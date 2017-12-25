Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fuel Scarcity: 13 Vessels With 650M Litres Of Petrol Begins Discharge, 52M Litre (5455 Views)

Senator Dino Melaye Receives 25 Liters Of Petrol As Xmas Gift - Picture / NNPC Crashes The Prices Of Petrol And Cooking Gas Nationwide / A Litre Of Petrol Now Sells Below N145 In Some Stations — Vanguard (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Group Managing Director of the Corporation, Dr. Maikanti Baru, told journalists at a media briefing and follow-up tour of some fuel stations in Abuja on Sunday that measures were already in place to bolster the current fuel supply and eliminate the extraneous factors that have led to the persistent petrol queues.



He said within the last two weeks the national truck out capacity had been jerked up to an average of 1,500 trucks, translating to 52 million litres per day which is much higher than the normal consumption of 850 trucks per day across the various depots in the country. Also the Corporation has emplaced a 24-hour loading and sales operations in all depots and NNPC Mega Stations across the country while marketers have been instructed to do same.



To ensure effective products penetration across the length and breadth of the country, Dr. Baru explained that the Corporation had activated the Fuel War Room comprising of team members from the NNPC, the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), and Petroleum Equalization Fund (PEF), with support from the security agencies.



He said while the NNPC would naturally focus on increasing the volume of products on offer, the DPR, PEF and PPRA have scaled-up monitoring activities to ensure seamless loading and dispensing of fuel nationwide and to specifically ensure deliveries to designated stations and sales at the approved retail price of N145/litre.



Dr. Baru emphasized that though the official landing cost of petrol as at the moment stood at N171.40k per litre, the official government approved pump price of N145 per litre remains intact.



On the volume of products available for supply, the NNPC GMD informed that 13 vessels laden with over 650 million litres of products were currently discharging their contents at the sea port while additional vessels have being lined up to berth early January 2018.



He said 814 million litres of petrol were currently being injected into the system to guarantee nationwide elimination of fuel queues before the end of the year.



Representatives of DPR, PEF and PPPRA at the conference registered their agencies’ resolve to work with the NNPC to restore sanity in the supply and distribution of petroleum products.



http://www.metronaija.ng/fuel-scarcity-13-vessels-650m-litres-petrol-begins-discharge-52m-litres-daily/ The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has expressed empathy and strong solidarity with members of the public over the lingering challenge in accessing petroleum products across the country just as it reeled out multiple measures to end the unfortunate situation before the end of the year.Group Managing Director of the Corporation, Dr. Maikanti Baru, told journalists at a media briefing and follow-up tour of some fuel stations in Abuja on Sunday that measures were already in place to bolster the current fuel supply and eliminate the extraneous factors that have led to the persistent petrol queues.He said within the last two weeks the national truck out capacity had been jerked up to an average of 1,500 trucks, translating to 52 million litres per day which is much higher than the normal consumption of 850 trucks per day across the various depots in the country. Also the Corporation has emplaced a 24-hour loading and sales operations in all depots and NNPC Mega Stations across the country while marketers have been instructed to do same.To ensure effective products penetration across the length and breadth of the country, Dr. Baru explained that the Corporation had activated the Fuel War Room comprising of team members from the NNPC, the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), and Petroleum Equalization Fund (PEF), with support from the security agencies.He said while the NNPC would naturally focus on increasing the volume of products on offer, the DPR, PEF and PPRA have scaled-up monitoring activities to ensure seamless loading and dispensing of fuel nationwide and to specifically ensure deliveries to designated stations and sales at the approved retail price of N145/litre.Dr. Baru emphasized that though the official landing cost of petrol as at the moment stood at N171.40k per litre, the official government approved pump price of N145 per litre remains intact.On the volume of products available for supply, the NNPC GMD informed that 13 vessels laden with over 650 million litres of products were currently discharging their contents at the sea port while additional vessels have being lined up to berth early January 2018.He said 814 million litres of petrol were currently being injected into the system to guarantee nationwide elimination of fuel queues before the end of the year.Representatives of DPR, PEF and PPPRA at the conference registered their agencies’ resolve to work with the NNPC to restore sanity in the supply and distribution of petroleum products.















The allure of comfort is driving men mad....a day or two without their mode of comfort is turning them into Mamdy-Pamdy ,walk through the street with your bare legs or better still improvise.





