Nela is engaged to her fiance, Asuquo Ekpenyong who is currently the Commissioner for Finance in Cross Rivers state.



See more photos from their wedding introduction:



Fresh fish 2 Likes

dissapointed 57 Likes 4 Shares

The last pics.. Is she laughing or trying to turn to a vampire? 59 Likes 1 Share

Why do handsome men and beautiful women always give birth to not so good looking children 60 Likes 3 Shares

The last picture thou 1 Like

Utterly disappointed. Even men who aren't particularly good looking give birth to cute daughters. Otedola comes to mind. Knowing Donald Duke as a handsome man, I unexpected his daughter to be extremely beautiful, but sadly she is the antithesis of beauty. The girl looks like a horse - a malnourished one at that. 49 Likes 2 Shares

Lalasticlala

hmm congrats;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;; 3 Likes

Her teeth in the last pic tho..

d gal is ugly, too slim ,nothing good 4 her body self. 6 Likes 1 Share

Big man parols 1 Like

Congrats

Jesse01:

d gal is ugly I'm guessing your sister is more beautiful I'm guessing your sister is more beautiful 20 Likes 2 Shares

Words and opposite 3 Likes

Him go break the girl. 1 Like

Jesse01:

d gal is ugly

And even at that, him still fyn pass the gurl to me And even at that, him still fyn pass the gurl to me 1 Like

Full teeth...

Her stature and and smile doesn't look Nigerian.

Teethylayo 22 Likes 4 Shares

tstx:

I'm guessing your sister is more beautiful my sistas fyne pass dis gal 5000ximes my sistas fyne pass dis gal 5000ximes 18 Likes 3 Shares

This girl worwor die!!!! Ewoooo!!!!



See teeth ehh!!!! 7 Likes

Oga oh aye le o, kai Donald duke no b lyk dis na 2 Likes

She's fine...NOT!!! 3 Likes

Spasmic:

Utterly disappointed. Even men who aren't particularly good looking give birth to cute daughters. Otedola comes to mind. Knowing Donald Duke as a handsome man, I unexpected his daughter to be extremely beautiful, but sadly she is the antithesis of beauty. The girl looks like a horse - a malnourished one at that. Otedola is a fine man and his wife is beautiful, their children are supposed to be good looking Otedola is a fine man and his wife is beautiful, their children are supposed to be good looking 14 Likes

Spasmic:

Utterly disappointed. Even men who aren't particularly good looking give birth to cute daughters. Otedola comes to mind. Knowing Donald Duke as a handsome man, I unexpected his daughter to be extremely beautiful, but sadly she is the antithesis of beauty. The girl looks like a horse - a malnourished one at that.

You aren't god you know.





When you point a finger appreciating someone, your four other fingers are pointing at you in self appreciation.



When you point a finger condemning someone, your four other fingers are pointing at you in self condemnation.







You have to be perfect to mock others. You aren't god you know.When you point a finger appreciating someone, your four other fingers are pointing at you in self appreciation.When you point a finger condemning someone, your four other fingers are pointing at you in self condemnation.You have to be perfect to mock others. 16 Likes

Hmm...I'm kinda surprised this is Donald Dukes daughter 5 Likes

Spasmic:

Utterly disappointed. Even men who aren't particularly good looking give birth to cute daughters. Otedola comes to mind. Knowing Donald Duke as a handsome man, I unexpected his daughter to be extremely beautiful, but sadly she is the antithesis of beauty. The girl looks like a horse - a malnourished one at that. Close your eyes and imagine how ur children go look like Close your eyes and imagine how ur children go look like 5 Likes

Rich ati rich 3 Likes

Wetin concern me for this kind hot afternoon wey I dey queue for fuel . 2 Likes

Potential Cross River state governor in the nearest future. 5 Likes 1 Share

It is funny how some of you are talking nonsense about a human created by God. 6 Likes 1 Share