|Yusuf Buhari In Power Bike Accident, Unconscious, Suffers Head Injury - DAILY NG by zicoraads(m): 1:48pm
President Buhari’s Son Unconscious After Horror Power-bike Crash - DAILY NIGERIAN
Source: https://dailynigerian.com/headline/exclusive-buharis-son-unconscious-horror-power-bike-crash/amp/
|Re: Yusuf Buhari In Power Bike Accident, Unconscious, Suffers Head Injury - DAILY NG by Airforce1(m): 1:49pm
Sorry dear
I wish you speedy recovery
|Re: Yusuf Buhari In Power Bike Accident, Unconscious, Suffers Head Injury - DAILY NG by zicoraads(m): 1:53pm
Airforce1:I don't spread lies, Airforce1.
|Re: Yusuf Buhari In Power Bike Accident, Unconscious, Suffers Head Injury - DAILY NG by Dindondin(m): 1:53pm
Na so one Abeokuta boy, Daniel died of racing with his BMW car on Christmas day. Racers, abeg race at low speed. Death is around.
|Re: Yusuf Buhari In Power Bike Accident, Unconscious, Suffers Head Injury - DAILY NG by christejames(m): 1:54pm
He will still be flown abroad to continue from where his father stopped. wishing him quick recovery though.
|Re: Yusuf Buhari In Power Bike Accident, Unconscious, Suffers Head Injury - DAILY NG by SalamRushdie: 1:54pm
I have no sympathy to to share for anything bearing BUHARI
|Re: Yusuf Buhari In Power Bike Accident, Unconscious, Suffers Head Injury - DAILY NG by EternalTruths: 1:55pm
Where did he get fuel to ride his bike at top speed.?
Buhari should bring out the fuel he is hiding
|Re: Yusuf Buhari In Power Bike Accident, Unconscious, Suffers Head Injury - DAILY NG by Okoroawusa: 1:55pm
We r observing d situation.
|Re: Yusuf Buhari In Power Bike Accident, Unconscious, Suffers Head Injury - DAILY NG by emmie14: 1:57pm
Christmas pains all over
|Re: Yusuf Buhari In Power Bike Accident, Unconscious, Suffers Head Injury - DAILY NG by zicoraads(m): 1:57pm
Lalasticlala and Mynd44, very few news outlets have picked up on this. It's confirmed though.
|Re: Yusuf Buhari In Power Bike Accident, Unconscious, Suffers Head Injury - DAILY NG by fiyin47(m): 1:58pm
Lol die if you can, many people have had accidents nd died
|Re: Yusuf Buhari In Power Bike Accident, Unconscious, Suffers Head Injury - DAILY NG by Okoroawusa: 1:59pm
SalamRushdie:Like ur sympathy is worth any thing...
If there is any place called heaven,it will be very empty.
|Re: Yusuf Buhari In Power Bike Accident, Unconscious, Suffers Head Injury - DAILY NG by segalex: 2:01pm
This information isn't true, there's no such news on the website of the "dailynews" you provided up there
|Re: Yusuf Buhari In Power Bike Accident, Unconscious, Suffers Head Injury - DAILY NG by Airforce1(m): 2:03pm
zicoraads:
Well I clicked on the link you provided but nothing of such ..
|Re: Yusuf Buhari In Power Bike Accident, Unconscious, Suffers Head Injury - DAILY NG by heendrix(m): 2:04pm
Definitely the sins of the father visiting the children.
anyway this just the tip of the great catastrophy that gonna befall that generation
|Re: Yusuf Buhari In Power Bike Accident, Unconscious, Suffers Head Injury - DAILY NG by ivandragon: 2:07pm
this happened & major media houses haven't carried the news?
well, fingers crossed until the matter is confirmed...
|Re: Yusuf Buhari In Power Bike Accident, Unconscious, Suffers Head Injury - DAILY NG by zicoraads(m): 2:07pm
Airforce1:Check your browser
|Re: Yusuf Buhari In Power Bike Accident, Unconscious, Suffers Head Injury - DAILY NG by Benjom(m): 2:07pm
Just don't know what to say here.
|Re: Yusuf Buhari In Power Bike Accident, Unconscious, Suffers Head Injury - DAILY NG by fiftynaira(m): 2:10pm
[quote author=EternalTruths post=63652452]Where did he get fuel to ride his bike at top speed.?
Buhari should bring out the fuel he is hiding[/quote
Una sabi say humorus sha
|Re: Yusuf Buhari In Power Bike Accident, Unconscious, Suffers Head Injury - DAILY NG by PointZerom: 2:43pm
Buhari and Tinubu donating their children to satanic covens ahead of 2019.
|Re: Yusuf Buhari In Power Bike Accident, Unconscious, Suffers Head Injury - DAILY NG by Saaruman(m): 2:47pm
So what? I should not eat because buhari's son get accident Where did he get the fuel to be running all over Abuja?
|Re: Yusuf Buhari In Power Bike Accident, Unconscious, Suffers Head Injury - DAILY NG by seunowa(f): 2:56pm
heendrix:The same way d sins of ur father is inflicting suffering on u
|Re: Yusuf Buhari In Power Bike Accident, Unconscious, Suffers Head Injury - DAILY NG by ManMountain(m): 3:02pm
SalamRushdie:
You are one dude I like around here a little bit, but you are making it to sound that all the problems you have in this world is caused by the President.
Show some empathy bro.
|Re: Yusuf Buhari In Power Bike Accident, Unconscious, Suffers Head Injury - DAILY NG by Blue3k(m): 3:10pm
Assuming this news is true.
Wow that's dumb of him to be street racing. Oh well hope he wore a helmet. He should be careful.
The crash occurred on Tuesday night when Yusuf was racing with a friend in the capital city.
We are more concerned about the head injury than the fractures. As I speak to you, Yusuf is unconscious. “An air ambulance may take him out of the country any moment.”
|Re: Yusuf Buhari In Power Bike Accident, Unconscious, Suffers Head Injury - DAILY NG by omowolewa: 3:14pm
Pray it's false
|Re: Yusuf Buhari In Power Bike Accident, Unconscious, Suffers Head Injury - DAILY NG by julius976(m): 3:19pm
Innocent child, but your papa don cause so many poeple's death in the country.
People commit sucuide or high blood pressure as a result of non payment of salary and hard time in the economy
|Re: Yusuf Buhari In Power Bike Accident, Unconscious, Suffers Head Injury - DAILY NG by GoroTango: 3:21pm
Not until a trustworthy news source carries it
