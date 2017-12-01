Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Lady Gushes Over Boyfriend's Marriage Proposal On Christmas Day (Photos) (10854 Views)

Lady Who Turned Down Boyfriend’s Marriage Proposal On Her Birthday Writes / UK Based Nigerian Lady Gushes About Her Man After Marriage Proposal. Photos / Nigerian Lady Gushes Over Her Trump-Like Oyinbo Hubby, As He Grabs Her Butt (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Chelsea who shared a photo of her engagement on Instagram, wrote;

“On this Day Jesus Christ was born and the beginning of his journey to sacrifice himself for our sins .On the same day Chris gave me the perfect gift.I’m ENGAGED and When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with someone you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible #merrychristmas”



http://www.torimill.com/2017/12/she-thought-he-was-joking-turns-out-her.html Love is still in the air, and this beautiful couple have caught the bug. The lady below who thought her boyfriend was joking when he knelt down to propose , had one of the most emotional turnaround we’ve seen for so long.Chelsea who shared a photo of her engagement on Instagram, wrote; 2 Likes 1 Share

Na the ring she de hug so?..... 1 Like 1 Share

The other day,i saw a girl turn down her guys proposal publicly...... imagine how the guy must have felt.... Kneeling in public to propose to a girl just shows that truly end time is near.... 6 Likes

Kneeling down to propose to a girl you didn't meet a "Virgin" is a No no for me. 29 Likes 2 Shares

Kseafresh:

The other day,i saw a girl turn down her guys proposal publicly...... imagine how the guy must have felt.... Kneeling in public to propose to a girl just shows that truly end time is near....

Wow!! double happiness

Kseafresh:

The other day,i saw a girl turn down her guys proposal publicly...... imagine how the guy must have felt.... Kneeling in public to propose to a girl just shows that truly end time is near.... no be only endtime no be only endtime

Airforce1:

Kneeling down to propose to a girl you didn't meet a "Virgin" is a No no for me. So your father did not kneel down to propose to your mother. So your father did not kneel down to propose to your mother. 4 Likes

Airforce1:

Kneeling down to propose to a girl you didn't meet a "Virgin" is a No no for me.

Wow... Nice idea. Let's analyse it.



You kneel down for her because she is a virgin. She accepts you.



You take her to the Altar



You take her home after the wedding to have sex.



You deflower her... What will you now do with the Hymen? Eat it or take it to the museum as an award?



Then you finally discover that she is such a big virgin asshole!! Hymen or no Hymen, every GOOD lady is special.



Change that mindset. Wow... Nice idea. Let's analyse it.You kneel down for her because she is a virgin. She accepts you.You take her to the AltarYou take her home after the wedding to have sex.You deflower her... What will you now do with the Hymen? Eat it or take it to the museum as an award?Then you finally discover that she is such a big virgin asshole!! Hymen or no Hymen, every GOOD lady is special.Change that mindset. 47 Likes 3 Shares

cruzita:

no be only endtime Wtf Wtf

BiafranBushBoy:





Wow... Nice idea. Let's analyse it.



You kneel down for her because she is a virgin. She accepts you.



You take her to the Altar



You take her home after the wedding to have sex.



You deflower her... What will you now do with the Hymen? Eat it or take it to the museum as an award?



Then you finally discover that she is such a big virgin asshole!! Hymen or no Hymen, every GOOD lady is special.



Change that mindset.

What's good bro What's good bro

BiafranBushBoy:





Wow... Nice idea. Let's analyse it.



You kneel down for her because she is a virgin. She accepts you.



You take her to the Altar



You take her home after the wedding to have sex.



You deflower her... What will you now do with the Hymen? Eat it or take it to the museum as an award?



Then you finally discover that she is such a big virgin asshole!! Hymen or no Hymen, every GOOD lady is special.



Change that mindset. I don't even Fancy kneeling for anyone...it I propose on my toot..make the girl no agree I don't even Fancy kneeling for anyone...it I propose on my toot..make the girl no agree 3 Likes

Next year shall be my year. Amen. 1 Like

Purebeerry:

Next year shall be my year. Amen.

If persin tells you hi you won't answer If persin tells you hi you won't answer 2 Likes

Fadiga24:





If persin tells you hi you won't answer Is it online "Hi" or offline "Hi'? Is it online "Hi" or offline "Hi'?

Purebeerry:

Is it online "Hi" or offline "Hi'?

Hi is hi Hi is hi 6 Likes

Fadiga24:



Hi is hi I only answer reasonable hi. I only answer reasonable hi.

y do they look alike

Purebeerry:

I only answer reasonable hi. hi hi 4 Likes

Purebeerry:

Next year shall be my year. Amen. me and you abi? me and you abi?

Purebeerry:

I only answer reasonable hi. Hi Hi

Airforce1:

Kneeling down to propose to a girl you didn't meet a "Virgin" is a No no for me.

Like seriously? He's looking for chicks to comb but yet want's to marry a virgin. Oya, tell us say you be virgin. Oya. Like seriously? He's looking for chicks to comb but yet want's to marry a virgin. Oya, tell us say you be virgin. Oya. 4 Likes

What's with Scooby Doo on her hand?

Airforce1:

Kneeling down to propose to a girl you didn't meet a "Virgin" is a No no for me. The way some of you carry virginity on your head is pathetic.



If Prince Harry can propose to Megan Markle who already has a child, who are you?! He saw something in her far greater than her not being a virgin and that's how real men think! Prince William sef didn't marry Kate a virgin bcuz he didn't care about that. Bunch of little boys on nairaland, smdh. The way some of you carry virginity on your head is pathetic.If Prince Harry can propose to Megan Markle who already has a child, who are you?! He saw something in her far greater than her not being a virgin and that's how real men think! Prince William sef didn't marry Kate a virgin bcuz he didn't care about that. Bunch of little boys on nairaland, smdh. 9 Likes 1 Share

Kseafresh:

The other day,i saw a girl turn down her guys proposal publicly...... imagine how the guy must have felt.... Kneeling in public to propose to a girl just shows that truly end time is near.... He cheated on her with her friend and her friend's sister. #maradona He cheated on her with her friend and her friend's sister. #maradona 1 Like

As if no b dem plan am... Gerrout joor

BiafranBushBoy:







Then you finally discover that she is such a big virgin asshole!! Hymen or no Hymen, every GOOD lady is special.



Change that mindset.

The emboldened is harder to come by than a virgin.... The emboldened is harder to come by than a virgin....

why marriage excites a woman is still a mystery to me

The guy should get a haircut and the lady should have insisted on it as a precondition for assenting to his proposal. 1 Like

Purebeerry:

Next year shall be my year. Amen.

Eya!!!

May u locate ur own.

Having my traditional wedding this weekend



..but my friend told me good girls will get finished this year thats why u see guys rushing it. Eya!!!May u locate ur own.Having my traditional wedding this weekend..but my friend told me good girls will get finished this year thats why u see guys rushing it. 2 Likes

aflyingbird:

The way some of you carry virginity on your head is pathetic.



If Prince Harry can propose to Megan Markle who already has a child, who are you? Na today I dey hear this one meghan markle get pikin and Elizabeth agree make him marry he grandpikin Na today I dey hear this one meghan markle get pikin and Elizabeth agree make him marry he grandpikin