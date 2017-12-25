₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,933,310 members, 3,988,550 topics. Date: Monday, 25 December 2017 at 04:15 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / A Lady's Boutique Burgled On The Eve Of Christmas (Photos) (18222 Views)
Abraham Otti Buys New G-class SUV Ahead Of Christmas (Photos) / I Just Found A New Way To Make Money Ahead Of Christmas!!!! / What Are The Things I Need To Start A Clothing Boutique Shop? (1) (2) (3) (4)
|A Lady's Boutique Burgled On The Eve Of Christmas (Photos) by fuckboys: 10:32am
A Facebook user who wouldn't forget this year's Christmas in a hurry recounts her ordeal yesterday after her shop was robbed.
"Wake up this morning to this...my four years of hard work and labour and pain gone....a human with a bleeding heart did this to me.this is merry Xmas for me....and God let them, I have felt the cold hand of wickedness again today..how do I console myself"
1 Share
|Re: A Lady's Boutique Burgled On The Eve Of Christmas (Photos) by Oyebee91(m): 10:38am
Aiye oh!!!and if those thieves were caught n got burnt, they would think those touts are wicked ...I don't support jungle justice oh
3 Likes
|Re: A Lady's Boutique Burgled On The Eve Of Christmas (Photos) by fuckboys: 10:39am
|Re: A Lady's Boutique Burgled On The Eve Of Christmas (Photos) by Khd95(m): 10:52am
BUHARI is just a bad omen
No fuel..ATMs sef no gree dispense,transport fare tripped and now that somebody is supposed to be merry,robbers burgled her shop
18 Likes
|Re: A Lady's Boutique Burgled On The Eve Of Christmas (Photos) by Jodha(f): 10:54am
Nawah ooo...this is terrible...
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: A Lady's Boutique Burgled On The Eve Of Christmas (Photos) by fuckboys: 10:57am
Lalasticlala
|Re: A Lady's Boutique Burgled On The Eve Of Christmas (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 11:12am
∆
Very bad... Who did she offend?
I hope it is a joke... They didnt even leave one cloth? ∆
7 Likes
|Re: A Lady's Boutique Burgled On The Eve Of Christmas (Photos) by DeadRat(m): 11:38am
This Is The Apothesis Of Wickedness
1 Like
|Re: A Lady's Boutique Burgled On The Eve Of Christmas (Photos) by Mariinee(f): 1:16pm
Hmmm...we don't believe.
|Re: A Lady's Boutique Burgled On The Eve Of Christmas (Photos) by adeniyi3971(m): 2:33pm
aye oo!!!!! how can Christmas be sweet for her now?
|Re: A Lady's Boutique Burgled On The Eve Of Christmas (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 2:33pm
|Re: A Lady's Boutique Burgled On The Eve Of Christmas (Photos) by adetayo234: 2:34pm
fuckboys:
Mister blogger, it is "her shop was burgled;" not "her shop was robbed"
4 Likes
|Re: A Lady's Boutique Burgled On The Eve Of Christmas (Photos) by rawtouch: 2:34pm
clearance sales without getting paid..
1 Like
|Re: A Lady's Boutique Burgled On The Eve Of Christmas (Photos) by goslowgoslow: 2:34pm
Khd95:You are just a fool!!!
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: A Lady's Boutique Burgled On The Eve Of Christmas (Photos) by adeniyi3971(m): 2:35pm
goslowgoslow:
a big one
4 Likes
|Re: A Lady's Boutique Burgled On The Eve Of Christmas (Photos) by abejide1000(m): 2:36pm
So sad. They will be sad for the rest of their lives for making you go through this.
2 Likes
|Re: A Lady's Boutique Burgled On The Eve Of Christmas (Photos) by isax: 2:36pm
Hmmm.
|Re: A Lady's Boutique Burgled On The Eve Of Christmas (Photos) by obaataaokpaewu: 2:36pm
That was how a "small up and coming boutique " near my house was robbed at gunpoint in the afternoon. They packed 80% of their stock and still took the money they had that day.
2 Likes
|Re: A Lady's Boutique Burgled On The Eve Of Christmas (Photos) by Profcamsey(m): 2:36pm
Black Christmas
|Re: A Lady's Boutique Burgled On The Eve Of Christmas (Photos) by vicola0281: 2:36pm
if u can them, burn them
|Re: A Lady's Boutique Burgled On The Eve Of Christmas (Photos) by Sijo01(f): 2:36pm
God will replenish your hustle dear.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: A Lady's Boutique Burgled On The Eve Of Christmas (Photos) by vicola0281: 2:36pm
God will catch them for u..
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: A Lady's Boutique Burgled On The Eve Of Christmas (Photos) by majamajic(m): 2:37pm
they even have time to Unclad the sample ladies
1 Like
|Re: A Lady's Boutique Burgled On The Eve Of Christmas (Photos) by Atiku2019: 2:37pm
Khd95:
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: A Lady's Boutique Burgled On The Eve Of Christmas (Photos) by optional1(f): 2:37pm
This wan don pass village people oh
|Re: A Lady's Boutique Burgled On The Eve Of Christmas (Photos) by Goldenheart(m): 2:37pm
Bleep
|Re: A Lady's Boutique Burgled On The Eve Of Christmas (Photos) by baski92(m): 2:37pm
who go please do me happy Xmas , broke na my second name
1 Like
|Re: A Lady's Boutique Burgled On The Eve Of Christmas (Photos) by prinsam30(m): 2:38pm
God go polish these thieveses
|Re: A Lady's Boutique Burgled On The Eve Of Christmas (Photos) by abrahym(m): 2:38pm
Fool
1 Like
|Re: A Lady's Boutique Burgled On The Eve Of Christmas (Photos) by sotallcomputers: 2:38pm
OK
|Re: A Lady's Boutique Burgled On The Eve Of Christmas (Photos) by Edopesin(m): 2:38pm
Merry Christmas
|Re: A Lady's Boutique Burgled On The Eve Of Christmas (Photos) by 12345baba: 2:39pm
OrestesDante:we know your a mason. Stop flaunting it on our faces
1 Like
Heritage Bank In End-stage Distress / Banking Blues In 2016 / Folorunsho Alakija, Missing From Forbes List Of 21 Richest Nigerians
Viewing this topic: SenJoe(m), OKOCHA1(m), cutiedave(m), josh2flex(m), abassmayowa24(m), bdemix(m), FixNigeria(m), whalesboss001, dicefrost(m), Coolhaywhy(m), peachylife, Pray2425, IamShiningStar(f), Nonywendy(m), sakabien, kaypower1(m), Oolajumoke(f), victor260(m), jerrythafinisher(m), haywhy1, jayygree1, ZikN, Duchessree(f), Lordtrailz(m), delexy123, oliviastacey(f), Ganjababe, Diamondwriter(m), acadadavido(m), DVMtuppence(m), olalekandwl(m), shanga, nexx, Adewizzy007(m), Frankaka8(m), Mzthowxeen(f), amani63, drizzit(m), Ezealielem3(m), askestates, salaumustapha, Acecards, lincoln01(m), Onikkalaw, flaky66(f), Alezy(m), MEGAdime(m), dojumav, danniyal(m), Rajosh(m), master69(m) and 81 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16