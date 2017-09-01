₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,934,471 members, 3,992,557 topics. Date: Thursday, 28 December 2017 at 07:04 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / You No Need Your Pastor's Blessings To Succeed In 2018- Charly Boy (7692 Views)
"I Swear, You No Need Your Pastor's Blessings To Succeed In 2018" - Charly Boy / Maggy Anwuli Oputa: Charly Boy's Daughter Who Is A Bodybuilder & Mother Of 7 / I Have Too Many Blessings To Be Ungrateful Says Teebillz As He Shows Of Is Sons (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|You No Need Your Pastor's Blessings To Succeed In 2018- Charly Boy by metroblogger: 5:25pm On Dec 27
According to ace musician and activist, Charly Boy:
"I swear,
You no need your pastor's blessings
to succeed in 2018.
Sorry, nothing comes by Magic or miracles,
but proper planning and hard work.
God don give us everything in creation.
Find your gift and nurture it with,
Hardwork, consistency and belief in self.
I go dey pray for you. Bleep these ConMen of God.
http://www.metronaija.ng/no-need-pastors-blessings-succeed-2018-charly-boy/
23 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: You No Need Your Pastor's Blessings To Succeed In 2018- Charly Boy by sinaj(f): 5:27pm On Dec 27
We know that.
Nxt plz!
8 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: You No Need Your Pastor's Blessings To Succeed In 2018- Charly Boy by ettybaba(m): 5:27pm On Dec 27
What is the meaning of this?
My people please don't be misled by the utterances of these failures.
Has any pastor come out to tell anyone they need their blessing to succeed in life or year 2018?
Shut up Charley boy you're drunk.
Meanwhile..
2 Chronicles 20:20
"Listen to me, Judah and people of Jerusalem! Have faith in the LORD your God and you will be upheld; have faith in his prophets and you will be successful."
13 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: You No Need Your Pastor's Blessings To Succeed In 2018- Charly Boy by pdppower: 5:28pm On Dec 27
Chai, pastors don suffer these days. Why is everyone now discouraging people from trusting their pastors.
16 Likes
|Re: You No Need Your Pastor's Blessings To Succeed In 2018- Charly Boy by Bruno3000(m): 7:04pm On Dec 27
see wetin freezer don cause...
2 Likes
|Re: You No Need Your Pastor's Blessings To Succeed In 2018- Charly Boy by OtemAtum: 10:25pm On Dec 27
Human beings always think that life is all about evil spirits, demons, witches and wizards, so they are always scared of every tomcat, dickson and Harrypotter. They think that delay in having things done is a curse or spiritual attack. They run from fry pan to fire. Who pastor epp
When I was leaving religion early last year, a guy was telling me that how can someone be protected without religion? I also asked him how people could be protected with religion and he was stammering. Since the day I left fear fear lifestyle up till date, I have never had anything to be scared of. Night cats? Nightmares? Accidents? Badluck? Ill health? Everything that I used to think about and fear when I was religious vanished when I stopped thinking about them. Now I am experiencing true freedom and safety.
I laugh when religious people spend all their life casting out imaginary demons, cursing imaginary enemies and breaking every imaginary bondage they suppose they are into. I used to tell them, instead of witches and wizards tying my destiny on a tree, I am the one who is tying the destiny of witches and wizards on a tree. They will cry 'ah!' as if what i said will make me die overnight. They think that life is what they watch in Nollywood movies.
Religion is a cage!!!
60 Likes 16 Shares
|Re: You No Need Your Pastor's Blessings To Succeed In 2018- Charly Boy by Ruggedfitness: 10:25pm On Dec 27
"I swear,
Is this coming from a successful man or a hustling one who is just trying to keep his hopes high?
Without God, man is nothing
In Other News
3 S?x Positions Every Woman Hates! No.1 Will Shock You
http://www.realfitbody.com/2017/09/3-sx-positions-every-woman-hates-no1.html
10 Likes
|Re: You No Need Your Pastor's Blessings To Succeed In 2018- Charly Boy by lost24: 10:25pm On Dec 27
Tell dem ooo
because na pastor b everything now ooo
5 Likes
|Re: You No Need Your Pastor's Blessings To Succeed In 2018- Charly Boy by Mandynews(f): 10:26pm On Dec 27
lalasticlala, md44
http://www.nairaland.com/4255908/swear-no-need-pastors-blessings
posted 4pm
|Re: You No Need Your Pastor's Blessings To Succeed In 2018- Charly Boy by Jesse01(m): 10:26pm On Dec 27
true talk
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: You No Need Your Pastor's Blessings To Succeed In 2018- Charly Boy by goldenfresh: 10:26pm On Dec 27
|Re: You No Need Your Pastor's Blessings To Succeed In 2018- Charly Boy by Write2018: 10:27pm On Dec 27
What do you expect from an unbeliever?
If you're a good content writer, send me a message.
5 Likes
|Re: You No Need Your Pastor's Blessings To Succeed In 2018- Charly Boy by frosbel2: 10:27pm On Dec 27
Very well said Charly Boy.
5 Likes
|Re: You No Need Your Pastor's Blessings To Succeed In 2018- Charly Boy by kingxsamz(m): 10:27pm On Dec 27
smh...who asked him?
