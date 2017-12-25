₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,933,307 members, 3,988,531 topics. Date: Monday, 25 December 2017 at 03:59 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fuel Scarcity: 13 Vessels With 650M Litres Of Petrol Begins Discharge, 52M Litre (5455 Views)
Senator Dino Melaye Receives 25 Liters Of Petrol As Xmas Gift - Picture / NNPC Crashes The Prices Of Petrol And Cooking Gas Nationwide / A Litre Of Petrol Now Sells Below N145 In Some Stations — Vanguard (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Fuel Scarcity: 13 Vessels With 650M Litres Of Petrol Begins Discharge, 52M Litre by olokeded: 12:03pm
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has expressed empathy and strong solidarity with members of the public over the lingering challenge in accessing petroleum products across the country just as it reeled out multiple measures to end the unfortunate situation before the end of the year.
Group Managing Director of the Corporation, Dr. Maikanti Baru, told journalists at a media briefing and follow-up tour of some fuel stations in Abuja on Sunday that measures were already in place to bolster the current fuel supply and eliminate the extraneous factors that have led to the persistent petrol queues.
He said within the last two weeks the national truck out capacity had been jerked up to an average of 1,500 trucks, translating to 52 million litres per day which is much higher than the normal consumption of 850 trucks per day across the various depots in the country. Also the Corporation has emplaced a 24-hour loading and sales operations in all depots and NNPC Mega Stations across the country while marketers have been instructed to do same.
To ensure effective products penetration across the length and breadth of the country, Dr. Baru explained that the Corporation had activated the Fuel War Room comprising of team members from the NNPC, the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), and Petroleum Equalization Fund (PEF), with support from the security agencies.
He said while the NNPC would naturally focus on increasing the volume of products on offer, the DPR, PEF and PPRA have scaled-up monitoring activities to ensure seamless loading and dispensing of fuel nationwide and to specifically ensure deliveries to designated stations and sales at the approved retail price of N145/litre.
Dr. Baru emphasized that though the official landing cost of petrol as at the moment stood at N171.40k per litre, the official government approved pump price of N145 per litre remains intact.
On the volume of products available for supply, the NNPC GMD informed that 13 vessels laden with over 650 million litres of products were currently discharging their contents at the sea port while additional vessels have being lined up to berth early January 2018.
He said 814 million litres of petrol were currently being injected into the system to guarantee nationwide elimination of fuel queues before the end of the year.
Representatives of DPR, PEF and PPPRA at the conference registered their agencies’ resolve to work with the NNPC to restore sanity in the supply and distribution of petroleum products.
http://www.metronaija.ng/fuel-scarcity-13-vessels-650m-litres-petrol-begins-discharge-52m-litres-daily/
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: 13 Vessels With 650M Litres Of Petrol Begins Discharge, 52M Litre by Troblem: 12:06pm
The allure of comfort is driving men mad....a day or two without their mode of comfort is turning them into Mamdy-Pamdy ,walk through the street with your bare legs or better still improvise.
Humans still remains nature's failed experiment,noting short of a product of BIOLOGICAL CHANCE......A MISTAKE!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: 13 Vessels With 650M Litres Of Petrol Begins Discharge, 52M Litre by hulk616: 12:38pm
Flooded, increased , loading now vessels
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: 13 Vessels With 650M Litres Of Petrol Begins Discharge, 52M Litre by Becoted001: 12:46pm
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: 13 Vessels With 650M Litres Of Petrol Begins Discharge, 52M Litre by Vivere: 1:09pm
Troblem:Yes o, they should walk the streets with their bare legs like you advised, from Marina to Alausa in Lagos state, or walk the streets from Abonema Wharf Road to the international airport in Port-harcourt.
9 Likes
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: 13 Vessels With 650M Litres Of Petrol Begins Discharge, 52M Litre by MrHistorian: 3:04pm
PMB is a great leader.
This is very swift.
7 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: 13 Vessels With 650M Litres Of Petrol Begins Discharge, 52M Litre by Oxster(m): 3:04pm
Merry Christmas � to y'all
I didn't read the article
1 Like
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: 13 Vessels With 650M Litres Of Petrol Begins Discharge, 52M Litre by Esseite: 3:05pm
Sorry to digress:
I never understood the analysis behind subsidy and swallowed it hook line and sinker..
On some other thread, some castigated gej on price of rice when he came in and the reserve..
1 - if crude oil sells for $100, we sell higher but also import refined crude higher.. get it.. ($400m on subsidy by gej is to alleviate that shock on the masses on high refined crude price) if he was as wicked as what we have now and decided to save all that $400m, we would hit past $100bn. If the then governors had not taken him to court on the excess crude, we would have shot beyond that. "Subsidy is back at N26/ltr" thought it never existed. despite that, he left $30bn dollar in the reserve which we still have now or even less, other wise we wont be using the citizens pension fund.
2 - rice at N2,500 when jonathan came in.. what was your salary?, what was the standard of living then and Gej period. Why was recession not declared then. Because their was an economic balance.
5 Likes
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: 13 Vessels With 650M Litres Of Petrol Begins Discharge, 52M Litre by Omeokachie: 3:05pm
Its all part of Chain-ge.
I understand.
