Christmas: Crowd At Owerri Mall, Shoprite (Photos)

Christmas: Crowd At Owerri Mall, Shoprite (Photos) by Laveda(f): 5:35pm On Dec 25
Are all these people here to buy things or just to take pictures? The crowd here is so unusual.



Re: Christmas: Crowd At Owerri Mall, Shoprite (Photos) by Laveda(f): 5:39pm On Dec 25
They stopped sales today around 3pm for workers to go celebrate Christmas too, people had to queue outside hoping they'd be able to go in.

Re: Christmas: Crowd At Owerri Mall, Shoprite (Photos) by Laveda(f): 5:44pm On Dec 25
Traffic at the front of the mall

Lalasticlala. How's your Xmas celebration going?

Re: Christmas: Crowd At Owerri Mall, Shoprite (Photos) by loneatar: 5:52pm On Dec 25
crySad I am not celebrating it with my family
Re: Christmas: Crowd At Owerri Mall, Shoprite (Photos) by Laveda(f): 5:56pm On Dec 25
loneatar:
crySad I am not celebrating it with my family

Why tho?

Re: Christmas: Crowd At Owerri Mall, Shoprite (Photos) by Martin0(m): 6:08pm On Dec 25
Laveda:
They stopped sales today around 3pm for workers to go celebrate Christmas too, people had to queue outside hoping they'd be able to go in.

Damm!shocked
What are these Rv sis doing in the mallgrin

Re: Christmas: Crowd At Owerri Mall, Shoprite (Photos) by Laveda(f): 6:09pm On Dec 25
Martin0:



Damm!shocked
What are these Rv sis doing in the mallgrin

To get stuffs probably. grin

Re: Christmas: Crowd At Owerri Mall, Shoprite (Photos) by loneatar: 6:12pm On Dec 25
Laveda:


Why tho?
dear my job does not permit me cry
Re: Christmas: Crowd At Owerri Mall, Shoprite (Photos) by Martin0(m): 6:20pm On Dec 25
Laveda:

To get stuffs probably. grin
Na wa for Rv sis ooogringrin
Re: Christmas: Crowd At Owerri Mall, Shoprite (Photos) by Martin0(m): 6:20pm On Dec 25
Laveda:

To get stuffs probably. grin
Na wa for Rv sis ooogringrin

Re: Christmas: Crowd At Owerri Mall, Shoprite (Photos) by Martin0(m): 6:21pm On Dec 25
Laveda:

To get stuffs probably. grin

I nor trust these Rv sis ooogringrin
Maybe for their boyfriends or even their familiesgringrin
I know these Rv sis very well and I know how dey play their gamesgringrin
Re: Christmas: Crowd At Owerri Mall, Shoprite (Photos) by dominique(f): 7:08pm On Dec 25
I'm not seeing much crowd here o

Re: Christmas: Crowd At Owerri Mall, Shoprite (Photos) by Laveda(f): 7:10pm On Dec 25
dominique:
I'm not seeing much crowd here o
Probably from my camera angle, the whole place was so crowded today.

Re: Christmas: Crowd At Owerri Mall, Shoprite (Photos) by dominique(f): 8:08pm On Dec 25
Laveda:
Probably from my camera angle, the whole place was so crowded today.

Ok, I thought I was going to see the place overflowing with crowd

Re: Christmas: Crowd At Owerri Mall, Shoprite (Photos) by daveP(m): 8:51pm On Dec 25
Laveda:
Probably from my camera angle, the whole place was so crowded today.
we go see 2018? grin Merry christmas!

Re: Christmas: Crowd At Owerri Mall, Shoprite (Photos) by miqos02(m): 9:28pm On Dec 25
Laveda:
Traffic at the front of the mall

Lalasticlala. How's your Xmas celebration going?

Oga ,this one no be crowd oh, come Ikeja mall for lagos

Re: Christmas: Crowd At Owerri Mall, Shoprite (Photos) by martineverest(m): 9:28pm On Dec 25
Expect a shoprite statue from okoawusa
Re: Christmas: Crowd At Owerri Mall, Shoprite (Photos) by Bills2307(m): 9:28pm On Dec 25
Martin0:


I nor trust these Rv sis ooogringrin

Maybe for their boyfriends or even their familiesgringrin

I know these Rv sis very well and I know how dey play their gamesgringrin

av u bin a rev sis before?

Re: Christmas: Crowd At Owerri Mall, Shoprite (Photos) by martineverest(m): 9:29pm On Dec 25
What's the definition of crowd again?

Re: Christmas: Crowd At Owerri Mall, Shoprite (Photos) by demolinka(m): 9:29pm On Dec 25
Chai! All these malls wen we dey hype na regular sights for some other African countries na!

All d politicians wey put us for all this mess, Karma dey wait una with cricket bat angry

Re: Christmas: Crowd At Owerri Mall, Shoprite (Photos) by Martin0(m): 9:30pm On Dec 25
Bills2307:
av u bin a rev sis before?
I nor be Rv sisgringrin
Re: Christmas: Crowd At Owerri Mall, Shoprite (Photos) by Ruggedfitness: 9:30pm On Dec 25
I repeat there was no recession in Nigeria
Re: Christmas: Crowd At Owerri Mall, Shoprite (Photos) by CaptainJeffry: 9:30pm On Dec 25
Where's the crowd

Re: Christmas: Crowd At Owerri Mall, Shoprite (Photos) by africanusvu: 9:33pm On Dec 25
75%Yahooboys.10%slayqueens.10%civilservanand others

Re: Christmas: Crowd At Owerri Mall, Shoprite (Photos) by dieBYfire: 9:34pm On Dec 25
Laveda:
Are all these people here to buy things or just to take pictures? The crowd here is so unusual.



My dear if you know that Owerri Mall very well, than you will know that out of those multitude you saw, only 30people came to shop and even inside the 30 gan 12 of them are students of IMSU & Fed poly Nekede( hostel are close by) and these ones came to by Toothbrush,Toilet roll and Pad. Then the rest of the battalion you see are coming to snap pics for fb n Instagram, while some are coming to catch new boyfriend.
Lastly if 5000 ppl visit there in a day, 4985 are ladies while the rest are Men & lil kids.
Thanks cool

Re: Christmas: Crowd At Owerri Mall, Shoprite (Photos) by NubiLove(m): 9:36pm On Dec 25
Re: Christmas: Crowd At Owerri Mall, Shoprite (Photos) by unapapadeycraze: 9:36pm On Dec 25
Olosho crowd. No crowd there joorh. A misleading topic.
Re: Christmas: Crowd At Owerri Mall, Shoprite (Photos) by ifenes(m): 9:37pm On Dec 25
Finally the missionaries succeeded in mass brainwash of the Africans.
Re: Christmas: Crowd At Owerri Mall, Shoprite (Photos) by tgmservice: 9:37pm On Dec 25
this is normal shopping crowd
Re: Christmas: Crowd At Owerri Mall, Shoprite (Photos) by ceejayx: 9:39pm On Dec 25
People mistake SHOPRITE FOR SHOPRIGHT
Ffs get ur stuff and leave stop patrolling like its ur fadas house

