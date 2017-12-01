₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Goodluck Jonathan As Election Observer In Liberia (Photos) by tiwaz(m): 2:20pm
Boxing day election duty in Liberia. Goodluck Jonathan among NDI election observation team to monitor the Liberian 2017 elections
Source: http://currentnewsinnigeria.com/2017/12/goodluck-jonathan-election-duty-liberia-photos/
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan As Election Observer In Liberia (Photos) by bedspread: 2:22pm
FATHER OF MODERN DAY DEMOCRACY IN AFRICAN..... KEEP LIGHTING UP AFRICA SIR
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan As Election Observer In Liberia (Photos) by Enyeem(m): 2:23pm
Ride on man
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan As Election Observer In Liberia (Photos) by mikejj(m): 2:28pm
nigeria man monitoring election
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan As Election Observer In Liberia (Photos) by Neminc: 2:30pm
Good man.
I hope George weah wins the elections in Liberia
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan As Election Observer In Liberia (Photos) by GameGod(m): 2:38pm
I hope there's enough ogogoro in Liberia
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan As Election Observer In Liberia (Photos) by DamiBukola: 4:03pm
GameGod:Na but enough jedijedi
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan As Election Observer In Liberia (Photos) by lilytender: 4:13pm
GameGod:
He won't go there if there is no promise of unlimited ogogoro. I hope he won't be vomiting in the toilet when results are being collated as he did during UN General Assembly.
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan As Election Observer In Liberia (Photos) by fineboynl: 4:32pm
buhari supporters have all desappeared from all social media. facebook, twitter, nairaland etc.
its all show poor rating. he misses, misuses and ruin the golden chance to resign. its already too late.
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan As Election Observer In Liberia (Photos) by Chikelue2000(m): 4:55pm
Humble yet simple
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan As Election Observer In Liberia (Photos) by Obijulius: 4:56pm
Great GEJ.
We know those who voted against you- the same people who are crying that Trump should not recognize Holy Jerusalem as the capital of Israel., and their very insignificant ass licking counterparts from the SS & SE.
Most of them are on fuel queues while their master’s daughters milk The Nation dry with their ...ssy!
GEJ reasonable Nigerians miss you.
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan As Election Observer In Liberia (Photos) by Standardcosting: 4:56pm
He's changed a lot.
Just two years!
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan As Election Observer In Liberia (Photos) by Chikelue2000(m): 4:56pm
lilytender:just get a job bro, my candid advice
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan As Election Observer In Liberia (Photos) by hucienda: 4:56pm
Statesman.
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan As Election Observer In Liberia (Photos) by tribalistseun: 4:56pm
When will thiefnubuu be recognized in African politics. Or will he remain a local champion for the rest of his life?
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan As Election Observer In Liberia (Photos) by KendrickAyomide(m): 4:56pm
We Miss this man
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan As Election Observer In Liberia (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 4:56pm
This is no news to me sha, because OBJ was seen doing same in African countries after he left power.
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan As Election Observer In Liberia (Photos) by Fadiga24(m): 4:57pm
GameGod:
Your Daura master would be stoned in Liberia.
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan As Election Observer In Liberia (Photos) by BeijinDossier: 4:57pm
bedspread:
Yes oo..GEJ is like a shining light across the world.
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan As Election Observer In Liberia (Photos) by Praktikals(m): 4:57pm
He is looking as clueless as ever
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan As Election Observer In Liberia (Photos) by Olukat(m): 4:58pm
lilytender:
Hate is poisonous,take enough to end your misery before the new year
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan As Election Observer In Liberia (Photos) by temitemi1(m): 4:58pm
yes he deserves it?!
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan As Election Observer In Liberia (Photos) by ALVA001: 4:59pm
Hahahaha! , I guess that's what you become when you lose a general election. International Errand boy.
When last did you here Obasanjo or mandela or even Obama been called to do this shiit. Shior.
Ooo fee Ku.
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan As Election Observer In Liberia (Photos) by gabrielani: 4:59pm
My number one Present, any day, anytime
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan As Election Observer In Liberia (Photos) by Fadiga24(m): 4:59pm
lilytender:
Is that what they told you at your BMC meeting?
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan As Election Observer In Liberia (Photos) by anyimontana(m): 4:59pm
Pic 2
The guy looks suspicious,I bet he's doin sometin fishy and praying GEJ won't nab him in d act
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan As Election Observer In Liberia (Photos) by canalily(m): 5:00pm
GEJ we miss here as a God sent leader
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan As Election Observer In Liberia (Photos) by femijay8271(m): 5:00pm
I really love dis Nigga!
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan As Election Observer In Liberia (Photos) by NothingDoMe: 5:00pm
His new year message was so soothing.
Bringing hope to us in the midst of this hell created by Buhari
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan As Election Observer In Liberia (Photos) by Emeritus001(m): 5:01pm
Father of modern democracy
