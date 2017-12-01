₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lady Gushes Over Boyfriend's Marriage Proposal On Christmas Day (Photos) by Priscy01(f): 1:14pm
Love is still in the air, and this beautiful couple have caught the bug. The lady below who thought her boyfriend was joking when he knelt down to propose , had one of the most emotional turnaround we’ve seen for so long.
Chelsea who shared a photo of her engagement on Instagram, wrote;
“On this Day Jesus Christ was born and the beginning of his journey to sacrifice himself for our sins .On the same day Chris gave me the perfect gift.I’m ENGAGED and When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with someone you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible #merrychristmas”
http://www.torimill.com/2017/12/she-thought-he-was-joking-turns-out-her.html
|Re: Lady Gushes Over Boyfriend's Marriage Proposal On Christmas Day (Photos) by Zendinho: 1:17pm
Na the ring she de hug so?.....
|Re: Lady Gushes Over Boyfriend's Marriage Proposal On Christmas Day (Photos) by Kseafresh(m): 1:19pm
The other day,i saw a girl turn down her guys proposal publicly...... imagine how the guy must have felt.... Kneeling in public to propose to a girl just shows that truly end time is near....
|Re: Lady Gushes Over Boyfriend's Marriage Proposal On Christmas Day (Photos) by Airforce1(m): 1:21pm
Kneeling down to propose to a girl you didn't meet a "Virgin" is a No no for me.
|Re: Lady Gushes Over Boyfriend's Marriage Proposal On Christmas Day (Photos) by Prettydiamond(f): 1:29pm
Kseafresh:
|Re: Lady Gushes Over Boyfriend's Marriage Proposal On Christmas Day (Photos) by cruzita(f): 1:34pm
Wow!! double happiness
|Re: Lady Gushes Over Boyfriend's Marriage Proposal On Christmas Day (Photos) by cruzita(f): 1:36pm
Kseafresh:no be only endtime
|Re: Lady Gushes Over Boyfriend's Marriage Proposal On Christmas Day (Photos) by MicheyJ1: 1:48pm
Airforce1:So your father did not kneel down to propose to your mother.
|Re: Lady Gushes Over Boyfriend's Marriage Proposal On Christmas Day (Photos) by BiafranBushBoy: 1:51pm
Airforce1:
Wow... Nice idea. Let's analyse it.
You kneel down for her because she is a virgin. She accepts you.
You take her to the Altar
You take her home after the wedding to have sex.
You deflower her... What will you now do with the Hymen? Eat it or take it to the museum as an award?
Then you finally discover that she is such a big virgin asshole!! Hymen or no Hymen, every GOOD lady is special.
Change that mindset.
|Re: Lady Gushes Over Boyfriend's Marriage Proposal On Christmas Day (Photos) by Kseafresh(m): 2:25pm
cruzita:Wtf
|Re: Lady Gushes Over Boyfriend's Marriage Proposal On Christmas Day (Photos) by NLevents: 2:55pm
BiafranBushBoy:
What's good bro
|Re: Lady Gushes Over Boyfriend's Marriage Proposal On Christmas Day (Photos) by babyfaceafrica: 3:07pm
BiafranBushBoy:I don't even Fancy kneeling for anyone...it I propose on my toot..make the girl no agree
|Re: Lady Gushes Over Boyfriend's Marriage Proposal On Christmas Day (Photos) by Purebeerry(f): 3:08pm
Next year shall be my year. Amen.
|Re: Lady Gushes Over Boyfriend's Marriage Proposal On Christmas Day (Photos) by Fadiga24(m): 3:10pm
Purebeerry:
If persin tells you hi you won't answer
|Re: Lady Gushes Over Boyfriend's Marriage Proposal On Christmas Day (Photos) by Purebeerry(f): 3:12pm
Fadiga24:Is it online "Hi" or offline "Hi'?
|Re: Lady Gushes Over Boyfriend's Marriage Proposal On Christmas Day (Photos) by Fadiga24(m): 3:13pm
Purebeerry:
Hi is hi
|Re: Lady Gushes Over Boyfriend's Marriage Proposal On Christmas Day (Photos) by Purebeerry(f): 3:14pm
Fadiga24:I only answer reasonable hi.
|Re: Lady Gushes Over Boyfriend's Marriage Proposal On Christmas Day (Photos) by Sunkyphil: 4:32pm
y do they look alike
|Re: Lady Gushes Over Boyfriend's Marriage Proposal On Christmas Day (Photos) by Hotshawarma(m): 4:33pm
Purebeerry:hi
|Re: Lady Gushes Over Boyfriend's Marriage Proposal On Christmas Day (Photos) by Sunkyphil: 4:33pm
Purebeerry:me and you abi?
|Re: Lady Gushes Over Boyfriend's Marriage Proposal On Christmas Day (Photos) by Pharmtj: 4:34pm
Purebeerry:Hi
|Re: Lady Gushes Over Boyfriend's Marriage Proposal On Christmas Day (Photos) by Bollinger(m): 4:34pm
Airforce1:
Like seriously? He's looking for chicks to comb but yet want's to marry a virgin. Oya, tell us say you be virgin. Oya.
|Re: Lady Gushes Over Boyfriend's Marriage Proposal On Christmas Day (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 4:34pm
What's with Scooby Doo on her hand?
|Re: Lady Gushes Over Boyfriend's Marriage Proposal On Christmas Day (Photos) by aflyingbird: 4:34pm
Airforce1:The way some of you carry virginity on your head is pathetic.
If Prince Harry can propose to Megan Markle who already has a child, who are you?! He saw something in her far greater than her not being a virgin and that's how real men think! Prince William sef didn't marry Kate a virgin bcuz he didn't care about that. Bunch of little boys on nairaland, smdh.
|Re: Lady Gushes Over Boyfriend's Marriage Proposal On Christmas Day (Photos) by Kowor(f): 4:36pm
Kseafresh:He cheated on her with her friend and her friend's sister. #maradona
|Re: Lady Gushes Over Boyfriend's Marriage Proposal On Christmas Day (Photos) by FrenchWay: 4:37pm
As if no b dem plan am... Gerrout joor
|Re: Lady Gushes Over Boyfriend's Marriage Proposal On Christmas Day (Photos) by Blackfyre: 4:37pm
BiafranBushBoy:
The emboldened is harder to come by than a virgin....
|Re: Lady Gushes Over Boyfriend's Marriage Proposal On Christmas Day (Photos) by rattlesnake(m): 4:38pm
why marriage excites a woman is still a mystery to me
|Re: Lady Gushes Over Boyfriend's Marriage Proposal On Christmas Day (Photos) by IamaNigerianGuy(m): 4:39pm
The guy should get a haircut and the lady should have insisted on it as a precondition for assenting to his proposal.
|Re: Lady Gushes Over Boyfriend's Marriage Proposal On Christmas Day (Photos) by victorazyvictor(m): 4:39pm
Purebeerry:
Eya!!!
May u locate ur own.
Having my traditional wedding this weekend
..but my friend told me good girls will get finished this year thats why u see guys rushing it.
|Re: Lady Gushes Over Boyfriend's Marriage Proposal On Christmas Day (Photos) by Ladyhippolyta88: 4:40pm
aflyingbird:Na today I dey hear this one meghan markle get pikin and Elizabeth agree make him marry he grandpikin
|Re: Lady Gushes Over Boyfriend's Marriage Proposal On Christmas Day (Photos) by grossintel(m): 4:45pm
And how is this relevant to us? How will this reduce the gas queues in petrol stations. Nairaland, garbage dump for gibberish posts.
