Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Uche Jombo Celebrates 38th Birthday With A Beautiful Photo
|Uche Jombo Celebrates 38th Birthday With A Beautiful Photo by Joelsblog(m): 10:35am
Nollywood Actress/Film Maker,Uche Jombo is a year older today,the Happy actress took to Instagram to thank God for successfull 2017 and let her see the beginning of Another beautiful year in her life.
Uche Jombo has been off the media for a while weeks after she shared beautiful photos of herself in Medical City,USA.
See photos;
News by Joel: https://joelsblog.com.ng/happy-to-birthday-to-uche-jombo-as-she-turns-a-year-old-today/
3 Likes
|Re: Uche Jombo Celebrates 38th Birthday With A Beautiful Photo by Fynestboi: 10:37am
Happy birthday
1 Like
|Re: Uche Jombo Celebrates 38th Birthday With A Beautiful Photo by cruzita(f): 10:42am
HBD OUR BEAUTIFUL ACTRESS
|Re: Uche Jombo Celebrates 38th Birthday With A Beautiful Photo by QuitNotice(m): 4:14pm
A real disappointment to the boobs and ass seekers
But wait oo, no black girls again ooo...
14 Likes
|Re: Uche Jombo Celebrates 38th Birthday With A Beautiful Photo by northvietnam(m): 4:14pm
After cutting cutin her age she finally still reach 38....
Yeyebrity
5 Likes
|Re: Uche Jombo Celebrates 38th Birthday With A Beautiful Photo by gafar1972(m): 4:14pm
what's now our own.. okay my land lord too is celebrating his birthday today also
1 Like
|Re: Uche Jombo Celebrates 38th Birthday With A Beautiful Photo by Icesy(m): 4:15pm
Good one
|Re: Uche Jombo Celebrates 38th Birthday With A Beautiful Photo by JusticePlanet: 4:15pm
Uche kekwanu
|Re: Uche Jombo Celebrates 38th Birthday With A Beautiful Photo by ehardetola(m): 4:15pm
Ur waist be 38
2 Likes
|Re: Uche Jombo Celebrates 38th Birthday With A Beautiful Photo by FrenchWay: 4:15pm
..
38 wat?
Football age
6 Likes
|Re: Uche Jombo Celebrates 38th Birthday With A Beautiful Photo by MYBLOCUS: 4:16pm
Uche jumbo my crush ,she's killing me with her curve nice heaps though
|Re: Uche Jombo Celebrates 38th Birthday With A Beautiful Photo by 99foxxy(f): 4:16pm
Hapi birthday beautiful aunty.
|Re: Uche Jombo Celebrates 38th Birthday With A Beautiful Photo by Bibidear(f): 4:16pm
She is beautiful
|Re: Uche Jombo Celebrates 38th Birthday With A Beautiful Photo by nawtyme: 4:16pm
Her waist will definitely be older than 38
2 Likes
|Re: Uche Jombo Celebrates 38th Birthday With A Beautiful Photo by datimogal(f): 4:16pm
Happy birthday darling
|Re: Uche Jombo Celebrates 38th Birthday With A Beautiful Photo by izzy4shizzy(m): 4:17pm
She don the look like jombo size
1 Like
|Re: Uche Jombo Celebrates 38th Birthday With A Beautiful Photo by NubiLove(m): 4:17pm
|Re: Uche Jombo Celebrates 38th Birthday With A Beautiful Photo by LordKO(m): 4:18pm
I'm seeing her this much ravishing for the first time. HBD to her.
1 Like
|Re: Uche Jombo Celebrates 38th Birthday With A Beautiful Photo by daddyzgal(f): 4:18pm
38?....okay
1 Like
|Re: Uche Jombo Celebrates 38th Birthday With A Beautiful Photo by NokiaN8(m): 4:18pm
Prayer for Nigeria, no government again... no order at all, no law , no no no.....
1 Like
|Re: Uche Jombo Celebrates 38th Birthday With A Beautiful Photo by Redhot111(m): 4:20pm
Where is her oko
|Re: Uche Jombo Celebrates 38th Birthday With A Beautiful Photo by Allylic(f): 4:20pm
Hbd madam...llnp
|Re: Uche Jombo Celebrates 38th Birthday With A Beautiful Photo by Quanty(m): 4:23pm
Happy birthday aunty
|Re: Uche Jombo Celebrates 38th Birthday With A Beautiful Photo by Starboywrites(m): 4:25pm
This Woman looks very good, extra good at her age. Which is a good thing.
|Re: Uche Jombo Celebrates 38th Birthday With A Beautiful Photo by donnie(m): 4:29pm
Thirties... Ok
|Re: Uche Jombo Celebrates 38th Birthday With A Beautiful Photo by free2ryhme: 4:51pm
QuitNotice:
The black woman gradually becoming extinct
Bobrisky is giving them a run for their money
2 Likes
|Re: Uche Jombo Celebrates 38th Birthday With A Beautiful Photo by free2ryhme: 4:52pm
upon all the surgery and bleaching
she is still ...
wetin concern me
|Re: Uche Jombo Celebrates 38th Birthday With A Beautiful Photo by Harrynight(m): 4:58pm
since 2014 she's been celebrating 38yrs
1 Like
