₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,933,307 members, 3,988,531 topics. Date: Monday, 25 December 2017 at 03:59 PM

Mercy Aigbe And Her Children Celebrating The Christmas In Their Home (Photos) - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Mercy Aigbe And Her Children Celebrating The Christmas In Their Home (Photos) (6032 Views)

Mercy Aigbe And Her Kids Michelle And Juwon Slay In Same Native Wear / Mercy Aigbe And Daughter In Matching Outfit (Photo) / Peter Okoye & His Family Host Samuel Eto'o In Their Home (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Mercy Aigbe And Her Children Celebrating The Christmas In Their Home (Photos) by BloggersNG: 12:16pm
The mother of 2 is not letting issues with her Hubby to stop her from celebrating the christmas in a big way, the actress shared these adorable photos of the them playing at their home in Lekki this morning, But her Hubby isn't there with them, Lots of people thought they've may have gotten back together tho..
See more below!


news from Ebiwali-- http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/12/mercy-aigbe-and-her-kids-celebrating.html

1 Like

Re: Mercy Aigbe And Her Children Celebrating The Christmas In Their Home (Photos) by Tamarapetty(f): 12:22pm
Cute
Re: Mercy Aigbe And Her Children Celebrating The Christmas In Their Home (Photos) by Godzlove8(m): 12:37pm
Beautiful family
Re: Mercy Aigbe And Her Children Celebrating The Christmas In Their Home (Photos) by Yomzzyblog: 1:11pm
Ok
Re: Mercy Aigbe And Her Children Celebrating The Christmas In Their Home (Photos) by MrHistorian: 3:06pm
Why bleach your face?

Now you can't give birth to light skinned children. . .No matter how weak your genes are,your two children shouldn't be dark skinned.

1 Like 2 Shares

Re: Mercy Aigbe And Her Children Celebrating The Christmas In Their Home (Photos) by smithsydny(m): 3:08pm
Enjoy babes
Re: Mercy Aigbe And Her Children Celebrating The Christmas In Their Home (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 3:08pm

Re: Mercy Aigbe And Her Children Celebrating The Christmas In Their Home (Photos) by iedavis(m): 3:10pm
shocked cool
Re: Mercy Aigbe And Her Children Celebrating The Christmas In Their Home (Photos) by drdrei09: 3:10pm
I'm also celebrating Christmas.
Just that im celebrating mine alone, not with family or friends. First time I'm eating beans on Christmas tongue grin

3 Likes

Re: Mercy Aigbe And Her Children Celebrating The Christmas In Their Home (Photos) by baski92(m): 3:10pm
who go buy my TV I broke enter ground

Re: Mercy Aigbe And Her Children Celebrating The Christmas In Their Home (Photos) by YINKS89(m): 3:13pm
Okay... We need to do a DNA Test for those kids to test deir maternity.
Re: Mercy Aigbe And Her Children Celebrating The Christmas In Their Home (Photos) by ehinmowo: 3:16pm
Good to know. Now let me exercise my brain a little

Re: Mercy Aigbe And Her Children Celebrating The Christmas In Their Home (Photos) by Emeritus001(m): 3:16pm
Festive period vibes!!
Re: Mercy Aigbe And Her Children Celebrating The Christmas In Their Home (Photos) by dieBYfire: 3:16pm
She's trying to Fake happiness..... Even the kids ain't happy all because a Yoruba tout of a husband Issa heartbreaker and a wify panel-beater undecided

Merry Xmas thou
Re: Mercy Aigbe And Her Children Celebrating The Christmas In Their Home (Photos) by pweeryambre: 3:16pm
MrHistorian:
Why bleach your face?

Now you can't give birth to light skinned children. . .No matter how weak your genes are,your two children shouldn't be dark skinned.
simple biology, means their father was dark skinned, or any of the relatives from both sides have dark people.
Re: Mercy Aigbe And Her Children Celebrating The Christmas In Their Home (Photos) by Mafimboss: 3:17pm
Cute
Re: Mercy Aigbe And Her Children Celebrating The Christmas In Their Home (Photos) by NubiLove(m): 3:17pm
smiley
Re: Mercy Aigbe And Her Children Celebrating The Christmas In Their Home (Photos) by pweeryambre: 3:19pm
YINKS89:
Okay... We need to do a DNA Test for those kids to test deir maternity.
you people like to talk
Re: Mercy Aigbe And Her Children Celebrating The Christmas In Their Home (Photos) by classicMan22(m): 3:19pm
woman where is thy husband
Re: Mercy Aigbe And Her Children Celebrating The Christmas In Their Home (Photos) by oshe111(m): 3:20pm
Fellow Nairalanders.....

