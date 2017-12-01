₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Civil Engineer Shot Dead By Policeman On His Way To His Hometown In Kogi(pics) by stephenduru: 1:22pm
IS NIGERIA POLICE A FRIEND OR AN ENEMY
THE FAMILY OF OJIMAH OHIEMI MONDAY CRIES OUT FOR JUSTICE
Ojimah Ohiemi Monday a holder of HND in Civil Engineering from the Federal polytechnic Idah, was gruesomely murdered by a mobile police officer named James Akpan.The ugly incident happened along Lokoja Ajeokuta road while the deceased was on his way travelling to his own town Idah.
As narrated by Sylvester Ajodo,due to the deplorable nature of the federal high ways, road users decided to apply the company road as a shortcut to the Niger bridge. They were on the same route when officer James Akpan asked them to not pass through.He openly told them to leave before he vent his furious anger on them.
Immediately they obliged and retreated back to their vehicle. Astonishingly, the next thing they had was a thunderous sound of a gun shot, which rattled the young man severally, like a hard criminal. The life of this young man was cut short and his dreams was shattered away by a police man that is being paid to protect the life and properties of the citizens.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/civil-engineer-shot-dead-by-police.html?m=1
|Re: Civil Engineer Shot Dead By Policeman On His Way To His Hometown In Kogi(pics) by Pierohandsome: 1:29pm
The story didnt add up. But however, the police man needs to be taught a lesson. So they allowed him walk free after shooting this innocent man
|Re: Civil Engineer Shot Dead By Policeman On His Way To His Hometown In Kogi(pics) by sholatech(m): 1:32pm
This is high-level wickedness..this should be sent to police complaint email & twitter handle & also approach the nearest police station & ask for the Human Rights desk officer
|Re: Civil Engineer Shot Dead By Policeman On His Way To His Hometown In Kogi(pics) by badebillions: 2:18pm
And yes you want youths to believe in this hellhole of a nation.
|Re: Civil Engineer Shot Dead By Policeman On His Way To His Hometown In Kogi(pics) by MrHistorian: 3:54pm
All these unjustifiable killings,muders and injustice sometimes underdevelop a Country's growth sev.
RIP to the man.
|Re: Civil Engineer Shot Dead By Policeman On His Way To His Hometown In Kogi(pics) by taiyesoul(m): 3:54pm
The Nigerian Police is neither your enemy nor Friend. "Angel of Death" it is.God help us!
|Re: Civil Engineer Shot Dead By Policeman On His Way To His Hometown In Kogi(pics) by Ruggedfitness: 3:54pm
Ojimah Ohiemi Monday a holder of HND in Civil Engineering from the Federal polytechnic Idah, was gruesomely murdered by a mobile police officer named James Akpan.
Maybe the Nigerian police should stop using live rounds and switch to rubber bullets instead
|Re: Civil Engineer Shot Dead By Policeman On His Way To His Hometown In Kogi(pics) by tstx(m): 3:57pm
chai
|Re: Civil Engineer Shot Dead By Policeman On His Way To His Hometown In Kogi(pics) by jeftalene(m): 3:57pm
RIP Engineer!
Police is neither a friend nor an enemy. They are just bunch of .... I don't even know what to call them!
|Re: Civil Engineer Shot Dead By Policeman On His Way To His Hometown In Kogi(pics) by itiswellandwell: 3:57pm
This is sad. Wish he knew, he wouldn't have embarked on the journey. Rest in peace sir
|Re: Civil Engineer Shot Dead By Policeman On His Way To His Hometown In Kogi(pics) by lokotowers(m): 3:57pm
bad news everywhere
|Re: Civil Engineer Shot Dead By Policeman On His Way To His Hometown In Kogi(pics) by xxxtedyxxx(m): 3:57pm
it shall not be well with the policeman.
|Re: Civil Engineer Shot Dead By Policeman On His Way To His Hometown In Kogi(pics) by Jeezuzpick(m): 3:57pm
So he got killed.
|Re: Civil Engineer Shot Dead By Policeman On His Way To His Hometown In Kogi(pics) by venatus25(m): 3:57pm
Sad
|Re: Civil Engineer Shot Dead By Policeman On His Way To His Hometown In Kogi(pics) by Billyonaire: 3:57pm
Humans hunting down fellow humans. Even Chimpanzees and Lions do not do this to their own species. Humans are not okay.
|Re: Civil Engineer Shot Dead By Policeman On His Way To His Hometown In Kogi(pics) by emeijeh(m): 3:58pm
|Re: Civil Engineer Shot Dead By Policeman On His Way To His Hometown In Kogi(pics) by holyokoto(m): 3:58pm
speechless
|Re: Civil Engineer Shot Dead By Policeman On His Way To His Hometown In Kogi(pics) by adetes: 3:58pm
Our Nigerian police force again
|Re: Civil Engineer Shot Dead By Policeman On His Way To His Hometown In Kogi(pics) by fineboynl: 3:59pm
i believe maybe the guy tried to pass through
