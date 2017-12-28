₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|13 Pictures 'friendzoned Victims' Can Relate To (pics) by emusmithy(m): 10:41pm On Dec 27
We must start with a definition
Friendzoning is NOT a place, it's more of a state. It's a condition, a medical condition or something like you know, epilepsy.
Friendzoning is an atmosphere that makes you next to nothing before the next person, predator.
Friendzoning is a polite way of someone rejecting you. You're no different from a wardrobe.
People who friendzone others even when they can see those people love them truly are somewhat heartless.
If you don't and can't love him back and you know he's head over heels for you, do the following...
- Chat less with him
- Don't call him 'dearie' or boo boo or sweet heart
- DON'T EAT HIS MONEY
- By all means, don't give him hope.
Below are some pics that relates to those who have been in the Friendzone in 2017:
1. A MIND TALK of When you ask how long you'll continue to be in the Friendzone and her reply...
|Re: 13 Pictures 'friendzoned Victims' Can Relate To (pics) by emusmithy(m): 10:42pm On Dec 27
2. When you, the Friendzonee are alone together with the Friendzoner; Just about when you thought She's about to be considerate...Hell No. Duhh!
|Re: 13 Pictures 'friendzoned Victims' Can Relate To (pics) by emusmithy(m): 10:42pm On Dec 27
3. When you see a pretty lady walking alone and you think she has no one. Only to check her Friendzone Crib...what!
|Re: 13 Pictures 'friendzoned Victims' Can Relate To (pics) by emusmithy(m): 10:43pm On Dec 27
4. You trying to escape from her Friendzone Crib
|Re: 13 Pictures 'friendzoned Victims' Can Relate To (pics) by emusmithy(m): 10:43pm On Dec 27
5. You dressed all you can, put on powerful body spray and a manly look. Yet this is how she sees you...
|Re: 13 Pictures 'friendzoned Victims' Can Relate To (pics) by emusmithy(m): 10:43pm On Dec 27
6. When your FRIENDZONER is grievously beautiful; this is just a figment of your own imagination when you're alone...
|Re: 13 Pictures 'friendzoned Victims' Can Relate To (pics) by SULTANALAUDDIN: 10:44pm On Dec 27
IF the ZONE were a course I would be the best graduating student.
I spent almost a decade in the zone one of her boyfriend bought me a gift.
|Re: 13 Pictures 'friendzoned Victims' Can Relate To (pics) by emusmithy(m): 10:45pm On Dec 27
7. When your friendzoning has fringe benefits...
|Re: 13 Pictures 'friendzoned Victims' Can Relate To (pics) by emusmithy(m): 10:46pm On Dec 27
8. When you're trying to get her emotional with her and she punches you back to your senses: that punch is a REMINDER of where you are from; FRIENDZONE
|Re: 13 Pictures 'friendzoned Victims' Can Relate To (pics) by emusmithy(m): 10:46pm On Dec 27
9. A chat between a FRIENDZONER and the Friendzonee
|Re: 13 Pictures 'friendzoned Victims' Can Relate To (pics) by zephry(m): 10:46pm On Dec 27
Where the f*ck are the photos
|Re: 13 Pictures 'friendzoned Victims' Can Relate To (pics) by hakymworld1(m): 10:47pm On Dec 27
Hmmm, waiting 4 the pix.
|Re: 13 Pictures 'friendzoned Victims' Can Relate To (pics) by dollyjoy(f): 10:47pm On Dec 27
|Re: 13 Pictures 'friendzoned Victims' Can Relate To (pics) by emusmithy(m): 10:47pm On Dec 27
10. The very reason most guys are still in the FRIENDZONE
|Re: 13 Pictures 'friendzoned Victims' Can Relate To (pics) by emusmithy(m): 10:47pm On Dec 27
11. The Level Most Frienzonees go...at their own detriment. Smh
|Re: 13 Pictures 'friendzoned Victims' Can Relate To (pics) by dafeyankee: 10:48pm On Dec 27
Ok
|Re: 13 Pictures 'friendzoned Victims' Can Relate To (pics) by Oyebee91(m): 10:48pm On Dec 27
12
|Re: 13 Pictures 'friendzoned Victims' Can Relate To (pics) by NoFavors: 10:48pm On Dec 27
None beats this. We will never forget the young and brilliant officer below
|Re: 13 Pictures 'friendzoned Victims' Can Relate To (pics) by acecarter(m): 10:49pm On Dec 27
The funniest thing is that: I am in this friend sh!t right now.
so, there is this girl. I really like....
one day she came to my house & stayed late. (don't ask me what we were doing.)
when she got home, she texted me on whatsapp. so one thing led to another & our chat was like.
me: sweetheart I felt like kissing you tonight.
she: me too, but I quickly cleared the thought.
me: why? (feeling hopeful).
she: we are just friends remember?
me: (crying).. hmm...
God will deliver us.
|Re: 13 Pictures 'friendzoned Victims' Can Relate To (pics) by wtfcoded: 10:49pm On Dec 27
I doubt frontpage on this crap.
|Re: 13 Pictures 'friendzoned Victims' Can Relate To (pics) by ouzo1(m): 10:49pm On Dec 27
NoFavors:
That guy matter tire me...
|Re: 13 Pictures 'friendzoned Victims' Can Relate To (pics) by emusmithy(m): 10:50pm On Dec 27
12. When your think she's with you BUT in actual sense, you're absolutely ON YOUR OWN.
|Re: 13 Pictures 'friendzoned Victims' Can Relate To (pics) by emusmithy(m): 10:50pm On Dec 27
13. Finally, things you started doing that landed you in her FRIENDZONE crib
|Re: 13 Pictures 'friendzoned Victims' Can Relate To (pics) by Purebeerry(f): 10:55pm On Dec 27
Its getting to 4 years since I frirndzoned this my friend, he is actually the CEO of my friendzone .
|Re: 13 Pictures 'friendzoned Victims' Can Relate To (pics) by FortifiedCity: 10:58pm On Dec 27
emusmithy:
What's this one
|Re: 13 Pictures 'friendzoned Victims' Can Relate To (pics) by FortifiedCity: 11:00pm On Dec 27
Purebeerry:For your mind
|Re: 13 Pictures 'friendzoned Victims' Can Relate To (pics) by prela(f): 11:02pm On Dec 27
SULTANALAUDDIN:
|Re: 13 Pictures 'friendzoned Victims' Can Relate To (pics) by Edopesin(m): 11:03pm On Dec 27
Op Said Polite Way Of Rejecting You
|Re: 13 Pictures 'friendzoned Victims' Can Relate To (pics) by WebSurfer(m): 11:03pm On Dec 27
Not every guy can fall on a friendzone.. trust me on that
|Re: 13 Pictures 'friendzoned Victims' Can Relate To (pics) by Flashh: 11:06pm On Dec 27
From friend-zone to slave-zone.
|Re: 13 Pictures 'friendzoned Victims' Can Relate To (pics) by zinnyzee(f): 11:07pm On Dec 27
SULTANALAUDDIN:Woah¿!!! overall best graduating student.
Dem even give u award.
