₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,933,465 members, 3,989,108 topics. Date: Tuesday, 26 December 2017 at 05:47 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Christmas: Crowd At Owerri Mall, Shoprite (Photos) (21935 Views)
Asaba City Mall [shoprite] Is Ready For Commissioning Says Olumide Adinsanya / Lagosians Overcrowd Shoprite Mall In Ikeja [black Friday Palava] / Shoprite Ilorin Shuts Its Doors As A Result Of Too Much Customers Today (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Christmas: Crowd At Owerri Mall, Shoprite (Photos) by Laveda(f): 5:35pm On Dec 25
Are all these people here to buy things or just to take pictures? The crowd here is so unusual.
http://orjisblog.com.ng/
2 Likes
|Re: Christmas: Crowd At Owerri Mall, Shoprite (Photos) by Laveda(f): 5:39pm On Dec 25
They stopped sales today around 3pm for workers to go celebrate Christmas too, people had to queue outside hoping they'd be able to go in.
1 Share
|Re: Christmas: Crowd At Owerri Mall, Shoprite (Photos) by Laveda(f): 5:44pm On Dec 25
Traffic at the front of the mall
Lalasticlala. How's your Xmas celebration going?
6 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Christmas: Crowd At Owerri Mall, Shoprite (Photos) by loneatar: 5:52pm On Dec 25
Sad I am not celebrating it with my family
|Re: Christmas: Crowd At Owerri Mall, Shoprite (Photos) by Laveda(f): 5:56pm On Dec 25
loneatar:
Why tho?
6 Likes
|Re: Christmas: Crowd At Owerri Mall, Shoprite (Photos) by Martin0(m): 6:08pm On Dec 25
Laveda:
Damm!
What are these Rv sis doing in the mall
5 Likes
|Re: Christmas: Crowd At Owerri Mall, Shoprite (Photos) by Laveda(f): 6:09pm On Dec 25
Martin0:
To get stuffs probably.
1 Like
|Re: Christmas: Crowd At Owerri Mall, Shoprite (Photos) by loneatar: 6:12pm On Dec 25
Laveda:dear my job does not permit me
|Re: Christmas: Crowd At Owerri Mall, Shoprite (Photos) by Martin0(m): 6:20pm On Dec 25
Laveda:Na wa for Rv sis ooo
|Re: Christmas: Crowd At Owerri Mall, Shoprite (Photos) by Martin0(m): 6:20pm On Dec 25
Laveda:Na wa for Rv sis ooo
1 Like
|Re: Christmas: Crowd At Owerri Mall, Shoprite (Photos) by Martin0(m): 6:21pm On Dec 25
Laveda:
I nor trust these Rv sis ooo
Maybe for their boyfriends or even their families
I know these Rv sis very well and I know how dey play their games
|Re: Christmas: Crowd At Owerri Mall, Shoprite (Photos) by dominique(f): 7:08pm On Dec 25
I'm not seeing much crowd here o
8 Likes
|Re: Christmas: Crowd At Owerri Mall, Shoprite (Photos) by Laveda(f): 7:10pm On Dec 25
dominique:
Probably from my camera angle, the whole place was so crowded today.
1 Like
|Re: Christmas: Crowd At Owerri Mall, Shoprite (Photos) by dominique(f): 8:08pm On Dec 25
Laveda:
Ok, I thought I was going to see the place overflowing with crowd
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Christmas: Crowd At Owerri Mall, Shoprite (Photos) by daveP(m): 8:51pm On Dec 25
Laveda:we go see 2018? Merry christmas!
1 Like
|Re: Christmas: Crowd At Owerri Mall, Shoprite (Photos) by miqos02(m): 9:28pm On Dec 25
Laveda:Oga ,this one no be crowd oh, come Ikeja mall for lagos
4 Likes
|Re: Christmas: Crowd At Owerri Mall, Shoprite (Photos) by martineverest(m): 9:28pm On Dec 25
Expect a shoprite statue from okoawusa
|Re: Christmas: Crowd At Owerri Mall, Shoprite (Photos) by Bills2307(m): 9:28pm On Dec 25
Martin0:lol
av u bin a rev sis before?
14 Likes
|Re: Christmas: Crowd At Owerri Mall, Shoprite (Photos) by martineverest(m): 9:29pm On Dec 25
What's the definition of crowd again?
1 Like
|Re: Christmas: Crowd At Owerri Mall, Shoprite (Photos) by demolinka(m): 9:29pm On Dec 25
Chai! All these malls wen we dey hype na regular sights for some other African countries na!
All d politicians wey put us for all this mess, Karma dey wait una with cricket bat
9 Likes
|Re: Christmas: Crowd At Owerri Mall, Shoprite (Photos) by Martin0(m): 9:30pm On Dec 25
Bills2307:I nor be Rv sis
|Re: Christmas: Crowd At Owerri Mall, Shoprite (Photos) by Ruggedfitness: 9:30pm On Dec 25
I repeat there was no recession in Nigeria
|Re: Christmas: Crowd At Owerri Mall, Shoprite (Photos) by CaptainJeffry: 9:30pm On Dec 25
Where's the crowd
1 Like
|Re: Christmas: Crowd At Owerri Mall, Shoprite (Photos) by africanusvu: 9:33pm On Dec 25
75%Yahooboys.10%slayqueens.10%civilservanand others
2 Likes
|Re: Christmas: Crowd At Owerri Mall, Shoprite (Photos) by dieBYfire: 9:34pm On Dec 25
Laveda:
My dear if you know that Owerri Mall very well, than you will know that out of those multitude you saw, only 30people came to shop and even inside the 30 gan 12 of them are students of IMSU & Fed poly Nekede( hostel are close by) and these ones came to by Toothbrush,Toilet roll and Pad. Then the rest of the battalion you see are coming to snap pics for fb n Instagram, while some are coming to catch new boyfriend.
Lastly if 5000 ppl visit there in a day, 4985 are ladies while the rest are Men & lil kids.
Thanks
10 Likes
|Re: Christmas: Crowd At Owerri Mall, Shoprite (Photos) by NubiLove(m): 9:36pm On Dec 25
|Re: Christmas: Crowd At Owerri Mall, Shoprite (Photos) by unapapadeycraze: 9:36pm On Dec 25
Olosho crowd. No crowd there joorh. A misleading topic.
|Re: Christmas: Crowd At Owerri Mall, Shoprite (Photos) by ifenes(m): 9:37pm On Dec 25
Finally the missionaries succeeded in mass brainwash of the Africans.
|Re: Christmas: Crowd At Owerri Mall, Shoprite (Photos) by tgmservice: 9:37pm On Dec 25
this is normal shopping crowd
|Re: Christmas: Crowd At Owerri Mall, Shoprite (Photos) by ceejayx: 9:39pm On Dec 25
People mistake SHOPRITE FOR SHOPRIGHT
Ffs get ur stuff and leave stop patrolling like its ur fadas house
1 Like
We Buy Dollars From Government Officials — Bdcs / If I Don't Get 50k In 24hours Time I'm Dead / What Can You Do To Make Money?
Viewing this topic: Alphybuks(m), martin92(m), Diligentnigga(m), Elnuk34(m), Kenako, Clobis(m), kingsochinedu, sunnyworld2love(m) and 27 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12