|Atiku Abubakar Denies PDP & "Small Boy" Rumour On Social Media by naptu2: 7:58pm On Dec 26
It has come to the notice of the Atiku Media Office that there is a statement purportedly attributed to His Excellency @Atiku Abubakar currently making the rounds on social media.
https://mobile.twitter.com/AtikuOrg/status/945726583242883080
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Denies PDP & "Small Boy" Rumour On Social Media by naptu2: 7:59pm On Dec 26
The rumour that went viral this evening.
https://mobile.twitter.com/ijaola_ibrahim/status/945716175199195137
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Denies PDP & "Small Boy" Rumour On Social Media by naptu2: 8:08pm On Dec 26
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Denies PDP & "Small Boy" Rumour On Social Media by Godwinfury: 8:13pm On Dec 26
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Denies PDP & "Small Boy" Rumour On Social Media by dahunsy(f): 8:29pm On Dec 26
Politics 101....is a perquisite course ...Lolsss
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Denies PDP & "Small Boy" Rumour On Social Media by RadicalTrump: 8:30pm On Dec 26
Satanic Party Apc na dem
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Denies PDP & "Small Boy" Rumour On Social Media by NgeneUkwenu(f): 8:36pm On Dec 26
Atichukwu Should Consider APGA....
After all, PDP and APGA are the two main Regional Christian Parties endorsed by the IPOB Miscreants...
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Denies PDP & "Small Boy" Rumour On Social Media by salaboiz(m): 8:40pm On Dec 26
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Denies PDP & "Small Boy" Rumour On Social Media by Riversides2003(m): 8:40pm On Dec 26
APC trying hard to cause confusion in PDP . It will not work
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Denies PDP & "Small Boy" Rumour On Social Media by bjayx: 8:43pm On Dec 26
Trashy!
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Denies PDP & "Small Boy" Rumour On Social Media by kurupt1: 8:43pm On Dec 26
NgeneUkwenu:Ngeneukwenu aka Lauretta Onochie.....we know you nah.its an open secret
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Denies PDP & "Small Boy" Rumour On Social Media by Oyindidi(f): 8:43pm On Dec 26
Atiku go siddon jare, we are talking about fuel
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Denies PDP & "Small Boy" Rumour On Social Media by Ayopredict: 8:44pm On Dec 26
I'm not surprise , we all know Atiku is a political proštitute
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Denies PDP & "Small Boy" Rumour On Social Media by BMCSlayer: 8:44pm On Dec 26
NgeneUkwenu:This one that doesn't have ambition. you are here.
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Denies PDP & "Small Boy" Rumour On Social Media by everlymoore86: 8:44pm On Dec 26
The issue of recycling old leaders in Nigeria while we have visionary young men in Nigeria should be put to stop. Most of them (old men) cannot push the nation forward. Please let's encourage the youths to rise to the responsibility of this nation . #riseyouths#
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Denies PDP & "Small Boy" Rumour On Social Media by brainpulse: 8:44pm On Dec 26
Atiku your destiny is not to rule Nigerians, you have failed and added PDP the failure and corrupt party to your failure.
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Denies PDP & "Small Boy" Rumour On Social Media by atiku4President: 8:44pm On Dec 26
Enemies are at it again. They will not succeed
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Denies PDP & "Small Boy" Rumour On Social Media by bart10: 8:44pm On Dec 26
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Denies PDP & "Small Boy" Rumour On Social Media by sureheaven(m): 8:45pm On Dec 26
Atiku stop this ur childish and shameless politics......... it's over for ur politically ambitions, we aren't interested in whatever happened to u in pdp. Ur likes and pmb will never rule us again in this country. U are too Over desperate, over ambitious and ur oju Kokoro is too much .
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Denies PDP & "Small Boy" Rumour On Social Media by forayfleo(m): 8:46pm On Dec 26
APC with their propaganda they will not succeed it dis time around
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Denies PDP & "Small Boy" Rumour On Social Media by Olukat(m): 8:46pm On Dec 26
The only working project in APC is propaganda
Atiku should know this better na
APC are the worst rumor peddlers
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Denies PDP & "Small Boy" Rumour On Social Media by ChangetheChange: 8:46pm On Dec 26
This is the handwork of Buhari media crew (BMC)
APC is very very afraid of Atiku Abubakar
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Denies PDP & "Small Boy" Rumour On Social Media by Archangel15: 8:47pm On Dec 26
NgeneUkwenu:
Atiku is 100 times better than your daura illiterate.
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Denies PDP & "Small Boy" Rumour On Social Media by okonja(m): 8:47pm On Dec 26
E don dey red oo
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Denies PDP & "Small Boy" Rumour On Social Media by edupedia: 8:47pm On Dec 26
RadicalTrump:
....even D for DEVILS and DEVILISH dey inside that ya PDP nomenclature....
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Denies PDP & "Small Boy" Rumour On Social Media by ripbubu: 8:48pm On Dec 26
It better for buhari to be life president... The zoo do not deserve good things.. Buhari is simply doing what the devil asked him to do when he sent him from hell fire... Buhari is an agent of darkness
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Denies PDP & "Small Boy" Rumour On Social Media by LydayBobo(m): 8:48pm On Dec 26
NgeneUkwenu:the picture have me rolling....9ja!
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Denies PDP & "Small Boy" Rumour On Social Media by frankwyte: 8:48pm On Dec 26
There is confusion in the camp of the APC already and any article or news that can creat acrimony and spanner in wheels of PDP will be gladly sponsored. Another failed attempt. Please do and pack your load of Asso Rock. can t wait to reach out for V card
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Denies PDP & "Small Boy" Rumour On Social Media by Archangel15: 8:48pm On Dec 26
BMC is throwing lies up and down.
Fear be catching zombies.
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Denies PDP & "Small Boy" Rumour On Social Media by yanshDoctor: 8:48pm On Dec 26
.. that account should be investigated and the guy arrested.
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Denies PDP & "Small Boy" Rumour On Social Media by FrenchWay: 8:49pm On Dec 26
If Atiku no become president, I don decide say I no go marry.
