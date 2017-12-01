₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,934,526 members, 3,992,668 topics. Date: Thursday, 28 December 2017 at 08:06 AM

Lagos Housewife’s Second Boyfriend Dies Mysteriously (pic) - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Lagos Housewife’s Second Boyfriend Dies Mysteriously (pic) (35570 Views)

Housewife Battered, Thrown Inside Well By Man Who Refused To Pay 3k After Sex / Waitress Dies Mysteriously In Hotel In Umuahia, Angry Villagers Barricade Hotel / Housewife Stabs Female Neighbour Over Adultery (pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Lagos Housewife’s Second Boyfriend Dies Mysteriously (pic) by Islie: 7:49pm On Dec 27
Taiwo Jimoh





A 35-year-old Disc Jockey (DJ), identified simply as Femi, has died after initially escaping death a few weeks ago for reportedly sleeping with a housewife, Mrs. Promise Clement.

A few weeks ago, Promise died along with another man, Lukmon Olowo, believed to be her lover, inside a Toyota Corrola car behind the headquarters of the Area G Police Command, Ogba, Lagos State. They were both partially Unclad. It was reported that Lukmon and Promise died in the car after making love. Nobody knew that Lukmon and Promise were lovers until their death.

Many, however, including Promise’s husband, knew that Femi was having an affair with his wife. After Lukmon’s death, his family members said that he was a responsible married man, who had children and couldn’t have been dating Promise, let alone to be having sex with her inside the car.

When Lukmon died, members of the community where Promise and Lukmon resided claimed that Promise’s husband said that the death was not meant for Lukmon.

The husband reportedly said that Femi was the target. Although Femi escaped death then, it was clearly not for long. Femi, a father of three, went to a Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) at Bintu Street, two weeks ago for a service. Femi was said to have collapsed inside the church after he bent down to pick something.

He allegedly grabbed his chest as his face twisted in pains. He was rushed to a private hospital from where he was referred to another hospital. When Femi’s father heard of the incident, he made a beeline for the hospital and asked that his son be discharged. He reportedly told the hospital: “What ails my son is not a medical issue.”

He thereafter, took him to a church for prayers. Yesterday, our correspondent was at Femi’s community. A resident, who gave his name as Adebowale, said: “The DJ’s father moved him from the hospital to a church for prayer. After a while, he was returned to the hospital.

“The DJ later died at the hospital. He had since been buried by his family. The church and hospital couldn’t say what was wrong with him. His death came as a shock to every one of us in the community. In fact, since the death of Lukmon, we have not been seeing Femi in the area.” Another resident, who did not want his name in print, said: “I suspected that Femi’s death was caused by Promise’s husband. He must have punished Femi for sleeping with his wife.

Promise’s husband had before the incident warned Femi several times to stay away from his wife. In fact, when the incident happened, Femi told some of us that the trap that Lukmon fell into, was meant for him.”

The late Lukmon’s brother, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “When the incident happened, Promise’s husband said that he thought it was Femi who died. We were still at Area G Police Command when Prom-ise’s husband brought Femi’s phone out of his late wife’s handbag. It was then we knew that the late Femi was dating Promise.

“Since our brother died, we have not received his autopsy report from the police. When we asked the police for his autopsy, we were told that they had written to the Attorney General of Lagos State for approval. The police said that they were still waiting for the Attorney General’s approval. We have made several efforts to recover Lukmon’s car and other documents from the police, but our efforts have been fruitless.

The circumstance that led to our brother’s death in his car is still a mystery to us, but we have accepted our fate.” Promise and Lukmon were found dead in the man’s Toyota Corolla car parked by the roadside on October 29 at Abisogun Leigh Street, Ogba.

The late Lukmon was found on the driver’s side, half Unclad, with his genitals showing. Promise wore a gown and was dead found reclining in the passenger seat next to Lukmon.

A tricycle rider, who was plying the street, was the first person to notice that the headlights of the Toyota Corolla car were on about 8.30a.m. and had been on for long.

Suspecting all might not be well, the rider drew the attention of an executive member of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) to the car.

The executive member and the rider went to the scene, peeped into the car and observed that the lovers were motionless. They were said to have immediately alerted the policemen at the Area G Police Command.


https://newtelegraphonline.com/2017/12/dead-lovers-housewifes-second-boyfriend-dies-mysteriously/

1 Like

Re: Lagos Housewife’s Second Boyfriend Dies Mysteriously (pic) by thorpido(m): 7:58pm On Dec 27
Na wa o.To dey follow another man wife na gbege o.

17 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Lagos Housewife’s Second Boyfriend Dies Mysteriously (pic) by Donkastrow: 8:02pm On Dec 27
The day of reckoning always comes for the erring!

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Lagos Housewife’s Second Boyfriend Dies Mysteriously (pic) by hatchy: 8:03pm On Dec 27
Comot eye for Army man salary you no go hear, now see the outcome.

Women who cheat on their husbands and think they are smart should have a rethink because most men in this situation are deadlier than viper and can strike anytime with vengeance at the speed of light.

28 Likes 5 Shares

Re: Lagos Housewife’s Second Boyfriend Dies Mysteriously (pic) by newyorks(m): 8:13pm On Dec 27
peaceful death indeed,in their nxt world i swear with my phone they go be catholic priests or monk.

5 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Lagos Housewife’s Second Boyfriend Dies Mysteriously (pic) by Pierohandsome: 8:19pm On Dec 27
I dnt knw what people see in dating and sleeping with married men and women

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: Lagos Housewife’s Second Boyfriend Dies Mysteriously (pic) by GeneralOjukwu: 9:26pm On Dec 27
99 days for the thief...1 Day for the owner.

