₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,934,526 members, 3,992,668 topics. Date: Thursday, 28 December 2017 at 08:06 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Lagos Housewife’s Second Boyfriend Dies Mysteriously (pic) (35570 Views)
Housewife Battered, Thrown Inside Well By Man Who Refused To Pay 3k After Sex / Waitress Dies Mysteriously In Hotel In Umuahia, Angry Villagers Barricade Hotel / Housewife Stabs Female Neighbour Over Adultery (pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Lagos Housewife’s Second Boyfriend Dies Mysteriously (pic) by Islie: 7:49pm On Dec 27
Taiwo Jimoh
https://newtelegraphonline.com/2017/12/dead-lovers-housewifes-second-boyfriend-dies-mysteriously/
1 Like
|Re: Lagos Housewife’s Second Boyfriend Dies Mysteriously (pic) by thorpido(m): 7:58pm On Dec 27
Na wa o.To dey follow another man wife na gbege o.
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lagos Housewife’s Second Boyfriend Dies Mysteriously (pic) by Donkastrow: 8:02pm On Dec 27
The day of reckoning always comes for the erring!
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lagos Housewife’s Second Boyfriend Dies Mysteriously (pic) by hatchy: 8:03pm On Dec 27
Comot eye for Army man salary you no go hear, now see the outcome.
Women who cheat on their husbands and think they are smart should have a rethink because most men in this situation are deadlier than viper and can strike anytime with vengeance at the speed of light.
28 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Lagos Housewife’s Second Boyfriend Dies Mysteriously (pic) by newyorks(m): 8:13pm On Dec 27
peaceful death indeed,in their nxt world i swear with my phone they go be catholic priests or monk.
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lagos Housewife’s Second Boyfriend Dies Mysteriously (pic) by Pierohandsome: 8:19pm On Dec 27
I dnt knw what people see in dating and sleeping with married men and women
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lagos Housewife’s Second Boyfriend Dies Mysteriously (pic) by GeneralOjukwu: 9:26pm On Dec 27
99 days for the thief...1 Day for the owner.
4 Likes
|Re: Lagos Housewife’s Second Boyfriend Dies Mysteriously (pic) by Write2018: 10:34pm On Dec 27
It should be some taboo in her family
Send me a message if you write good articles
|Re: Lagos Housewife’s Second Boyfriend Dies Mysteriously (pic) by Felixalex(m): 10:34pm On Dec 27
|Re: Lagos Housewife’s Second Boyfriend Dies Mysteriously (pic) by SatanPikin: 10:35pm On Dec 27
That boyfriend is IPOB
|Re: Lagos Housewife’s Second Boyfriend Dies Mysteriously (pic) by Badboiz(m): 10:35pm On Dec 27
Hmmmm
|Re: Lagos Housewife’s Second Boyfriend Dies Mysteriously (pic) by pilarnig(m): 10:35pm On Dec 27
The guy chop meat way pass am
|Re: Lagos Housewife’s Second Boyfriend Dies Mysteriously (pic) by jericco1(m): 10:35pm On Dec 27
the price for adultery
|Re: Lagos Housewife’s Second Boyfriend Dies Mysteriously (pic) by Hardeybohwarley(m): 10:35pm On Dec 27
Op must you include the already forgotten incident.
At least let the dead rest, the family are still trying to get over it and here you are. Abeg.
|Re: Lagos Housewife’s Second Boyfriend Dies Mysteriously (pic) by nairalandfreak(m): 10:37pm On Dec 27
The reward of uncontrollable sexual appetite
|Re: Lagos Housewife’s Second Boyfriend Dies Mysteriously (pic) by imconfused(f): 10:38pm On Dec 27
How come it’s only in naija that adulterous women or their lovers die mysteriously?
The ones here are very fresh ,bubbly and live very long sef ..Her husband probably poisoned all of them
5 Likes
|Re: Lagos Housewife’s Second Boyfriend Dies Mysteriously (pic) by buJu234: 10:40pm On Dec 27
But there re single pussy everywhere na, even begging with as simple as 500 naira.
I think its madness and playing with fire to Bleep another's wife, especially if he is a Yoruba man.
4 Likes
|Re: Lagos Housewife’s Second Boyfriend Dies Mysteriously (pic) by johnstar(m): 10:40pm On Dec 27
Oboi
1 Like
|Re: Lagos Housewife’s Second Boyfriend Dies Mysteriously (pic) by NubiLove(m): 10:41pm On Dec 27
|Re: Lagos Housewife’s Second Boyfriend Dies Mysteriously (pic) by girlhaley(f): 10:43pm On Dec 27
An adage says a woman that cheat and doesn't kill herself will kill her husband.
Rip tho
|Re: Lagos Housewife’s Second Boyfriend Dies Mysteriously (pic) by SnakeXenzia(m): 10:44pm On Dec 27
All these juju people no dy use am do better thing
1 Like
|Re: Lagos Housewife’s Second Boyfriend Dies Mysteriously (pic) by ChineseBuggati3(m): 10:44pm On Dec 27
|Re: Lagos Housewife’s Second Boyfriend Dies Mysteriously (pic) by Oyebee91(m): 10:44pm On Dec 27
I need that kind of jazz
|Re: Lagos Housewife’s Second Boyfriend Dies Mysteriously (pic) by dasmath: 10:46pm On Dec 27
Mo Gbe! D
|Re: Lagos Housewife’s Second Boyfriend Dies Mysteriously (pic) by scobaba: 10:46pm On Dec 27
Final destination. Whats meant to be will always be. It may be averted temporarily... But it will one day be.
1 Like
|Re: Lagos Housewife’s Second Boyfriend Dies Mysteriously (pic) by bekpo(m): 10:47pm On Dec 27
ezex:
I am interested.
|Re: Lagos Housewife’s Second Boyfriend Dies Mysteriously (pic) by HazzanTazzan(m): 10:52pm On Dec 27
Magun something
1 Like
|Re: Lagos Housewife’s Second Boyfriend Dies Mysteriously (pic) by castrol180(m): 10:52pm On Dec 27
this promise Clement killed Yoruba guys anyhow with her puna
Ken-Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic Lecturer & Student Murdered By Political Thugs / Man Burnt For Stealing Baby In Benue (pics) / Man Arraigned For Stealing Lover’s Money
Viewing this topic: Senorita123(f), oyinda1599(f), spontane(m), holluwasholar, mui4love(m), denigma2(m), GoldenJAT(m), jesuloluwa2010, Oxenomy, gergemam, daddyfisayo2015, MarrisManah(m), thintug, Yigiyaga, psalmist0203(m), EmmaLege, az65, Reyus, manuel85(m), cana882(m), unlimitednaija(m), Sunsyno(m), augustine, Shirer(m), effty(m), joeblack28, Nancy42(m), ajokebelle(f), Nctrice(m), Welcomme, malvisguy212, mrsefan(f), reemytall27(m), Emmaus12, Raymondif, lapagegirl(f), chibuike65, ONEPEACE(m), Ebubeslym(m), masterpiecer(m), dorox(m), Jezyfreezman(m), deriana(f), vincentgeorge(m), SonOfmercy007, spill(m), Benitogucci(m), SarFakky, CHUKSKING1779(m), ola512, Harpaa(m), liondbrave, Sugahylz(f), d4real890(m), cdialauka and 97 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23