Humans still remains nature's failed experiment,noting short of a product of BIOLOGICAL CHANCE......A MISTAKE! The allure of comfort is driving men mad....a day or two without their mode of comfort is turning them into Mamdy-Pamdy ,walk through the street with your bare legs or better still improvise.Humans still remains nature's failed experiment,noting short of a product of BIOLOGICAL CHANCE......A MISTAKE! 3 Likes 1 Share

Flooded, increased , loading now vessels

Troblem:

The allure of comfort is driving men mad....a day or two without their mode of comfort is turning them into Mamdy-Pamdy ,walk through the street with your bare legs or better still improvise.



Humans still remains nature's failed experiment,noting short of a product of BIOLOGICAL CHANCE......A MISTAKE! Yes o, they should walk the streets with their bare legs like you advised, from Marina to Alausa in Lagos state, or walk the streets from Abonema Wharf Road to the international airport in Port-harcourt. Yes o, they should walk the streets with their bare legs like you advised, from Marina to Alausa in Lagos state, or walk the streets from Abonema Wharf Road to the international airport in Port-harcourt. 9 Likes

PMB is a great leader.



This is very swift. 7 Likes 5 Shares







I didn't read the article Merry Christmas � to y'allI didn't read the article 1 Like

Sorry to digress:



I never understood the analysis behind subsidy and swallowed it hook line and sinker..



On some other thread, some castigated gej on price of rice when he came in and the reserve..



1 - if crude oil sells for $100, we sell higher but also import refined crude higher.. get it.. ($400m on subsidy by gej is to alleviate that shock on the masses on high refined crude price) if he was as wicked as what we have now and decided to save all that $400m, we would hit past $100bn. If the then governors had not taken him to court on the excess crude, we would have shot beyond that. "Subsidy is back at N26/ltr" thought it never existed. despite that, he left $30bn dollar in the reserve which we still have now or even less, other wise we wont be using the citizens pension fund.



2 - rice at N2,500 when jonathan came in.. what was your salary?, what was the standard of living then and Gej period. Why was recession not declared then. Because their was an economic balance. 5 Likes

Its all part of Chain-ge.



I understand.

MrHistorian:

PMB is a great leader.



This is very swift. shatap shatap 26 Likes 1 Share

j

I hope this is not another propaganda because this government is full of deceits 2 Likes

we want to feel the impact,not words of hope in the news 2 Likes

olokeded:

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has expressed empathy and strong solidarity with members of the public over the lingering challenge in accessing petroleum products across the country just as it reeled out multiple measures to end the unfortunate situation before the end of the year.



Group Managing Director of the Corporation, Dr. Maikanti Baru, told journalists at a media briefing and follow-up tour of some fuel stations in Abuja on Sunday that measures were already in place to bolster the current fuel supply and eliminate the extraneous factors that have led to the persistent petrol queues.



He said within the last two weeks the national truck out capacity had been jerked up to an average of 1,500 trucks, translating to 52 million litres per day which is much higher than the normal consumption of 850 trucks per day across the various depots in the country. Also the Corporation has emplaced a 24-hour loading and sales operations in all depots and NNPC Mega Stations across the country while marketers have been instructed to do same.



To ensure effective products penetration across the length and breadth of the country, Dr. Baru explained that the Corporation had activated the Fuel War Room comprising of team members from the NNPC, the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), and Petroleum Equalization Fund (PEF), with support from the security agencies.



He said while the NNPC would naturally focus on increasing the volume of products on offer, the DPR, PEF and PPRA have scaled-up monitoring activities to ensure seamless loading and dispensing of fuel nationwide and to specifically ensure deliveries to designated stations and sales at the approved retail price of N145/litre.



Dr. Baru emphasized that though the official landing cost of petrol as at the moment stood at N171.40k per litre, the official government approved pump price of N145 per litre remains intact.



On the volume of products available for supply, the NNPC GMD informed that 13 vessels laden with over 650 million litres of products were currently discharging their contents at the sea port while additional vessels have being lined up to berth early January 2018.



He said 814 million litres of petrol were currently being injected into the system to guarantee nationwide elimination of fuel queues before the end of the year.



Representatives of DPR, PEF and PPPRA at the conference registered their agencies’ resolve to work with the NNPC to restore sanity in the supply and distribution of petroleum products.



http://www.metronaija.ng/fuel-scarcity-13-vessels-650m-litres-petrol-begins-discharge-52m-litres-daily/





MrHistorian:

PMB is a great leader.

This is very swift. .... ....

Buhari is working... kudos to the man of the people 1 Like 3 Shares

Only on the media. We don't see it the way they say it.

