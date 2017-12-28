Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fuel Scarcity: ‘independent Marketers Forced To Cut Down Price In Ekiti’ (10916 Views)

Fayose had on Monday directed the sale of the fuel at the pump price of N145 per litre to the public to cushion the effect of the hardship of the fuel scarcity during Christmas.



The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Fayose, Mr Idowu Adelusi, in a release, said a tour around the state capital on Wednesday showed that the sale of the government fuel was still ongoing at Alade Filling Station, Iyin Ekiti road.



It also said Phenrose Oil and Gas, Irona was selling the fuel at N180 per litre to motorists.



NIPCO filling station at Adebayo Road and Akinbami filling station in Ureje also sell at N190 per litre.

This was against the price of N400 and N500 per litre it was sold at the black market on Monday, and also the N250 and N200 some filling stations were selling before Monday.



Many of the independent marketers had been selling fuel at outrageous prices before the intervention of Fayose.



Many independent marketers who had been hoarding the commodity in anticipation of a hike in price are now forced to sell the products.



An manager in one of the Independent marketers’ outfit, who spoke to Correspondents and pleaded anonymity, said the root cause of the fuel scarcity is that independent marketers had been getting pump price at N150 from source, and had a dilemma of selling it at official price of N145 or N143 as some of them were known for.



“Truth of the matter and root cause of this fuel palaver is that the Independent marketers have been getting fuel litre at N150 from source, these marketers have a dilemma of selling above official pump price of N145 and gain but incur the wrath of the members of the public or sell at either N145 or below, and lose in the transaction.



“But some of them are wise, instead of selling all the content they receive, they rather divert the bigger amount of it to smaller filling stations who took turns to sell to members of or the public at exorbitant costs of N200 or N250 and above. This is why the major marketers do not have much fuel to sell to members of the public who queue at their stations for days with it getting fuel. I do not think you would blame them for doing this because no one wants to do business and fail, he said. “



In another development, the reduced prices and stoppage of fuel hoarding are only more pronounced in the state capital. In some other towns that are outskirts of Ekiti, residents still complain of either not getting fuel and having to rely on black market sales of N550, and above or getting fuel from very few filling stations at N280 or N250.



Fayose the great



Meanwhile some people were talking trash about this gesture 28 Likes 2 Shares

Kudos to Fayose 19 Likes 3 Shares





So. . .the sale of PMS by Fayose singlehandedly effected the reduction in price at other Filling Stations?



PMB should be commended abeg. Tribune!?So. . .the sale of PMS by Fayose singlehandedly effected the reduction in price at other Filling Stations?PMB should be commended abeg. 3 Likes 1 Share

Enemy of progress will start coming now 3 Likes

This is the kind of wisdom Buhari doesnt have 20 Likes 2 Shares

Lies lies lies 3 Likes 1 Share

good development 1 Like 1 Share

It's his civic responsibility. He has fuel as governor n crashed the price the greedy marketer are selling it 3 Likes

Sometimes i feel like tapping his head, but hin head dey dia. 1 Like

What are you doing now?



This country should be sold out let's share the money and go our separate ways 3 Likes 1 Share

.. Let's go to other FG threads to thrash them if same was done ..

Nairaland has gone to the wolves. Gone are the days I use to read comments, now it's just filled with meaningless insults, curses and swearing. Oya... Fayose supporters come and support your own with praises.. Let's go to other FG threads to thrash them if same was done..Nairaland has gone to the wolves. Gone are the days I use to read comments, now it's just filled with meaningless insults, curses and swearing.

Dis marketers...why didnt they complain before Christmas...so is when there is Christmas then they are now complaining....una neva talk true....wicked set of people 2 Likes

FAYOSE IS AN EXAMPLARY OF A GOOD LEADER IN THIS SCENARIO 10 Likes

And somebody tells me market forces will drive price down as if we are not in Nigeria. If you don't, t regulate anything in Nigerian price keeps going up it doesn't, come down.

This is the kind of wisdom Buhari doesnt have

Fuel is still 400 in the East and the blockheaded Governors there are still declaring prayer and fasting for fuel price to reduce. Fuel is still 400 in the East and the blockheaded Governors there are still declaring prayer and fasting for fuel price to reduce. 7 Likes

Enemy of progress will start coming now They are not far away but shame will not let them comment on this thread. They are not far away but shame will not let them comment on this thread.

FAYOSE IS AN EXEMPLARY OF A GOOD LEADER IN THIS SCENARIO

Please, this your grammar is capable of increasing the price of fuel. Please, this your grammar is capable of increasing the price of fuel. 5 Likes

Tribune!?



So. . .the sale of PMS by Fayose singlehandedly effected the reduction in price at other Filling Stations?



PMB should be commended abeg.

Do you have sense? Do you have sense? 6 Likes

This is political ...we are wiser as Nigerian...





My noisy neighbours are learning in the hardway now One of the advantage of fuel scarcity is noiseless environment I am enjoying nowMy noisy neighbours are learning in the hardway now 4 Likes

Fayose d pple 's gov. keep it up. 2 Likes 1 Share

Oshokomole in the news again, this time for a good reason.

For bringing out d one in government house I salute u

We need people like fayose in this country

We need people like fayose in this country

Do you noticed that IBE KACHIKWU refused to make mockery of himself the way the Vice President and NNPC GMD has being going around filling stations in Nigeria taking selfies?

Since the president and NNPC sidelined him in the running of NNPC affairs the smart prof is quietly enjoying himself leaving the president and his men to clear the mess created by their lack of proactiveness and technical competence.

It is now cleared that it was KACHIKWU that was responsible for the availability of petrol during yelutide periods in December 2015 and 2016.

The president should swallow his pride and appoint KACHIKWU as substantial Minister of Petroleum. 9 Likes

You no well at all. Them suppose flog u You no well at all. Them suppose flog u