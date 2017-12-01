Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Goodluck Jonathan As Election Observer In Liberia (Photos) (14007 Views)

Boxing day election duty in Liberia. Goodluck Jonathan among NDI election observation team to monitor the Liberian 2017 elections



Source: Source: http://currentnewsinnigeria.com/2017/12/goodluck-jonathan-election-duty-liberia-photos/ 10 Likes 4 Shares

FATHER OF MODERN DAY DEMOCRACY IN AFRICAN..... KEEP LIGHTING UP AFRICA SIR 180 Likes 12 Shares

Ride on man 43 Likes

nigeria man monitoring election 9 Likes 1 Share

Good man.



I hope George weah wins the elections in Liberia 55 Likes

I hope there's enough ogogoro in Liberia 13 Likes 2 Shares

I hope there's enough ogogoro in Liberia Na but enough jedijedi Na but enough jedijedi 4 Likes 1 Share

I hope there's enough ogogoro in Liberia

He won't go there if there is no promise of unlimited ogogoro. I hope he won't be vomiting in the toilet when results are being collated as he did during UN General Assembly. He won't go there if there is no promise of unlimited ogogoro. I hope he won't be vomiting in the toilet when results are being collated as he did during UN General Assembly. 14 Likes 1 Share

buhari supporters have all desappeared from all social media. facebook, twitter, nairaland etc.



its all show poor rating. he misses, misuses and ruin the golden chance to resign. its already too late. 63 Likes 6 Shares

Humble yet simple 8 Likes 1 Share

Great GEJ.



We know those who voted against you- the same people who are crying that Trump should not recognize Holy Jerusalem as the capital of Israel., and their very insignificant ass licking counterparts from the SS & SE.



Most of them are on fuel queues while their master’s daughters milk The Nation dry with their ...ssy!



GEJ reasonable Nigerians miss you. 57 Likes 1 Share

He's changed a lot.



Just two years! 1 Like

He won't go there if there is no promise of unlimited ogogoro. I hope he won't be vomiting in the toilet when results are being collated as he did during UN General Assembly. just get a job bro, my candid advice just get a job bro, my candid advice 73 Likes

Statesman. 25 Likes

When will thiefnubuu be recognized in African politics. Or will he remain a local champion for the rest of his life? 67 Likes 3 Shares

We Miss this man 26 Likes

This is no news to me sha, because OBJ was seen doing same in African countries after he left power. 2 Likes

I hope there's enough ogogoro in Liberia

Your Daura master would be stoned in Liberia. Your Daura master would be stoned in Liberia. 41 Likes 1 Share

FATHER OF MODERN DAY DEMOCRACY IN AFRICAN..... KEEP LIGHTING UP AFRICA SIR



Yes oo..GEJ is like a shining light across the world. Yes oo..GEJ is like a shining light across the world. 27 Likes 1 Share

He is looking as clueless as ever 3 Likes 1 Share

He won't go there if there is no promise of unlimited ogogoro. I hope he won't be vomiting in the toilet when results are being collated as he did during UN General Assembly.

Hate is poisonous,take enough to end your misery before the new year Hate is poisonous,take enough to end your misery before the new year 23 Likes

yes he deserves it?! 5 Likes

, I guess that's what you become when you lose a general election. International Errand boy.

When last did you here Obasanjo or mandela or even Obama been called to do this shiit. Shior.

Ooo fee Ku. Hahahaha!, I guess that's what you become when you lose a general election.When last did you here Obasanjo or mandela or even Obama been called to do this shiit. Shior.Ooo fee Ku. 1 Like

My number one Present, any day, anytime 5 Likes

He won't go there if there is no promise of unlimited ogogoro. I hope he won't be vomiting in the toilet when results are being collated as he did during UN General Assembly.



Is that what they told you at your BMC meeting? Is that what they told you at your BMC meeting? 23 Likes

The guy looks suspicious,I bet he's doin sometin fishy and praying GEJ won't nab him in d act 2 Likes

GEJ we miss here as a God sent leader 3 Likes

I really love dis Nigga! 3 Likes

His new year message was so soothing.



Bringing hope to us in the midst of this hell created by Buhari 3 Likes