Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Mercy Aigbe And Her Children Celebrating The Christmas In Their Home (Photos) (6032 Views)

Mercy Aigbe And Her Kids Michelle And Juwon Slay In Same Native Wear / Mercy Aigbe And Daughter In Matching Outfit (Photo) / Peter Okoye & His Family Host Samuel Eto'o In Their Home (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)



See more below!





news from Ebiwali-- The mother of 2 is not letting issues with her Hubby to stop her from celebrating the christmas in a big way, the actress shared these adorable photos of the them playing at their home in Lekki this morning, But her Hubby isn't there with them, Lots of people thought they've may have gotten back together tho..See more below!news from Ebiwali-- http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/12/mercy-aigbe-and-her-kids-celebrating.html 1 Like

Cute

Beautiful family

Ok

Why bleach your face?



Now you can't give birth to light skinned children. . .No matter how weak your genes are,your two children shouldn't be dark skinned. 1 Like 2 Shares

Enjoy babes



Just that im celebrating mine alone, not with family or friends. First time I'm eating beans on Christmas I'm also celebrating Christmas.Just that im celebrating mine alone, not with family or friends. First time I'm eating beans on Christmas 3 Likes

who go buy my TV I broke enter ground

Okay... We need to do a DNA Test for those kids to test deir maternity.

Good to know. Now let me exercise my brain a little

Festive period vibes!!





Merry Xmas thou She's trying to Fake happiness..... Even the kids ain't happy all because a Yoruba tout of a husband Issa heartbreaker and a wify panel-beaterMerry Xmas thou

MrHistorian:

Why bleach your face?



Now you can't give birth to light skinned children. . .No matter how weak your genes are,your two children shouldn't be dark skinned. simple biology, means their father was dark skinned, or any of the relatives from both sides have dark people. simple biology, means their father was dark skinned, or any of the relatives from both sides have dark people.

Cute

YINKS89:

Okay... We need to do a DNA Test for those kids to test deir maternity. you people like to talk you people like to talk

woman where is thy husband





Let make some one a Millionaire today



We have abt 2mil members here, so I'm proposing we send 50naira to 1person and make that person a millionaire





Its easy, 50naira wont kill US



LETS DO THIS Fellow Nairalanders.....Let make some one a Millionaire todayWe have abt 2mil members here, so I'm proposing we send 50naira to 1person and make that person a millionaireIts easy, 50naira wont kill USLETS DO THIS

classicMan22:

woman where is thy husband if she did not show you her husband you will not celebrate your Christmas in peace again, people looking for bad news all the time. if she did not show you her husband you will not celebrate your Christmas in peace again, people looking for bad news all the time.

classicMan22:

woman where is thy husband

Was he reported missing? Was he reported missing?

pweeryambre:



if she did not show you her husband you will not celebrate your Christmas in peace again, people looking for bad news all the time. hw is asking 4 her husband bad news? hw is asking 4 her husband bad news?

Pavore9:





Was he reported missing? y should she celebrate Christmas without d bones of her bones and flesh of her flesh?

y should she celebrate Christmas without d bones of her bones and flesh of her flesh?

classicMan22:

hw is asking 4 her husband bad news? because the question indirectly implies infidelity that's why. because the question indirectly implies infidelity that's why.

Is she husbandless

classicMan22:

y should she celebrate Christmas without d bones of her bones and flesh of her flesh?



Life happens. Life happens.

pweeryambre:

because the question indirectly implies infidelity that's why. hm hm

drdrei09:

I'm also celebrating Christmas.

Just that im celebrating mine alone, not with family or friends. First time I'm eating beans on Christmas

I just wish I can have this beans alongside soaked garri! I just wish I can have this beans alongside soaked garri!