Nonsense 2 Likes





smuggling intensified with the increase in amount of product supplied without checks put in place to monitor supply.. smuggling intensified with the increase in amount of product supplied without checks put in place to monitor supply..

Na so there they talk

..where did the vessel came from all of a sudden. is this some trick to introduce subsidy. 1 Like

MrHistorian:

PMB is a great leader.



This is very swift. anothermumu anothermumu 6 Likes

ok



deregulate!

olokeded:

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has expressed empathy and strong solidarity with members of the public over the lingering challenge in accessing petroleum products across the country just as it reeled out multiple measures to end the unfortunate situation before the end of the year.



Group Managing Director of the Corporation, Dr. Maikanti Baru, told journalists at a media briefing and follow-up tour of some fuel stations in Abuja on Sunday that measures were already in place to bolster the current fuel supply and eliminate the extraneous factors that have led to the persistent petrol queues.



He said within the last two weeks the national truck out capacity had been jerked up to an average of 1,500 trucks, translating to 52 million litres per day which is much higher than the normal consumption of 850 trucks per day across the various depots in the country. Also the Corporation has emplaced a 24-hour loading and sales operations in all depots and NNPC Mega Stations across the country while marketers have been instructed to do same.



To ensure effective products penetration across the length and breadth of the country, Dr. Baru explained that the Corporation had activated the Fuel War Room comprising of team members from the NNPC, the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), and Petroleum Equalization Fund (PEF), with support from the security agencies.



He said while the NNPC would naturally focus on increasing the volume of products on offer, the DPR, PEF and PPRA have scaled-up monitoring activities to ensure seamless loading and dispensing of fuel nationwide and to specifically ensure deliveries to designated stations and sales at the approved retail price of N145/litre.



Dr. Baru emphasized that though the official landing cost of petrol as at the moment stood at N171.40k per litre, the official government approved pump price of N145 per litre remains intact.



On the volume of products available for supply, the NNPC GMD informed that 13 vessels laden with over 650 million litres of products were currently discharging their contents at the sea port while additional vessels have being lined up to berth early January 2018.



He said 814 million litres of petrol were currently being injected into the system to guarantee nationwide elimination of fuel queues before the end of the year.



Representatives of DPR, PEF and PPPRA at the conference registered their agencies’ resolve to work with the NNPC to restore sanity in the supply and distribution of petroleum products.



http://www.metronaija.ng/fuel-scarcity-13-vessels-650m-litres-petrol-begins-discharge-52m-litres-daily/



Lubish I thought they gave us the impression that it was the marketers who where hodding the product . Lubish I thought they gave us the impression that it was the marketers who where hodding the product . 5 Likes

This should have been done way long before now... NNPC should have anticipated that the volume of demand within this period would definitely increase and should have been proactive. Would have avoided all these suffering on Nigerians





So we should clap � for them now abi



Medicine after death[quote][/quote]





Mtchewwwwww 1 Like 1 Share

Hmmm

Political talk !

Massob:

Buhari is working... kudos to the man of the people

UNTIL he faces reality, and deregulates the downstream sector, we are going to keep on having scarcity. UNTIL he faces reality, and deregulates the downstream sector, we are going to keep on having scarcity. 2 Likes





Baru emphasized that though the official landing cost of petrol as at the moment stood at N171.40k per litre, the official government approved pump price of N145 per litre remains intact.



2018 fit worse pass 2017 oh!!!! With the below statement, what we are waiting for is for NNPC to publicly announce the hike in price of PMS Unless the government is "subsidizing" the price secretly2018 fit worse pass 2017 oh!!!! 2 Likes

Esseite:

Sorry to digress:



I never understood the analysis behind subsidy and swallowed it hook line and sinker..



On some other thread, some castigated gej on price of rice when he came in and the reserve..



1 - if crude oil sells for $100, we sell higher but also import refined crude higher.. get it.. ($400m on subsidy by gej is to alleviate that shock on the masses on high refined crude price) if he was as wicked as what we have now and decided to save all that $400m, we would hit past $100bn. If the then governors had not taken him to court on the excess crude, we would have shot beyond that. "Subsidy is back at N26/ltr" thought it never existed.



2 - rice at N2,500 when jonathan came in.. what was your salary?, what was the standard of living then and Gej period. Why was recession not declared then. Because their was an economic balance.



Jst wait Sia baba singers are coming 4 ur head Jst wait Sia baba singers are coming 4 ur head 1 Like