4 Likes

Re: Lagos Housewife’s Second Boyfriend Dies Mysteriously (pic) by Write2018: 10:34pm On Dec 27
It should be some taboo in her family

Send me a message if you write good articles
Re: Lagos Housewife’s Second Boyfriend Dies Mysteriously (pic) by Felixalex(m): 10:34pm On Dec 27
shocked
Re: Lagos Housewife’s Second Boyfriend Dies Mysteriously (pic) by SatanPikin: 10:35pm On Dec 27
That boyfriend is IPOB
Re: Lagos Housewife’s Second Boyfriend Dies Mysteriously (pic) by Badboiz(m): 10:35pm On Dec 27
Hmmmm
Re: Lagos Housewife’s Second Boyfriend Dies Mysteriously (pic) by pilarnig(m): 10:35pm On Dec 27
The guy chop meat way pass am grin grin grin
Re: Lagos Housewife’s Second Boyfriend Dies Mysteriously (pic) by jericco1(m): 10:35pm On Dec 27
the price for adultery
Re: Lagos Housewife’s Second Boyfriend Dies Mysteriously (pic) by Hardeybohwarley(m): 10:35pm On Dec 27
Op must you include the already forgotten incident.
At least let the dead rest, the family are still trying to get over it and here you are. Abeg.
Re: Lagos Housewife’s Second Boyfriend Dies Mysteriously (pic) by nairalandfreak(m): 10:37pm On Dec 27
The reward of uncontrollable sexual appetite
Re: Lagos Housewife’s Second Boyfriend Dies Mysteriously (pic) by imconfused(f): 10:38pm On Dec 27
How come it’s only in naija that adulterous women or their lovers die mysteriously?
The ones here are very fresh ,bubbly and live very long sef ..Her husband probably poisoned all of them grin

5 Likes

Re: Lagos Housewife’s Second Boyfriend Dies Mysteriously (pic) by buJu234: 10:40pm On Dec 27
But there re single pussy everywhere na, even begging with as simple as 500 naira.

I think its madness and playing with fire to Bleep another's wife, especially if he is a Yoruba man.

4 Likes

Re: Lagos Housewife’s Second Boyfriend Dies Mysteriously (pic) by johnstar(m): 10:40pm On Dec 27
Oboi

1 Like

Re: Lagos Housewife’s Second Boyfriend Dies Mysteriously (pic) by NubiLove(m): 10:41pm On Dec 27
smiley
Re: Lagos Housewife’s Second Boyfriend Dies Mysteriously (pic) by girlhaley(f): 10:43pm On Dec 27
An adage says a woman that cheat and doesn't kill herself will kill her husband.


Rip tho
Re: Lagos Housewife’s Second Boyfriend Dies Mysteriously (pic) by SnakeXenzia(m): 10:44pm On Dec 27
All these juju people no dy use am do better thing angry

1 Like

Re: Lagos Housewife’s Second Boyfriend Dies Mysteriously (pic) by ChineseBuggati3(m): 10:44pm On Dec 27
grin
Re: Lagos Housewife’s Second Boyfriend Dies Mysteriously (pic) by Oyebee91(m): 10:44pm On Dec 27
I need that kind of jazz
Re: Lagos Housewife’s Second Boyfriend Dies Mysteriously (pic) by dasmath: 10:46pm On Dec 27
Mo Gbe! D
Re: Lagos Housewife’s Second Boyfriend Dies Mysteriously (pic) by scobaba: 10:46pm On Dec 27
Final destination. Whats meant to be will always be. It may be averted temporarily... But it will one day be.

1 Like

Re: Lagos Housewife’s Second Boyfriend Dies Mysteriously (pic) by bekpo(m): 10:47pm On Dec 27
ezex:
Fornication is bad


Check my siggy on how to start mini importation business.
Also pre order goods and we import for you..


I am interested.
Re: Lagos Housewife’s Second Boyfriend Dies Mysteriously (pic) by HazzanTazzan(m): 10:52pm On Dec 27
Magun something

1 Like

Re: Lagos Housewife’s Second Boyfriend Dies Mysteriously (pic) by castrol180(m): 10:52pm On Dec 27
this promise Clement killed Yoruba guys anyhow with her puna

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Ken-Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic Lecturer & Student Murdered By Political Thugs / Man Burnt For Stealing Baby In Benue (pics) / Man Arraigned For Stealing Lover’s Money

Viewing this topic: Senorita123(f), oyinda1599(f), spontane(m), holluwasholar, mui4love(m), denigma2(m), GoldenJAT(m), jesuloluwa2010, Oxenomy, gergemam, daddyfisayo2015, MarrisManah(m), thintug, Yigiyaga, psalmist0203(m), EmmaLege, az65, Reyus, manuel85(m), cana882(m), unlimitednaija(m), Sunsyno(m), augustine, Shirer(m), effty(m), joeblack28, Nancy42(m), ajokebelle(f), Nctrice(m), Welcomme, malvisguy212, mrsefan(f), reemytall27(m), Emmaus12, Raymondif, lapagegirl(f), chibuike65, ONEPEACE(m), Ebubeslym(m), masterpiecer(m), dorox(m), Jezyfreezman(m), deriana(f), vincentgeorge(m), SonOfmercy007, spill(m), Benitogucci(m), SarFakky, CHUKSKING1779(m), ola512, Harpaa(m), liondbrave, Sugahylz(f), d4real890(m), cdialauka and 97 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.