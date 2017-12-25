Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / A Lady's Boutique Burgled On The Eve Of Christmas (Photos) (18222 Views)

A Facebook user who wouldn't forget this year's Christmas in a hurry recounts her ordeal yesterday after her shop was robbed.



"Wake up this morning to this...my four years of hard work and labour and pain gone....a human with a bleeding heart did this to me.this is merry Xmas for me....and God let them, I have felt the cold hand of wickedness again today..how do I console myself" 1 Share

Aiye oh!!!and if those thieves were caught n got burnt, they would think those touts are wicked ...I don't support jungle justice oh 3 Likes





No fuel..ATMs sef no gree dispense,transport fare tripped and now that somebody is supposed to be merry,robbers burgled her shop BUHARI is just a bad omenNo fuel..ATMs sef no gree dispense,transport fare tripped and now that somebody is supposed to be merry,robbers burgled her shop 18 Likes

Nawah ooo...this is terrible... 1 Like 1 Share

Very bad... Who did she offend?



I hope it is a joke... They didnt even leave one cloth? ∆ 7 Likes

This Is The Apothesis Of Wickedness 1 Like

aye oo!!!!! how can Christmas be sweet for her now?

Mister blogger, it is "her shop was burgled;" not "her shop was robbed" Mister blogger, it is "her shop was burgled;" not "her shop was robbed" 4 Likes

clearance sales without getting paid.. 1 Like

BUHARI is just a bad omen



No fuel..ATMs sef no gree dispense,transport fare tripped and now that somebody is supposed to be merry,robbers burgled her shop You are just a fool!!! You are just a fool!!! 10 Likes 1 Share

You are just a fool!!!



a big one a big one 4 Likes

So sad. They will be sad for the rest of their lives for making you go through this. 2 Likes

That was how a "small up and coming boutique " near my house was robbed at gunpoint in the afternoon. They packed 80% of their stock and still took the money they had that day. 2 Likes

Black Christmas

if u can them, burn them

God will replenish your hustle dear. 1 Like 1 Share

God will catch them for u.. 1 Like 1 Share

they even have time to Unclad the sample ladies 1 Like

BUHARI is just a bad omen



No fuel..ATMs sef no gree dispense,transport fare tripped and now that somebody is supposed to be merry,robbers burgled her shop 4 Likes 1 Share

This wan don pass village people oh

who go please do me happy Xmas , broke na my second name 1 Like

God go polish these thieveses

Merry Christmas Merry Christmas