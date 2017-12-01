₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Governor Atiku Bagudu Gives Suya Seller 100k To Expand His Business by Harbdulrasaq(m): 4:20pm
Gov Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state stopped by the stall of successful ‘kilishi’ (dried meat) maker Malam Aliyu Dan Sarki in Birnin Kebbi. He prayed for continuous success and added N100,000 to the capital base.
http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/12/photos-gov-atiku-bagudu-gives-suya.html
|Re: Governor Atiku Bagudu Gives Suya Seller 100k To Expand His Business by LionDeLeo: 4:25pm
Very good one Mr gov. Hopefully, same gesture will be extended to other businesses suffering from low or no capitals.
Waiting for how some cursed beings, whose govs don't give a damn whether or not they exist, will start wailing like barren witches.
Well done Atiku bagudu.
5 Likes
|Re: Governor Atiku Bagudu Gives Suya Seller 100k To Expand His Business by softmind24: 4:29pm
|Re: Governor Atiku Bagudu Gives Suya Seller 100k To Expand His Business by Khd95(m): 4:29pm
LionDeLeo:zombie what's good about this ehn
10k to expand soya business
The typical abóki suya dealer still prefer this kind of settings to any modernised forms of suya selling
4 Likes
|Re: Governor Atiku Bagudu Gives Suya Seller 100k To Expand His Business by LionDeLeo: 4:37pm
Khd95:"Non-zombie", read very well before exposing yourself.
I know the total capital required for gala and fanyogo biz is not more than 10k, though your gov doesn't give a damn.
But in this case, Atiku bagudu expanded his suya biz by 100k not 10k.
Besides, how is the mai suya choice of business modernisation affects the sale of gala and fanyogo?
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Governor Atiku Bagudu Gives Suya Seller 100k To Expand His Business by frankyychiji(f): 4:39pm
LionDeLeo:Your governor gave wheelbarrows. Who cursed these people?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Governor Atiku Bagudu Gives Suya Seller 100k To Expand His Business by rattlesnake(m): 4:40pm
Suya seller AKA the potential assassin recruit
1 Like
|Re: Governor Atiku Bagudu Gives Suya Seller 100k To Expand His Business by SeniorZato(m): 4:40pm
G
|Re: Governor Atiku Bagudu Gives Suya Seller 100k To Expand His Business by emeijeh(m): 4:40pm
I don't even know our governors again, unlike in 1999.
Which one is Bagudu again?!
Na sound of knockout?!
7 Likes
|Re: Governor Atiku Bagudu Gives Suya Seller 100k To Expand His Business by Alariiwo: 4:40pm
This country is still backward.
Asides Lagos and maybe Abuja, you won't see life anywhere.
The SE is the wosrt. nothing works there. Well maybe Ebonyi.
Omo Nigeria ewo lewo.. which way
1 Like
|Re: Governor Atiku Bagudu Gives Suya Seller 100k To Expand His Business by Blackfyre: 4:41pm
Suya on my mind tonight...
1 Like
|Re: Governor Atiku Bagudu Gives Suya Seller 100k To Expand His Business by tstx(m): 4:42pm
ok... typical politician... Once election period reach now the governor go use am do campaign
1 Like
|Re: Governor Atiku Bagudu Gives Suya Seller 100k To Expand His Business by LionDeLeo: 4:44pm
frankyychiji:Your gov gave nothing. Who cursed flatrons?
|Re: Governor Atiku Bagudu Gives Suya Seller 100k To Expand His Business by BuhariNaWah: 4:44pm
The suya guy's name is Sarrki?
WTF!
2 Likes
|Re: Governor Atiku Bagudu Gives Suya Seller 100k To Expand His Business by victorazyvictor(m): 4:44pm
taxi money for his firlfriend
1 Like
|Re: Governor Atiku Bagudu Gives Suya Seller 100k To Expand His Business by Fadiga24(m): 4:46pm
LionDeLeo:
Well if the skull miners in your region has resorted in selling gala and fanyogo. There would have been more progress in the SW.
5 Likes
|Re: Governor Atiku Bagudu Gives Suya Seller 100k To Expand His Business by Luisema4luv(m): 4:46pm
Likes for d gov, shares for kilishi...... Mak we which dey affect our life pass
|Re: Governor Atiku Bagudu Gives Suya Seller 100k To Expand His Business by Fadiga24(m): 4:47pm
LionDeLeo:
Our governors give good governance, I know you don't know what that sounds like.
2 Likes
|Re: Governor Atiku Bagudu Gives Suya Seller 100k To Expand His Business by mui4love(m): 4:47pm
I believe the suya man can never forget the governor for His kindness
1 Like
|Re: Governor Atiku Bagudu Gives Suya Seller 100k To Expand His Business by LionDeLeo: 4:48pm
Fadiga24:Like erecting statues. I now understand the meaning of good governance.
|Re: Governor Atiku Bagudu Gives Suya Seller 100k To Expand His Business by ozo13(m): 4:49pm
One of the few kind hearted Governors. I served in kebbi state.He doesn't talk much like all ds talk talk and deceitful Governors.kebbi is also a very peaceful state.
1 Like
|Re: Governor Atiku Bagudu Gives Suya Seller 100k To Expand His Business by Khd95(m): 4:51pm
LionDeLeo:so u count this as an achievement ehnn
Expanding a suya business,so what happens to the already thousands and one jobless youths
Empower them with 5k to go buy suya shey.
3 Likes
|Re: Governor Atiku Bagudu Gives Suya Seller 100k To Expand His Business by LionDeLeo: 4:52pm
Fadiga24:Yes, I know, the erosion-ravaged community is the most developed region in the world, but why can't flatrons hawk their gala and fanyogo in this developed region?
I saw your picture, you look nice in your natural habitat.
|Re: Governor Atiku Bagudu Gives Suya Seller 100k To Expand His Business by anyimontana(m): 4:52pm
As if they won't package suya almost worth that prize wen he's leaving..
1 Like
|Re: Governor Atiku Bagudu Gives Suya Seller 100k To Expand His Business by Butoneday2(m): 4:54pm
He must be a stingy man 100k only? Upon all the oil money na only 100k he fit dash out am dissapointed at him Walahi?
1 Like
|Re: Governor Atiku Bagudu Gives Suya Seller 100k To Expand His Business by ufuosman(m): 4:57pm
I love dis governor wen he comes to light issue in d state
|Re: Governor Atiku Bagudu Gives Suya Seller 100k To Expand His Business by Emeritus001(m): 4:58pm
Can this gesture be extended to other sector or giving Students money to register for WAEC and UTME?? Nice sha..
|Re: Governor Atiku Bagudu Gives Suya Seller 100k To Expand His Business by MasViews: 4:58pm
Thats kilishi not suya
|Re: Governor Atiku Bagudu Gives Suya Seller 100k To Expand His Business by NubiLove(m): 5:04pm
|Re: Governor Atiku Bagudu Gives Suya Seller 100k To Expand His Business by LionDeLeo: 5:05pm
Khd95:No, it is not an achievement.
Erecting statues is the achievement.
|Re: Governor Atiku Bagudu Gives Suya Seller 100k To Expand His Business by ozo13(m): 5:05pm
Emeritus001:kebbi is known for that sir.education especially university education is free there.the problem with some of d indegenes is that dey don't like education. I could still remember wn he came visiting in my ppa.when he was addressing the corp members in the hospital,he was soliciting if we could design any program so as to enable the indigenes of the state to value education
