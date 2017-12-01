Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Governor Atiku Bagudu Gives Suya Seller 100k To Expand His Business (6965 Views)

http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/12/photos-gov-atiku-bagudu-gives-suya.html Gov Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state stopped by the stall of successful ‘kilishi’ (dried meat) maker Malam Aliyu Dan Sarki in Birnin Kebbi. He prayed for continuous success and added N100,000 to the capital base.

Very good one Mr gov. Hopefully, same gesture will be extended to other businesses suffering from low or no capitals.



Waiting for how some cursed beings, whose govs don't give a damn whether or not they exist, will start wailing like barren witches.



Well done Atiku bagudu. 5 Likes

Well done Atiku bagudu. zombie what's good about this ehn



10k to expand soya business

The typical abóki suya dealer still prefer this kind of settings to any modernised forms of suya selling zombie what's good about this ehn10k to expand soya businessThe typical abóki suya dealer still prefer this kind of settings to any modernised forms of suya selling 4 Likes

"Non-zombie", read very well before exposing yourself.



I know the total capital required for gala and fanyogo biz is not more than 10k, though your gov doesn't give a damn.



But in this case, Atiku bagudu expanded his suya biz by 100k not 10k.



Besides, how is the mai suya choice of business modernisation affects the sale of gala and fanyogo? "Non-zombie", read very well before exposing yourself.I know the total capital required for gala and fanyogo biz is not more than 10k, though your gov doesn't give a damn.But in this case, Atiku bagudu expanded his suya biz by 100k not 10k.Besides, how is the mai suya choice of business modernisation affects the sale of gala and fanyogo? 9 Likes 1 Share

Suya seller AKA the potential assassin recruit 1 Like

I don't even know our governors again, unlike in 1999.





Which one is Bagudu again?!







Na sound of knockout?! 7 Likes

This country is still backward.



Asides Lagos and maybe Abuja, you won't see life anywhere.

The SE is the wosrt. nothing works there. Well maybe Ebonyi.



Omo Nigeria ewo lewo.. which way 1 Like

Suya on my mind tonight... 1 Like

ok... typical politician... Once election period reach now the governor go use am do campaign 1 Like

The suya guy's name is Sarrki?









WTF! 2 Likes

taxi money for his firlfriend 1 Like

Well if the skull miners in your region has resorted in selling gala and fanyogo. There would have been more progress in the SW. Well if thein your region has resorted in selling gala and fanyogo. There would have been more progress in the SW. 5 Likes

Likes for d gov, shares for kilishi...... Mak we which dey affect our life pass

Our governors give good governance, I know you don't know what that sounds like. Our governors give good governance, I know you don't know what that sounds like. 2 Likes

I believe the suya man can never forget the governor for His kindness 1 Like

One of the few kind hearted Governors. I served in kebbi state.He doesn't talk much like all ds talk talk and deceitful Governors.kebbi is also a very peaceful state. 1 Like

Expanding a suya business,so what happens to the already thousands and one jobless youths



Empower them with 5k to go buy suya shey. so u count this as an achievement ehnnExpanding a suya business,so what happens to the already thousands and one jobless youthsEmpower them with 5k to go buy suya shey. 3 Likes

As if they won't package suya almost worth that prize wen he's leaving.. 1 Like

He must be a stingy man 100k only? Upon all the oil money na only 100k he fit dash out am dissapointed at him Walahi? He must be a stingy man 100k only? Upon all the oil money na only 100k he fit dash out am dissapointed at him Walahi? 1 Like

I love dis governor wen he comes to light issue in d state

Can this gesture be extended to other sector or giving Students money to register for WAEC and UTME?? Nice sha..

Thats kilishi not suya

