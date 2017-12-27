Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Yusuf Buhari In Power Bike Accident, Unconscious, Suffers Head Injury - DAILY NG (31524 Views)

President Buhari’s Son Unconscious After Horror Power-bike Crash - DAILY NIGERIAN



Yusuf Buhari, the son of President Muhammadu Buhari, has suffered a head injury and multiple fractures, following a power bike crash in Abuja.



Reliable sources told DAILY NIGERIAN that the crash occurred on Tuesday night when Yusuf was racing with a friend in the capital city.



“Yusuf was trying to overtake his friend when he suddenly veered off the road and skidded. He lay there unconscious for a while before the first lady was alerted,” a family source who preferred anonymity told DAILY NIGERIAN.



“She ordered that he be immediately rushed to Cedarcrest Hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment. We are more concerned about the head injury than the fractures. As I speak to you, Yusuf is unconscious.



“An air ambulance may take him out of the country any moment.”



Spokesman for the president, Femi Adesina, could not be reached for comment at the time of filing in this report.



Source: https://dailynigerian.com/headline/exclusive-buharis-son-unconscious-horror-power-bike-crash/amp/

Sorry dear



I wish you speedy recovery

Airforce1:

I don't spread lies, Airforce1.

Na so one Abeokuta boy, Daniel died of racing with his BMW car on Christmas day. Racers, abeg race at low speed. Death is around.

He will still be flown abroad to continue from where his father stopped. wishing him quick recovery though.

I have no sympathy to to share for anything bearing BUHARI

Where did he get fuel to ride his bike at top speed.?



Buhari should bring out the fuel he is hiding

We r observing d situation.

Christmas pains all over

Lalasticlala and Mynd44, very few news outlets have picked up on this. It's confirmed though.

Lol die if you can, many people have had accidents nd died

SalamRushdie:

I have no sympathy to to share for anything bearing BUHARI Like ur sympathy is worth any thing...



Like ur sympathy is worth any thing...If there is any place called heaven,it will be very empty.

This information isn't true, there's no such news on the website of the "dailynews" you provided up there

zicoraads:



I don't spread lies, Airforce1.

Well I clicked on the link you provided but nothing of such .. Well I clicked on the link you provided but nothing of such ..

Definitely the sins of the father visiting the children.



Definitely the sins of the father visiting the children.

anyway this just the tip of the great catastrophy that gonna befall that generation

this happened & major media houses haven't carried the news?



well, fingers crossed until the matter is confirmed...

Airforce1:





Check your browser

Just don't know what to say here.

[quote author=EternalTruths post=63652452]Where did he get fuel to ride his bike at top speed.?





Buhari should bring out the fuel he is hiding[/quote





Una sabi say humorus sha

Buhari and Tinubu donating their children to satanic covens ahead of 2019.

Where did he get the fuel to be running all over Abuja?

heendrix:

Definitely the sins of the father visiting the children.

The same way d sins of ur father is inflicting suffering on u

SalamRushdie:

I have no sympathy to to share for anything bearing BUHARI

You are one dude I like around here a little bit, but you are making it to sound that all the problems you have in this world is caused by the President.



You are one dude I like around here a little bit, but you are making it to sound that all the problems you have in this world is caused by the President.

Show some empathy bro.





Wow that's dumb of him to be street racing. Oh well hope he wore a helmet. He should be careful.





The crash occurred on Tuesday night when Yusuf was racing with a friend in the capital city. We are more concerned about the head injury than the fractures. As I speak to you, Yusuf is unconscious. “An air ambulance may take him out of the country any moment.”

Assuming this news is true.Wow that's dumb of him to be street racing. Oh well hope he wore a helmet. He should be careful.

Pray it's false 1 Like

Innocent child, but your papa don cause so many poeple's death in the country.



People commit sucuide or high blood pressure as a result of non payment of salary and hard time in the economy