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: 13 Vessels With 650M Litres Of Petrol Begins Discharge, 52M Litre by Godswillnwaoma(m): 3:05pm
MrHistorian:shatap
26 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: 13 Vessels With 650M Litres Of Petrol Begins Discharge, 52M Litre by stonemind(m): 3:05pm
j
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: 13 Vessels With 650M Litres Of Petrol Begins Discharge, 52M Litre by maverickdude(m): 3:06pm
I hope this is not another propaganda because this government is full of deceits
2 Likes
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: 13 Vessels With 650M Litres Of Petrol Begins Discharge, 52M Litre by ezebunafo(m): 3:07pm
we want to feel the impact,not words of hope in the news
2 Likes
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: 13 Vessels With 650M Litres Of Petrol Begins Discharge, 52M Litre by Tugsramm(m): 3:07pm
olokeded:
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: 13 Vessels With 650M Litres Of Petrol Begins Discharge, 52M Litre by BruncleZuma: 3:07pm
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: 13 Vessels With 650M Litres Of Petrol Begins Discharge, 52M Litre by Nobodys(f): 3:07pm
MrHistorian:....
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: 13 Vessels With 650M Litres Of Petrol Begins Discharge, 52M Litre by Massob: 3:08pm
Buhari is working... kudos to the man of the people
1 Like 3 Shares
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: 13 Vessels With 650M Litres Of Petrol Begins Discharge, 52M Litre by mzlee01(m): 3:10pm
Only on the media. We don't see it the way they say it.
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: 13 Vessels With 650M Litres Of Petrol Begins Discharge, 52M Litre by jamace(m): 3:10pm
Nonsense
2 Likes
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: 13 Vessels With 650M Litres Of Petrol Begins Discharge, 52M Litre by rawtouch: 3:10pm
smuggling intensified with the increase in amount of product supplied without checks put in place to monitor supply..
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: 13 Vessels With 650M Litres Of Petrol Begins Discharge, 52M Litre by colly22boy: 3:11pm
Na so there they talk
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: 13 Vessels With 650M Litres Of Petrol Begins Discharge, 52M Litre by fineboynl: 3:12pm
..where did the vessel came from all of a sudden. is this some trick to introduce subsidy.
1 Like
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: 13 Vessels With 650M Litres Of Petrol Begins Discharge, 52M Litre by DLuciano: 3:12pm
MrHistorian:anothermumu
6 Likes
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: 13 Vessels With 650M Litres Of Petrol Begins Discharge, 52M Litre by 9jakohai(m): 3:13pm
ok
deregulate!
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: 13 Vessels With 650M Litres Of Petrol Begins Discharge, 52M Litre by erico2k2(m): 3:13pm
olokeded:Lubish I thought they gave us the impression that it was the marketers who where hodding the product .
5 Likes
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: 13 Vessels With 650M Litres Of Petrol Begins Discharge, 52M Litre by Mafimboss: 3:13pm
This should have been done way long before now... NNPC should have anticipated that the volume of demand within this period would definitely increase and should have been proactive. Would have avoided all these suffering on Nigerians
So we should clap � for them now abi
Medicine after death[quote][/quote]
Mtchewwwwww
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: 13 Vessels With 650M Litres Of Petrol Begins Discharge, 52M Litre by debossng: 3:13pm
Hmmm
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: 13 Vessels With 650M Litres Of Petrol Begins Discharge, 52M Litre by Duru009(m): 3:14pm
Political talk !
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: 13 Vessels With 650M Litres Of Petrol Begins Discharge, 52M Litre by 9jakohai(m): 3:14pm
Massob:
UNTIL he faces reality, and deregulates the downstream sector, we are going to keep on having scarcity.
2 Likes
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: 13 Vessels With 650M Litres Of Petrol Begins Discharge, 52M Litre by obaataaokpaewu: 3:15pm
With the below statement, what we are waiting for is for NNPC to publicly announce the hike in price of PMS Unless the government is "subsidizing" the price secretly
Baru emphasized that though the official landing cost of petrol as at the moment stood at N171.40k per litre, the official government approved pump price of N145 per litre remains intact.
2018 fit worse pass 2017 oh!!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: 13 Vessels With 650M Litres Of Petrol Begins Discharge, 52M Litre by erico2k2(m): 3:15pm
Esseite:Jst wait Sia baba singers are coming 4 ur head
1 Like
|Re: Fuel Scarcity: 13 Vessels With 650M Litres Of Petrol Begins Discharge, 52M Litre by SalamRushdie: 3:15pm
Lol I thought the useless govt said marketer were hoarding fuel while in reality there was no fuel in yhe country
4 Likes
What Makes A Good Politician? / Operators To Support Lagos Emergency Number / Court Sacks Delta State Governor
Viewing this topic: arabralph(m), Ishilove, Quadmaster(m), coputa(m), josephos, dandollaz, biobab23(m), bankole200(m), femu(m), Eteka1(m), viver1, ndustan(m), codedcliq, luvola(m), neyosea25(m), TeeFriz, Rexleo(m), anath(m), Madcow(m), emeths, elpiro, Kutigi0332, ketty007(m), GENUINEFILMS, wengerjay(m), jonnyjustcome22, SillyMods, yimikaa, Ariyojoel(m), lilslim(m), leksam, aabmoses(m), jeftalene(m), li2pac, benpedro(m), olaposii, chloride6, lilytender, Iolo(m), Akinbahm(m), sola12(m), Ayanko(m), EvilMetahuman, Osi360(m), neyofather(m), benitochakone(m), Invincible2k2(m) and 66 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6