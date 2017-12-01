₦airaland Forum

Police Arrest Ritualist With Corpse Of Baby In Ogun (pic)

Police Arrest Ritualist With Corpse Of Baby In Ogun (pic) by dre11(m): 7:00pm On Dec 25
From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta





A suspected ritualist in possession of corpse of a baby, has been arrested by the police in Ogun State.

The 42-year-old suspect, Ajiboye Emmanuel Olusola, according to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, was arrested at Saapade motor park on Friday, December 22, when he was about boarding a vehicle with the dead body wrapped in a polythene bag.

Oyeyemi, an ASP, explained further that the foul odour coming out of the bag aroused the suspicion of people at the motor park and they quickly alerted police at Isara-Remo division.

The PPRO stated: “Upon the information, the DPO of Isara-Remo Division, CSP Yusuf Taiwo, led policemen to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested. On searching his bag, it was discovered that a dead baby was wrapped inside it.

“On interrogation, the suspect claimed that he was coming from Offa in Kwara state heading to Lagos where he intended to bury the baby. Not satisfied with the claim, the suspect was taken to Isara division for further investigation”.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ahmed Iliyasu, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for proper investigation.


http://sunnewsonline.com/police-arrest-suspected-ritualist-with-corpse-of-baby-in-ogun/
Re: Police Arrest Ritualist With Corpse Of Baby In Ogun (pic) by dafeyankee: 7:04pm On Dec 25
What is wrong with the West and Rituals?

And for those trying to be a cry baby, I am a Yoruba man too.

104 Likes 5 Shares

Re: Police Arrest Ritualist With Corpse Of Baby In Ogun (pic) by Ohammadike: 7:05pm On Dec 25
The skull miners are at it again. Even this Christmas season

100 Likes 7 Shares

Re: Police Arrest Ritualist With Corpse Of Baby In Ogun (pic) by BiafranBushBoy: 8:18pm On Dec 25
I know the guy..

Was he not among those shouting Said baba till 2023?

Stupid asshole. Grind the corpse and give him to drink!!

55 Likes

Re: Police Arrest Ritualist With Corpse Of Baby In Ogun (pic) by Riversides2003(m): 9:38pm On Dec 25
This ritualistic no Dey get break sef or go on strike.

26 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Police Arrest Ritualist With Corpse Of Baby In Ogun (pic) by dafeyankee: 9:38pm On Dec 25
BiafranBushBoy:
I know the guy..

Was he not among those shouting Said baba till 2023?

Stupid asshole. Grind the corpse and give him to drink!!

Ekpa.

2 Likes

Re: Police Arrest Ritualist With Corpse Of Baby In Ogun (pic) by Ttipsy(m): 9:39pm On Dec 25
Ogun again ??

Ogun pple I throw way statute ooh

41 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Police Arrest Ritualist With Corpse Of Baby In Ogun (pic) by Abfinest007(m): 9:39pm On Dec 25
GOD will reveal all bad people this year/next year even u urself that is typing if u hav any hidden business .hit like if u agree

1 Like

Re: Police Arrest Ritualist With Corpse Of Baby In Ogun (pic) by littlewonders: 9:39pm On Dec 25
BiafranBushBoy:
I know the guy..

Was he not among those shouting Said baba till 2023?

Stupid asshole. Grind the corpse and give him to drink!!

I know you. You were the guy I ask for pure water during the day of voting abi
Re: Police Arrest Ritualist With Corpse Of Baby In Ogun (pic) by ufuosman(m): 9:39pm On Dec 25
Na them, Ogun state always at the top

25 Likes 1 Share

Re: Police Arrest Ritualist With Corpse Of Baby In Ogun (pic) by chibike69: 9:39pm On Dec 25
Skull Miners Association


Headquarters

45 Likes 1 Share

Re: Police Arrest Ritualist With Corpse Of Baby In Ogun (pic) by Alonso91(m): 9:40pm On Dec 25
Ogun again?

16 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Police Arrest Ritualist With Corpse Of Baby In Ogun (pic) by fuckerstard: 9:40pm On Dec 25
Na wah o, make person no fit boast say him be omo Ogun.

34 Likes 1 Share

Re: Police Arrest Ritualist With Corpse Of Baby In Ogun (pic) by DLondonboiy: 9:40pm On Dec 25
If it isn't the sophisticators...What did this innocent child Do to this tribe? Tufiakwa!!

44 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Police Arrest Ritualist With Corpse Of Baby In Ogun (pic) by DieBuhari: 9:40pm On Dec 25
A Yoruba Christian?
I thought this trade was reserved for their Muslim counterparts.

I can't imagine the kind of curse hovering over Yoruba land right now with the millions of innocent blood spilled on their soil.

31 Likes 1 Share

Re: Police Arrest Ritualist With Corpse Of Baby In Ogun (pic) by tribalistseun: 9:40pm On Dec 25
It's like skull Miners are really doing well in Afonjaland.com

36 Likes 1 Share

Re: Police Arrest Ritualist With Corpse Of Baby In Ogun (pic) by afbstrategies: 9:41pm On Dec 25
If you attack him, his fellow ritualists here @ Nairaland will call you all kinds of names. Why delay his judgment if he was caught red handed?. undecided

26 Likes

Re: Police Arrest Ritualist With Corpse Of Baby In Ogun (pic) by CaptainJeffry: 9:41pm On Dec 25
Why a kid? Why can't the idiot use his pen1s for money ritual and leave the kid alone

5 Likes

Re: Police Arrest Ritualist With Corpse Of Baby In Ogun (pic) by NubiLove(m): 9:41pm On Dec 25
why?
Re: Police Arrest Ritualist With Corpse Of Baby In Ogun (pic) by Luckianti(m): 9:41pm On Dec 25
I still cant understand why some people choose rituals over hard work. Tufiakwa

25 Likes 1 Share

Re: Police Arrest Ritualist With Corpse Of Baby In Ogun (pic) by emeijeh(m): 9:41pm On Dec 25
Yoloba people

26 Likes 1 Share

Re: Police Arrest Ritualist With Corpse Of Baby In Ogun (pic) by musa234(m): 9:42pm On Dec 25
Too bad!
Re: Police Arrest Ritualist With Corpse Of Baby In Ogun (pic) by mKc9ET(m): 9:42pm On Dec 25
Skull miners i de hail ooo

30 Likes 1 Share

Re: Police Arrest Ritualist With Corpse Of Baby In Ogun (pic) by yungpowers(m): 9:42pm On Dec 25
When you talk about skull mining, you talk about Ogun.
All hail skull miners Association of Nigeria. (Headquarters)
My condolence to the bereaved family.

22 Likes

Re: Police Arrest Ritualist With Corpse Of Baby In Ogun (pic) by deebrain(m): 9:42pm On Dec 25
The wickedness of the wicked.

4 Likes

Re: Police Arrest Ritualist With Corpse Of Baby In Ogun (pic) by thesicilian: 9:43pm On Dec 25
They do rituals all their lives and still remain poor and wretched.

28 Likes

Re: Police Arrest Ritualist With Corpse Of Baby In Ogun (pic) by SnakeXenzia(m): 9:43pm On Dec 25
cry
Bet why
Re: Police Arrest Ritualist With Corpse Of Baby In Ogun (pic) by ThinkSmarter(m): 9:43pm On Dec 25
please, i am not a tribalist and i am not willing to be one.
but why is it that the westerners that are the most educated, is also the region mostly associated with crude rituals and tradition?

13 Likes

