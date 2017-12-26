₦airaland Forum

Kiss Daniel – No Do (Video) by sleekkid2015: 5:21pm On Dec 25
Flyboy I.N.C artist, Kiss Daniel, is out with another feel-good jam, “No Do”, to round up the year after a string of successful hits.

Enjoy The Video

https://musbizu.ng/download-video-kiss-daniel-no/


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4HT2IAMVbmE

Re: Kiss Daniel – No Do (Video) by sleekkid2015: 5:23pm On Dec 25
Emperor G you can go and die. this is another Hit

Re: Kiss Daniel – No Do (Video) by dammiecool(m): 6:14pm On Dec 25
Be like say I dey hear tales by moonlight sound cool

Re: Kiss Daniel – No Do (Video) by chibike69: 9:20pm On Dec 25
Re: Kiss Daniel – No Do (Video) by Leystra(m): 9:21pm On Dec 25
Nice one from Kiss Daniel smiley

Re: Kiss Daniel – No Do (Video) by smithsydny(m): 9:22pm On Dec 25
Banger
Re: Kiss Daniel – No Do (Video) by Finstar: 9:22pm On Dec 25
Not too bad.. smiley

Re: Kiss Daniel – No Do (Video) by dotcomnamename: 9:22pm On Dec 25
Re: Kiss Daniel – No Do (Video) by omanifrank(m): 9:23pm On Dec 25
Re: Kiss Daniel – No Do (Video) by sudaisbeard(m): 9:23pm On Dec 25
Oga Kiss. Kiss The Girls For We Jor grin
Re: Kiss Daniel – No Do (Video) by SirBunky85(m): 9:24pm On Dec 25
Abeg dis guy too good

Re: Kiss Daniel – No Do (Video) by Sleezwizz: 9:24pm On Dec 25
Keep on soaring higher Kiss Daniel
Re: Kiss Daniel – No Do (Video) by mytime24(f): 9:25pm On Dec 25
Re: Kiss Daniel – No Do (Video) by eightsin(m): 9:25pm On Dec 25
Re: Kiss Daniel – No Do (Video) by tstx(m): 9:27pm On Dec 25
Re: Kiss Daniel – No Do (Video) by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 9:28pm On Dec 25
Fly higher bhro
Re: Kiss Daniel – No Do (Video) by Isaacpyo04(m): 9:28pm On Dec 25
Dope song but Bang average video.
Re: Kiss Daniel – No Do (Video) by dominique(f): 9:30pm On Dec 25
One of the most underrated artists of our time. I'd pick him over frogie and that his pot smoking frenimy

Re: Kiss Daniel – No Do (Video) by opomulero101(m): 9:31pm On Dec 25
am so Fly
Re: Kiss Daniel – No Do (Video) by Alonso91(m): 9:32pm On Dec 25
Nice

Re: Kiss Daniel – No Do (Video) by centyboy: 9:32pm On Dec 25
Re: Kiss Daniel – No Do (Video) by OmoIyaMero: 9:32pm On Dec 25
the beat sounds like the theme song of "tales by moonlight" from way back. nice song

Re: Kiss Daniel – No Do (Video) by nuelsam(m): 9:33pm On Dec 25
lol....u right bro,that's the sound.

Re: Kiss Daniel – No Do (Video) by fuckerstard: 9:34pm On Dec 25
My guy, never disappoints..

Re: Kiss Daniel – No Do (Video) by EtzManOfMyself(m): 9:35pm On Dec 25
G-worldwide Team Go And Die Now..........Kiss Daniel All The Way!

Re: Kiss Daniel – No Do (Video) by yeyerolling: 9:36pm On Dec 25
Disregard for law and contract. Vector and brymo shud advise dis dude
Re: Kiss Daniel – No Do (Video) by oxaxcool(m): 9:37pm On Dec 25
Re: Kiss Daniel – No Do (Video) by NubiLove(m): 9:40pm On Dec 25
Re: Kiss Daniel – No Do (Video) by Opiletool(m): 9:43pm On Dec 25
I so love his voice and delivery.

Re: Kiss Daniel – No Do (Video) by madjune: 9:46pm On Dec 25
No be only me old for this forum o.

If you can recall Tales by moonlight theme song, then you no be today at all.

Re: Kiss Daniel – No Do (Video) by BestySam(m): 9:59pm On Dec 25
Better than wizkid and davido combined.

Re: Kiss Daniel – No Do (Video) by phoenix45(m): 10:04pm On Dec 25
any day that passed without me playing "no-do" by kiss daniel means that my phone is totally off. nice hit there. am your number 1 fan

