|Police Arrest Ritualist With Corpse Of Baby In Ogun (pic) by dre11(m): 7:00pm On Dec 25
From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta
http://sunnewsonline.com/police-arrest-suspected-ritualist-with-corpse-of-baby-in-ogun/
|Re: Police Arrest Ritualist With Corpse Of Baby In Ogun (pic) by dafeyankee: 7:04pm On Dec 25
What is wrong with the West and Rituals?
And for those trying to be a cry baby, I am a Yoruba man too.
104 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Police Arrest Ritualist With Corpse Of Baby In Ogun (pic) by Ohammadike: 7:05pm On Dec 25
The skull miners are at it again. Even this Christmas season
100 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Police Arrest Ritualist With Corpse Of Baby In Ogun (pic) by BiafranBushBoy: 8:18pm On Dec 25
I know the guy..
Was he not among those shouting Said baba till 2023?
Stupid asshole. Grind the corpse and give him to drink!!
55 Likes
|Re: Police Arrest Ritualist With Corpse Of Baby In Ogun (pic) by Riversides2003(m): 9:38pm On Dec 25
This ritualistic no Dey get break sef or go on strike.
26 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Police Arrest Ritualist With Corpse Of Baby In Ogun (pic) by dafeyankee: 9:38pm On Dec 25
BiafranBushBoy:
Ekpa.
2 Likes
|Re: Police Arrest Ritualist With Corpse Of Baby In Ogun (pic) by Ttipsy(m): 9:39pm On Dec 25
Ogun again ??
Ogun pple I throw way statute ooh
41 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Police Arrest Ritualist With Corpse Of Baby In Ogun (pic) by Abfinest007(m): 9:39pm On Dec 25
GOD will reveal all bad people this year/next year even u urself that is typing if u hav any hidden business .hit like if u agree
1 Like
|Re: Police Arrest Ritualist With Corpse Of Baby In Ogun (pic) by littlewonders: 9:39pm On Dec 25
BiafranBushBoy:
I know you. You were the guy I ask for pure water during the day of voting abi
|Re: Police Arrest Ritualist With Corpse Of Baby In Ogun (pic) by ufuosman(m): 9:39pm On Dec 25
Na them, Ogun state always at the top
25 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Police Arrest Ritualist With Corpse Of Baby In Ogun (pic) by chibike69: 9:39pm On Dec 25
Skull Miners Association
Headquarters
45 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Police Arrest Ritualist With Corpse Of Baby In Ogun (pic) by Alonso91(m): 9:40pm On Dec 25
Ogun again?
16 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Police Arrest Ritualist With Corpse Of Baby In Ogun (pic) by fuckerstard: 9:40pm On Dec 25
Na wah o, make person no fit boast say him be omo Ogun.
34 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Police Arrest Ritualist With Corpse Of Baby In Ogun (pic) by DLondonboiy: 9:40pm On Dec 25
If it isn't the sophisticators...What did this innocent child Do to this tribe? Tufiakwa!!
44 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Police Arrest Ritualist With Corpse Of Baby In Ogun (pic) by DieBuhari: 9:40pm On Dec 25
A Yoruba Christian?
I thought this trade was reserved for their Muslim counterparts.
I can't imagine the kind of curse hovering over Yoruba land right now with the millions of innocent blood spilled on their soil.
31 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Police Arrest Ritualist With Corpse Of Baby In Ogun (pic) by tribalistseun: 9:40pm On Dec 25
It's like skull Miners are really doing well in Afonjaland.com
36 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Police Arrest Ritualist With Corpse Of Baby In Ogun (pic) by afbstrategies: 9:41pm On Dec 25
If you attack him, his fellow ritualists here @ Nairaland will call you all kinds of names. Why delay his judgment if he was caught red handed?.
26 Likes
|Re: Police Arrest Ritualist With Corpse Of Baby In Ogun (pic) by CaptainJeffry: 9:41pm On Dec 25
Why a kid? Why can't the idiot use his pen1s for money ritual and leave the kid alone
5 Likes
|Re: Police Arrest Ritualist With Corpse Of Baby In Ogun (pic) by NubiLove(m): 9:41pm On Dec 25
why?
|Re: Police Arrest Ritualist With Corpse Of Baby In Ogun (pic) by Luckianti(m): 9:41pm On Dec 25
I still cant understand why some people choose rituals over hard work. Tufiakwa
25 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Police Arrest Ritualist With Corpse Of Baby In Ogun (pic) by emeijeh(m): 9:41pm On Dec 25
Yoloba people
26 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Police Arrest Ritualist With Corpse Of Baby In Ogun (pic) by musa234(m): 9:42pm On Dec 25
Too bad!
|Re: Police Arrest Ritualist With Corpse Of Baby In Ogun (pic) by mKc9ET(m): 9:42pm On Dec 25
Skull miners i de hail ooo
30 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Police Arrest Ritualist With Corpse Of Baby In Ogun (pic) by yungpowers(m): 9:42pm On Dec 25
When you talk about skull mining, you talk about Ogun.
All hail skull miners Association of Nigeria. (Headquarters)
My condolence to the bereaved family.
22 Likes
|Re: Police Arrest Ritualist With Corpse Of Baby In Ogun (pic) by deebrain(m): 9:42pm On Dec 25
The wickedness of the wicked.
4 Likes
|Re: Police Arrest Ritualist With Corpse Of Baby In Ogun (pic) by thesicilian: 9:43pm On Dec 25
They do rituals all their lives and still remain poor and wretched.
28 Likes
|Re: Police Arrest Ritualist With Corpse Of Baby In Ogun (pic) by SnakeXenzia(m): 9:43pm On Dec 25
Bet why
|Re: Police Arrest Ritualist With Corpse Of Baby In Ogun (pic) by ThinkSmarter(m): 9:43pm On Dec 25
please, i am not a tribalist and i am not willing to be one.
but why is it that the westerners that are the most educated, is also the region mostly associated with crude rituals and tradition?
13 Likes
