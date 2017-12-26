Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Christmas: Crowd At Owerri Mall, Shoprite (Photos) (21935 Views)

http://orjisblog.com.ng/ Are all these people here to buy things or just to take pictures? The crowd here is so unusual.





They stopped sales today around 3pm for workers to go celebrate Christmas too, people had to queue outside hoping they'd be able to go in.

Traffic at the front of the mall



Lalasticlala. How's your Xmas celebration going?

Sad I am not celebrating it with my family

Sad I am not celebrating it with my family

Why tho?

They stopped sales today around 3pm for workers to go celebrate Christmas too, people had to queue outside hoping they'd be able to go in.







Damm!

What are these Rv sis doing in the mall

What are these Rv sis doing in the mall

To get stuffs probably.

dear my job does not permit me

Na wa for Rv sis ooo

Na wa for Rv sis ooo

To get stuffs probably.

I nor trust these Rv sis ooo

Maybe for their boyfriends or even their families

I nor trust these Rv sis ooo

Maybe for their boyfriends or even their families

I know these Rv sis very well and I know how dey play their games

I'm not seeing much crowd here o

I'm not seeing much crowd here o



Probably from my camera angle, the whole place was so crowded today.

Probably from my camera angle, the whole place was so crowded today.

Ok, I thought I was going to see the place overflowing with crowd

we go see 2018? Merry christmas!

Traffic at the front of the mall



Lalasticlala. How's your Xmas celebration going?



Oga ,this one no be crowd oh, come Ikeja mall for lagos

Expect a shoprite statue from okoawusa

I nor trust these Rv sis ooo



Maybe for their boyfriends or even their families



I know these Rv sis very well and I know how dey play their games



lol

av u bin a rev sis before?

What's the definition of crowd again?





Chai! All these malls wen we dey hype na regular sights for some other African countries na!

All d politicians wey put us for all this mess, Karma dey wait una with cricket bat

I nor be Rv sis

I repeat there was no recession in Nigeria

Where's the crowd 1 Like

75%Yahooboys.10%slayqueens.10%civilservanand others

Are all these people here to buy things or just to take pictures? The crowd here is so unusual.







My dear if you know that Owerri Mall very well, than you will know that out of those multitude you saw, only 30people came to shop and even inside the 30 gan 12 of them are students of IMSU & Fed poly Nekede( hostel are close by) and these ones came to by Toothbrush,Toilet roll and Pad. Then the rest of the battalion you see are coming to snap pics for fb n Instagram, while some are coming to catch new boyfriend.

Lastly if 5000 ppl visit there in a day, 4985 are ladies while the rest are Men & lil kids.

Thanks

My dear if you know that Owerri Mall very well, than you will know that out of those multitude you saw, only 30people came to shop and even inside the 30 gan 12 of them are students of IMSU & Fed poly Nekede( hostel are close by) and these ones came to by Toothbrush,Toilet roll and Pad. Then the rest of the battalion you see are coming to snap pics for fb n Instagram, while some are coming to catch new boyfriend.

Lastly if 5000 ppl visit there in a day, 4985 are ladies while the rest are Men & lil kids.

Thanks

Finally the missionaries succeeded in mass brainwash of the Africans.

this is normal shopping crowd