thought Buhari was involved in this disaster.
Let me come and be going abeg! These ones no be news.
Lemme just drop something for Buhari’s zombies.
|Re: Nkataa Ends The Year In Style As They celebrate Their Achievements " by emeijeh(m): 10:36pm On Dec 24
Nkataa Kó, Nkita nï
|Re: Nkataa Ends The Year In Style As They celebrate Their Achievements " by Sanchase: 10:39pm On Dec 24
I didn't read the long comment, let's see if the guy below me bothered by reading a few lines.
Buhari why
|Re: Nkataa Ends The Year In Style As They celebrate Their Achievements " by ddapoo(m): 10:39pm On Dec 24
who these ones help
|Re: Nkataa Ends The Year In Style As They celebrate Their Achievements " by chieni(f): 10:40pm On Dec 24
nice
|Re: Nkataa Ends The Year In Style As They celebrate Their Achievements " by lilyheaven: 10:42pm On Dec 24
Nkataa,as in basket?
|Re: Nkataa Ends The Year In Style As They celebrate Their Achievements " by PissedOffWeed(m): 10:42pm On Dec 24
Please these kinda threads shouldn't cross over to 2018 with uS!
In fact, Seun make Explorer "Minister of front page".....
Nah him go dey cross check wetin dey worthy to appear on front page!
|Re: Nkataa Ends The Year In Style As They celebrate Their Achievements " by hezy4real01(m): 10:46pm On Dec 24
E make sense
|Re: Nkataa Ends The Year In Style As They celebrate Their Achievements " by kokomaster3d: 10:46pm On Dec 24
Nice but this is advert. I know the Mod don collect money from this people.
|Re: Nkataa Ends The Year In Style As They celebrate Their Achievements " by drey69(m): 10:59pm On Dec 24
And one mod moved this to FP during scarcity?
|Re: Nkataa Ends The Year In Style As They celebrate Their Achievements " by SnakeXenzia(m): 11:03pm On Dec 24
Never heard nkata before .lmao
|Re: Nkataa Ends The Year In Style As They celebrate Their Achievements " by dafeyankee: 11:08pm On Dec 24
Wetin Nkatta mean?
Let me be this first to accuse the Moderators that money/recharge cards exchanged hands for this to reach front page.
You cannot force Nkatta abi na Catarr sef on us.
|Re: Nkataa Ends The Year In Style As They celebrate Their Achievements " by BlackDBagba: 11:19pm On Dec 24
What??!!!
|Re: Nkataa Ends The Year In Style As They celebrate Their Achievements " by oshe111(m): 11:22pm On Dec 24
Who are they
|Re: Nkataa Ends The Year In Style As They celebrate Their Achievements " by iyatrustee(f): 11:41pm On Dec 24
Online grocery shop. They have improved truly. Sad to know they lost their founder but good to see the business outlived him. He definitely put good structures in place.
|Re: Nkataa Ends The Year In Style As They celebrate Their Achievements " by natasha: 12:25am
Great service Nkataa
|Re: Nkataa Ends The Year In Style As They celebrate Their Achievements " by NubiLove(m): 12:31am
|Re: Nkataa Ends The Year In Style As They celebrate Their Achievements " by bayocanny: 12:56am
Nkataa kor Nikita nii
Nonsense!!
|Re: Nkataa Ends The Year In Style As They celebrate Their Achievements " by lonelydora(m): 1:52am
Ok
|Re: Nkataa Ends The Year In Style As They celebrate Their Achievements " by GreatCracker: 3:04am
what the fvck is nkatta again....
abi which kain wahala be this one again
|Re: Nkataa Ends The Year In Style As They celebrate Their Achievements " by nenergy(m): 3:18am
I've never heard of them before. They need plenty PR or maybe this post is one of many PR initiative.
|Re: Nkataa Ends The Year In Style As They celebrate Their Achievements " by Dopenigga: 3:40am
Seriously Nkaataa?you guys couldn't think out a better name,by d way what does "ncatarrh" stand for
