Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Police Arrest Ritualist With Corpse Of Baby In Ogun (pic) (18405 Views)

Ritualist With Victim's Head In Niger State Arrested By Police. Graphic Photos / Police Arrest Ritualist & Robbers In Rivers, Recover Dead Body & Cars (Graphic / Man Rapes And Impregnates His Stepdaughter In Ogun (pic) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta











A suspected ritualist in possession of corpse of a baby, has been arrested by the police in Ogun State.



The 42-year-old suspect, Ajiboye Emmanuel Olusola, according to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, was arrested at Saapade motor park on Friday, December 22, when he was about boarding a vehicle with the dead body wrapped in a polythene bag.



Oyeyemi, an ASP, explained further that the foul odour coming out of the bag aroused the suspicion of people at the motor park and they quickly alerted police at Isara-Remo division.



The PPRO stated: “Upon the information, the DPO of Isara-Remo Division, CSP Yusuf Taiwo, led policemen to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested. On searching his bag, it was discovered that a dead baby was wrapped inside it.



“On interrogation, the suspect claimed that he was coming from Offa in Kwara state heading to Lagos where he intended to bury the baby. Not satisfied with the claim, the suspect was taken to Isara division for further investigation”.



Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ahmed Iliyasu, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for proper investigation.



http://sunnewsonline.com/police-arrest-suspected-ritualist-with-corpse-of-baby-in-ogun/

What is wrong with the West and Rituals?



And for those trying to be a cry baby, I am a Yoruba man too. 104 Likes 5 Shares

The skull miners are at it again. Even this Christmas season 100 Likes 7 Shares

I know the guy..



Was he not among those shouting Said baba till 2023?



Stupid asshole. Grind the corpse and give him to drink!! 55 Likes

This ritualistic no Dey get break sef or go on strike. 26 Likes 2 Shares

BiafranBushBoy:

I know the guy..



Was he not among those shouting Said baba till 2023?



Stupid asshole. Grind the corpse and give him to drink!!

Ekpa. Ekpa. 2 Likes

Ogun again ??



Ogun pple I throw way statute ooh 41 Likes 2 Shares

GOD will reveal all bad people this year/next year even u urself that is typing if u hav any hidden business .hit like if u agree 1 Like

BiafranBushBoy:

I know the guy..



Was he not among those shouting Said baba till 2023?



Stupid asshole. Grind the corpse and give him to drink!!

I know you. You were the guy I ask for pure water during the day of voting abi I know you. You were the guy I ask for pure water during the day of voting abi

Na them, Ogun state always at the top 25 Likes 1 Share

Skull Miners Association





Headquarters 45 Likes 1 Share

Ogun again? 16 Likes 2 Shares

Na wah o, make person no fit boast say him be omo Ogun. 34 Likes 1 Share

If it isn't the sophisticators...What did this innocent child Do to this tribe? Tufiakwa!! 44 Likes 2 Shares

A Yoruba Christian?

I thought this trade was reserved for their Muslim counterparts.



I can't imagine the kind of curse hovering over Yoruba land right now with the millions of innocent blood spilled on their soil. 31 Likes 1 Share

It's like skull Miners are really doing well in Afonjaland.com 36 Likes 1 Share

If you attack him, his fellow ritualists here @ Nairaland will call you all kinds of names. Why delay his judgment if he was caught red handed?. 26 Likes

Why a kid? Why can't the idiot use his pen1s for money ritual and leave the kid alone 5 Likes

why?

I still cant understand why some people choose rituals over hard work. Tufiakwa 25 Likes 1 Share

Yoloba people 26 Likes 1 Share

Too bad!

Skull miners i de hail ooo 30 Likes 1 Share

When you talk about skull mining, you talk about Ogun.

All hail skull miners Association of Nigeria. (Headquarters)

My condolence to the bereaved family. 22 Likes

The wickedness of the wicked. 4 Likes

They do rituals all their lives and still remain poor and wretched. 28 Likes



Bet why Bet why