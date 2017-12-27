Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / John Fashanu Congratulates George Weah, Liberian President-Elect (11819 Views)

JUST-IN: Amb. John Fashanu Congratulates Colleague and Newly Elected President Of Liberia George Weah.‎‎



Legendary Footballer and billionaire sports Ambassador John Fashanu was among the earliest global football personalities to send congratulatory message to the newly elected president of Liberia, George Weah shortly after the result of the re-run was announced on Wednesday.



The former international star Fashanu sent out the message when he addressed cross sections of journalists in his Mansion in Abuja shortly after the Liberia presidential result was declared. According to him " I am very excited about George Weah's victory. He is my brother, my friend and my colleague right from our playing days in England.We have stayed together and I must confess Weah is a determined person whose consistency attracted a lot of honours in the footballing world, I congratulate him on this victory which is a plus for the sport community"



Amb. Fashanu was with George Weah during the last election for two weeks in Liberia to support him and was involved in the exercise. He will soon be leading top personalities from both the government and sporting community in Nigeria for his inauguration. Among those to go with him are Major Hamza Al-Mustapha, A‎mb. Rachel Bakam and a host of others



The Legendary African footballer and former AC Milan player George Weah has now become the first sports athlete to be elected a President of a nation. ‎He has become the President elect of Liberia. He won 12 of the 15 counties in the Liberian election to become the 25th President of the West African country. ‎This has further raised the profile of the footballer turned politician who in 1995 set a yet to be assailed record of winning footballer of the year awards in two continents apart from being crowned the World Footballer of the Year to make it an incredible treble. ‎He was African Footballer of the Year as well as that of Europe



Congrats George!

I hope u will uphold peace and serve ur nation selflessly. May God help you...! 5 Likes 1 Share

If an ex-footballer can do it, then anyone can do it. We should not be restricted to recycling old me in Nigeria If an ex-footballer can do it, then anyone can do it. We should not be restricted to recycling old me in Nigeria 9 Likes 1 Share

finally george weah 4 Likes 1 Share

Man of the moment 1 Like

front-page.. oshey baddest..

Congrats world best. Destiny can be delayed but it will always remain unchanged. OBJ and his manipulation during the lost election, the only shift it to the better moment.

Stay active and blessed. 8 Likes 2 Shares

Congrats George Upon Weah (fondly called)



Africa has never produced a sharper and more flexible Striker since you left. Samuel Eto came close...You played like Ronaldo De Lima or he played like you.

The FIRST AFRICAN to win the World best and European Best,..that was in 1995.

Defenders were messed up by him back then in Inter Milan FC.



Keep pursuing your goals peeps. 9 Likes

John Fashanu, billionaire? What a joke



Someone that has been squatting with well to do ladies in Abuja. John Fashanu, billionaire? What a jokeSomeone that has been squatting with well to do ladies in Abuja. 9 Likes

chefdoeuvre:

. Really just to book space. Really just to book space.

John Fashanu, a billionaire 8 Likes 1 Share

Shame on the old wag Obj. If the vindictive clown had being in GEJ's place, he would've manipulated the result against Weah. He won in his first attempt but lost to Obj who supervised the election. 2 Likes

I think he's an inspiration to John fashanu... Lol 1 Like

solpat:

John Fashanu, a billionaire That's what I am also wondering o,multi millionaire is different from billionaire abi this people don't know the difference. That's what I am also wondering o,multi millionaire is different from billionaire abi this people don't know the difference. 2 Likes

Happy for him.congrats



Congratulations!

Hop oda footballers would learn from you by not only contesting for presidency bt to do somethin meaningful dat dre fellow countrymen (less priveledge inclusive) would benefit from.

Results have not been released yet. There's no truth to this information.

VOTES ARE STILL BEING COUNTED. NIGERIAN BLOGGERS ARE POSTING LIES AND FAKE NEWS ON THEIR BLOGS, THEN POSTING IT ON THE POPULAR NAIRALAND TO MOVE TRAFFIC TO THEIR BLOGS. ISN'T THIS SHAMEFUL 1 Like

emusmithy:

Congrats George Upon Opon Weah (fondly called)



Africa has never produced a sharper and more flexible Striker since you left. Samuel Eto came close...You played like Ronaldo De Lima or he played like you.

The FIRST AFRICAN to win the World best and European Best,..that was in 1995.

Defenders were messed up by him back then in Inter Milan FC.



Keep pursuing your goals peeps.

jaggedboi:

Results have not been released yet. There's no truth to this information.

True talk.

Its a shame how they have taken blogging in Nigeria.

Someone will write a FAKE story on his or her blog, then come and post the nonsense on Nairaland, to attract traffic to their blog.

Very shameful. True talk.Its a shame how they have taken blogging in Nigeria.Someone will write a FAKE story on his or her blog, then come and post the nonsense on Nairaland, to attract traffic to their blog.Very shameful.

[quote author=femi4 post=63667375][/quote]



RESULTS ARE STILL BEING COUNTED. 1 Like

LaaJiblik:





RESULTS ARE STILL BEING COUNTED. buy TV, you no gree buy TV, you no gree 1 Like

Hardeybohwarley:

Congrats world best. Destiny can be delayed but it will always remain unchanged. OBJ and his manipulation during the lost election, the only shift it to the better moment.

Stay active and blessed. my brother God bless you real good for saying this. me n my guy argued about it back then when ejs won,i told him it was as a result of obj manipulation that old fool.i Av learnt a lesson about that which is never give up on your dreams no matter the obstacles my brother God bless you real good for saying this. me n my guy argued about it back then when ejs won,i told him it was as a result of obj manipulation that old fool.i Av learnt a lesson about that which is never give up on your dreams no matter the obstacles

femi4:

buy TV, you no gree

Since you have a TV.



By what MARGIN did George Weah Win? According to your TV? Since you have a TV.By what MARGIN did George Weah Win? According to your TV?

Congrats man, you just broke a world record. 1 Like

alex406:

Congrats man, you just broke a world record.



FAKE NEWS!



RESULTS STILL BEING COUNTED FAKE NEWS!RESULTS STILL BEING COUNTED 1 Like 1 Share











not in Nigeria









they made a vigilante man a sport minister ..





while we have hundreds of ex international rotting away!















Naijatijajati









congrat weah naija-tijati!!not in Nigeriathey made a vigilante man a sport minister ..while we have hundreds of ex international rotting away!Naijatijajaticongrat weah

I am hoping Emanuel Eboue can learn from this as well as other nairalanders because the great magic system said it in one of their tracks titled " dynamo" that in this life everything is possible.. It is possible in its time and we should not despair..



Those who know this track (magic system-dynamo) can reason with me on the success of George Weah.





Laurent gbagbo enfant de pauvre, aujourd’hui é président de la république. (Dynamo)

Alpha Blondi enfant de poignon, artiste inter planétaire. (Dynamo)

Drogba Didier enfant de pauvre, aujourd’hui é footballeur international. (Dynamo)