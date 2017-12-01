₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mercy Aigbe And Her Children Celebrating The Christmas In Their Home (Photos) by BloggersNG: 12:16pm
The mother of 2 is not letting issues with her Hubby to stop her from celebrating the christmas in a big way, the actress shared these adorable photos of the them playing at their home in Lekki this morning, But her Hubby isn't there with them, Lots of people thought they've may have gotten back together tho..
See more below!
1 Like
|Re: Mercy Aigbe And Her Children Celebrating The Christmas In Their Home (Photos) by Tamarapetty(f): 12:22pm
Cute
|Re: Mercy Aigbe And Her Children Celebrating The Christmas In Their Home (Photos) by Godzlove8(m): 12:37pm
Beautiful family
|Re: Mercy Aigbe And Her Children Celebrating The Christmas In Their Home (Photos) by Yomzzyblog: 1:11pm
Ok
|Re: Mercy Aigbe And Her Children Celebrating The Christmas In Their Home (Photos) by MrHistorian: 3:06pm
Why bleach your face?
Now you can't give birth to light skinned children. . .No matter how weak your genes are,your two children shouldn't be dark skinned.
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Mercy Aigbe And Her Children Celebrating The Christmas In Their Home (Photos) by smithsydny(m): 3:08pm
Enjoy babes
|Re: Mercy Aigbe And Her Children Celebrating The Christmas In Their Home (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 3:08pm
|Re: Mercy Aigbe And Her Children Celebrating The Christmas In Their Home (Photos) by iedavis(m): 3:10pm
|Re: Mercy Aigbe And Her Children Celebrating The Christmas In Their Home (Photos) by drdrei09: 3:10pm
I'm also celebrating Christmas.
Just that im celebrating mine alone, not with family or friends. First time I'm eating beans on Christmas
3 Likes
|Re: Mercy Aigbe And Her Children Celebrating The Christmas In Their Home (Photos) by baski92(m): 3:10pm
who go buy my TV I broke enter ground
|Re: Mercy Aigbe And Her Children Celebrating The Christmas In Their Home (Photos) by YINKS89(m): 3:13pm
Okay... We need to do a DNA Test for those kids to test deir maternity.
|Re: Mercy Aigbe And Her Children Celebrating The Christmas In Their Home (Photos) by ehinmowo: 3:16pm
Good to know. Now let me exercise my brain a little
|Re: Mercy Aigbe And Her Children Celebrating The Christmas In Their Home (Photos) by Emeritus001(m): 3:16pm
Festive period vibes!!
|Re: Mercy Aigbe And Her Children Celebrating The Christmas In Their Home (Photos) by dieBYfire: 3:16pm
She's trying to Fake happiness..... Even the kids ain't happy all because a Yoruba tout of a husband Issa heartbreaker and a wify panel-beater
Merry Xmas thou
|Re: Mercy Aigbe And Her Children Celebrating The Christmas In Their Home (Photos) by pweeryambre: 3:16pm
MrHistorian:simple biology, means their father was dark skinned, or any of the relatives from both sides have dark people.
|Re: Mercy Aigbe And Her Children Celebrating The Christmas In Their Home (Photos) by Mafimboss: 3:17pm
Cute
|Re: Mercy Aigbe And Her Children Celebrating The Christmas In Their Home (Photos) by NubiLove(m): 3:17pm
|Re: Mercy Aigbe And Her Children Celebrating The Christmas In Their Home (Photos) by pweeryambre: 3:19pm
YINKS89:you people like to talk
|Re: Mercy Aigbe And Her Children Celebrating The Christmas In Their Home (Photos) by classicMan22(m): 3:19pm
woman where is thy husband
|Re: Mercy Aigbe And Her Children Celebrating The Christmas In Their Home (Photos) by oshe111(m): 3:20pm
|Re: Mercy Aigbe And Her Children Celebrating The Christmas In Their Home (Photos) by pweeryambre: 3:22pm
classicMan22:if she did not show you her husband you will not celebrate your Christmas in peace again, people looking for bad news all the time.
|Re: Mercy Aigbe And Her Children Celebrating The Christmas In Their Home (Photos) by Pavore9: 3:23pm
classicMan22:
Was he reported missing?
|Re: Mercy Aigbe And Her Children Celebrating The Christmas In Their Home (Photos) by classicMan22(m): 3:27pm
pweeryambre:hw is asking 4 her husband bad news?
|Re: Mercy Aigbe And Her Children Celebrating The Christmas In Their Home (Photos) by classicMan22(m): 3:29pm
Pavore9:y should she celebrate Christmas without d bones of her bones and flesh of her flesh?
|Re: Mercy Aigbe And Her Children Celebrating The Christmas In Their Home (Photos) by pweeryambre: 3:33pm
classicMan22:because the question indirectly implies infidelity that's why.
|Re: Mercy Aigbe And Her Children Celebrating The Christmas In Their Home (Photos) by Jamexjulius(m): 3:34pm
|Re: Mercy Aigbe And Her Children Celebrating The Christmas In Their Home (Photos) by muller101(m): 3:35pm
Is she husbandless
|Re: Mercy Aigbe And Her Children Celebrating The Christmas In Their Home (Photos) by Pavore9: 3:36pm
classicMan22:
Life happens.
|Re: Mercy Aigbe And Her Children Celebrating The Christmas In Their Home (Photos) by classicMan22(m): 3:36pm
pweeryambre:hm
|Re: Mercy Aigbe And Her Children Celebrating The Christmas In Their Home (Photos) by Pavore9: 3:38pm
drdrei09:
I just wish I can have this beans alongside soaked garri!
|Re: Mercy Aigbe And Her Children Celebrating The Christmas In Their Home (Photos) by lilien001(f): 3:41pm
MrHistorian:Say what you're sure of. She can give birth to 5 or more kids all dark if her partner is dark and she has a dark recessive gene. Or all fair, there is no stipulated guideline
