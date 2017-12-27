Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Atiku Abubakar Denies PDP & "Small Boy" Rumour On Social Media (27075 Views)

It has come to the notice of the Atiku Media Office that there is a statement purportedly attributed to His Excellency @Atiku Abubakar currently making the rounds on social media.



We wish to state for the records that the purported statement aimed at pitching the Waziri Adamawa against the National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, PDP NEC, PDP Governors and stakeholders of the PDP party is contrived and baseless.



For the avoidance of doubt, Atiku Abubakar enjoys excellent relationship with Prince Uche Secondus, the Party's NEC and all serving PDP Governors and stakeholders of the party.



https://mobile.twitter.com/ijaola_ibrahim/status/945716175199195137 The rumour that went viral this evening. 2 Likes

After all, PDP and APGA are the two main Regional Christian Parties endorsed by the IPOB Miscreants... 42 Likes 3 Shares

After all, PDP and APGA are the two main Regional Christian Parties endorsed by the IPOB Miscreants... Ngeneukwenu aka Lauretta Onochie.....we know you nah.its an open secret Ngeneukwenu aka Lauretta Onochie.....we know you nah.its an open secret 67 Likes 6 Shares

After all, PDP and APGA are the two main Regional Christian Parties endorsed by the IPOB Miscreants... This one that doesn't have ambition. you are here. This one that doesn't have ambition. you are here. 29 Likes 1 Share

The issue of recycling old leaders in Nigeria while we have visionary young men in Nigeria should be put to stop. Most of them (old men) cannot push the nation forward. Please let's encourage the youths to rise to the responsibility of this nation . #riseyouths# 5 Likes 2 Shares

Atiku your destiny is not to rule Nigerians, you have failed and added PDP the failure and corrupt party to your failure. 6 Likes 2 Shares

Atiku is 100 times better than your daura illiterate. Atiku is 100 times better than your daura illiterate. 23 Likes 1 Share





