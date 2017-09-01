Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / You No Need Your Pastor's Blessings To Succeed In 2018- Charly Boy (7692 Views)

According to ace musician and activist, Charly Boy:"I swear,You no need your pastor's blessingsto succeed in 2018.Sorry, nothing comes by Magic or miracles,but proper planning and hard work.God don give us everything in creation.Find your gift and nurture it with,Hardwork, consistency and belief in self.I go dey pray for you. Bleep these ConMen of God.

We know that.



My people please don't be misled by the utterances of these failures.

Has any pastor come out to tell anyone they need their blessing to succeed in life or year 2018?

Shut up Charley boy you're drunk.

Meanwhile..

2 Chronicles 20:20

2 Chronicles 20:20

"Listen to me, Judah and people of Jerusalem! Have faith in the LORD your God and you will be upheld; have faith in his prophets and you will be successful." What is the meaning of this?My people please don't be misled by the utterances of these failures.Has any pastor come out to tell anyone they need their blessing to succeed in life or year 2018?Shut up Charley boy you're drunk.Meanwhile..2 Chronicles 20:20

Chai, pastors don suffer these days. Why is everyone now discouraging people from trusting their pastors. 16 Likes

When I was leaving religion early last year, a guy was telling me that how can someone be protected without religion? I also asked him how people could be protected with religion and he was stammering. Since the day I left fear fear lifestyle up till date, I have never had anything to be scared of. Night cats? Nightmares? Accidents? Badluck? Ill health? Everything that I used to think about and fear when I was religious vanished when I stopped thinking about them. Now I am experiencing true freedom and safety.

I laugh when religious people spend all their life casting out imaginary demons, cursing imaginary enemies and breaking every imaginary bondage they suppose they are into. I used to tell them, instead of witches and wizards tying my destiny on a tree, I am the one who is tying the destiny of witches and wizards on a tree. They will cry 'ah!' as if what i said will make me die overnight. They think that life is what they watch in Nollywood movies.



When I was leaving religion early last year, a guy was telling me that how can someone be protected without religion? I also asked him how people could be protected with religion and he was stammering. Since the day I left fear fear lifestyle up till date, I have never had anything to be scared of. Night cats? Nightmares? Accidents? Badluck? Ill health? Everything that I used to think about and fear when I was religious vanished when I stopped thinking about them. Now I am experiencing true freedom and safety.

I laugh when religious people spend all their life casting out imaginary demons, cursing imaginary enemies and breaking every imaginary bondage they suppose they are into. I used to tell them, instead of witches and wizards tying my destiny on a tree, I am the one who is tying the destiny of witches and wizards on a tree. They will cry 'ah!' as if what i said will make me die overnight. They think that life is what they watch in Nollywood movies.

Religion is a cage!!! Human beings always think that life is all about evil spirits, demons, witches and wizards, so they are always scared of every tomcat, dickson and Harrypotter. They think that delay in having things done is a curse or spiritual attack. They run from fry pan to fire. Who pastor epp

Is this coming from a successful man or a hustling one who is just trying to keep his hopes high?



Without God, man is nothing



Is this coming from a successful man or a hustling one who is just trying to keep his hopes high?

Without God, man is nothing

Tell dem ooo



http://www.nairaland.com/4255908/swear-no-need-pastors-blessings



posted 4pm lalasticlala, md44posted 4pm

true talk 9 Likes 2 Shares

What do you expect from an unbeliever?



If you're a good content writer, send me a message. 5 Likes

Very well said Charly Boy. 5 Likes

vickydevoka:

You lie charly man. how can u tell me I don't need pastors blessing whom God uses to bless us. I believe In miracle if u don't man.

Hmmm... Even in december 2017 people still reason like this. I see why these pastors keep getting richer. Pastors don't bless you God does. You have as much grace as any pastor... You just have to stay away from sin and work on a righteous path. But believe it or not,just like Charlie boy said... Without proper planning and hardwork all ur prayers and righteousness can only take you to a limited distance... God is not biased.

It is God's Blessings we are all hunting for,



And please don't blame anyone trying to get God's blessings through his/her pastor...



Read, Hosea 12:13

And by a prophet the LORD brought Israel out of Egypt, and by a prophet was he preserved.

God will just help all this blinded Nigerians, the likes of FRZ who want to mislead people by all means.



My advise to you people is:



If you think you know the Word of God, why not try owning your own church? Open your own church(es) and let see how far you can go with all your rebellious ideas.



My brother, no one is looking or hunting around for any pastors blessings.It is God's Blessings we are all hunting for,And please don't blame anyone trying to get God's blessings through his/her pastor...Read, Hosea 12:13God will just help all this blinded Nigerians, the likes of FRZ who want to mislead people by all means.My advise to you people is:If you think you know the Word of God, why not try owning your own church? Open your own church(es) and let see how far you can go with all your rebellious ideas.Blind people voicing out trash to mislead the gullible everywhere....mitsheeeeeew

pdppower:

Chai, pastors don suffer these days. Why is everyone now discouraging people from trusting their pastors.

You trust in GOD, not in the CONMEN called Pastors

You lie charly man. how can u tell me I don't need pastors blessing whom God uses to bless us. I believe In miracle if u don't man.

sinaj:

We know that.



Nxt plz!

You know nothing

Is this coming from a successful man or a hustling one who is just trying to keep his hopes high?



I'm sure you don't understand what he said.. He said you don't need pastor's blessings to succeed n. He believes in God and not pastor's.

sinaj:

We know that.



See this small girl o!

Christians expect more of this, cos you should understand the era we are in.The target is not against pastors but against christ,

The book of Jude says it all.

All the same, prayer without planning, and consistency, and hard work, is faith without work. 5 Likes

kingxsamz:

You have very low self-esteem. This is a symptom.

Which pastor dupe this one this year 2 Likes

Nigeria is just full of many religiously brainwashed zombies who can't even think and ask critical questions!Dummies!