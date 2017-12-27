₦airaland Forum

Yusuf Buhari In Power Bike Accident, Unconscious, Suffers Head Injury - DAILY NG by zicoraads(m): 1:48pm
President Buhari’s Son Unconscious After Horror Power-bike Crash - DAILY NIGERIAN

Yusuf Buhari, the son of President Muhammadu Buhari, has suffered a head injury and multiple fractures, following a power bike crash in Abuja.

Reliable sources told DAILY NIGERIAN that the crash occurred on Tuesday night when Yusuf was racing with a friend in the capital city.

“Yusuf was trying to overtake his friend when he suddenly veered off the road and skidded. He lay there unconscious for a while before the first lady was alerted,” a family source who preferred anonymity told DAILY NIGERIAN.

“She ordered that he be immediately rushed to Cedarcrest Hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment. We are more concerned about the head injury than the fractures. As I speak to you, Yusuf is unconscious.

“An air ambulance may take him out of the country any moment.”

Spokesman for the president, Femi Adesina, could not be reached for comment at the time of filing in this report.

Source: https://dailynigerian.com/headline/exclusive-buharis-son-unconscious-horror-power-bike-crash/amp/

Re: Yusuf Buhari In Power Bike Accident, Unconscious, Suffers Head Injury - DAILY NG by Airforce1(m): 1:49pm
Sorry dear

I wish you speedy recovery

Re: Yusuf Buhari In Power Bike Accident, Unconscious, Suffers Head Injury - DAILY NG by zicoraads(m): 1:53pm
Airforce1:
Stop spreading lies please
I don't spread lies, Airforce1.

Re: Yusuf Buhari In Power Bike Accident, Unconscious, Suffers Head Injury - DAILY NG by Dindondin(m): 1:53pm
Na so one Abeokuta boy, Daniel died of racing with his BMW car on Christmas day. Racers, abeg race at low speed. Death is around.

Re: Yusuf Buhari In Power Bike Accident, Unconscious, Suffers Head Injury - DAILY NG by christejames(m): 1:54pm
He will still be flown abroad to continue from where his father stopped. wishing him quick recovery though.

Re: Yusuf Buhari In Power Bike Accident, Unconscious, Suffers Head Injury - DAILY NG by SalamRushdie: 1:54pm
I have no sympathy to to share for anything bearing BUHARI

Re: Yusuf Buhari In Power Bike Accident, Unconscious, Suffers Head Injury - DAILY NG by EternalTruths: 1:55pm
Where did he get fuel to ride his bike at top speed.?

Buhari should bring out the fuel he is hiding

Re: Yusuf Buhari In Power Bike Accident, Unconscious, Suffers Head Injury - DAILY NG by Okoroawusa: 1:55pm
We r observing d situation.

Re: Yusuf Buhari In Power Bike Accident, Unconscious, Suffers Head Injury - DAILY NG by emmie14: 1:57pm
Christmas pains all over
Re: Yusuf Buhari In Power Bike Accident, Unconscious, Suffers Head Injury - DAILY NG by zicoraads(m): 1:57pm
Lalasticlala and Mynd44, very few news outlets have picked up on this. It's confirmed though.
Re: Yusuf Buhari In Power Bike Accident, Unconscious, Suffers Head Injury - DAILY NG by fiyin47(m): 1:58pm
Lol die if you can, many people have had accidents nd died

Re: Yusuf Buhari In Power Bike Accident, Unconscious, Suffers Head Injury - DAILY NG by Okoroawusa: 1:59pm
SalamRushdie:
I have no sympathy to to share for anything bearing BUHARI
Like ur sympathy is worth any thing...

If there is any place called heaven,it will be very empty.

Re: Yusuf Buhari In Power Bike Accident, Unconscious, Suffers Head Injury - DAILY NG by segalex: 2:01pm
This information isn't true, there's no such news on the website of the "dailynews" you provided up there
Re: Yusuf Buhari In Power Bike Accident, Unconscious, Suffers Head Injury - DAILY NG by Airforce1(m): 2:03pm
zicoraads:

I don't spread lies, Airforce1.

Well I clicked on the link you provided but nothing of such ..
Re: Yusuf Buhari In Power Bike Accident, Unconscious, Suffers Head Injury - DAILY NG by heendrix(m): 2:04pm
Definitely the sins of the father visiting the children.

anyway this just the tip of the great catastrophy that gonna befall that generation

Re: Yusuf Buhari In Power Bike Accident, Unconscious, Suffers Head Injury - DAILY NG by ivandragon: 2:07pm
this happened & major media houses haven't carried the news?

well, fingers crossed until the matter is confirmed...
Re: Yusuf Buhari In Power Bike Accident, Unconscious, Suffers Head Injury - DAILY NG by zicoraads(m): 2:07pm
Airforce1:


Well I clicked on the link you provided but nothing of such ..
Check your browser undecided

Re: Yusuf Buhari In Power Bike Accident, Unconscious, Suffers Head Injury - DAILY NG by Benjom(m): 2:07pm
Just don't know what to say here.
Re: Yusuf Buhari In Power Bike Accident, Unconscious, Suffers Head Injury - DAILY NG by fiftynaira(m): 2:10pm
[quote author=EternalTruths post=63652452]Where did he get fuel to ride his bike at top speed.?


Buhari should bring out the fuel he is hiding[/quote


Una sabi say humorus sha

Re: Yusuf Buhari In Power Bike Accident, Unconscious, Suffers Head Injury - DAILY NG by PointZerom: 2:43pm
Buhari and Tinubu donating their children to satanic covens ahead of 2019.

Re: Yusuf Buhari In Power Bike Accident, Unconscious, Suffers Head Injury - DAILY NG by Saaruman(m): 2:47pm
So what? I should not eat because buhari's son get accident Where did he get the fuel to be running all over Abuja?

Re: Yusuf Buhari In Power Bike Accident, Unconscious, Suffers Head Injury - DAILY NG by seunowa(f): 2:56pm
heendrix:
Definitely the sins of the father visiting the children.
anyway this just the tip of the great catastrophy that gonna befall that generation
The same way d sins of ur father is inflicting suffering on u

Re: Yusuf Buhari In Power Bike Accident, Unconscious, Suffers Head Injury - DAILY NG by ManMountain(m): 3:02pm
SalamRushdie:
I have no sympathy to to share for anything bearing BUHARI

You are one dude I like around here a little bit, but you are making it to sound that all the problems you have in this world is caused by the President.

Show some empathy bro.

Re: Yusuf Buhari In Power Bike Accident, Unconscious, Suffers Head Injury - DAILY NG by Blue3k(m): 3:10pm
Assuming this news is true.

Wow that's dumb of him to be street racing. Oh well hope he wore a helmet. He should be careful.


The crash occurred on Tuesday night when Yusuf was racing with a friend in the capital city.
We are more concerned about the head injury than the fractures. As I speak to you, Yusuf is unconscious. “An air ambulance may take him out of the country any moment.”
Re: Yusuf Buhari In Power Bike Accident, Unconscious, Suffers Head Injury - DAILY NG by omowolewa: 3:14pm
Pray it's false

Re: Yusuf Buhari In Power Bike Accident, Unconscious, Suffers Head Injury - DAILY NG by julius976(m): 3:19pm
Innocent child, but your papa don cause so many poeple's death in the country.

People commit sucuide or high blood pressure as a result of non payment of salary and hard time in the economy

Re: Yusuf Buhari In Power Bike Accident, Unconscious, Suffers Head Injury - DAILY NG by GoroTango: 3:21pm
Not until a trustworthy news source carries it

