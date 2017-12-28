Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / 13 Pictures 'friendzoned Victims' Can Relate To (pics) (18843 Views)

We must start with a definition



Friendzoning is NOT a place, it's more of a state. It's a condition, a medical condition or something like you know, epilepsy.



Friendzoning is an atmosphere that makes you next to nothing before the next person, predator.



Friendzoning is a polite way of someone rejecting you. You're no different from a wardrobe.



People who friendzone others even when they can see those people love them truly are somewhat heartless.



If you don't and can't love him back and you know he's head over heels for you, do the following...





- Chat less with him

- Don't call him 'dearie' or boo boo or sweet heart

- DON'T EAT HIS MONEY

- By all means, don't give him hope.





Below are some pics that relates to those who have been in the Friendzone in 2017:





1. A MIND TALK of When you ask how long you'll continue to be in the Friendzone and her reply...



2. When you, the Friendzonee are alone together with the Friendzoner; Just about when you thought She's about to be considerate...Hell No. Duhh!





3. When you see a pretty lady walking alone and you think she has no one. Only to check her Friendzone Crib...what!





4. You trying to escape from her Friendzone Crib





5. You dressed all you can, put on powerful body spray and a manly look. Yet this is how she sees you...





6. When your FRIENDZONER is grievously beautiful; this is just a figment of your own imagination when you're alone...

IF the ZONE were a course I would be the best graduating student.



I spent almost a decade in the zone one of her boyfriend bought me a gift.





7. When your friendzoning has fringe benefits...





8. When you're trying to get her emotional with her and she punches you back to your senses: that punch is a REMINDER of where you are from; FRIENDZONE













9. A chat between a FRIENDZONER and the Friendzonee

10. The very reason most guys are still in the FRIENDZONE

11. The Level Most Frienzonees go...at their own detriment. Smh

12

None beats this. We will never forget the young and brilliant officer below

The funniest thing is that: I am in this friend sh!t right now.

so, there is this girl. I really like....



one day she came to my house & stayed late. (don't ask me what we were doing.)

when she got home, she texted me on whatsapp. so one thing led to another & our chat was like.



me: sweetheart I felt like kissing you tonight.



she: me too, but I quickly cleared the thought.



me: why? (feeling hopeful).



she: we are just friends remember?



me: (crying).. hmm...









God will deliver us.

NoFavors:

None beats this. We will never forget the young and brilliant officer below

That guy matter tire me... That guy matter tire me...





12. When your think she's with you BUT in actual sense, you're absolutely ON YOUR OWN.

13. Finally, things you started doing that landed you in her FRIENDZONE crib

. Its getting to 4 years since I frirndzoned this my friend, he is actually the CEO of my friendzone

emusmithy:



6. This is just a figment of your own imagination when you're alone...





What's this one What's this one

Purebeerry:

Its getting to 4 years since I frirndzoned this my friend, he is actually the CEO of my friendzone . For your mind For your mind

SULTANALAUDDIN:

IF the ZONE were a course I would be the best graduating student.



I spent almost a decade in the zone one of her boyfriend bought me gift( he probably thought I was her gay best friend).



4 Likes

Op Said Polite Way Of Rejecting You

Not every guy can fall on a friendzone.. trust me on that

From friend-zone to slave-zone.



11 Likes 1 Share