(Quote) (Report) 182 Likes (Like) 23 Shares (Share)
4 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: You No Need Your Pastor's Blessings To Succeed In 2018- Charly Boy by kidman96(m): 10:27pm On Dec 27
vickydevoka:
Hmmm... Even in december 2017 people still reason like this. I see why these pastors keep getting richer. Pastors don't bless you God does. You have as much grace as any pastor... You just have to stay away from sin and work on a righteous part. But believe it or not,just like Charlie boy said... Without proper planning and hardwork all ur prayers and righteousness can only take you to a limited distance... God is not biased.
27 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: You No Need Your Pastor's Blessings To Succeed In 2018- Charly Boy by ezex(m): 10:27pm On Dec 27
Ok
If you are interested in learning mini importation or want to bring goods from usa,china,uk and dubai...check my siggy for details
|Re: You No Need Your Pastor's Blessings To Succeed In 2018- Charly Boy by NubiLove(m): 10:28pm On Dec 27
|Re: You No Need Your Pastor's Blessings To Succeed In 2018- Charly Boy by talk2ekpa(m): 10:28pm On Dec 27
My brother, no one is looking or hunting around for any pastors blessings.
It is God's Blessings we are all hunting for,
And please don't blame anyone trying to get God's blessings through his/her pastor...
Read, Hosea 12:13
And by a prophet the LORD brought Israel out of Egypt, and by a prophet was he preserved.
God will just help all this blinded Nigerians, the likes of FRZ who want to mislead people by all means.
My advise to you people is:
If you think you know the Word of God, why not try owning your own church? Open your own church(es) and let see how far you can go with all your rebellious ideas.
Blind people voicing out trash to mislead the gullible everywhere....mitsheeeeeew
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: You No Need Your Pastor's Blessings To Succeed In 2018- Charly Boy by frosbel2: 10:28pm On Dec 27
pdppower:
You trust in GOD, not in the CONMEN called Pastors
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: You No Need Your Pastor's Blessings To Succeed In 2018- Charly Boy by vickydevoka: 10:28pm On Dec 27
You lie charly man. how can u tell me I don't need pastors blessing whom God uses to bless us. I believe In miracle if u don't man.
|Re: You No Need Your Pastor's Blessings To Succeed In 2018- Charly Boy by kidman96(m): 10:28pm On Dec 27
|Re: You No Need Your Pastor's Blessings To Succeed In 2018- Charly Boy by KoladeKoded(m): 10:29pm On Dec 27
this guy again
|Re: You No Need Your Pastor's Blessings To Succeed In 2018- Charly Boy by cruzita(f): 10:29pm On Dec 27
BASKETMOUTH
1 Like
|Re: You No Need Your Pastor's Blessings To Succeed In 2018- Charly Boy by kidman96(m): 10:29pm On Dec 27
sinaj:
You know nothing
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: You No Need Your Pastor's Blessings To Succeed In 2018- Charly Boy by Massob: 10:30pm On Dec 27
Ruggedfitness:I'm sure you don't understand what he said.. He said you don't need pastor's blessings to succeed n. He believes in God and not pastor's.
10 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: You No Need Your Pastor's Blessings To Succeed In 2018- Charly Boy by nonut: 10:30pm On Dec 27
sinaj:See this small girl o!
|Re: You No Need Your Pastor's Blessings To Succeed In 2018- Charly Boy by Achorise: 10:30pm On Dec 27
Christians expect more of this, cos you should understand the era we are in.The target is not against pastors but against christ,
The book of Jude says it all.
All the same, prayer without planning, and consistency, and hard work, is faith without work.
5 Likes
|Re: You No Need Your Pastor's Blessings To Succeed In 2018- Charly Boy by kidman96(m): 10:30pm On Dec 27
kingxsamz:
You have very low self-esteem. This is a symptom.
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: You No Need Your Pastor's Blessings To Succeed In 2018- Charly Boy by ouzo1(m): 10:30pm On Dec 27
Which pastor dupe this one this year
2 Likes
|Re: You No Need Your Pastor's Blessings To Succeed In 2018- Charly Boy by Hardeybohwarley(m): 10:30pm On Dec 27
Paradigm shift in news please.
|Re: You No Need Your Pastor's Blessings To Succeed In 2018- Charly Boy by Newboss(m): 10:31pm On Dec 27
Nigeria is just full of many religiously brainwashed zombies who can't even think and ask critical questions!
Dummies!
18 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: You No Need Your Pastor's Blessings To Succeed In 2018- Charly Boy by masada: 10:34pm On Dec 27
word
2 Likes
Charly Boy Turns Over New Leaf, Releases New Photos / Davido Replies Wizkid's 'smellos' Insult / JUST IN: Nollywood Actor Clem Onyeka Shot Dead (photos)
Viewing this topic: elfmann, coolfredo(m), guardiola, Snowkel(m), efemena5050(m), ohluwanome(m), Exoticstan(m), vladimiros, Wiseandtrue(f), Bolustical, cindi55, kingzjay(m), shemhad(m), RayOB1, Eboski(m), tpapi, riribae, IAMBlesssed(f), Aluweezy(m) and 30 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20