Let make some one a Millionaire todaygrin

We have abt 2mil members here, so I'm proposing we send 50naira to 1person and make that person a millionairegrin


Its easy, 50naira wont kill US

LETS DO THIS
Re: Mercy Aigbe And Her Children Celebrating The Christmas In Their Home (Photos) by pweeryambre: 3:22pm
classicMan22:
woman where is thy husband
if she did not show you her husband you will not celebrate your Christmas in peace again, people looking for bad news all the time.
Re: Mercy Aigbe And Her Children Celebrating The Christmas In Their Home (Photos) by Pavore9: 3:23pm
classicMan22:
woman where is thy husband

Was he reported missing?
Re: Mercy Aigbe And Her Children Celebrating The Christmas In Their Home (Photos) by classicMan22(m): 3:27pm
pweeryambre:

if she did not show you her husband you will not celebrate your Christmas in peace again, people looking for bad news all the time.
hw is asking 4 her husband bad news?
Re: Mercy Aigbe And Her Children Celebrating The Christmas In Their Home (Photos) by classicMan22(m): 3:29pm
Pavore9:


Was he reported missing?
y should she celebrate Christmas without d bones of her bones and flesh of her flesh?
Re: Mercy Aigbe And Her Children Celebrating The Christmas In Their Home (Photos) by pweeryambre: 3:33pm
classicMan22:
hw is asking 4 her husband bad news?
because the question indirectly implies infidelity that's why.
Re: Mercy Aigbe And Her Children Celebrating The Christmas In Their Home (Photos) by Jamexjulius(m): 3:34pm
grin grin
Re: Mercy Aigbe And Her Children Celebrating The Christmas In Their Home (Photos) by muller101(m): 3:35pm
Is she husbandless grin
Re: Mercy Aigbe And Her Children Celebrating The Christmas In Their Home (Photos) by Pavore9: 3:36pm
classicMan22:
y should she celebrate Christmas without d bones of her bones and flesh of her flesh?

Life happens.
Re: Mercy Aigbe And Her Children Celebrating The Christmas In Their Home (Photos) by classicMan22(m): 3:36pm
pweeryambre:
because the question indirectly implies infidelity that's why.
hm
Re: Mercy Aigbe And Her Children Celebrating The Christmas In Their Home (Photos) by Pavore9: 3:38pm
drdrei09:
I'm also celebrating Christmas.
Just that im celebrating mine alone, not with family or friends. First time I'm eating beans on Christmas tongue grin

I just wish I can have this beans alongside soaked garri!
Re: Mercy Aigbe And Her Children Celebrating The Christmas In Their Home (Photos) by lilien001(f): 3:41pm
MrHistorian:
Why bleach your face?

Now you can't give birth to light skinned children. . .No matter how weak your genes are,your two children shouldn't be dark skinned.
Say what you're sure of. She can give birth to 5 or more kids all dark if her partner is dark and she has a dark recessive gene. Or all fair, there is no stipulated guideline

(0) (Reply)

Tony Yayo And Young Jeezy!things They Got In Common! / Trey Songz Is Totally Hot! / Fergie( Glamorous)

Viewing this topic: EASYSHO, arejibadz(m), LushGreenz, skyplustk(f), realbizz(f), cmooa, annc, Failtech, MatricNumber(m), soladnet14, samolu1, QUESHIQUE(f), afokenny, Adeyinka12(m), prestigiouslady, teamgreat, kumakunta, switlolly27, Elexdallas(m), drdrei09, saintboogie(m), Adedayobusayo12, tracyxx, wassade, molon23, hssl(m), damselalayo(f), rosy1992(f), kaywhy09(m), back2sender, Ezyoung(m), bukit05(f), Ayanko(m), Johnsegun54(m), idee91, Obiajayjay and 58 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.