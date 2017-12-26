₦airaland Forum

Nela Duke And Asuquo Ekpenyong Wedding Introduction Photos by Sparklettunes1: 12:04pm
Check out these lovely photos from the wedding introduction of former Cross Rivers state governor, Donald Duke‘s daughter, Nela, which took place on Saturday, December 23rd.

Nela is engaged to her fiance, Asuquo Ekpenyong who is currently the Commissioner for Finance in Cross Rivers state.

See more photos from their wedding introduction:

https://peachessence.com/check-out-photos-of-donald-duke-daughter-nela-wedding-introduction/

Re: Nela Duke And Asuquo Ekpenyong Wedding Introduction Photos by pyyxxaro: 12:08pm
Fresh fish undecided

Re: Nela Duke And Asuquo Ekpenyong Wedding Introduction Photos by sonofanarchy(m): 12:12pm
dissapointed

Re: Nela Duke And Asuquo Ekpenyong Wedding Introduction Photos by sirthisthickkal: 12:28pm
The last pics.. Is she laughing or trying to turn to a vampire? undecided

Re: Nela Duke And Asuquo Ekpenyong Wedding Introduction Photos by FunkyAlhaji2015: 12:40pm
Why do handsome men and beautiful women always give birth to not so good looking children

Re: Nela Duke And Asuquo Ekpenyong Wedding Introduction Photos by yarimo(m): 12:56pm
The last picture thou undecided embarassed

Re: Nela Duke And Asuquo Ekpenyong Wedding Introduction Photos by Spasmic: 1:02pm
Utterly disappointed. Even men who aren't particularly good looking give birth to cute daughters. Otedola comes to mind. Knowing Donald Duke as a handsome man, I unexpected his daughter to be extremely beautiful, but sadly she is the antithesis of beauty. The girl looks like a horse - a malnourished one at that.

Re: Nela Duke And Asuquo Ekpenyong Wedding Introduction Photos by Sparklettunes1: 1:04pm
Lalasticlala
Re: Nela Duke And Asuquo Ekpenyong Wedding Introduction Photos by lefulefu(m): 1:09pm
hmm congrats;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;

Re: Nela Duke And Asuquo Ekpenyong Wedding Introduction Photos by tstx(m): 3:40pm
Her teeth in the last pic tho..
Re: Nela Duke And Asuquo Ekpenyong Wedding Introduction Photos by Jesse01(m): 3:40pm
d gal is ugly, too slim ,nothing good 4 her body self. angry

Re: Nela Duke And Asuquo Ekpenyong Wedding Introduction Photos by simplemach(m): 3:41pm
Big man parols

Re: Nela Duke And Asuquo Ekpenyong Wedding Introduction Photos by Atiku2019: 3:41pm
Congrats
Re: Nela Duke And Asuquo Ekpenyong Wedding Introduction Photos by tstx(m): 3:41pm
Jesse01:
d gal is ugly
I'm guessing your sister is more beautiful

Re: Nela Duke And Asuquo Ekpenyong Wedding Introduction Photos by yeyerolling: 3:41pm
Words and opposite

Re: Nela Duke And Asuquo Ekpenyong Wedding Introduction Photos by hopilo: 3:41pm
Him go break the girl.

Re: Nela Duke And Asuquo Ekpenyong Wedding Introduction Photos by simplemach(m): 3:42pm
Jesse01:
d gal is ugly

And even at that, him still fyn pass the gurl to me

Re: Nela Duke And Asuquo Ekpenyong Wedding Introduction Photos by pol23: 3:42pm
Full teeth...
Her stature and and smile doesn't look Nigerian.
Re: Nela Duke And Asuquo Ekpenyong Wedding Introduction Photos by adisabarber(m): 3:42pm
Teethylayo grin

Re: Nela Duke And Asuquo Ekpenyong Wedding Introduction Photos by Jesse01(m): 3:42pm
tstx:
I'm guessing your sister is more beautiful
my sistas fyne pass dis gal 5000ximes

Re: Nela Duke And Asuquo Ekpenyong Wedding Introduction Photos by Virus777: 3:42pm
This girl worwor die!!!! Ewoooo!!!!

See teeth ehh!!!!

Re: Nela Duke And Asuquo Ekpenyong Wedding Introduction Photos by Judolisco(m): 3:42pm
Oga oh aye le o, kai Donald duke no b lyk dis na lipsrsealed

Re: Nela Duke And Asuquo Ekpenyong Wedding Introduction Photos by phranklyn92(m): 3:42pm
She's fine...NOT!!! grin grin grin

Re: Nela Duke And Asuquo Ekpenyong Wedding Introduction Photos by safarigirl(f): 3:42pm
Spasmic:
Utterly disappointed. Even men who aren't particularly good looking give birth to cute daughters. Otedola comes to mind. Knowing Donald Duke as a handsome man, I unexpected his daughter to be extremely beautiful, but sadly she is the antithesis of beauty. The girl looks like a horse - a malnourished one at that.
Otedola is a fine man and his wife is beautiful, their children are supposed to be good looking

Re: Nela Duke And Asuquo Ekpenyong Wedding Introduction Photos by matrix199(m): 3:42pm
Spasmic:
Utterly disappointed. Even men who aren't particularly good looking give birth to cute daughters. Otedola comes to mind. Knowing Donald Duke as a handsome man, I unexpected his daughter to be extremely beautiful, but sadly she is the antithesis of beauty. The girl looks like a horse - a malnourished one at that.

You aren't god you know.


When you point a finger appreciating someone, your four other fingers are pointing at you in self appreciation.

When you point a finger condemning someone, your four other fingers are pointing at you in self condemnation.



You have to be perfect to mock others.

Re: Nela Duke And Asuquo Ekpenyong Wedding Introduction Photos by Rolly83(m): 3:43pm
Hmm...I'm kinda surprised this is Donald Dukes daughter undecided

Re: Nela Duke And Asuquo Ekpenyong Wedding Introduction Photos by tstx(m): 3:43pm
Spasmic:
Utterly disappointed. Even men who aren't particularly good looking give birth to cute daughters. Otedola comes to mind. Knowing Donald Duke as a handsome man, I unexpected his daughter to be extremely beautiful, but sadly she is the antithesis of beauty. The girl looks like a horse - a malnourished one at that.
Close your eyes and imagine how ur children go look like

Re: Nela Duke And Asuquo Ekpenyong Wedding Introduction Photos by directonpc(m): 3:43pm
Rich ati rich

Re: Nela Duke And Asuquo Ekpenyong Wedding Introduction Photos by tafabaloo(m): 3:43pm
Wetin concern me for this kind hot afternoon wey I dey queue for fuel .

Re: Nela Duke And Asuquo Ekpenyong Wedding Introduction Photos by skare: 3:43pm
Potential Cross River state governor in the nearest future.

Re: Nela Duke And Asuquo Ekpenyong Wedding Introduction Photos by VivaDeAngelo: 3:43pm
It is funny how some of you are talking nonsense about a human created by God.

Re: Nela Duke And Asuquo Ekpenyong Wedding Introduction Photos by precious1967(m): 3:44pm
birds of d same feather.

